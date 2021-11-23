NC Central 110, Warren Wilson 32

WARREN WILSON (0-1)
D.Jackson 0-0 0-0 12, Banuelos 2-8 1-0 4. Totals 2-8 1-0 16.
NC CENTRAL (1-4)
Butler 5-5 1-2 11, Monroe 3-6 3-4 11, Caldwell 5-6 0-0 15, Maultsby 2-6 0-0 4, Miller 5-9 1-2 14, Wright 3-5 2-4 8, Harris 2-6 0-0 5, Price 5-7 0-0 10, Boone 3-6 1-2 9, D.King 6-10 1-2 14, Fennell 1-2 0-1 2, Keita 0-0 0-1 0, Adedire 1-1 0-0 2, Crawford 1-1 0-0 3, Daniels 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 43-72 9-18 110.
Halftime_NC Central 61-17. 3-Point Goals_Warren Wilson 0-2 (Banuelos 0-2), NC Central 15-30 (Caldwell 5-6, Miller 3-5, Boone 2-4, Monroe 2-4, Crawford 1-1, D.King 1-1, Harris 1-2, Price 0-2, Wright 0-2, Maultsby 0-3). Fouled Out_Banuelos. Rebounds_Warren Wilson 12 (D.Jackson 12), NC Central 46 (Monroe 8). Assists_Warren Wilson 3 (D.Jackson 3), NC Central 23 (Caldwell 5). Total Fouls_Warren Wilson 5, NC Central 16. A_522 (3,056).
