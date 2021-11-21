NC State 65, Texas Southern 57

TEXAS SOUTHERN (0-5)

Hopkins 1-4 1-2 4, Nicholas 2-9 1-3 5, Walker 2-7 1-2 5, Gilliam 3-10 0-0 7, Henry 5-9 0-3 12, Rasas 3-7 2-3 8, Gresham 1-4 4-4 6, Etienne 2-7 2-2 7, Jones 1-3 0-0 3, Lawson 0-4 0-1 0. Totals 20-64 11-20 57.

NC STATE (4-1)

Dowuona 0-3 1-2 1, Hellems 2-9 5-6 10, Hayes 5-7 1-3 11, Morsell 2-7 3-4 7, Seabron 8-15 4-8 21, Allen 1-4 0-2 2, Gibson 2-2 0-0 4, Smith 2-7 1-2 7, Pass 0-1 2-2 2, Ross 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-55 17-29 65.

Halftime_Texas Southern 31-28. 3-Point Goals_Texas Southern 6-12 (Henry 2-2, Etienne 1-2, Hopkins 1-2, Jones 1-2, Gilliam 1-4), NC State 4-22 (Smith 2-6, Hellems 1-3, Seabron 1-4, Pass 0-1, Hayes 0-2, Allen 0-3, Morsell 0-3). Fouled Out_Henry, Hellems. Rebounds_Texas Southern 43 (Rasas 13), NC State 37 (Seabron 11). Assists_Texas Southern 5 (Hopkins, Gilliam, Henry, Rasas, Etienne 1), NC State 13 (Hayes, Seabron 4). Total Fouls_Texas Southern 25, NC State 21. A_11,806 (19,772).

