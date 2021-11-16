NC State 79, CCSU 65

NC STATE (3-0)

Dowuona 1-1 1-2 3, Hellems 1-5 1-2 4, Hayes 3-5 2-4 10, Morsell 3-11 0-0 8, Seabron 8-12 8-10 24, Smith 4-11 0-1 11, Allen 3-5 0-0 8, Gibson 1-2 2-4 4, Pass 3-5 0-0 7, Ross 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 27-60 14-23 79.

CCSU (0-3)

Dehnavi 0-1 1-2 1, Krishnan 3-10 0-0 9, Mitchell 3-8 6-8 14, Scantlebury 3-7 0-0 7, Snoddy 4-5 1-2 9, Newkirk 1-6 0-1 2, Ayangma 3-9 4-6 10, McLaughlin 5-8 0-0 13, Ostrowsky 0-1 0-0 0, Sweatman 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-55 12-19 65.

Halftime_CCSU 33-32. 3-Point Goals_NC State 11-23 (Smith 3-7, Allen 2-3, Hayes 2-3, Morsell 2-4, Pass 1-1, Hellems 1-3, Ross 0-1, Seabron 0-1), CCSU 9-24 (Krishnan 3-6, McLaughlin 3-6, Mitchell 2-5, Scantlebury 1-3, Ayangma 0-1, Ostrowsky 0-1, Newkirk 0-2). Fouled Out_Hellems. Rebounds_NC State 33 (Seabron 9), CCSU 30 (Ayangma 8). Assists_NC State 15 (Smith 5), CCSU 12 (Scantlebury 4). Total Fouls_NC State 18, CCSU 20. A_1,000 (9,323).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.