NC State 88, Bucknell 70

BUCKNELL (0-0)
van der Heijden 4-7 0-0 11, Screen 5-8 0-0 10, Adoh 4-7 2-3 12, Funk 6-15 0-0 14, Rice 6-12 1-1 14, Edmonds 2-3 0-0 5, Timmerman 2-4 0-0 4, Rhodes 0-3 0-0 0, Motta 0-4 0-0 0, Bascoe 0-0 0-0 0, Newton 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-63 3-4 70.
NC STATE (0-0)
Bates 0-0 0-0 0, Hellems 7-13 5-5 22, Hayes 3-11 2-2 9, Morsell 4-8 4-7 13, Seabron 8-13 2-4 18, Smith 9-17 0-0 20, Dowuona 1-4 0-0 2, Gibson 0-1 0-0 0, Pass 1-3 2-2 4, Ross 0-1 0-0 0, Graham 0-1 0-0 0, Nunnally 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 33-72 15-20 88.
Halftime_40-40. 3-Point Goals_Bucknell 9-31 (van der Heijden 3-5, Adoh 2-5, Funk 2-9, Edmonds 1-1, Rice 1-5, Rhodes 0-2, Motta 0-4), NC State 7-24 (Hellems 3-7, Smith 2-5, Morsell 1-3, Hayes 1-5, Graham 0-1, Seabron 0-1, Pass 0-2). Rebounds_Bucknell 30 (Screen 8), NC State 42 (Seabron 11). Assists_Bucknell 12 (Rice 5), NC State 7 (Hayes 4). Total Fouls_Bucknell 17, NC State 12.
