NC State gets 2021-22 campaign underway against Bucknell

Bucknell (0-0) vs. North Carolina State (0-0)

PNC Arena, Raleigh, North Carolina; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Carolina State begins its 2021-22 campaign by hosting the Bucknell Bison. Bucknell went 5-7 last year, while North Carolina State ended up 14-11.

DID YOU KNOW: North Carolina State went 5-2 in non-conference play, averaging 77.9 points and giving up 61 per game in the process.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.