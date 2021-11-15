On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
NC State squares up against CCSU

The Associated Press
November 15, 2021 3:31 pm
North Carolina State (2-0) vs. Central Connecticut (0-2)

Mohegan Sun Arena, Uncasville, Connecticut; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Central Connecticut goes up against North Carolina State in an early season matchup. Both teams last played this past weekend. North Carolina State won 77-74 at home against Colgate on Saturday, while Central Connecticut fell to Brown on the road on Sunday, 75-57.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: Central Connecticut’s Stephane Ayangma has averaged 11 points and five rebounds while Nigel Scantlebury has put up 9.5 points. For the Wolfpack, Dereon Seabron has averaged 19.5 points and 10.5 rebounds while Casey Morsell has put up 17.5 points and five rebounds.AWESOME AYANGMA: Ayangma has attempted three 3-pointers this season, hitting 66.7 percent.

BALL SECURITY: The diligent North Carolina State offense has turned the ball over on 9.7 percent of its possessions, the third-best mark in Division I. 32.4 percent of all Central Connecticut possessions have resulted in a turnover (the Blue Devils are ranked 353rd, nationally).

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

