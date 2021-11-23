NCAA FBS Individual All-Purpose Runners

Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
All-Purpose Runners
|G
|RuYD
|ReYd
|Yds
|KRYd
|Yds
|Plays
|Yds
|Yds Pg
|J.Gibbs, Georgia Tech
|11
|745
|469
|0
|583
|0
|199
|1797
|163.36
|M.Ibrahim, Minnesota
|1
|163
|0
|0
|0
|0
|30
|163
|163.00
|L.Nichols, Cent. Michigan
|11
|1516
|261
|0
|0
|0
|303
|1777
|161.55
|D.Thompkins, Utah St.
|11
|28
|1508
|0
|230
|0
|96
|1766
|160.55
|T.Badie, Missouri
|11
|1385
|335
|0
|5
|0
|281
|1725
|156.82
|S.Tucker, Syracuse
|11
|1467
|237
|0
|0
|0
|252
|1704
|154.91
|K.Walker, Michigan St.
|11
|1508
|89
|0
|0
|0
|247
|1597
|145.18
|J.Sterns, W. Kentucky
|11
|15
|1511
|65
|0
|0
|137
|1591
|144.64
|B.Robinson, Texas
|10
|1127
|295
|0
|15
|0
|222
|1437
|143.70
|D.Vaughn, Kansas St.
|11
|1115
|464
|0
|0
|0
|235
|1579
|143.55
|J.Williams, Alabama
|11
|8
|1218
|0
|337
|0
|71
|1563
|142.09
|R.Ali, Marshall
|11
|1142
|312
|0
|97
|0
|246
|1551
|141.00
|R.White, Arizona St.
|10
|908
|425
|36
|25
|0
|204
|1400
|140.00
|S.Bracey, Wisconsin
|1
|0
|0
|0
|138
|0
|3
|138
|138.00
|M.Logan-Green, New Mexico
|4
|9
|155
|85
|299
|0
|27
|548
|137.00
|J.Hall, Ball St.
|10
|255
|606
|120
|387
|0
|119
|1368
|136.80
|A.Lamar, Arkansas St.
|11
|143
|103
|0
|1252
|0
|120
|1498
|136.18
|J.Reed, Michigan St.
|11
|42
|857
|213
|386
|0
|80
|1498
|136.18
|D.London, Southern Cal
|8
|2
|1084
|0
|0
|0
|89
|1086
|135.75
|B.Hall, Iowa St.
|11
|1230
|263
|0
|0
|0
|269
|1493
|135.73
|B.Corum, Michigan
|9
|778
|137
|0
|304
|0
|162
|1219
|135.44
|T.Allgeier, BYU
|11
|1298
|152
|0
|0
|0
|250
|1450
|131.82
|V.Jones, Tennessee
|11
|15
|700
|226
|506
|0
|87
|1447
|131.55
|K.Williams, Notre Dame
|11
|928
|339
|151
|29
|0
|240
|1447
|131.55
|B.Koback, Toledo
|11
|1147
|280
|0
|0
|0
|203
|1427
|129.73
|Z.Evans, TCU
|6
|648
|130
|0
|0
|0
|103
|778
|129.67
|J.Addison, Pittsburgh
|11
|23
|1272
|115
|0
|0
|86
|1410
|128.18
|D.Tuggle, Ohio
|11
|764
|145
|0
|494
|0
|168
|1403
|127.55
|M.Durant, Duke
|11
|1165
|237
|0
|0
|0
|259
|1402
|127.45
|T.Ebner, Baylor
|11
|710
|139
|132
|407
|0
|179
|1388
|126.18
|D.Torrey, North Texas
|11
|1106
|103
|0
|162
|0
|243
|1371
|124.64
|D.Bell, Purdue
|10
|39
|1207
|0
|0
|0
|90
|1246
|124.60
|J.Downs, North Carolina
|11
|0
|1198
|149
|0
|0
|106
|1368
|124.36
|S.McCormick, UTSA
|11
|1215
|141
|0
|0
|0
|269
|1356
|123.27
|T.Henderson, Ohio St.
|11
|1098
|231
|0
|19
|0
|169
|1348
|122.55
|K.Shakir, Boise St.
|11
|126
|1043
|115
|57
|0
|101
|1341
|121.91
|K.Mitchell, East Carolina
|11
|1077
|257
|0
|5
|0
|180
|1339
|121.73
|C.Austin, Memphis
|11
|69
|1129
|139
|0
|0
|79
|1337
|121.55
|J.Cowing, UTEP
|11
|63
|1267
|0
|0
|0
|64
|1330
|120.91
|W.Shipley, Clemson
|8
|550
|63
|0
|354
|0
|139
|967
|120.88
|D.Achane, Texas A&M
|11
|861
|189
|0
|278
|0
|146
|1328
|120.73
|D.Demus, Maryland
|5
|0
|507
|0
|95
|0
|33
|602
|120.40
|C.Williams, UNLV
|11
|1124
|192
|0
|0
|0
|251
|1316
|119.64
|H.Waylee, N. Illinois
|5
|574
|22
|0
|0
|0
|103
|596
|119.20
|A.Smith, Baylor
|11
|1249
|47
|0
|13
|0
|196
|1309
|119.00
|C.Turner, Hawaii
|12
|307
|786
|46
|285
|0
|153
|1424
|118.67
|C.Smith, Louisiana-Lafayette
|11
|803
|65
|0
|427
|0
|168
|1295
|117.73
|B.Robinson, Alabama
|10
|945
|223
|0
|0
|0
|218
|1168
|116.80
|T.Rudolph, N. Illinois
|11
|106
|827
|0
|351
|0
|63
|1284
|116.73
|J.Tolbert, South Alabama
|11
|0
|1283
|0
|0
|0
|72
|1283
|116.64
|T.Chandler, North Carolina
|11
|1004
|208
|0
|70
|0
|184
|1282
|116.55
|R.Doubs, Nevada
|10
|4
|1012
|146
|0
|0
|86
|1162
|116.20
|J.Ford, Cincinnati
|10
|970
|192
|0
|0
|0
|180
|1162
|116.20
|R.Cook, Buffalo
|11
|441
|184
|35
|553
|0
|140
|1274
|115.82
|C.Brown, Illinois
|9
|893
|142
|0
|0
|0
|170
|1035
|115.00
|Z.Knight, NC State
|11
|684
|98
|0
|482
|0
|160
|1264
|114.91
|B.Baylor, Oregon St.
|11
|1200
|53
|0
|0
|0
|203
|1253
|113.91
|T.Dye, Oregon
|11
|937
|308
|0
|0
|0
|191
|1245
|113.18
|S.Byrd, Charlotte
|11
|508
|246
|0
|490
|0
|157
|1244
|113.09
|W.Wright, West Virginia
|11
|2
|643
|-3
|602
|0
|82
|1244
|113.09
|W.Robinson, Kentucky
|11
|111
|1067
|45
|19
|0
|101
|1242
|112.91
|J.Warren, Oklahoma St.
|11
|1078
|164
|0
|0
|0
|236
|1242
|112.91
|J.Perdue, Hawaii
|1
|0
|0
|0
|112
|0
|5
|112
|112.00
|J.Sorenson, Miami (Ohio)
|11
|0
|1209
|0
|0
|0
|66
|1209
|109.91
|C.Rodriguez, Kentucky
|11
|1151
|56
|0
|0
|0
|202
|1207
|109.73
|T.Snead, East Carolina
|11
|-5
|769
|81
|360
|0
|95
|1205
|109.55
|B.Allen, Wisconsin
|10
|1062
|25
|0
|0
|0
|143
|1087
|108.70
|J.Spielman, TCU
|4
|7
|125
|0
|302
|0
|20
|434
|108.50
|G.Wilson, Ohio St.
|10
|76
|939
|68
|0
|0
|77
|1083
|108.30
|S.Tyler, W. Michigan
|11
|889
|116
|0
|179
|0
|170
|1191
|108.27
|J.Smith-Njigba, Ohio St.
|11
|0
|1132
|58
|0
|0
|75
|1190
|108.18
|M.Mathison, Akron
|11
|5
|706
|18
|459
|0
|79
|1188
|108.00
|Z.Charbonnet, UCLA
|11
|1031
|156
|0
|0
|0
|200
|1187
|107.91
|T.Harris, Washington St.
|11
|-3
|778
|107
|305
|0
|96
|1187
|107.91
|B.Roberts, Air Force
|11
|1181
|0
|0
|0
|0
|264
|1181
|107.36
|N.Dell, Houston
|11
|5
|965
|0
|210
|0
|79
|1180
|107.27
|R.Bell, Michigan
|1
|0
|76
|31
|0
|0
|2
|107
|107.00
|B.Watson, Old Dominion
|9
|933
|30
|0
|0
|0
|191
|963
|107.00
|K.Ingram, Southern Cal
|10
|911
|156
|0
|0
|0
|179
|1067
|106.70
|I.Spiller, Texas A&M
|11
|984
|189
|0
|0
|0
|194
|1173
|106.64
|K.Pimpleton, Cent. Michigan
|11
|55
|891
|223
|0
|0
|80
|1169
|106.27
|J.Dotson, Penn St.
|11
|18
|1045
|104
|0
|0
|103
|1167
|106.09
|T.Goodson, Iowa
|11
|945
|217
|0
|5
|0
|240
|1167
|106.09
|E.Hull, Northwestern
|11
|908
|249
|3
|0
|0
|197
|1160
|105.45
|X.Valladay, Wyoming
|11
|942
|214
|0
|0
|0
|199
|1156
|105.09
|H.Haskins, Michigan
|11
|1063
|89
|0
|0
|0
|227
|1152
|104.73
|D.Wicks, Virginia
|11
|0
|1148
|0
|0
|0
|55
|1148
|104.36
|S.Moore, W. Michigan
|10
|2
|1041
|0
|-1
|0
|80
|1042
|104.20
|J.Ealy, Mississippi
|10
|643
|171
|0
|225
|0
|141
|1039
|103.90
|D.McDuffie, Buffalo
|11
|982
|110
|0
|44
|0
|202
|1136
|103.27
|H.Beydoun, E. Michigan
|11
|2
|861
|44
|226
|0
|100
|1133
|103.00
|K.Thompson, Virginia
|11
|244
|882
|0
|0
|0
|107
|1126
|102.36
|J.Ford, FAU
|10
|756
|235
|0
|28
|0
|142
|1019
|101.90
|T.Robinson, Army
|10
|560
|217
|130
|112
|0
|80
|1019
|101.90
|C.Jones, Iowa
|11
|2
|251
|287
|580
|0
|79
|1120
|101.82
|R.Rivers, Fresno St.
|10
|723
|273
|22
|0
|0
|186
|1018
|101.80
|L.Brown, West Virginia
|11
|909
|202
|0
|0
|0
|238
|1111
|101.00
|E.Merriweather, Umass
|11
|968
|143
|0
|0
|0
|213
|1111
|101.00
|D.McBride, UAB
|11
|1089
|19
|0
|0
|0
|173
|1108
|100.73
|G.Bryant, Southern Cal
|9
|3
|523
|45
|325
|0
|64
|896
|99.56
|T.Burks, Arkansas
|11
|111
|975
|0
|0
|0
|72
|1086
|98.73
|J.Price, New Mexico St.
|11
|536
|159
|0
|381
|0
|156
|1082
|98.36
|C.Mellusi, Wisconsin
|9
|815
|66
|0
|0
|0
|180
|881
|97.89
|C.Rambo, Miami
|11
|2
|1071
|0
|0
|0
|72
|1073
|97.55
|J.Richardson, UCF
|11
|599
|170
|0
|301
|0
|127
|1070
|97.27
|J.Corbin, Florida St.
|11
|877
|125
|0
|62
|0
|164
|1064
|96.73
|J.Heiligh, Coastal Carolina
|11
|0
|947
|77
|35
|0
|69
|1059
|96.27
|C.Verdell, Oregon
|5
|406
|74
|0
|0
|0
|86
|480
|96.00
|N.Peat, Stanford
|11
|401
|63
|0
|591
|0
|110
|1055
|95.91
|T.Bigsby, Auburn
|11
|940
|113
|0
|0
|0
|195
|1053
|95.73
|K.Thomas, Minnesota
|7
|625
|44
|0
|0
|0
|133
|669
|95.57
|S.Cobbs, Boise St.
|7
|5
|381
|81
|200
|0
|42
|667
|95.29
|J.Knighton, Miami
|8
|510
|251
|0
|0
|0
|149
|761
|95.12
|M.Tinsley, W. Kentucky
|11
|0
|1042
|0
|0
|0
|62
|1042
|94.73
|A.Perry, Wake Forest
|11
|5
|1031
|0
|0
|0
|53
|1036
|94.18
|M.Knowles, Kansas St.
|11
|99
|389
|0
|546
|0
|55
|1034
|94.00
|M.Cooper, Kent St.
|11
|949
|83
|0
|0
|0
|195
|1032
|93.82
|N.Noel, Appalachian St.
|11
|1013
|16
|0
|0
|0
|183
|1029
|93.55
|S.Louis, Liberty
|11
|374
|195
|0
|454
|0
|106
|1023
|93.00
|A.Cruickshank, Rutgers
|8
|30
|244
|153
|316
|0
|50
|743
|92.88
|S.Lewis, Louisiana Tech
|2
|0
|0
|0
|185
|0
|7
|185
|92.50
|J.Lane, Middle Tennessee
|10
|63
|382
|235
|238
|0
|62
|918
|91.80
|T.McBride, Colorado St.
|11
|0
|1008
|0
|0
|0
|84
|1008
|91.64
|X.Worthy, Texas
|11
|9
|916
|47
|33
|0
|63
|1005
|91.36
|K.Philips, UCLA
|10
|0
|707
|203
|0
|0
|63
|910
|91.00
|J.Mims, Fresno St.
|11
|531
|204
|0
|263
|0
|123
|998
|90.73
|K.Brooks, Oklahoma
|11
|972
|24
|0
|0
|0
|167
|996
|90.55
|P.Garwo, Boston College
|11
|980
|16
|0
|0
|0
|196
|996
|90.55
|B.Brewton, Uconn
|9
|26
|30
|0
|754
|0
|44
|810
|90.00
|U.Bentley, SMU
|9
|585
|82
|0
|138
|0
|105
|805
|89.44
|B.Battie, South Florida
|11
|318
|67
|0
|597
|0
|83
|982
|89.27
|I.Bowser, UCF
|7
|549
|75
|0
|0
|0
|133
|624
|89.14
|T.Davis-Price, LSU
|11
|920
|53
|0
|0
|0
|202
|973
|88.45
|K.Boutte, LSU
|6
|0
|509
|0
|20
|0
|39
|529
|88.17
|C.Harris, Miami
|6
|409
|119
|0
|0
|0
|82
|528
|88.00
|J.Ducker, N. Illinois
|9
|788
|0
|0
|0
|0
|153
|788
|87.56
|I.Abanikanda, Pittsburgh
|11
|580
|200
|0
|182
|0
|137
|962
|87.45
|R.Blackshear, Virginia Tech
|11
|545
|244
|0
|173
|0
|134
|962
|87.45
|J.Roberson, Wake Forest
|11
|8
|953
|0
|0
|0
|59
|961
|87.36
|P.Nacua, BYU
|10
|118
|754
|0
|0
|0
|50
|872
|87.20
|D.Bailey, Colorado St.
|10
|738
|132
|0
|0
|0
|205
|870
|87.00
|M.Williams, Louisiana Tech
|11
|755
|202
|0
|0
|0
|196
|957
|87.00
|T.Pena, Syracuse
|7
|17
|69
|131
|391
|0
|37
|608
|86.86
|S.Jones, Coastal Carolina
|9
|777
|3
|0
|0
|0
|129
|780
|86.67
|J.Marks, Mississippi St.
|11
|352
|435
|0
|165
|0
|174
|952
|86.55
|L.Wright, Georgia Southern
|11
|766
|185
|0
|0
|0
|153
|951
|86.45
|D.Davis, TCU
|11
|45
|455
|92
|358
|0
|63
|950
|86.36
|T.Chambers, FIU
|11
|0
|928
|19
|0
|0
|41
|947
|86.09
|D.Cephas, Kent St.
|11
|0
|943
|0
|0
|0
|62
|943
|85.73
|R.O’Keefe, UCF
|11
|162
|682
|0
|99
|0
|87
|943
|85.73
|M.Cunningham, Louisville
|11
|933
|9
|0
|0
|0
|151
|942
|85.64
|T.Evans, Tennessee
|7
|525
|74
|0
|0
|0
|85
|599
|85.57
|J.Jackson, Tulane
|11
|21
|290
|132
|498
|0
|57
|941
|85.55
|S.Brooks, Tulsa
|11
|851
|88
|0
|0
|0
|182
|939
|85.36
|Z.Franklin, UTSA
|10
|0
|847
|0
|0
|0
|68
|852
|85.20
|D.Drummond, Mississippi
|10
|24
|786
|41
|0
|0
|61
|851
|85.10
|D.Price, FIU
|9
|682
|83
|0
|0
|0
|139
|765
|85.00
|J.Nailor, Michigan St.
|8
|-3
|587
|0
|94
|0
|37
|678
|84.75
|D.Douglas, Liberty
|10
|2
|657
|144
|42
|0
|65
|845
|84.50
|D.Gray, SMU
|10
|40
|803
|0
|0
|0
|52
|843
|84.30
|T.Thomas, Utah
|10
|836
|7
|0
|0
|0
|144
|843
|84.30
|C.Peoples, Appalachian St.
|9
|739
|19
|0
|0
|0
|140
|758
|84.22
|J.Byrd, San Diego St.
|11
|237
|66
|128
|485
|0
|81
|916
|83.27
|S.Berryhill, Arizona
|11
|121
|656
|138
|0
|0
|109
|915
|83.18
|G.Bell, San Diego St.
|11
|905
|5
|0
|0
|0
|200
|912
|82.91
|N.Johnson, Kent St.
|11
|76
|491
|48
|296
|0
|78
|911
|82.82
|M.Williams, Appalachian St.
|11
|16
|735
|33
|126
|0
|58
|910
|82.73
|Z.White, South Carolina
|9
|561
|183
|0
|0
|0
|97
|744
|82.67
|T.Potts, Minnesota
|8
|552
|14
|75
|17
|0
|123
|658
|82.25
|S.Toure, Nebraska
|11
|64
|831
|9
|0
|0
|49
|904
|82.18
|J.Metchie, Alabama
|11
|8
|895
|0
|0
|0
|78
|903
|82.09
|K.Pace, Clemson
|9
|532
|82
|0
|118
|0
|98
|732
|81.33
|R.Awatt, UTEP
|11
|791
|103
|0
|0
|0
|146
|894
|81.27
|M.Borghi, Washington St.
|11
|751
|143
|0
|0
|0
|152
|894
|81.27
|C.Steele, Ball St.
|11
|784
|109
|0
|0
|0
|160
|893
|81.18
|M.Polk, Mississippi St.
|11
|0
|891
|0
|0
|0
|88
|891
|81.00
|C.Jackson, Washington St.
|11
|3
|887
|0
|0
|0
|58
|890
|80.91
|B.Covey, Utah
|11
|85
|336
|384
|84
|0
|75
|889
|80.82
|C.Tyler, Utah St.
|9
|686
|41
|0
|0
|0
|153
|727
|80.78
|F.Gore, Southern Miss.
|11
|733
|155
|0
|0
|0
|188
|888
|80.73
|B.Singleton, FIU
|10
|0
|772
|35
|0
|0
|50
|807
|80.70
|A.McCaskill, Houston
|11
|790
|97
|0
|0
|0
|169
|887
|80.64
|E.Ezukanma, Texas Tech
|10
|114
|691
|0
|0
|0
|55
|805
|80.50
|X.Hutchinson, Iowa St.
|11
|18
|846
|0
|21
|0
|78
|885
|80.45
|B.Thomas, Memphis
|9
|669
|52
|0
|0
|0
|124
|721
|80.11
|P.Dixon, New Mexico
|2
|25
|0
|0
|135
|0
|12
|160
|80.00
|T.Taua, Nevada
|11
|635
|242
|0
|0
|0
|160
|879
|79.91
|K.Vidal, Troy
|10
|681
|115
|0
|0
|0
|159
|796
|79.60
|T.Swen, Wyoming
|11
|718
|25
|0
|131
|0
|125
|874
|79.45
|R.Davis, Vanderbilt
|3
|211
|27
|0
|0
|0
|49
|238
|79.33
|D.Hunter, Hawaii
|10
|640
|151
|0
|0
|0
|116
|791
|79.10
|T.Knue, E. Michigan
|3
|0
|237
|0
|0
|0
|21
|237
|79.00
|K.Allen, UCLA
|11
|37
|249
|0
|582
|0
|41
|868
|78.91
|S.Harris, Louisiana Tech
|11
|6
|693
|169
|0
|0
|86
|868
|78.91
|Q.Williams, Buffalo
|11
|0
|805
|54
|0
|0
|67
|859
|78.09
|S.Robinson, Northwestern
|10
|107
|622
|0
|0
|0
|55
|778
|77.80
|C.Olave, Ohio St.
|11
|0
|848
|4
|0
|0
|59
|852
|77.45
|T.Martin, Oklahoma St.
|10
|9
|765
|0
|0
|0
|56
|774
|77.40
|J.Brown, UAB
|11
|496
|169
|0
|185
|0
|128
|849
|77.18
|J.Ali, Kentucky
|9
|13
|553
|128
|0
|0
|48
|694
|77.11
