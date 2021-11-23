NCAA FBS Individual All-Purpose Runners

All-Purpose Runners

G RuYD ReYd Yds KRYd Yds Plays Yds Yds Pg J.Gibbs, Georgia Tech 11 745 469 0 583 0 199 1797 163.36 M.Ibrahim, Minnesota 1 163 0 0 0 0 30 163 163.00 L.Nichols, Cent. Michigan 11 1516 261 0 0 0 303 1777 161.55 D.Thompkins, Utah St. 11 28 1508 0 230 0 96 1766 160.55 T.Badie, Missouri 11 1385 335 0 5 0 281 1725 156.82 S.Tucker, Syracuse 11 1467 237 0 0 0 252 1704 154.91 K.Walker, Michigan St. 11 1508 89 0 0 0 247 1597 145.18 J.Sterns, W. Kentucky 11 15 1511 65 0 0 137 1591 144.64 B.Robinson, Texas 10 1127 295 0 15 0 222 1437 143.70 D.Vaughn, Kansas St. 11 1115 464 0 0 0 235 1579 143.55 J.Williams, Alabama 11 8 1218 0 337 0 71 1563 142.09 R.Ali, Marshall 11 1142 312 0 97 0 246 1551 141.00 R.White, Arizona St. 10 908 425 36 25 0 204 1400 140.00 S.Bracey, Wisconsin 1 0 0 0 138 0 3 138 138.00 M.Logan-Green, New Mexico 4 9 155 85 299 0 27 548 137.00 J.Hall, Ball St. 10 255 606 120 387 0 119 1368 136.80 A.Lamar, Arkansas St. 11 143 103 0 1252 0 120 1498 136.18 J.Reed, Michigan St. 11 42 857 213 386 0 80 1498 136.18 D.London, Southern Cal 8 2 1084 0 0 0 89 1086 135.75 B.Hall, Iowa St. 11 1230 263 0 0 0 269 1493 135.73 B.Corum, Michigan 9 778 137 0 304 0 162 1219 135.44 T.Allgeier, BYU 11 1298 152 0 0 0 250 1450 131.82 V.Jones, Tennessee 11 15 700 226 506 0 87 1447 131.55 K.Williams, Notre Dame 11 928 339 151 29 0 240 1447 131.55 B.Koback, Toledo 11 1147 280 0 0 0 203 1427 129.73 Z.Evans, TCU 6 648 130 0 0 0 103 778 129.67 J.Addison, Pittsburgh 11 23 1272 115 0 0 86 1410 128.18 D.Tuggle, Ohio 11 764 145 0 494 0 168 1403 127.55 M.Durant, Duke 11 1165 237 0 0 0 259 1402 127.45 T.Ebner, Baylor 11 710 139 132 407 0 179 1388 126.18 D.Torrey, North Texas 11 1106 103 0 162 0 243 1371 124.64 D.Bell, Purdue 10 39 1207 0 0 0 90 1246 124.60 J.Downs, North Carolina 11 0 1198 149 0 0 106 1368 124.36 S.McCormick, UTSA 11 1215 141 0 0 0 269 1356 123.27 T.Henderson, Ohio St. 11 1098 231 0 19 0 169 1348 122.55 K.Shakir, Boise St. 11 126 1043 115 57 0 101 1341 121.91 K.Mitchell, East Carolina 11 1077 257 0 5 0 180 1339 121.73 C.Austin, Memphis 11 69 1129 139 0 0 79 1337 121.55 J.Cowing, UTEP 11 63 1267 0 0 0 64 1330 120.91 W.Shipley, Clemson 8 550 63 0 354 0 139 967 120.88 D.Achane, Texas A&M 11 861 189 0 278 0 146 1328 120.73 D.Demus, Maryland 5 0 507 0 95 0 33 602 120.40 C.Williams, UNLV 11 1124 192 0 0 0 251 1316 119.64 H.Waylee, N. Illinois 5 574 22 0 0 0 103 596 119.20 A.Smith, Baylor 11 1249 47 0 13 0 196 1309 119.00 C.Turner, Hawaii 12 307 786 46 285 0 153 1424 118.67 C.Smith, Louisiana-Lafayette 11 803 65 0 427 0 168 1295 117.73 B.Robinson, Alabama 10 945 223 0 0 0 218 1168 116.80 T.Rudolph, N. Illinois 11 106 827 0 351 0 63 1284 116.73 J.Tolbert, South Alabama 11 0 1283 0 0 0 72 1283 116.64 T.Chandler, North Carolina 11 1004 208 0 70 0 184 1282 116.55 R.Doubs, Nevada 10 4 1012 146 0 0 86 1162 116.20 J.Ford, Cincinnati 10 970 192 0 0 0 180 1162 116.20 R.Cook, Buffalo 11 441 184 35 553 0 140 1274 115.82 C.Brown, Illinois 9 893 142 0 0 0 170 1035 115.00 Z.Knight, NC State 11 684 98 0 482 0 160 1264 114.91 B.Baylor, Oregon St. 11 1200 53 0 0 0 203 1253 113.91 T.Dye, Oregon 11 937 308 0 0 0 191 1245 113.18 S.Byrd, Charlotte 11 508 246 0 490 0 157 1244 113.09 W.Wright, West Virginia 11 2 643 -3 602 0 82 1244 113.09 W.Robinson, Kentucky 11 111 1067 45 19 0 101 1242 112.91 J.Warren, Oklahoma St. 11 1078 164 0 0 0 236 1242 112.91 J.Perdue, Hawaii 1 0 0 0 112 0 5 112 112.00 J.Sorenson, Miami (Ohio) 11 0 1209 0 0 0 66 1209 109.91 C.Rodriguez, Kentucky 11 1151 56 0 0 0 202 1207 109.73 T.Snead, East Carolina 11 -5 769 81 360 0 95 1205 109.55 B.Allen, Wisconsin 10 1062 25 0 0 0 143 1087 108.70 J.Spielman, TCU 4 7 125 0 302 0 20 434 108.50 G.Wilson, Ohio St. 10 76 939 68 0 0 77 1083 108.30 S.Tyler, W. Michigan 11 889 116 0 179 0 170 1191 108.27 J.Smith-Njigba, Ohio St. 11 0 1132 58 0 0 75 1190 108.18 M.Mathison, Akron 11 5 706 18 459 0 79 1188 108.00 Z.Charbonnet, UCLA 11 1031 156 0 0 0 200 1187 107.91 T.Harris, Washington St. 11 -3 778 107 305 0 96 1187 107.91 B.Roberts, Air Force 11 1181 0 0 0 0 264 1181 107.36 N.Dell, Houston 11 5 965 0 210 0 79 1180 107.27 R.Bell, Michigan 1 0 76 31 0 0 2 107 107.00 B.Watson, Old Dominion 9 933 30 0 0 0 191 963 107.00 K.Ingram, Southern Cal 10 911 156 0 0 0 179 1067 106.70 I.Spiller, Texas A&M 11 984 189 0 0 0 194 1173 106.64 K.Pimpleton, Cent. Michigan 11 55 891 223 0 0 80 1169 106.27 J.Dotson, Penn St. 11 18 1045 104 0 0 103 1167 106.09 T.Goodson, Iowa 11 945 217 0 5 0 240 1167 106.09 E.Hull, Northwestern 11 908 249 3 0 0 197 1160 105.45 X.Valladay, Wyoming 11 942 214 0 0 0 199 1156 105.09 H.Haskins, Michigan 11 1063 89 0 0 0 227 1152 104.73 D.Wicks, Virginia 11 0 1148 0 0 0 55 1148 104.36 S.Moore, W. Michigan 10 2 1041 0 -1 0 80 1042 104.20 J.Ealy, Mississippi 10 643 171 0 225 0 141 1039 103.90 D.McDuffie, Buffalo 11 982 110 0 44 0 202 1136 103.27 H.Beydoun, E. Michigan 11 2 861 44 226 0 100 1133 103.00 K.Thompson, Virginia 11 244 882 0 0 0 107 1126 102.36 J.Ford, FAU 10 756 235 0 28 0 142 1019 101.90 T.Robinson, Army 10 560 217 130 112 0 80 1019 101.90 C.Jones, Iowa 11 2 251 287 580 0 79 1120 101.82 R.Rivers, Fresno St. 10 723 273 22 0 0 186 1018 101.80 L.Brown, West Virginia 11 909 202 0 0 0 238 1111 101.00 E.Merriweather, Umass 11 968 143 0 0 0 213 1111 101.00 D.McBride, UAB 11 1089 19 0 0 0 173 1108 100.73 G.Bryant, Southern Cal 9 3 523 45 325 0 64 896 99.56 T.Burks, Arkansas 11 111 975 0 0 0 72 1086 98.73 J.Price, New Mexico St. 11 536 159 0 381 0 156 1082 98.36 C.Mellusi, Wisconsin 9 815 66 0 0 0 180 881 97.89 C.Rambo, Miami 11 2 1071 0 0 0 72 1073 97.55 J.Richardson, UCF 11 599 170 0 301 0 127 1070 97.27 J.Corbin, Florida St. 11 877 125 0 62 0 164 1064 96.73 J.Heiligh, Coastal Carolina 11 0 947 77 35 0 69 1059 96.27 C.Verdell, Oregon 5 406 74 0 0 0 86 480 96.00 N.Peat, Stanford 11 401 63 0 591 0 110 1055 95.91 T.Bigsby, Auburn 11 940 113 0 0 0 195 1053 95.73 K.Thomas, Minnesota 7 625 44 0 0 0 133 669 95.57 S.Cobbs, Boise St. 7 5 381 81 200 0 42 667 95.29 J.Knighton, Miami 8 510 251 0 0 0 149 761 95.12 M.Tinsley, W. Kentucky 11 0 1042 0 0 0 62 1042 94.73 A.Perry, Wake Forest 11 5 1031 0 0 0 53 1036 94.18 M.Knowles, Kansas St. 11 99 389 0 546 0 55 1034 94.00 M.Cooper, Kent St. 11 949 83 0 0 0 195 1032 93.82 N.Noel, Appalachian St. 11 1013 16 0 0 0 183 1029 93.55 S.Louis, Liberty 11 374 195 0 454 0 106 1023 93.00 A.Cruickshank, Rutgers 8 30 244 153 316 0 50 743 92.88 S.Lewis, Louisiana Tech 2 0 0 0 185 0 7 185 92.50 J.Lane, Middle Tennessee 10 63 382 235 238 0 62 918 91.80 T.McBride, Colorado St. 11 0 1008 0 0 0 84 1008 91.64 X.Worthy, Texas 11 9 916 47 33 0 63 1005 91.36 K.Philips, UCLA 10 0 707 203 0 0 63 910 91.00 J.Mims, Fresno St. 11 531 204 0 263 0 123 998 90.73 K.Brooks, Oklahoma 11 972 24 0 0 0 167 996 90.55 P.Garwo, Boston College 11 980 16 0 0 0 196 996 90.55 B.Brewton, Uconn 9 26 30 0 754 0 44 810 90.00 U.Bentley, SMU 9 585 82 0 138 0 105 805 89.44 B.Battie, South Florida 11 318 67 0 597 0 83 982 89.27 I.Bowser, UCF 7 549 75 0 0 0 133 624 89.14 T.Davis-Price, LSU 11 920 53 0 0 0 202 973 88.45 K.Boutte, LSU 6 0 509 0 20 0 39 529 88.17 C.Harris, Miami 6 409 119 0 0 0 82 528 88.00 J.Ducker, N. Illinois 9 788 0 0 0 0 153 788 87.56 I.Abanikanda, Pittsburgh 11 580 200 0 182 0 137 962 87.45 R.Blackshear, Virginia Tech 11 545 244 0 173 0 134 962 87.45 J.Roberson, Wake Forest 11 8 953 0 0 0 59 961 87.36 P.Nacua, BYU 10 118 754 0 0 0 50 872 87.20 D.Bailey, Colorado St. 10 738 132 0 0 0 205 870 87.00 M.Williams, Louisiana Tech 11 755 202 0 0 0 196 957 87.00 T.Pena, Syracuse 7 17 69 131 391 0 37 608 86.86 S.Jones, Coastal Carolina 9 777 3 0 0 0 129 780 86.67 J.Marks, Mississippi St. 11 352 435 0 165 0 174 952 86.55 L.Wright, Georgia Southern 11 766 185 0 0 0 153 951 86.45 D.Davis, TCU 11 45 455 92 358 0 63 950 86.36 T.Chambers, FIU 11 0 928 19 0 0 41 947 86.09 D.Cephas, Kent St. 11 0 943 0 0 0 62 943 85.73 R.O’Keefe, UCF 11 162 682 0 99 0 87 943 85.73 M.Cunningham, Louisville 11 933 9 0 0 0 151 942 85.64 T.Evans, Tennessee 7 525 74 0 0 0 85 599 85.57 J.Jackson, Tulane 11 21 290 132 498 0 57 941 85.55 S.Brooks, Tulsa 11 851 88 0 0 0 182 939 85.36 Z.Franklin, UTSA 10 0 847 0 0 0 68 852 85.20 D.Drummond, Mississippi 10 24 786 41 0 0 61 851 85.10 D.Price, FIU 9 682 83 0 0 0 139 765 85.00 J.Nailor, Michigan St. 8 -3 587 0 94 0 37 678 84.75 D.Douglas, Liberty 10 2 657 144 42 0 65 845 84.50 D.Gray, SMU 10 40 803 0 0 0 52 843 84.30 T.Thomas, Utah 10 836 7 0 0 0 144 843 84.30 C.Peoples, Appalachian St. 9 739 19 0 0 0 140 758 84.22 J.Byrd, San Diego St. 11 237 66 128 485 0 81 916 83.27 S.Berryhill, Arizona 11 121 656 138 0 0 109 915 83.18 G.Bell, San Diego St. 11 905 5 0 0 0 200 912 82.91 N.Johnson, Kent St. 11 76 491 48 296 0 78 911 82.82 M.Williams, Appalachian St. 11 16 735 33 126 0 58 910 82.73 Z.White, South Carolina 9 561 183 0 0 0 97 744 82.67 T.Potts, Minnesota 8 552 14 75 17 0 123 658 82.25 S.Toure, Nebraska 11 64 831 9 0 0 49 904 82.18 J.Metchie, Alabama 11 8 895 0 0 0 78 903 82.09 K.Pace, Clemson 9 532 82 0 118 0 98 732 81.33 R.Awatt, UTEP 11 791 103 0 0 0 146 894 81.27 M.Borghi, Washington St. 11 751 143 0 0 0 152 894 81.27 C.Steele, Ball St. 11 784 109 0 0 0 160 893 81.18 M.Polk, Mississippi St. 11 0 891 0 0 0 88 891 81.00 C.Jackson, Washington St. 11 3 887 0 0 0 58 890 80.91 B.Covey, Utah 11 85 336 384 84 0 75 889 80.82 C.Tyler, Utah St. 9 686 41 0 0 0 153 727 80.78 F.Gore, Southern Miss. 11 733 155 0 0 0 188 888 80.73 B.Singleton, FIU 10 0 772 35 0 0 50 807 80.70 A.McCaskill, Houston 11 790 97 0 0 0 169 887 80.64 E.Ezukanma, Texas Tech 10 114 691 0 0 0 55 805 80.50 X.Hutchinson, Iowa St. 11 18 846 0 21 0 78 885 80.45 B.Thomas, Memphis 9 669 52 0 0 0 124 721 80.11 P.Dixon, New Mexico 2 25 0 0 135 0 12 160 80.00 T.Taua, Nevada 11 635 242 0 0 0 160 879 79.91 K.Vidal, Troy 10 681 115 0 0 0 159 796 79.60 T.Swen, Wyoming 11 718 25 0 131 0 125 874 79.45 R.Davis, Vanderbilt 3 211 27 0 0 0 49 238 79.33 D.Hunter, Hawaii 10 640 151 0 0 0 116 791 79.10 T.Knue, E. Michigan 3 0 237 0 0 0 21 237 79.00 K.Allen, UCLA 11 37 249 0 582 0 41 868 78.91 S.Harris, Louisiana Tech 11 6 693 169 0 0 86 868 78.91 Q.Williams, Buffalo 11 0 805 54 0 0 67 859 78.09 S.Robinson, Northwestern 10 107 622 0 0 0 55 778 77.80 C.Olave, Ohio St. 11 0 848 4 0 0 59 852 77.45 T.Martin, Oklahoma St. 10 9 765 0 0 0 56 774 77.40 J.Brown, UAB 11 496 169 0 185 0 128 849 77.18 J.Ali, Kentucky 9 13 553 128 0 0 48 694 77.11

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.