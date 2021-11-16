NCAA FBS Individual Interceptions Per Game

Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Interceptions Per Game
|G
|InG
|Yds
|TD
|IPG
|B.Allen, Southern Cal
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1.0
|T.Chandler, Charlotte
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1.0
|M. Criddle, BYU
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1.0
|B.Despanie, Tulane
|1
|1
|4
|0
|1.0
|Z.Greene, Purdue
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1.0
|K.Grimes, Nebraska
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1.0
|T.Hatfield, Ball St.
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1.0
|D.McCuin, TCU
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1.0
|C.Moore, Temple
|1
|1
|35
|0
|1.0
|G.Nyakwol, Rice
|2
|2
|8
|0
|1.0
|C.Powell, NC State
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1.0
|K. Roach, Marshall
|1
|1
|20
|0
|1.0
|Q.Schulte, Iowa
|1
|1
|42
|0
|1.0
|N.Session, Oklahoma St.
|1
|1
|27
|0
|1.0
|H.Truitt, Miami (Ohio)
|1
|1
|20
|0
|1.0
|J.Turner, Wisconsin
|2
|2
|6
|0
|1.0
|M.Williams, California
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1.0
|B.Williams, Oregon
|3
|3
|92
|1
|1.0
|Q.Riley, Middle Tennessee
|6
|5
|153
|1
|0.8
|R.Vaden, E. Michigan
|4
|3
|17
|0
|0.8
|G.Sprewell, Houston
|3
|2
|44
|0
|0.7
|S.Jones, Appalachian St.
|8
|5
|97
|3
|0.6
|T.LeBeauf, Boise St.
|5
|3
|128
|1
|0.6
|N.Smith, Rice
|5
|3
|22
|0
|0.6
|D.Luter, South Alabama
|7
|4
|29
|0
|0.6
|R.Moss, Iowa
|7
|4
|85
|2
|0.6
|D.Belton, Iowa
|8
|4
|0
|0
|0.5
|J.Carlies, Missouri
|8
|4
|51
|0
|0.5
|M.Edwards, W. Kentucky
|2
|1
|23
|0
|0.5
|I.Essissima, Nevada
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0.5
|C.Fagan, NC State
|2
|1
|16
|0
|0.5
|J.Foster, South Carolina
|10
|5
|39
|0
|0.5
|K.Harris, Arkansas St.
|4
|2
|29
|0
|0.5
|D.Henley, Nevada
|8
|4
|59
|1
|0.5
|D.Jerkins, Vanderbilt
|6
|3
|-1
|0
|0.5
|C.Jones, Army
|4
|2
|45
|0
|0.5
|K.Markham, Arizona St.
|2
|1
|2
|0
|0.5
|V.McKinley, Oregon
|10
|5
|-1
|0
|0.5
|J.McMillian, East Carolina
|10
|5
|42
|1
|0.5
|M.Melton, Rutgers
|6
|3
|46
|1
|0.5
|D.Pace, Cincinnati
|8
|4
|78
|0
|0.5
|N.Rutchena, California
|6
|3
|6
|0
|0.5
|B.Sebastian, Boston College
|6
|3
|0
|0
|0.5
|K.Stewart, TCU
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0.5
|S.Thomas, Oregon St.
|2
|1
|26
|0
|0.5
|J.Waller, Virginia Tech
|8
|4
|55
|1
|0.5
|B.Washington, Oklahoma
|2
|1
|37
|0
|0.5
|D.Williams, Nebraska
|8
|4
|31
|0
|0.5
|A.Williams, Miami
|2
|1
|32
|0
|0.5
|D.Brown, Notre Dame
|7
|3
|31
|0
|0.4
|A.Carter, Utah St.
|7
|3
|45
|0
|0.4
|T.Cobb, Appalachian St.
|7
|3
|110
|1
|0.4
|S.Dumas, New Mexico St.
|7
|3
|50
|0
|0.4
|A.Finley, Mississippi
|7
|3
|71
|1
|0.4
|K.Hamilton, Notre Dame
|7
|3
|0
|0
|0.4
|K.Sherald, Kent St.
|7
|3
|5
|0
|0.4
|D.Taylor-Demerson, Texas Tech
|7
|3
|4
|0
|0.4
|R.Yeast, Kansas St.
|7
|3
|8
|0
|0.4
|O.Alexander, W. Kentucky
|5
|2
|0
|0
|0.4
|C.Allen, Purdue
|10
|4
|31
|0
|0.4
|K.Bethley, Hawaii
|10
|4
|115
|1
|0.4
|M.Brown, Arkansas
|10
|4
|2
|0
|0.4
|J.Brown, Penn St.
|10
|4
|112
|1
|0.4
|O.Cooper, Florida St.
|5
|2
|-2
|0
|0.4
|T.Franklin, Louisville
|5
|2
|32
|0
|0.4
|R.Huff, Appalachian St.
|5
|2
|17
|0
|0.4
|K.Joseph, Illinois
|10
|4
|12
|0
|0.4
|C.Kelly, North Carolina
|10
|4
|24
|0
|0.4
|R.Mungin, FAU
|5
|2
|40
|0
|0.4
|S.Oladipo, Boise St.
|5
|2
|83
|0
|0.4
|D.Turner-Yell, Oklahoma
|5
|2
|0
|0
|0.4
|C.Young, Ohio St.
|5
|2
|88
|1
|0.4
|J.Anderson, Bowling Green
|8
|3
|26
|0
|0.4
|K.Clark, Louisville
|8
|3
|2
|0
|0.4
|A.Gardner, Cincinnati
|8
|3
|7
|0
|0.4
|K.Harvell-Peel, Oklahoma St.
|8
|3
|21
|0
|0.4
|P.Hill, UNLV
|8
|3
|35
|0
|0.4
|M.Moore, BYU
|8
|3
|23
|0
|0.4
|C.Muma, Wyoming
|8
|3
|68
|2
|0.4
|D.Scott, California
|8
|3
|6
|1
|0.4
|C.Williams, Wisconsin
|8
|3
|49
|1
|0.4
|T.Young, South Alabama
|8
|3
|40
|0
|0.4
|B.Addison, Oregon
|3
|1
|23
|0
|0.3
|C.Amankwaa, Akron
|9
|3
|38
|0
|0.3
|S.Banks, TCU
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0.3
|M. Banks, Alabama
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0.3
|M.Bell, Uconn
|3
|1
|10
|0
|0.3
|D.Branch, San Diego St.
|3
|1
|27
|0
|0.3
|C.Bryant, Cincinnati
|9
|3
|95
|1
|0.3
|D. Burton, Wisconsin
|3
|1
|6
|0
|0.3
|A.Bush, Cincinnati
|9
|3
|7
|0
|0.3
|D.Butler, Arizona St.
|9
|3
|0
|0
|0.3
|D.Cain, W. Kentucky
|6
|2
|0
|0
|0.3
|D.Carter, E. Michigan
|6
|2
|115
|1
|0.3
|J.Catalon, Arkansas
|6
|2
|83
|0
|0.3
|M.Clark, Tulane
|9
|3
|45
|0
|0.3
|A.Clark, Rutgers
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0.3
|T.Drake, Ohio
|9
|3
|23
|0
|0.3
|P.Echols, North Carolina
|3
|1
|17
|0
|0.3
|M.Fleming, East Carolina
|6
|2
|31
|1
|0.3
|B.Foster, Texas
|9
|3
|40
|0
|0.3
|B.Garner, W. Michigan
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0.3
|S.Gilmore, Marshall
|9
|3
|37
|0
|0.3
|J.Grant, Oregon St.
|6
|2
|-2
|0
|0.3
|M.Hankins, Iowa
|9
|3
|41
|0
|0.3
|J.Harris, Cincinnati
|3
|1
|7
|0
|0.3
|E.Hicks, California
|9
|3
|0
|0
|0.3
|E.Hines, Kent St.
|9
|3
|51
|0
|0.3
|L.Hudgens, Buffalo
|3
|1
|8
|0
|0.3
|J.Jackson, Southern Cal
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0.3
|R.Johnson, UNLV
|6
|2
|1
|0
|0.3
|J.Jones, Air Force
|3
|1
|18
|0
|0.3
|K.Kaniho, Boise St.
|6
|2
|0
|0
|0.3
|K.Lassiter, Georgia
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0.3
|H.Livingston, BYU
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0.3
|D.Lloyd, Utah
|9
|3
|2
|1
|0.3
|Z.March, N. Illinois
|3
|1
|59
|1
|0.3
|B.Martin, Ball St.
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0.3
|G.McKinstry, Alabama
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0.3
|M.Miller, Kent St.
|9
|3
|3
|0
|0.3
|J.Minkins, Louisville
|3
|1
|4
|0
|0.3
|B.Nichols, South Florida
|3
|1
|38
|0
|0.3
|T.Palmer, Troy
|3
|1
|-8
|0
|0.3
|R.Parodie, Ohio
|6
|2
|0
|0
|0.3
|T.Redd, Wake Forest
|9
|3
|83
|1
|0.3
|J.Rice, Utah St.
|9
|3
|46
|0
|0.3
|G.Richardson, FIU
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0.3
|M.Robertson, Arizona St.
|9
|3
|98
|1
|0.3
|E.Robinson, Georgia Southern
|6
|2
|31
|0
|0.3
|M.Slusher, Arkansas
|6
|2
|11
|0
|0.3
|K.Swinney, Louisiana-Monroe
|6
|2
|8
|0
|0.3
|A.Turner, Washington
|6
|2
|26
|0
|0.3
|J.Ware, Temple
|6
|2
|20
|0
|0.3
|H.West, North Texas
|3
|1
|23
|0
|0.3
|D.Williams, W. Kentucky
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0.3
|M.Williams, Navy
|3
|1
|7
|0
|0.3
|M.Williams, Wyoming
|3
|1
|10
|0
|0.3
|T.Williams, Nevada
|6
|2
|59
|1
|0.3
|K.Abrams-Draine, Missouri
|10
|3
|0
|0
|0.3
|J.Armour-Davis, Alabama
|10
|3
|51
|0
|0.3
|N.Cross, Maryland
|10
|3
|55
|0
|0.3
|E.Forbes, Mississippi St.
|10
|3
|33
|0
|0.3
|B.Joseph, Northwestern
|10
|3
|26
|0
|0.3
|J.McCollough, Tennessee
|10
|3
|45
|0
|0.3
|D.McCullough, New Mexico St.
|10
|3
|69
|0
|0.3
|J.Petrishen, Pittsburgh
|10
|3
|35
|1
|0.3
|J.Robinson, Florida St.
|10
|3
|49
|0
|0.3
|C.Taylor, Air Force
|10
|3
|21
|0
|0.3
|T.Thompson, San Diego St.
|10
|3
|1
|0
|0.3
|E.Williams, Fresno St.
|10
|3
|64
|0
|0.3
|J.Woods, Baylor
|10
|3
|60
|1
|0.3
|J.Alexander, Charlotte
|7
|2
|41
|1
|0.3
|X.Alford, Southern Cal
|7
|2
|0
|0
|0.3
|B.Bishop, W. Kentucky
|7
|2
|72
|1
|0.3
|M.Bugg, Air Force
|7
|2
|8
|0
|0.3
|R.Floyd, Colorado St.
|7
|2
|71
|0
|0.3
|K.Hailassie, W. Kentucky
|7
|2
|14
|0
|0.3
|A.Hogan, Houston
|7
|2
|91
|1
|0.3
|L.Johnson, Duke
|7
|2
|30
|0
|0.3
|S.Johnson, Arkansas St.
|7
|2
|23
|0
|0.3
|R.Johnson, Old Dominion
|7
|2
|15
|0
|0.3
|J.Koerner, Iowa
|7
|2
|18
|0
|0.3
|D.Lester, UCF
|7
|2
|34
|0
|0.3
|J.Lewis, Duke
|7
|2
|35
|0
|0.3
|K.Lockhart, Rice
|7
|2
|10
|0
|0.3
|J.Lucien, Uconn
|7
|2
|0
|0
|0.3
|R.Mickens, Clemson
|7
|2
|37
|0
|0.3
|H.Nelson, Hawaii
|7
|2
|2
|0
|0.3
|I.Nwokobia, SMU
|7
|2
|19
|0
|0.3
|J.Saunders, Miami (Ohio)
|7
|2
|35
|1
|0.3
|E.Scott, Southern Miss.
|7
|2
|23
|0
|0.3
|J.Shaw, UCLA
|7
|2
|3
|0
|0.3
|M.Shorts, Southern Miss.
|7
|2
|13
|0
|0.3
|C.Smith, South Carolina
|7
|2
|0
|0
|0.3
|K.Smith, Mississippi
|7
|2
|1
|0
|0.3
|O.Speights, Oregon St.
|7
|2
|-3
|0
|0.3
|D.Staley, South Carolina
|7
|2
|62
|1
|0.3
|J.Torchio, Wisconsin
|7
|2
|68
|0
|0.3
|R.Torrence, Florida
|7
|2
|1
|0
|0.3
|M.Walker, Temple
|7
|2
|7
|1
|0.3
|M.Worship, Vanderbilt
|7
|2
|12
|0
|0.3
|T.Wortham, Uconn
|7
|2
|0
|0
|0.3
|D.Anthony, Liberty
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0.2
|E.Barr, Vanderbilt
|8
|2
|17
|0
|0.2
|J.Bennett, Maryland
|8
|2
|0
|0
|0.2
|B.Bresee, Clemson
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0.2
|M.Broughton, Army
|8
|2
|24
|0
|0.2
|C.Carson, Wake Forest
|8
|2
|30
|0
|0.2
|A.Chatman, Virginia Tech
|4
|1
|-5
|0
|0.2
|S.Cross, Uconn
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0.2
|C.Davis, Wake Forest
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0.2
|T.Denson, Kansas St.
|4
|1
|26
|0
|0.2
|T.Frizzell, Appalachian St.
|4
|1
|17
|0
|0.2
|K.Fulp, Louisiana Tech
|4
|1
|11
|0
|0.2
|K.Glinton, Wyoming
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0.2
|K.Gordon, Washington
|8
|2
|0
|0
|0.2
|C.Gray, North Carolina
|8
|2
|21
|0
|0.2
|J.Harris, NC State
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0.2
|T.Hawkins, San Diego St.
|8
|2
|34
|0
|0.2
|K.Henry, Tulane
|8
|2
|53
|1
|0.2
|D.Inyang, UTEP
|8
|2
|23
|0
|0.2
|J.Irvin, Washington
|4
|1
|34
|0
|0.2
|R.Jibunor, Troy
|8
|2
|25
|0
|0.2
|A.Julian, Oregon St.
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0.2
|K.Kelly, Stanford
|8
|2
|31
|1
|0.2
|D.Kendrick, Georgia
|8
|2
|22
|0
|0.2
|A.Lane, Georgia St.
|8
|2
|0
|0
|0.2
|I.Lewis, Colorado
|8
|2
|38
|0
|0.2
|T.McDonald, Tennessee
|4
|1
|4
|0
|0.2
|T.Nubin, Minnesota
|8
|2
|22
|0
|0.2
|M.Perry, Colorado
|8
|2
|15
|0
|0.2
|C.Poole, Liberty
|4
|1
|3
|0
|0.2
|J.Powell, East Carolina
|4
|1
|4
|0
|0.2
|T.Roberts, Iowa
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0.2
|L.Robinson, Tulane
|4
|1
|13
|0
|0.2
|W.Saba, East Carolina
|8
|2
|31
|0
|0.2
|N.Shelton, San Jose St.
|8
|2
|13
|0
|0.2
|I.Slade-Matautia, SMU
|8
|2
|27
|0
|0.2
|J.Smith, Southern Cal
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0.2
|C.Smith, Georgia
|8
|2
|94
|1
|0.2
|D.Stanley, Middle Tennessee
|4
|1
|23
|0
|0.2
|D.Taylor, Bowling Green
|8
|2
|34
|0
|0.2
|J.Taylor, Oklahoma St.
|8
|2
|85
|1
|0.2
|N.Thompson, Duke
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0.2
|M.Waters, Texas Tech
|4
|1
|72
|1
|0.2
|R.Watts, Ohio St.
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0.2
|S.Weatherford, Miami (Ohio)
|8
|2
|0
|0
|0.2
|J.Williams, Southern Cal
|4
|1
|14
|0
|0.2
|C.Williams, South Florida
|4
|1
|61
|0
|0.2
|R.Wilson, New Mexico
|8
|2
|0
|0
|0.2
|T.Baker-Williams, NC State
|9
|2
|7
|0
|0.2
|S.Battle, NC State
|9
|2
|5
|0
|0.2
|T.Bethune, UCF
|9
|2
|23
|0
|0.2
|J.Blount, Virginia
|9
|2
|27
|0
|0.2
|S.Bond, Utah St.
|9
|2
|0
|0
|0.2
|D.Boyles, South Florida
|9
|2
|2
|0
|0.2
|J.Brisker, Penn St.
|9
|2
|39
|0
|0.2
|L.Brockermeyer, Texas
|9
|2
|24
|0
|0.2
|J.Canady, Tulane
|9
|2
|0
|0
|0.2
|G.Cash, UAB
|9
|2
|105
|1
|0.2
|J.Cole, Louisiana Tech
|9
|2
|57
|0
|0.2
|T.Combs, New Mexico
|9
|2
|1
|0
|0.2
|J.Conley, North Carolina
|9
|2
|0
|0
|0.2
|J.DeBerry, Boston College
|9
|2
|-7
|0
|0.2
|N.Dean, Georgia
|9
|2
|50
|1
|0.2
|J. Domann, Nebraska
|9
|2
|0
|0
|0.2
|T.Fuller, Tulsa
|9
|2
|44
|0
|0.2
|Z.Gilbert, FAU
|9
|2
|3
|0
|0.2
|G.Grate, Middle Tennessee
|9
|2
|-23
|0
|0.2
|A.Grier, South Florida
|9
|2
|69
|1
|0.2
|T.Harris, Troy
|9
|2
|36
|0
|0.2
|C.Hart, Notre Dame
|9
|2
|32
|0
|0.2
|J.Hicks, Cincinnati
|9
|2
|18
|0
|0.2
|T.Hodges-Tomlinson, TCU
|9
|2
|29
|1
|0.2
|D.James, Oregon
|9
|2
|19
|0
|0.2
|T.Jay, Florida St.
|9
|2
|0
|0
|0.2
|A.Johnson, Virginia
|9
|2
|0
|0
|0.2
|J.Jones, Arizona St.
|9
|2
|-1
|1
|0.2
|T.Jones, Boise St.
|9
|2
|21
|0
|0.2
|M.LaPointe, South Florida
|9
|2
|50
|0
|0.2
|J.Lars-Woodbey, Boston College
|9
|2
|12
|0
|0.2
|J.Mahoney, Vanderbilt
|9
|2
|0
|0
|0.2
|T.Martin, Tulsa
|9
|2
|0
|0
|0.2
|D.Mathis, Pittsburgh
|9
|2
|50
|1
|0.2
|C.Mayfield, UTSA
|9
|2
|49
|1
|0.2
|C.McCoy, Marshall
|9
|2
|65
|0
|0.2
|C.Oliver, UNLV
|9
|2
|45
|0
|0.2
|G.Owens, Houston
|9
|2
|73
|1
|0.2
|F.Peters, Mississippi St.
|9
|2
|12
|0
|0.2
|J.Pitre, Baylor
|9
|2
|20
|0
|0.2
|K.Smith, FAU
|9
|2
|1
|0
|0.2
|A.Taylor, Tennessee
|9
|2
|85
|1
|0.2
|C.Thomas, Georgia Tech
|9
|2
|0
|0
|0.2
|D.Thomas, NC State
|9
|2
|0
|0
|0.2
|D.Thomas, Middle Tennessee
|9
|2
|43
|1
|0.2
|J.Watson, Washington St.
|9
|2
|11
|0
|0.2
|Z.Williams, Troy
|9
|2
|38
|1
|0.2
|J.Williams, Miami
|9
|2
|0
|0
|0.2
|B.Williamson, Louisiana Tech
|9
|2
|62
|1
|0.2
|R.Wright, Oregon St.
|9
|2
|0
|0
|0.2
|D.Bradshaw, W. Kentucky
|5
|1
|5
|0
|0.2
|A.Cistrunk, Mississippi
|5
|1
|4
|0
|0.2
|J.Francis, Memphis
|10
|2
|1
|0
|0.2
|J.Green, Mississippi St.
|10
|2
|0
|0
|0.2
|N.Greer, Wake Forest
|5
|1
|14
|0
|0.2
|D.Harmon, Texas A&M
|5
|1
|0
|0
|0.2
|R.Henderson, Notre Dame
|5
|1
|0
|0
|0.2
|D.Miller, UAB
|5
|1
|21
|0
|0.2
|J.Moody, Alabama
|5
|1
|13
|0
|0.2
|T.Odom, Louisiana-Monroe
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0.2
|J.Pickle, Kansas St.
|5
|1
|0
|0
|0.2
|D.Pierce, Arizona St.
|10
|2
|35
|0
|0.2
|J.Pierre-Louis, NC State
|5
|1
|0
|0
|0.2
|T.Powell, Rutgers
|5
|1
|5
|0
|0.2
|S.Robinson, Missouri
|5
|1
|0
|0
|0.2
|K.Swanson, Troy
|5
|1
|33
|1
|0.2
|K.Swoopes, UAB
|10
|2
|66
|1
|0.2
|E.Tattersall, California
|5
|1
|10
|0
|0.2
|S.Thomas, UAB
|10
|2
|6
|0
|0.2
|I.Young, Iowa St.
|10
|2
|5
|0
|0.2
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments