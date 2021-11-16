NCAA FBS Individual Interceptions Per Game

Interceptions Per Game

G InG Yds TD IPG B.Allen, Southern Cal 1 1 0 0 1.0 T.Chandler, Charlotte 1 1 0 0 1.0 M. Criddle, BYU 1 1 0 0 1.0 B.Despanie, Tulane 1 1 4 0 1.0 Z.Greene, Purdue 1 1 0 0 1.0 K.Grimes, Nebraska 1 1 0 0 1.0 T.Hatfield, Ball St. 1 1 0 0 1.0 D.McCuin, TCU 1 1 0 0 1.0 C.Moore, Temple 1 1 35 0 1.0 G.Nyakwol, Rice 2 2 8 0 1.0 C.Powell, NC State 1 1 0 0 1.0 K. Roach, Marshall 1 1 20 0 1.0 Q.Schulte, Iowa 1 1 42 0 1.0 N.Session, Oklahoma St. 1 1 27 0 1.0 H.Truitt, Miami (Ohio) 1 1 20 0 1.0 J.Turner, Wisconsin 2 2 6 0 1.0 M.Williams, California 1 1 0 0 1.0 B.Williams, Oregon 3 3 92 1 1.0 Q.Riley, Middle Tennessee 6 5 153 1 0.8 R.Vaden, E. Michigan 4 3 17 0 0.8 G.Sprewell, Houston 3 2 44 0 0.7 S.Jones, Appalachian St. 8 5 97 3 0.6 T.LeBeauf, Boise St. 5 3 128 1 0.6 N.Smith, Rice 5 3 22 0 0.6 D.Luter, South Alabama 7 4 29 0 0.6 R.Moss, Iowa 7 4 85 2 0.6 D.Belton, Iowa 8 4 0 0 0.5 J.Carlies, Missouri 8 4 51 0 0.5 M.Edwards, W. Kentucky 2 1 23 0 0.5 I.Essissima, Nevada 2 1 0 0 0.5 C.Fagan, NC State 2 1 16 0 0.5 J.Foster, South Carolina 10 5 39 0 0.5 K.Harris, Arkansas St. 4 2 29 0 0.5 D.Henley, Nevada 8 4 59 1 0.5 D.Jerkins, Vanderbilt 6 3 -1 0 0.5 C.Jones, Army 4 2 45 0 0.5 K.Markham, Arizona St. 2 1 2 0 0.5 V.McKinley, Oregon 10 5 -1 0 0.5 J.McMillian, East Carolina 10 5 42 1 0.5 M.Melton, Rutgers 6 3 46 1 0.5 D.Pace, Cincinnati 8 4 78 0 0.5 N.Rutchena, California 6 3 6 0 0.5 B.Sebastian, Boston College 6 3 0 0 0.5 K.Stewart, TCU 2 1 0 0 0.5 S.Thomas, Oregon St. 2 1 26 0 0.5 J.Waller, Virginia Tech 8 4 55 1 0.5 B.Washington, Oklahoma 2 1 37 0 0.5 D.Williams, Nebraska 8 4 31 0 0.5 A.Williams, Miami 2 1 32 0 0.5 D.Brown, Notre Dame 7 3 31 0 0.4 A.Carter, Utah St. 7 3 45 0 0.4 T.Cobb, Appalachian St. 7 3 110 1 0.4 S.Dumas, New Mexico St. 7 3 50 0 0.4 A.Finley, Mississippi 7 3 71 1 0.4 K.Hamilton, Notre Dame 7 3 0 0 0.4 K.Sherald, Kent St. 7 3 5 0 0.4 D.Taylor-Demerson, Texas Tech 7 3 4 0 0.4 R.Yeast, Kansas St. 7 3 8 0 0.4 O.Alexander, W. Kentucky 5 2 0 0 0.4 C.Allen, Purdue 10 4 31 0 0.4 K.Bethley, Hawaii 10 4 115 1 0.4 M.Brown, Arkansas 10 4 2 0 0.4 J.Brown, Penn St. 10 4 112 1 0.4 O.Cooper, Florida St. 5 2 -2 0 0.4 T.Franklin, Louisville 5 2 32 0 0.4 R.Huff, Appalachian St. 5 2 17 0 0.4 K.Joseph, Illinois 10 4 12 0 0.4 C.Kelly, North Carolina 10 4 24 0 0.4 R.Mungin, FAU 5 2 40 0 0.4 S.Oladipo, Boise St. 5 2 83 0 0.4 D.Turner-Yell, Oklahoma 5 2 0 0 0.4 C.Young, Ohio St. 5 2 88 1 0.4 J.Anderson, Bowling Green 8 3 26 0 0.4 K.Clark, Louisville 8 3 2 0 0.4 A.Gardner, Cincinnati 8 3 7 0 0.4 K.Harvell-Peel, Oklahoma St. 8 3 21 0 0.4 P.Hill, UNLV 8 3 35 0 0.4 M.Moore, BYU 8 3 23 0 0.4 C.Muma, Wyoming 8 3 68 2 0.4 D.Scott, California 8 3 6 1 0.4 C.Williams, Wisconsin 8 3 49 1 0.4 T.Young, South Alabama 8 3 40 0 0.4 B.Addison, Oregon 3 1 23 0 0.3 C.Amankwaa, Akron 9 3 38 0 0.3 S.Banks, TCU 3 1 0 0 0.3 M. Banks, Alabama 3 1 0 0 0.3 M.Bell, Uconn 3 1 10 0 0.3 D.Branch, San Diego St. 3 1 27 0 0.3 C.Bryant, Cincinnati 9 3 95 1 0.3 D. Burton, Wisconsin 3 1 6 0 0.3 A.Bush, Cincinnati 9 3 7 0 0.3 D.Butler, Arizona St. 9 3 0 0 0.3 D.Cain, W. Kentucky 6 2 0 0 0.3 D.Carter, E. Michigan 6 2 115 1 0.3 J.Catalon, Arkansas 6 2 83 0 0.3 M.Clark, Tulane 9 3 45 0 0.3 A.Clark, Rutgers 3 1 0 0 0.3 T.Drake, Ohio 9 3 23 0 0.3 P.Echols, North Carolina 3 1 17 0 0.3 M.Fleming, East Carolina 6 2 31 1 0.3 B.Foster, Texas 9 3 40 0 0.3 B.Garner, W. Michigan 3 1 2 0 0.3 S.Gilmore, Marshall 9 3 37 0 0.3 J.Grant, Oregon St. 6 2 -2 0 0.3 M.Hankins, Iowa 9 3 41 0 0.3 J.Harris, Cincinnati 3 1 7 0 0.3 E.Hicks, California 9 3 0 0 0.3 E.Hines, Kent St. 9 3 51 0 0.3 L.Hudgens, Buffalo 3 1 8 0 0.3 J.Jackson, Southern Cal 3 1 0 0 0.3 R.Johnson, UNLV 6 2 1 0 0.3 J.Jones, Air Force 3 1 18 0 0.3 K.Kaniho, Boise St. 6 2 0 0 0.3 K.Lassiter, Georgia 3 1 0 0 0.3 H.Livingston, BYU 3 1 0 0 0.3 D.Lloyd, Utah 9 3 2 1 0.3 Z.March, N. Illinois 3 1 59 1 0.3 B.Martin, Ball St. 3 1 0 0 0.3 G.McKinstry, Alabama 3 1 0 0 0.3 M.Miller, Kent St. 9 3 3 0 0.3 J.Minkins, Louisville 3 1 4 0 0.3 B.Nichols, South Florida 3 1 38 0 0.3 T.Palmer, Troy 3 1 -8 0 0.3 R.Parodie, Ohio 6 2 0 0 0.3 T.Redd, Wake Forest 9 3 83 1 0.3 J.Rice, Utah St. 9 3 46 0 0.3 G.Richardson, FIU 3 1 0 0 0.3 M.Robertson, Arizona St. 9 3 98 1 0.3 E.Robinson, Georgia Southern 6 2 31 0 0.3 M.Slusher, Arkansas 6 2 11 0 0.3 K.Swinney, Louisiana-Monroe 6 2 8 0 0.3 A.Turner, Washington 6 2 26 0 0.3 J.Ware, Temple 6 2 20 0 0.3 H.West, North Texas 3 1 23 0 0.3 D.Williams, W. Kentucky 3 1 0 0 0.3 M.Williams, Navy 3 1 7 0 0.3 M.Williams, Wyoming 3 1 10 0 0.3 T.Williams, Nevada 6 2 59 1 0.3 K.Abrams-Draine, Missouri 10 3 0 0 0.3 J.Armour-Davis, Alabama 10 3 51 0 0.3 N.Cross, Maryland 10 3 55 0 0.3 E.Forbes, Mississippi St. 10 3 33 0 0.3 B.Joseph, Northwestern 10 3 26 0 0.3 J.McCollough, Tennessee 10 3 45 0 0.3 D.McCullough, New Mexico St. 10 3 69 0 0.3 J.Petrishen, Pittsburgh 10 3 35 1 0.3 J.Robinson, Florida St. 10 3 49 0 0.3 C.Taylor, Air Force 10 3 21 0 0.3 T.Thompson, San Diego St. 10 3 1 0 0.3 E.Williams, Fresno St. 10 3 64 0 0.3 J.Woods, Baylor 10 3 60 1 0.3 J.Alexander, Charlotte 7 2 41 1 0.3 X.Alford, Southern Cal 7 2 0 0 0.3 B.Bishop, W. Kentucky 7 2 72 1 0.3 M.Bugg, Air Force 7 2 8 0 0.3 R.Floyd, Colorado St. 7 2 71 0 0.3 K.Hailassie, W. Kentucky 7 2 14 0 0.3 A.Hogan, Houston 7 2 91 1 0.3 L.Johnson, Duke 7 2 30 0 0.3 S.Johnson, Arkansas St. 7 2 23 0 0.3 R.Johnson, Old Dominion 7 2 15 0 0.3 J.Koerner, Iowa 7 2 18 0 0.3 D.Lester, UCF 7 2 34 0 0.3 J.Lewis, Duke 7 2 35 0 0.3 K.Lockhart, Rice 7 2 10 0 0.3 J.Lucien, Uconn 7 2 0 0 0.3 R.Mickens, Clemson 7 2 37 0 0.3 H.Nelson, Hawaii 7 2 2 0 0.3 I.Nwokobia, SMU 7 2 19 0 0.3 J.Saunders, Miami (Ohio) 7 2 35 1 0.3 E.Scott, Southern Miss. 7 2 23 0 0.3 J.Shaw, UCLA 7 2 3 0 0.3 M.Shorts, Southern Miss. 7 2 13 0 0.3 C.Smith, South Carolina 7 2 0 0 0.3 K.Smith, Mississippi 7 2 1 0 0.3 O.Speights, Oregon St. 7 2 -3 0 0.3 D.Staley, South Carolina 7 2 62 1 0.3 J.Torchio, Wisconsin 7 2 68 0 0.3 R.Torrence, Florida 7 2 1 0 0.3 M.Walker, Temple 7 2 7 1 0.3 M.Worship, Vanderbilt 7 2 12 0 0.3 T.Wortham, Uconn 7 2 0 0 0.3 D.Anthony, Liberty 4 1 2 0 0.2 E.Barr, Vanderbilt 8 2 17 0 0.2 J.Bennett, Maryland 8 2 0 0 0.2 B.Bresee, Clemson 4 1 0 0 0.2 M.Broughton, Army 8 2 24 0 0.2 C.Carson, Wake Forest 8 2 30 0 0.2 A.Chatman, Virginia Tech 4 1 -5 0 0.2 S.Cross, Uconn 4 1 0 0 0.2 C.Davis, Wake Forest 4 1 0 0 0.2 T.Denson, Kansas St. 4 1 26 0 0.2 T.Frizzell, Appalachian St. 4 1 17 0 0.2 K.Fulp, Louisiana Tech 4 1 11 0 0.2 K.Glinton, Wyoming 4 1 0 0 0.2 K.Gordon, Washington 8 2 0 0 0.2 C.Gray, North Carolina 8 2 21 0 0.2 J.Harris, NC State 4 1 0 0 0.2 T.Hawkins, San Diego St. 8 2 34 0 0.2 K.Henry, Tulane 8 2 53 1 0.2 D.Inyang, UTEP 8 2 23 0 0.2 J.Irvin, Washington 4 1 34 0 0.2 R.Jibunor, Troy 8 2 25 0 0.2 A.Julian, Oregon St. 4 1 1 0 0.2 K.Kelly, Stanford 8 2 31 1 0.2 D.Kendrick, Georgia 8 2 22 0 0.2 A.Lane, Georgia St. 8 2 0 0 0.2 I.Lewis, Colorado 8 2 38 0 0.2 T.McDonald, Tennessee 4 1 4 0 0.2 T.Nubin, Minnesota 8 2 22 0 0.2 M.Perry, Colorado 8 2 15 0 0.2 C.Poole, Liberty 4 1 3 0 0.2 J.Powell, East Carolina 4 1 4 0 0.2 T.Roberts, Iowa 4 1 0 0 0.2 L.Robinson, Tulane 4 1 13 0 0.2 W.Saba, East Carolina 8 2 31 0 0.2 N.Shelton, San Jose St. 8 2 13 0 0.2 I.Slade-Matautia, SMU 8 2 27 0 0.2 J.Smith, Southern Cal 4 1 0 0 0.2 C.Smith, Georgia 8 2 94 1 0.2 D.Stanley, Middle Tennessee 4 1 23 0 0.2 D.Taylor, Bowling Green 8 2 34 0 0.2 J.Taylor, Oklahoma St. 8 2 85 1 0.2 N.Thompson, Duke 4 1 0 0 0.2 M.Waters, Texas Tech 4 1 72 1 0.2 R.Watts, Ohio St. 4 1 0 0 0.2 S.Weatherford, Miami (Ohio) 8 2 0 0 0.2 J.Williams, Southern Cal 4 1 14 0 0.2 C.Williams, South Florida 4 1 61 0 0.2 R.Wilson, New Mexico 8 2 0 0 0.2 T.Baker-Williams, NC State 9 2 7 0 0.2 S.Battle, NC State 9 2 5 0 0.2 T.Bethune, UCF 9 2 23 0 0.2 J.Blount, Virginia 9 2 27 0 0.2 S.Bond, Utah St. 9 2 0 0 0.2 D.Boyles, South Florida 9 2 2 0 0.2 J.Brisker, Penn St. 9 2 39 0 0.2 L.Brockermeyer, Texas 9 2 24 0 0.2 J.Canady, Tulane 9 2 0 0 0.2 G.Cash, UAB 9 2 105 1 0.2 J.Cole, Louisiana Tech 9 2 57 0 0.2 T.Combs, New Mexico 9 2 1 0 0.2 J.Conley, North Carolina 9 2 0 0 0.2 J.DeBerry, Boston College 9 2 -7 0 0.2 N.Dean, Georgia 9 2 50 1 0.2 J. Domann, Nebraska 9 2 0 0 0.2 T.Fuller, Tulsa 9 2 44 0 0.2 Z.Gilbert, FAU 9 2 3 0 0.2 G.Grate, Middle Tennessee 9 2 -23 0 0.2 A.Grier, South Florida 9 2 69 1 0.2 T.Harris, Troy 9 2 36 0 0.2 C.Hart, Notre Dame 9 2 32 0 0.2 J.Hicks, Cincinnati 9 2 18 0 0.2 T.Hodges-Tomlinson, TCU 9 2 29 1 0.2 D.James, Oregon 9 2 19 0 0.2 T.Jay, Florida St. 9 2 0 0 0.2 A.Johnson, Virginia 9 2 0 0 0.2 J.Jones, Arizona St. 9 2 -1 1 0.2 T.Jones, Boise St. 9 2 21 0 0.2 M.LaPointe, South Florida 9 2 50 0 0.2 J.Lars-Woodbey, Boston College 9 2 12 0 0.2 J.Mahoney, Vanderbilt 9 2 0 0 0.2 T.Martin, Tulsa 9 2 0 0 0.2 D.Mathis, Pittsburgh 9 2 50 1 0.2 C.Mayfield, UTSA 9 2 49 1 0.2 C.McCoy, Marshall 9 2 65 0 0.2 C.Oliver, UNLV 9 2 45 0 0.2 G.Owens, Houston 9 2 73 1 0.2 F.Peters, Mississippi St. 9 2 12 0 0.2 J.Pitre, Baylor 9 2 20 0 0.2 K.Smith, FAU 9 2 1 0 0.2 A.Taylor, Tennessee 9 2 85 1 0.2 C.Thomas, Georgia Tech 9 2 0 0 0.2 D.Thomas, NC State 9 2 0 0 0.2 D.Thomas, Middle Tennessee 9 2 43 1 0.2 J.Watson, Washington St. 9 2 11 0 0.2 Z.Williams, Troy 9 2 38 1 0.2 J.Williams, Miami 9 2 0 0 0.2 B.Williamson, Louisiana Tech 9 2 62 1 0.2 R.Wright, Oregon St. 9 2 0 0 0.2 D.Bradshaw, W. Kentucky 5 1 5 0 0.2 A.Cistrunk, Mississippi 5 1 4 0 0.2 J.Francis, Memphis 10 2 1 0 0.2 J.Green, Mississippi St. 10 2 0 0 0.2 N.Greer, Wake Forest 5 1 14 0 0.2 D.Harmon, Texas A&M 5 1 0 0 0.2 R.Henderson, Notre Dame 5 1 0 0 0.2 D.Miller, UAB 5 1 21 0 0.2 J.Moody, Alabama 5 1 13 0 0.2 T.Odom, Louisiana-Monroe 5 1 1 0 0.2 J.Pickle, Kansas St. 5 1 0 0 0.2 D.Pierce, Arizona St. 10 2 35 0 0.2 J.Pierre-Louis, NC State 5 1 0 0 0.2 T.Powell, Rutgers 5 1 5 0 0.2 S.Robinson, Missouri 5 1 0 0 0.2 K.Swanson, Troy 5 1 33 1 0.2 K.Swoopes, UAB 10 2 66 1 0.2 E.Tattersall, California 5 1 10 0 0.2 S.Thomas, UAB 10 2 6 0 0.2 I.Young, Iowa St. 10 2 5 0 0.2

