NCAA FBS Individual Interceptions Per Game

The Associated Press
November 30, 2021 11:11 am
5 min read
      

Interceptions Per Game

G InG Yds TD IPG
B.Allen, Southern Cal 1 1 0 0 1.0
T.Chandler, Charlotte 1 1 0 0 1.0
B.Despanie, Tulane 1 1 4 0 1.0
T.Ellis, Rice 1 1 0 0 1.0
K.Grimes, Nebraska 1 1 0 0 1.0
T.Hatfield, Ball St. 1 1 0 0 1.0
D.McCuin, TCU 1 1 0 0 1.0
C.Moore, Temple 1 1 35 0 1.0
G.Nyakwol, Rice 2 2 8 0 1.0
C.Powell, NC State 1 1 0 0 1.0
K. Roach, Marshall 1 1 20 0 1.0
Q.Schulte, Iowa 1 1 42 0 1.0
N.Session, Oklahoma St. 1 1 27 0 1.0
H.Truitt, Miami (Ohio) 1 1 20 0 1.0
J.Turner, Wisconsin 2 2 6 0 1.0
M.Williams, California 1 1 0 0 1.0
B.Williams, Oregon 3 3 92 1 1.0
J.McGill, Stanford 3 2 43 0 0.7
N.Smith, Rice 6 4 22 0 0.7
Q.Riley, Middle Tennessee 8 5 153 1 0.6
D.Jones, Bowling Green 5 3 6 0 0.6
D.Luter, South Alabama 7 4 29 0 0.6
D.Belton, Iowa 10 5 0 0 0.5
M.Edwards, W. Kentucky 2 1 23 0 0.5
I.Essissima, Nevada 2 1 0 0 0.5
C.Fagan, NC State 2 1 16 0 0.5
C.Gomez, W. Kentucky 2 1 10 0 0.5
Z.Greene, Purdue 2 1 0 0 0.5
T.Harrison, Georgia St. 2 1 18 0 0.5
S.Jones, Appalachian St. 10 5 97 3 0.5
K.Markham, Arizona St. 2 1 2 0 0.5
R.Moss, Iowa 8 4 85 2 0.5
B.Nicolas-Paul, Army 2 1 2 0 0.5
B.Sebastian, Boston College 8 4 0 0 0.5
X.Sorey, Georgia 2 1 6 0 0.5
G.Sprewell, Houston 4 2 44 0 0.5
K.Stewart, TCU 2 1 0 0 0.5
S.Thomas, Oregon St. 2 1 26 0 0.5
R.Vaden, E. Michigan 6 3 17 0 0.5
B.Washington, Oklahoma 2 1 37 0 0.5
D.Williams, Nebraska 8 4 31 0 0.5
D.Williams, W. Kentucky 4 2 45 1 0.5
K.Bethley, Hawaii 11 5 120 1 0.5
J.Waller, Virginia Tech 9 4 55 1 0.4
O.Alexander, W. Kentucky 7 3 0 0 0.4
K.Hamilton, Notre Dame 7 3 0 0 0.4
R.Johnson, UNLV 7 3 1 0 0.4
T.LeBeauf, Boise St. 7 3 128 1 0.4
G.Taylor, Rice 7 3 6 0 0.4
D.Turner-Yell, Oklahoma 7 3 0 0 0.4
M.Brown, Arkansas 12 5 0 0 0.4
J.Foster, South Carolina 12 5 39 0 0.4
K.Joseph, Illinois 12 5 12 0 0.4
V.McKinley, Oregon 12 5 -1 0 0.4
J.McMillian, East Carolina 12 5 42 1 0.4
D.Branch, San Diego St. 5 2 24 0 0.4
J.Carlies, Missouri 10 4 51 0 0.4
T.Franklin, Louisville 5 2 32 0 0.4
D.Henley, Nevada 10 4 59 1 0.4
C.Jones, Army 5 2 45 0 0.4
A.Lane, Georgia St. 10 4 18 0 0.4
S.Oladipo, Boise St. 5 2 83 0 0.4
D.Pace, Cincinnati 10 4 78 0 0.4
W.Saba, East Carolina 10 4 31 0 0.4
W.Washington, Oklahoma 5 2 32 0 0.4
D.Brown, Notre Dame 8 3 31 0 0.4
A.Carter, Utah St. 8 3 45 0 0.4
K.Clark, Louisville 8 3 2 0 0.4
A.Finley, Mississippi 8 3 71 1 0.4
D.Jerkins, Vanderbilt 8 3 -1 0 0.4
S.Johnson, Arkansas St. 8 3 23 0 0.4
Q.Lake, UCLA 8 3 23 0 0.4
M.Melton, Rutgers 8 3 46 1 0.4
N.Rutchena, California 8 3 6 0 0.4
K.Sherald, Kent St. 8 3 5 0 0.4
D.Taylor-Demerson, Texas Tech 8 3 4 0 0.4
C.Wilder, Wisconsin 8 3 53 0 0.4
T.Williams, Nevada 8 3 67 1 0.4
C.Allen, Purdue 11 4 31 0 0.4
M.Clark, Tulane 11 4 78 0 0.4
C.Kelly, North Carolina 11 4 24 0 0.4
T.Martin, Tulsa 11 4 0 0 0.4
M.Miller, Kent St. 11 4 3 0 0.4
B.Addison, Oregon 3 1 23 0 0.3
X.Alford, Southern Cal 9 3 0 0 0.3
M. Banks, Alabama 3 1 0 0 0.3
M.Bell, Uconn 3 1 10 0 0.3
B.Bishop, W. Kentucky 9 3 72 1 0.3
A.Booth, Clemson 9 3 0 0 0.3
J.Brown, Penn St. 12 4 112 1 0.3
D. Burton, Wisconsin 3 1 6 0 0.3
D.Butler, Arizona St. 9 3 0 0 0.3
J.Catalon, Arkansas 6 2 83 0 0.3
A.Clark, Rutgers 3 1 0 0 0.3
T.Cobb, Appalachian St. 9 3 110 1 0.3
M. Criddle, BYU 3 1 0 0 0.3
S.Dumas, New Mexico St. 9 3 50 0 0.3
A.Gardner, Cincinnati 9 3 7 0 0.3
M.Hankins, Iowa 9 3 41 0 0.3
K.Harris, Arkansas St. 6 2 29 0 0.3
J.Harris, Cincinnati 3 1 7 0 0.3
J.Harris, Iowa 6 2 0 0 0.3
P.Hill, UNLV 9 3 35 0 0.3
L.Hudgens, Buffalo 3 1 8 0 0.3
J.Jackson, Southern Cal 3 1 0 0 0.3
M.Jones, Houston 12 4 23 0 0.3
Z.March, N. Illinois 3 1 59 1 0.3
C.Muma, Wyoming 9 3 68 2 0.3
R.Mungin, FAU 6 2 40 0 0.3
J.Robinson, Florida St. 12 4 77 0 0.3
J.Shaw, UCLA 9 3 21 0 0.3
C.Smith, South Carolina 9 3 0 0 0.3
J.Thomas, Ball St. 12 4 54 0 0.3
R.Torrence, Florida 9 3 1 0 0.3
J.Wahlberg, Purdue 3 1 7 0 0.3
A.Walcott, Baylor 6 2 5 0 0.3
H.West, North Texas 3 1 23 0 0.3
I.White, Wyoming 3 1 0 0 0.3
A.Williams, Miami 3 1 32 0 0.3
C.Williams, South Florida 6 2 61 0 0.3
M.Williams, Wyoming 3 1 10 0 0.3
M.Williams, Navy 3 1 7 0 0.3
R.Yeast, Kansas St. 9 3 8 0 0.3
J.Anderson, Bowling Green 10 3 26 0 0.3
E.Barr, Vanderbilt 10 3 17 0 0.3
J.Bennett, Maryland 10 3 -1 0 0.3
G.Cash, UAB 10 3 105 1 0.3
K.Harvell-Peel, Oklahoma St. 10 3 21 0 0.3
D.Inyang, UTEP 10 3 28 0 0.3
A.Marsh, Washington St. 10 3 44 1 0.3
P.McMorris, San Diego St. 10 3 50 0 0.3
M.Moore, BYU 10 3 23 0 0.3
T.Nubin, Minnesota 10 3 42 0 0.3
M.Perry, Colorado 10 3 55 0 0.3
T.Redd, Wake Forest 10 3 83 1 0.3
J.Rice, Utah St. 10 3 46 0 0.3
M.Robertson, Arizona St. 10 3 98 1 0.3
D.Scott, California 10 3 6 1 0.3
D.Thomas, NC State 10 3 38 1 0.3
C.Williams, Wisconsin 10 3 49 1 0.3
T.Young, South Alabama 10 3 40 0 0.3
D.Cain, W. Kentucky 7 2 0 0 0.3
D.Carter, E. Michigan 7 2 115 1 0.3
O.Cooper, Florida St. 7 2 -2 0 0.3
J.Headen, Old Dominion 7 2 89 0 0.3
R.Huff, Appalachian St. 7 2 17 0 0.3
D.Lester, UCF 7 2 34 0 0.3
K.Lockhart, Rice 7 2 10 0 0.3
C.Lockridge, Hawaii 7 2 88 1 0.3
J.Lucien, Uconn 7 2 0 0 0.3
R.Mickens, Clemson 7 2 37 0 0.3
I.Nwokobia, SMU 7 2 19 0 0.3
T.Roof, Appalachian St. 7 2 100 0 0.3
J.Saunders, Miami (Ohio) 7 2 35 1 0.3
J.Ware, Temple 7 2 20 0 0.3
K.Wood, North Texas 7 2 75 0 0.3
C.Young, Ohio St. 7 2 88 1 0.3
C.Amankwaa, Akron 11 3 38 0 0.3
J.Armour-Davis, Alabama 11 3 51 0 0.3
J.Blount, Virginia 11 3 60 0 0.3
S.Bond, Utah St. 11 3 0 0 0.3
C.Bryant, Cincinnati 11 3 95 1 0.3
A.Bush, Cincinnati 11 3 7 0 0.3
T.Drake, Ohio 11 3 23 0 0.3
E.Forbes, Mississippi St. 11 3 33 0 0.3
B.Foster, Texas 11 3 40 0 0.3
T.Fuller, Tulsa 11 3 60 0 0.3
S.Gilmore, Marshall 11 3 37 0 0.3
G.Grate, Middle Tennessee 11 3 -23 0 0.3
E.Hicks, California 11 3 0 0 0.3
E.Hines, Kent St. 11 3 51 0 0.3
A.Johnson, Virginia 11 3 0 0 0.3
J.Jones, Arizona St. 11 3 86 2 0.3
B.Joseph, Northwestern 11 3 26 0 0.3
D.Lloyd, Utah 11 3 2 1 0.3
J.Petrishen, Pittsburgh 11 3 35 1 0.3
J.Robinson, BYU 11 3 7 0 0.3
K.Smith, FAU 11 3 -3 0 0.3
C.Taylor, Air Force 11 3 21 0 0.3
E.Williams, Fresno St. 11 3 64 0 0.3
B.Williamson, Louisiana Tech 11 3 62 1 0.3
K.Abrams-Draine, Missouri 12 3 0 0 0.2
S.Banks, TCU 4 1 0 0 0.2
B.Bresee, Clemson 4 1 0 0 0.2
B.Brown, Georgia St. 8 2 23 0 0.2
J.Bryant, Kansas 8 2 31 1 0.2
C.Carson, Wake Forest 8 2 30 0 0.2
D.Chestnut, Syracuse 12 3 28 0 0.2
N.Cross, Maryland 12 3 55 0 0.2
C.Davis, Wake Forest 4 1 0 0 0.2
T.Denson, Kansas St. 4 1 26 0 0.2
P.Echols, North Carolina 4 1 17 0 0.2
M.Fleming, East Carolina 8 2 31 1 0.2
R.Floyd, Colorado St. 8 2 71 0 0.2
J.Ford, Tulsa 4 1 17 0 0.2
T.Frizzell, Appalachian St. 4 1 17 0 0.2
B.Garner, W. Michigan 4 1 2 0 0.2
K.Glinton, Wyoming 4 1 0 0 0.2
J.Grant, Oregon St. 8 2 -2 0 0.2
J.Irvin, Washington 4 1 34 0 0.2
L.Johnson, Duke 8 2 30 0 0.2
N.Johnson, Marshall 8 2 0 0 0.2
A.Julian, Oregon St. 4 1 1 0 0.2
K.Kaniho, Boise St. 8 2 0 0 0.2
B.Knighten, Auburn 8 2 0 0 0.2
J.Koerner, Iowa 8 2 18 0 0.2
K.Lassiter, Georgia 4 1 0 0 0.2
J.Lewis, Duke 8 2 35 0 0.2
H.Livingston, BYU 4 1 0 0 0.2
D.Mackey, Purdue 12 3 19 0 0.2
B.Martin, Ball St. 4 1 0 0 0.2
J.McCollough, Tennessee 12 3 45 0 0.2
D.McCullough, New Mexico St. 12 3 69 0 0.2
T.McDonald, Tennessee 4 1 4 0 0.2
J.Minkins, Louisville 4 1 4 0 0.2
M.Mustapha, Wake Forest 8 2 0 0 0.2
H.Nelson, Hawaii 8 2 2 0 0.2
B.Nichols, South Florida 4 1 38 0 0.2
T.Palmer, Troy 4 1 -8 0 0.2
R.Parodie, Ohio 8 2 0 0 0.2
D.Prince, Mississippi 8 2 15 0 0.2
B.Richter, Air Force 4 1 6 0 0.2
T.Roberts, Iowa 4 1 0 0 0.2
L.Robinson, Tulane 4 1 13 0 0.2
E.Robinson, Georgia Southern 8 2 31 0 0.2
N.Shelton, San Jose St. 8 2 13 0 0.2
M.Shorts, Southern Miss. 8 2 13 0 0.2
M.Slusher, Arkansas 8 2 11 0 0.2
K.Smith, Mississippi 8 2 1 0 0.2
C.Smith, Georgia 8 2 94 1 0.2
D.Stanley, Middle Tennessee 4 1 23 0 0.2
J.Stanley, Southern Miss. 8 2 61 1 0.2
K.Swinney, Louisiana-Monroe 8 2 8 0 0.2
T.Thompson, San Diego St. 12 3 1 0 0.2
N.Thompson, Duke 4 1 0 0 0.2
A.Turner, Washington 8 2 26 0 0.2
M.Waters, Texas Tech 4 1 72 1 0.2
R.Watts, Ohio St. 4 1 0 0 0.2
J.Williams, Southern Cal 4 1 14 0 0.2
J.Woods, Baylor 12 3 60 1 0.2
T.Young, FAU 12 3 84 2 0.2
A.Aleki, San Diego St. 9 2 42 2 0.2
J.Alexander, Charlotte 9 2 41 1 0.2
A.Austin, Oregon St. 9 2 17 0 0.2
S.Battle, NC State 9 2 5 0 0.2
M.Broughton, Army 9 2 24 0 0.2
M.Bugg, Air Force 9 2 8 0 0.2
C.Bullock, Southern Cal 9 2 0 0 0.2
R.Dames, FIU 9 2 0 0 0.2
L.Daniel, Southern Miss. 9 2 0 0 0.2
J.DeBerry, Boston College 9 2 -7 0 0.2
J.Domann, Nebraska 9 2 0 0 0.2
K.Hailassie, W. Kentucky 9 2 14 0 0.2
D.Hardy, Penn St. 9 2 16 1 0.2
T.Hodges-Tomlinson, TCU 9 2 29 1 0.2
A.Hogan, Houston 9 2 91 1 0.2
R.Johnson, Old Dominion 9 2 15 0 0.2
D.Kendrick, Georgia 9 2 22 0 0.2
M.Lee, Ball St. 9 2 29 0 0.2
D.Mathis, Pittsburgh 9 2 50 1 0.2
C.Oliver, UNLV 9 2 45 0 0.2
F.Peters, Mississippi St. 9 2 12 0 0.2
D.Reed, Cent. Michigan 9 2 26 1 0.2
B.Robins, Nevada 9 2 86 1 0.2
E.Scott, Southern Miss. 9 2 23 0 0.2
T.Smith, Kansas St. 9 2 39 0 0.2
O.Speights, Oregon St. 9 2 -3 0 0.2
D.Staley, South Carolina 9 2 62 1 0.2
J.Torchio, Wisconsin 9 2 68 0 0.2
M.Walker, Temple 9 2 7 1 0.2
J.Williams, Miami 9 2 0 0 0.2
M.Worship, Vanderbilt 9 2 12 0 0.2
T.Wortham, Uconn 9 2 0 0 0.2
D.Anthony, Liberty 5 1 2 0 0.2
D.Boyles, South Florida 10 2 4 0 0.2
C.Brantley, Michigan St. 5 1 7 0 0.2
J.Cole, Louisiana Tech 10 2 57 0 0.2
J.Dervil, New Mexico St. 5 1 0 0 0.2
K.Fulp, Louisiana Tech 5 1 11 0 0.2
Z.Gilbert, FAU 10 2 3 0 0.2
K.Gordon, Washington 10 2 0 0 0.2
C.Gray, North Carolina 10 2 21 0 0.2
N.Greer, Wake Forest 5 1 14 0 0.2
K.Henry, Tulane 10 2 53 1 0.2
T.Hudetz, Northwestern 5 1 3 0 0.2
R.Jibunor, Troy 10 2 25 0 0.2
N.Jones, Ball St. 5 1 0 0 0.2
J.Jones, Air Force 5 1 18 0 0.2
C.Mayfield, UTSA 10 2 49 1 0.2
C.McCoy, Marshall 10 2 65 0 0.2
D.Miller, UAB 5 1 21 0 0.2
C.Poole, Liberty 5 1 3 0 0.2
K.Reid, Utah 5 1 13 0 0.2
E. Ricks, LSU 5 1 0 0 0.2
J.Smith, Southern Cal 5 1 0 0 0.2
K.Swoopes, UAB 10 2 66 1 0.2
J.Taylor, Oklahoma St. 10 2 85 1 0.2
J.White, Michigan St. 5 1 10 0 0.2
P.Wilgar, BYU 10 2 24 0 0.2
S.Williams, Florida St. 5 1 0 0 0.2

