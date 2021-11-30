NCAA FBS Individual Leading Passers

Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Leading Passers
|G
|Att
|Cp
|InL
|Yds
|Tds
|Pts
|G.McCall, Coastal Carolina
|11
|212
|154
|3
|2558
|23
|207.0
|S.Bennett, Georgia
|11
|183
|119
|5
|1985
|21
|188.5
|C.Stroud, Ohio St.
|11
|395
|280
|5
|3862
|38
|182.2
|H.Hooker, Tennessee
|12
|261
|180
|3
|2567
|26
|182.2
|B.Young, Alabama
|12
|418
|288
|4
|3901
|40
|177.0
|K.Jefferson, Arkansas
|12
|275
|184
|3
|2578
|21
|168.7
|B.Zappe, W. Kentucky
|12
|580
|406
|9
|4968
|52
|168.4
|K.Pickett, Pittsburgh
|12
|464
|314
|7
|4066
|40
|166.7
|C.Williams, Oklahoma
|10
|184
|115
|4
|1670
|18
|166.7
|D.Hopkins, UAB
|12
|212
|136
|6
|2085
|15
|164.5
|D.Ridder, Cincinnati
|12
|338
|223
|8
|3000
|27
|162.2
|T.Van Dyke, Miami
|10
|324
|202
|6
|2931
|25
|160.1
|C.Tune, Houston
|12
|355
|244
|8
|3013
|26
|159.7
|B.Gabbert, Miami (Ohio)
|10
|269
|156
|6
|2418
|24
|158.5
|J.Haener, Fresno St.
|12
|449
|303
|9
|3810
|32
|158.3
|T.Mordecai, SMU
|12
|454
|308
|12
|3628
|39
|158.0
|D.Finn, Toledo
|12
|211
|126
|1
|1862
|16
|157.9
|M.Corral, Mississippi
|12
|377
|257
|4
|3328
|20
|157.7
|M.Duggan, TCU
|11
|227
|145
|6
|2048
|16
|157.6
|D.Leary, NC State
|12
|431
|283
|5
|3433
|35
|157.0
|D.Richardson, Cent. Michigan
|12
|282
|173
|5
|2424
|23
|156.9
|C.Strong, Nevada
|12
|524
|367
|8
|4186
|36
|156.8
|A.O’Connell, Purdue
|11
|393
|289
|8
|3178
|23
|156.7
|B.Armstrong, Virginia
|11
|501
|327
|10
|4444
|31
|156.2
|J.Hall, BYU
|10
|296
|189
|5
|2583
|20
|156.1
|K.Eleby, W. Michigan
|12
|348
|222
|5
|3115
|21
|156.0
|S.Hartman, Wake Forest
|12
|423
|255
|10
|3711
|34
|155.8
|S. Rattler, Oklahoma
|9
|187
|140
|5
|1483
|11
|155.5
|S.Thompson, Kansas St.
|9
|205
|141
|4
|1854
|9
|155.3
|L.Bonner, Utah St.
|12
|378
|228
|10
|3242
|32
|155.0
|C.Thompson, Texas
|12
|261
|165
|9
|2113
|24
|154.7
|J.Coan, Notre Dame
|12
|318
|215
|6
|2641
|20
|154.4
|D.Thompson-Robinson, UCLA
|11
|283
|176
|6
|2409
|21
|153.9
|S.Howell, North Carolina
|11
|327
|205
|9
|2851
|23
|153.6
|B.Purdy, Iowa St.
|12
|368
|269
|7
|2984
|18
|153.5
|F.Harris, UTSA
|12
|334
|221
|5
|2687
|23
|153.5
|J.Bentley, South Alabama
|10
|303
|212
|8
|2479
|17
|151.9
|G.Bohanon, Baylor
|11
|258
|166
|6
|2165
|17
|151.9
|C.Brice, Appalachian St.
|12
|337
|215
|10
|2901
|22
|151.7
|C.Reynolds, Charlotte
|11
|338
|216
|9
|2680
|26
|150.6
|W.Rogers, Mississippi St.
|12
|630
|473
|8
|4449
|35
|150.2
|P.Thorne, Michigan St.
|12
|340
|206
|9
|2886
|24
|149.9
|M.Cunningham, Louisville
|12
|316
|196
|6
|2733
|18
|149.7
|C.Nolan, Oregon St.
|12
|288
|183
|9
|2414
|19
|149.5
|W.Levis, Kentucky
|12
|325
|216
|12
|2593
|23
|149.4
|J.de Laura, Washington St.
|11
|341
|220
|9
|2751
|23
|149.3
|M.Willis, Liberty
|12
|315
|194
|12
|2626
|24
|149.1
|E.Jones, Florida
|12
|310
|210
|13
|2563
|19
|149.0
|A.Martinez, Nebraska
|11
|306
|189
|10
|2863
|14
|148.9
|J.Travis, Florida St.
|10
|194
|122
|6
|1539
|15
|148.9
|T.Tagovailoa, Maryland
|12
|450
|308
|11
|3595
|24
|148.3
|S.Henigan, Memphis
|11
|393
|235
|8
|3322
|25
|147.7
|D.Crum, Kent St.
|12
|334
|217
|4
|2794
|15
|147.7
|C.McNamara, Michigan
|12
|284
|183
|3
|2301
|14
|146.6
|C.Rising, Utah
|11
|274
|172
|3
|2109
|17
|145.7
|M.Johnson, LSU
|12
|373
|225
|6
|2814
|27
|144.4
|B.Bryant, E. Michigan
|12
|372
|256
|6
|2921
|14
|144.0
|N.Perry, FAU
|12
|346
|210
|7
|2771
|20
|143.0
|G.Wells, Marshall
|12
|419
|280
|12
|3436
|16
|142.6
|A.Brown, Oregon
|12
|326
|210
|4
|2536
|15
|142.5
|G.Hardison, UTEP
|12
|332
|186
|12
|2966
|17
|140.7
|D.Grainger, Georgia St.
|12
|209
|121
|4
|1512
|16
|140.1
|H.Bachmeier, Boise St.
|12
|401
|252
|8
|3079
|20
|139.8
|J.Doege, West Virginia
|12
|386
|254
|11
|2908
|19
|139.6
|J.Sims, Georgia Tech
|7
|188
|113
|7
|1468
|12
|139.3
|L.Lewis, Louisiana-Lafayette
|12
|329
|202
|4
|2437
|18
|139.2
|T.McKee, Stanford
|10
|315
|206
|7
|2327
|15
|138.7
|J.Daniels, Arizona St.
|12
|280
|186
|9
|2221
|10
|138.4
|S.Clifford, Penn St.
|12
|396
|247
|6
|2912
|20
|137.8
|A.Kendall, Louisiana Tech
|7
|243
|148
|9
|1874
|13
|135.9
|S.Sanders, Oklahoma St.
|11
|295
|178
|8
|2211
|16
|135.8
|H.Wolff, Old Dominion
|9
|224
|139
|6
|1753
|9
|135.7
|M.Bortenschlager, FIU
|12
|342
|178
|12
|2935
|19
|135.5
|T.Morgan, Minnesota
|12
|237
|141
|8
|1935
|10
|135.2
|B.Burmeister, Virginia Tech
|12
|255
|142
|4
|1960
|14
|135.2
|H.Ahlers, East Carolina
|12
|414
|256
|10
|3135
|18
|135.0
|M.Pratt, Tulane
|12
|328
|189
|8
|2381
|21
|134.8
|C.Garbers, California
|10
|326
|205
|8
|2354
|16
|134.8
|R.Lombardi, N. Illinois
|11
|295
|173
|7
|2314
|13
|134.3
|T.Centeio, Colorado St.
|12
|380
|229
|10
|2958
|15
|133.4
|M.Keene, UCF
|10
|250
|159
|6
|1586
|16
|133.2
|K.Slovis, Southern Cal
|9
|297
|193
|8
|2153
|11
|132.7
|J.Constantine, Rice
|9
|207
|126
|7
|1622
|8
|132.7
|K.Rourke, Ohio
|10
|259
|169
|7
|1800
|11
|132.2
|C.Cordeiro, Hawaii
|11
|353
|195
|11
|2793
|17
|131.4
|J.Blackman, Arkansas St.
|6
|183
|109
|4
|1344
|8
|131.3
|D.Brin, Tulsa
|12
|377
|222
|16
|2983
|16
|130.9
|G. Holmberg, Duke
|11
|324
|217
|8
|2358
|7
|130.3
|C.Bazelak, Missouri
|11
|377
|246
|11
|2548
|16
|130.2
|B.Nix, Auburn
|10
|323
|197
|3
|2294
|11
|130.0
|L.Hatcher, Arkansas St.
|11
|341
|201
|13
|2423
|19
|129.4
|G.Watson, Troy
|8
|228
|140
|4
|1613
|8
|128.9
|K.Vantrease, Buffalo
|10
|261
|160
|6
|1853
|8
|126.5
|T.Powell, Troy
|8
|205
|134
|6
|1358
|7
|126.4
|D.Plitt, Ball St.
|12
|365
|221
|5
|2248
|17
|124.9
|Z.Calzada, Texas A&M
|12
|327
|184
|9
|2185
|17
|124.0
|D.Morris, Washington
|11
|363
|220
|12
|2458
|14
|123.6
|L.Johnson, San Diego St.
|11
|187
|114
|4
|1091
|9
|121.6
|C.Friel, UNLV
|9
|226
|141
|11
|1608
|6
|121.2
|M.McDonald, Bowling Green
|12
|393
|236
|7
|2555
|12
|121.2
|S.Petras, Iowa
|11
|237
|137
|6
|1532
|9
|119.6
|B.McBride, Texas State
|8
|245
|146
|10
|1507
|12
|119.3
|G.Mertz, Wisconsin
|12
|269
|158
|10
|1821
|9
|119.2
|B.Lewis, Colorado
|12
|257
|149
|3
|1540
|10
|118.8
|J.Bean, Kansas
|12
|185
|104
|6
|1263
|6
|117.8
|D.Mathis, Temple
|8
|197
|116
|4
|1223
|6
|117.0
|T.McClain, South Florida
|11
|262
|145
|7
|1888
|5
|116.8
|J.Johnson, New Mexico St.
|11
|438
|257
|8
|2702
|10
|114.4
|D.Grosel, Boston College
|8
|192
|111
|7
|1216
|6
|114.0
|A.Aune, North Texas
|12
|263
|136
|7
|1763
|9
|114.0
|G.Shrader, Syracuse
|12
|234
|123
|4
|1445
|9
|113.7
|N.Starkel, San Jose St.
|7
|248
|128
|7
|1645
|9
|113.7
|N.Vedral, Rutgers
|12
|291
|173
|6
|1737
|7
|113.4
|W.Plummer, Arizona
|10
|266
|155
|9
|1622
|6
|110.2
|D.Uiagalelei, Clemson
|12
|342
|187
|9
|2059
|9
|108.7
|K.Seals, Vanderbilt
|8
|224
|127
|8
|1181
|5
|101.2
|B.Olson, Umass
|9
|217
|105
|7
|1150
|8
|98.6
|S.Krajewski, Uconn
|9
|231
|122
|10
|1217
|7
|98.4
