NCAA FBS Individual Leading Passers

Leading Passers

G Att Cp InL Yds Tds Pts G.McCall, Coastal Carolina 11 212 154 3 2558 23 207.0 S.Bennett, Georgia 11 183 119 5 1985 21 188.5 C.Stroud, Ohio St. 11 395 280 5 3862 38 182.2 H.Hooker, Tennessee 12 261 180 3 2567 26 182.2 B.Young, Alabama 12 418 288 4 3901 40 177.0 K.Jefferson, Arkansas 12 275 184 3 2578 21 168.7 B.Zappe, W. Kentucky 12 580 406 9 4968 52 168.4 K.Pickett, Pittsburgh 12 464 314 7 4066 40 166.7 C.Williams, Oklahoma 10 184 115 4 1670 18 166.7 D.Hopkins, UAB 12 212 136 6 2085 15 164.5 D.Ridder, Cincinnati 12 338 223 8 3000 27 162.2 T.Van Dyke, Miami 10 324 202 6 2931 25 160.1 C.Tune, Houston 12 355 244 8 3013 26 159.7 B.Gabbert, Miami (Ohio) 10 269 156 6 2418 24 158.5 J.Haener, Fresno St. 12 449 303 9 3810 32 158.3 T.Mordecai, SMU 12 454 308 12 3628 39 158.0 D.Finn, Toledo 12 211 126 1 1862 16 157.9 M.Corral, Mississippi 12 377 257 4 3328 20 157.7 M.Duggan, TCU 11 227 145 6 2048 16 157.6 D.Leary, NC State 12 431 283 5 3433 35 157.0 D.Richardson, Cent. Michigan 12 282 173 5 2424 23 156.9 C.Strong, Nevada 12 524 367 8 4186 36 156.8 A.O’Connell, Purdue 11 393 289 8 3178 23 156.7 B.Armstrong, Virginia 11 501 327 10 4444 31 156.2 J.Hall, BYU 10 296 189 5 2583 20 156.1 K.Eleby, W. Michigan 12 348 222 5 3115 21 156.0 S.Hartman, Wake Forest 12 423 255 10 3711 34 155.8 S. Rattler, Oklahoma 9 187 140 5 1483 11 155.5 S.Thompson, Kansas St. 9 205 141 4 1854 9 155.3 L.Bonner, Utah St. 12 378 228 10 3242 32 155.0 C.Thompson, Texas 12 261 165 9 2113 24 154.7 J.Coan, Notre Dame 12 318 215 6 2641 20 154.4 D.Thompson-Robinson, UCLA 11 283 176 6 2409 21 153.9 S.Howell, North Carolina 11 327 205 9 2851 23 153.6 B.Purdy, Iowa St. 12 368 269 7 2984 18 153.5 F.Harris, UTSA 12 334 221 5 2687 23 153.5 J.Bentley, South Alabama 10 303 212 8 2479 17 151.9 G.Bohanon, Baylor 11 258 166 6 2165 17 151.9 C.Brice, Appalachian St. 12 337 215 10 2901 22 151.7 C.Reynolds, Charlotte 11 338 216 9 2680 26 150.6 W.Rogers, Mississippi St. 12 630 473 8 4449 35 150.2 P.Thorne, Michigan St. 12 340 206 9 2886 24 149.9 M.Cunningham, Louisville 12 316 196 6 2733 18 149.7 C.Nolan, Oregon St. 12 288 183 9 2414 19 149.5 W.Levis, Kentucky 12 325 216 12 2593 23 149.4 J.de Laura, Washington St. 11 341 220 9 2751 23 149.3 M.Willis, Liberty 12 315 194 12 2626 24 149.1 E.Jones, Florida 12 310 210 13 2563 19 149.0 A.Martinez, Nebraska 11 306 189 10 2863 14 148.9 J.Travis, Florida St. 10 194 122 6 1539 15 148.9 T.Tagovailoa, Maryland 12 450 308 11 3595 24 148.3 S.Henigan, Memphis 11 393 235 8 3322 25 147.7 D.Crum, Kent St. 12 334 217 4 2794 15 147.7 C.McNamara, Michigan 12 284 183 3 2301 14 146.6 C.Rising, Utah 11 274 172 3 2109 17 145.7 M.Johnson, LSU 12 373 225 6 2814 27 144.4 B.Bryant, E. Michigan 12 372 256 6 2921 14 144.0 N.Perry, FAU 12 346 210 7 2771 20 143.0 G.Wells, Marshall 12 419 280 12 3436 16 142.6 A.Brown, Oregon 12 326 210 4 2536 15 142.5 G.Hardison, UTEP 12 332 186 12 2966 17 140.7 D.Grainger, Georgia St. 12 209 121 4 1512 16 140.1 H.Bachmeier, Boise St. 12 401 252 8 3079 20 139.8 J.Doege, West Virginia 12 386 254 11 2908 19 139.6 J.Sims, Georgia Tech 7 188 113 7 1468 12 139.3 L.Lewis, Louisiana-Lafayette 12 329 202 4 2437 18 139.2 T.McKee, Stanford 10 315 206 7 2327 15 138.7 J.Daniels, Arizona St. 12 280 186 9 2221 10 138.4 S.Clifford, Penn St. 12 396 247 6 2912 20 137.8 A.Kendall, Louisiana Tech 7 243 148 9 1874 13 135.9 S.Sanders, Oklahoma St. 11 295 178 8 2211 16 135.8 H.Wolff, Old Dominion 9 224 139 6 1753 9 135.7 M.Bortenschlager, FIU 12 342 178 12 2935 19 135.5 T.Morgan, Minnesota 12 237 141 8 1935 10 135.2 B.Burmeister, Virginia Tech 12 255 142 4 1960 14 135.2 H.Ahlers, East Carolina 12 414 256 10 3135 18 135.0 M.Pratt, Tulane 12 328 189 8 2381 21 134.8 C.Garbers, California 10 326 205 8 2354 16 134.8 R.Lombardi, N. Illinois 11 295 173 7 2314 13 134.3 T.Centeio, Colorado St. 12 380 229 10 2958 15 133.4 M.Keene, UCF 10 250 159 6 1586 16 133.2 K.Slovis, Southern Cal 9 297 193 8 2153 11 132.7 J.Constantine, Rice 9 207 126 7 1622 8 132.7 K.Rourke, Ohio 10 259 169 7 1800 11 132.2 C.Cordeiro, Hawaii 11 353 195 11 2793 17 131.4 J.Blackman, Arkansas St. 6 183 109 4 1344 8 131.3 D.Brin, Tulsa 12 377 222 16 2983 16 130.9 G. Holmberg, Duke 11 324 217 8 2358 7 130.3 C.Bazelak, Missouri 11 377 246 11 2548 16 130.2 B.Nix, Auburn 10 323 197 3 2294 11 130.0 L.Hatcher, Arkansas St. 11 341 201 13 2423 19 129.4 G.Watson, Troy 8 228 140 4 1613 8 128.9 K.Vantrease, Buffalo 10 261 160 6 1853 8 126.5 T.Powell, Troy 8 205 134 6 1358 7 126.4 D.Plitt, Ball St. 12 365 221 5 2248 17 124.9 Z.Calzada, Texas A&M 12 327 184 9 2185 17 124.0 D.Morris, Washington 11 363 220 12 2458 14 123.6 L.Johnson, San Diego St. 11 187 114 4 1091 9 121.6 C.Friel, UNLV 9 226 141 11 1608 6 121.2 M.McDonald, Bowling Green 12 393 236 7 2555 12 121.2 S.Petras, Iowa 11 237 137 6 1532 9 119.6 B.McBride, Texas State 8 245 146 10 1507 12 119.3 G.Mertz, Wisconsin 12 269 158 10 1821 9 119.2 B.Lewis, Colorado 12 257 149 3 1540 10 118.8 J.Bean, Kansas 12 185 104 6 1263 6 117.8 D.Mathis, Temple 8 197 116 4 1223 6 117.0 T.McClain, South Florida 11 262 145 7 1888 5 116.8 J.Johnson, New Mexico St. 11 438 257 8 2702 10 114.4 D.Grosel, Boston College 8 192 111 7 1216 6 114.0 A.Aune, North Texas 12 263 136 7 1763 9 114.0 G.Shrader, Syracuse 12 234 123 4 1445 9 113.7 N.Starkel, San Jose St. 7 248 128 7 1645 9 113.7 N.Vedral, Rutgers 12 291 173 6 1737 7 113.4 W.Plummer, Arizona 10 266 155 9 1622 6 110.2 D.Uiagalelei, Clemson 12 342 187 9 2059 9 108.7 K.Seals, Vanderbilt 8 224 127 8 1181 5 101.2 B.Olson, Umass 9 217 105 7 1150 8 98.6 S.Krajewski, Uconn 9 231 122 10 1217 7 98.4

