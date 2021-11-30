NCAA FBS Individual Leading Rushers

Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Leading Rushers
|G
|Car
|RuYD
|Tds
|Yds Pg
|L.Nichols, Cent. Michigan
|12
|311
|1710
|15
|142.5
|K.Walker, Michigan St.
|12
|264
|1646
|18
|137.2
|T.Badie, Missouri
|12
|268
|1604
|14
|133.7
|S.Tucker, Syracuse
|12
|246
|1496
|12
|124.7
|B.Hall, Iowa St.
|12
|253
|1472
|20
|122.7
|T.Allgeier, BYU
|12
|249
|1409
|20
|117.4
|A.Smith, Baylor
|12
|215
|1366
|12
|113.8
|B.Robinson, Texas
|10
|195
|1127
|11
|112.7
|B.Koback, Toledo
|12
|191
|1282
|16
|106.8
|B.Roberts, Air Force
|12
|279
|1279
|13
|106.6
|S.McCormick, UTSA
|12
|263
|1275
|12
|106.2
|C.Rodriguez, Kentucky
|12
|205
|1272
|8
|106.0
|C.Williams, UNLV
|12
|254
|1261
|15
|105.1
|B.Baylor, Oregon St.
|12
|209
|1259
|13
|104.9
|D.Vaughn, Kansas St.
|12
|214
|1258
|15
|104.8
|B.Watson, Old Dominion
|10
|202
|1039
|8
|103.9
|R.Ali, Marshall
|12
|230
|1241
|20
|103.4
|M.Durant, Duke
|12
|256
|1233
|9
|102.8
|H.Haskins, Michigan
|12
|244
|1232
|18
|102.7
|D.Torrey, North Texas
|12
|248
|1214
|13
|101.2
|B.Allen, Wisconsin
|11
|157
|1109
|12
|100.8
|C.Brown, Illinois
|10
|170
|1005
|5
|100.5
|D.McBride, UAB
|12
|176
|1188
|12
|99.0
|S.Jones, Coastal Carolina
|10
|151
|988
|13
|98.8
|T.Henderson, Ohio St.
|12
|167
|1172
|15
|97.7
|J.Ford, Cincinnati
|11
|182
|1055
|17
|95.9
|Z.Charbonnet, UCLA
|12
|203
|1137
|13
|94.8
|E.Merriweather, Umass
|12
|218
|1136
|5
|94.7
|J.Warren, Oklahoma St.
|12
|237
|1134
|11
|94.5
|K.Mitchell, East Carolina
|12
|174
|1132
|9
|94.3
|K.Brooks, Oklahoma
|12
|184
|1111
|10
|92.6
|B.Robinson, Alabama
|11
|207
|1016
|14
|92.4
|T.Goodson, Iowa
|12
|238
|1101
|6
|91.8
|R.White, Arizona St.
|11
|182
|1006
|15
|91.5
|K.Ingram, Southern Cal
|10
|156
|911
|5
|91.1
|C.Mellusi, Wisconsin
|9
|173
|815
|5
|90.6
|M.Cooper, Kent St.
|12
|211
|1075
|11
|89.6
|J.Ducker, N. Illinois
|10
|165
|892
|3
|89.2
|T.Thomas, Utah
|11
|168
|978
|18
|88.9
|L.Brown, West Virginia
|12
|223
|1065
|13
|88.8
|T.Chandler, North Carolina
|12
|174
|1063
|13
|88.6
|D.McDuffie, Buffalo
|12
|206
|1049
|11
|87.4
|P.Garwo, Boston College
|12
|205
|1045
|7
|87.1
|B.Corum, Michigan
|10
|136
|865
|10
|86.5
|T.Dye, Oregon
|12
|178
|1036
|14
|86.3
|N.Noel, Appalachian St.
|12
|184
|1034
|4
|86.2
|K.Thomas, Minnesota
|8
|145
|680
|5
|85.0
|I.Spiller, Texas A&M
|12
|179
|1011
|6
|84.2
|E.Hull, Northwestern
|12
|196
|1009
|7
|84.1
|T.Davis-Price, LSU
|12
|211
|1004
|6
|83.7
|S.Tyler, W. Michigan
|12
|164
|1004
|9
|83.7
|T.Bigsby, Auburn
|12
|207
|1003
|10
|83.6
|K.Williams, Notre Dame
|12
|204
|1002
|14
|83.5
|X.Valladay, Wyoming
|12
|190
|984
|5
|82.0
|M.Cunningham, Louisville
|12
|161
|968
|19
|80.7
|G.Bell, San Diego St.
|12
|209
|949
|8
|79.1
|I.Bowser, UCF
|7
|123
|549
|7
|78.4
|S.Brooks, Tulsa
|12
|192
|922
|6
|76.8
|C.Peoples, Appalachian St.
|10
|145
|764
|13
|76.4
|D.Achane, Texas A&M
|12
|130
|910
|9
|75.8
|D.Price, FIU
|9
|129
|682
|6
|75.8
|W.Shipley, Clemson
|9
|131
|678
|10
|75.3
|S.Howell, North Carolina
|11
|170
|825
|11
|75.0
|T.Gregg, Georgia St.
|12
|176
|899
|9
|74.9
|J.Corbin, Florida St.
|12
|143
|887
|7
|73.9
|J.Ford, FAU
|11
|131
|809
|5
|73.5
|M.Borghi, Washington St.
|12
|160
|880
|12
|73.3
|C.Tyler, Utah St.
|10
|153
|723
|5
|72.3
|T.Spears, Tulane
|12
|129
|863
|9
|71.9
|R.Rivers, Fresno St.
|11
|162
|788
|5
|71.6
|A.McCaskill, Houston
|12
|162
|844
|16
|70.3
|L.Jefferson, W. Michigan
|12
|185
|836
|10
|69.7
|T.Nevens, San Jose St.
|11
|167
|766
|7
|69.6
|C.Smith, Louisiana-Lafayette
|12
|144
|834
|8
|69.5
|C.Steele, Ball St.
|12
|177
|829
|6
|69.1
|D.Bailey, Colorado St.
|11
|197
|752
|9
|68.4
|M.Willis, Liberty
|12
|189
|820
|11
|68.3
|J.Williams, Georgia St.
|12
|120
|810
|9
|67.5
|D.Tuggle, Ohio
|12
|138
|805
|7
|67.1
|R.Awatt, UTEP
|12
|145
|804
|5
|67.0
|F.Gore, Southern Miss.
|12
|179
|801
|5
|66.8
|S.Carr, Indiana
|9
|155
|600
|6
|66.7
|T.Siggers, SMU
|11
|147
|727
|9
|66.1
|L.Wright, Georgia Southern
|12
|150
|793
|8
|66.1
|M.Williams, Louisiana Tech
|12
|194
|792
|8
|66.0
|G.Shrader, Syracuse
|12
|173
|781
|14
|65.1
|M.Johnson, Louisiana-Lafayette
|12
|135
|776
|11
|64.7
|D.Neal, Kansas
|11
|158
|707
|8
|64.3
|H.Daniels, Air Force
|11
|140
|705
|9
|64.1
|J.Ealy, Mississippi
|11
|121
|703
|5
|63.9
|K.Vidal, Troy
|11
|151
|701
|5
|63.7
|Z.Knight, NC State
|12
|140
|753
|3
|62.8
|T.Ebner, Baylor
|12
|138
|748
|2
|62.3
|J.Knighton, Miami
|9
|145
|561
|8
|62.3
|J. Gibbs, Georgia Tech
|12
|143
|746
|4
|62.2
|T.Swen, Wyoming
|12
|124
|737
|7
|61.4
|J.Mitchell, Louisville
|12
|155
|722
|5
|60.2
|J.Broussard, Colorado
|11
|142
|661
|2
|60.1
|A.Dumas, New Mexico
|11
|136
|658
|2
|59.8
|R.Blackshear, Virginia Tech
|12
|121
|714
|6
|59.5
|C.Hill, Texas State
|12
|128
|713
|3
|59.4
|T.Taua, Nevada
|12
|139
|704
|5
|58.7
|E.Jones, Florida
|12
|133
|696
|4
|58.0
|J.Price, New Mexico St.
|12
|135
|692
|10
|57.7
|Z.White, Georgia
|12
|128
|691
|10
|57.6
|R.Griffin, Vanderbilt
|9
|145
|517
|4
|57.4
|J.Mangham, South Florida
|12
|160
|671
|15
|55.9
|D.Thompson-Robinson, UCLA
|11
|130
|609
|9
|55.4
|T.Fleet-Davis, Maryland
|12
|120
|664
|8
|55.3
|I.Ruoss, Navy
|11
|157
|608
|5
|55.3
|A.Brown, Oregon
|12
|132
|642
|9
|53.5
|I.Pacheco, Rutgers
|12
|166
|641
|5
|53.4
|R.Person, NC State
|12
|135
|636
|5
|53.0
|J.Travis, Florida St.
|10
|134
|530
|7
|53.0
|T.Tyler, Army
|9
|113
|470
|7
|52.2
|S.Conner, Mississippi
|12
|121
|615
|13
|51.2
|M.Corral, Mississippi
|12
|145
|597
|11
|49.8
|R.Harris, East Carolina
|12
|164
|593
|4
|49.4
|S.Byrd, Charlotte
|12
|131
|580
|3
|48.3
|A.Martinez, Nebraska
|11
|133
|525
|13
|47.7
|N.Carter, Uconn
|12
|126
|571
|2
|47.6
|D.Crum, Kent St.
|12
|132
|565
|11
|47.1
|H.Hooker, Tennessee
|12
|148
|561
|5
|46.8
|K.Jefferson, Arkansas
|12
|126
|554
|5
|46.2
|D.Grainger, Georgia St.
|12
|121
|553
|2
|46.1
|E.Noa, Utah St.
|12
|125
|546
|4
|45.5
|K.Doerue, Purdue
|11
|125
|488
|2
|44.4
|A.Henry, Louisiana-Monroe
|11
|131
|485
|4
|44.1
|K.Harris, South Carolina
|11
|121
|477
|3
|43.4
|T.Avery, South Alabama
|12
|138
|518
|1
|43.2
|J.Buchanan, Army
|11
|111
|412
|11
|37.5
|T.Centeio, Colorado St.
|12
|131
|439
|2
|36.6
|T.Lavatai, Navy
|9
|150
|309
|5
|34.3
|C.Rogers, Louisiana-Monroe
|12
|139
|367
|1
|30.6
|T.McClain, South Florida
|11
|123
|238
|4
|21.6
|J.Johnson, New Mexico St.
|11
|129
|176
|4
|16.0
