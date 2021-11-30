NCAA FBS Individual Leading Rushers

Leading Rushers

G Car RuYD Tds Yds Pg L.Nichols, Cent. Michigan 12 311 1710 15 142.5 K.Walker, Michigan St. 12 264 1646 18 137.2 T.Badie, Missouri 12 268 1604 14 133.7 S.Tucker, Syracuse 12 246 1496 12 124.7 B.Hall, Iowa St. 12 253 1472 20 122.7 T.Allgeier, BYU 12 249 1409 20 117.4 A.Smith, Baylor 12 215 1366 12 113.8 B.Robinson, Texas 10 195 1127 11 112.7 B.Koback, Toledo 12 191 1282 16 106.8 B.Roberts, Air Force 12 279 1279 13 106.6 S.McCormick, UTSA 12 263 1275 12 106.2 C.Rodriguez, Kentucky 12 205 1272 8 106.0 C.Williams, UNLV 12 254 1261 15 105.1 B.Baylor, Oregon St. 12 209 1259 13 104.9 D.Vaughn, Kansas St. 12 214 1258 15 104.8 B.Watson, Old Dominion 10 202 1039 8 103.9 R.Ali, Marshall 12 230 1241 20 103.4 M.Durant, Duke 12 256 1233 9 102.8 H.Haskins, Michigan 12 244 1232 18 102.7 D.Torrey, North Texas 12 248 1214 13 101.2 B.Allen, Wisconsin 11 157 1109 12 100.8 C.Brown, Illinois 10 170 1005 5 100.5 D.McBride, UAB 12 176 1188 12 99.0 S.Jones, Coastal Carolina 10 151 988 13 98.8 T.Henderson, Ohio St. 12 167 1172 15 97.7 J.Ford, Cincinnati 11 182 1055 17 95.9 Z.Charbonnet, UCLA 12 203 1137 13 94.8 E.Merriweather, Umass 12 218 1136 5 94.7 J.Warren, Oklahoma St. 12 237 1134 11 94.5 K.Mitchell, East Carolina 12 174 1132 9 94.3 K.Brooks, Oklahoma 12 184 1111 10 92.6 B.Robinson, Alabama 11 207 1016 14 92.4 T.Goodson, Iowa 12 238 1101 6 91.8 R.White, Arizona St. 11 182 1006 15 91.5 K.Ingram, Southern Cal 10 156 911 5 91.1 C.Mellusi, Wisconsin 9 173 815 5 90.6 M.Cooper, Kent St. 12 211 1075 11 89.6 J.Ducker, N. Illinois 10 165 892 3 89.2 T.Thomas, Utah 11 168 978 18 88.9 L.Brown, West Virginia 12 223 1065 13 88.8 T.Chandler, North Carolina 12 174 1063 13 88.6 D.McDuffie, Buffalo 12 206 1049 11 87.4 P.Garwo, Boston College 12 205 1045 7 87.1 B.Corum, Michigan 10 136 865 10 86.5 T.Dye, Oregon 12 178 1036 14 86.3 N.Noel, Appalachian St. 12 184 1034 4 86.2 K.Thomas, Minnesota 8 145 680 5 85.0 I.Spiller, Texas A&M 12 179 1011 6 84.2 E.Hull, Northwestern 12 196 1009 7 84.1 T.Davis-Price, LSU 12 211 1004 6 83.7 S.Tyler, W. Michigan 12 164 1004 9 83.7 T.Bigsby, Auburn 12 207 1003 10 83.6 K.Williams, Notre Dame 12 204 1002 14 83.5 X.Valladay, Wyoming 12 190 984 5 82.0 M.Cunningham, Louisville 12 161 968 19 80.7 G.Bell, San Diego St. 12 209 949 8 79.1 I.Bowser, UCF 7 123 549 7 78.4 S.Brooks, Tulsa 12 192 922 6 76.8 C.Peoples, Appalachian St. 10 145 764 13 76.4 D.Achane, Texas A&M 12 130 910 9 75.8 D.Price, FIU 9 129 682 6 75.8 W.Shipley, Clemson 9 131 678 10 75.3 S.Howell, North Carolina 11 170 825 11 75.0 T.Gregg, Georgia St. 12 176 899 9 74.9 J.Corbin, Florida St. 12 143 887 7 73.9 J.Ford, FAU 11 131 809 5 73.5 M.Borghi, Washington St. 12 160 880 12 73.3 C.Tyler, Utah St. 10 153 723 5 72.3 T.Spears, Tulane 12 129 863 9 71.9 R.Rivers, Fresno St. 11 162 788 5 71.6 A.McCaskill, Houston 12 162 844 16 70.3 L.Jefferson, W. Michigan 12 185 836 10 69.7 T.Nevens, San Jose St. 11 167 766 7 69.6 C.Smith, Louisiana-Lafayette 12 144 834 8 69.5 C.Steele, Ball St. 12 177 829 6 69.1 D.Bailey, Colorado St. 11 197 752 9 68.4 M.Willis, Liberty 12 189 820 11 68.3 J.Williams, Georgia St. 12 120 810 9 67.5 D.Tuggle, Ohio 12 138 805 7 67.1 R.Awatt, UTEP 12 145 804 5 67.0 F.Gore, Southern Miss. 12 179 801 5 66.8 S.Carr, Indiana 9 155 600 6 66.7 T.Siggers, SMU 11 147 727 9 66.1 L.Wright, Georgia Southern 12 150 793 8 66.1 M.Williams, Louisiana Tech 12 194 792 8 66.0 G.Shrader, Syracuse 12 173 781 14 65.1 M.Johnson, Louisiana-Lafayette 12 135 776 11 64.7 D.Neal, Kansas 11 158 707 8 64.3 H.Daniels, Air Force 11 140 705 9 64.1 J.Ealy, Mississippi 11 121 703 5 63.9 K.Vidal, Troy 11 151 701 5 63.7 Z.Knight, NC State 12 140 753 3 62.8 T.Ebner, Baylor 12 138 748 2 62.3 J.Knighton, Miami 9 145 561 8 62.3 J. Gibbs, Georgia Tech 12 143 746 4 62.2 T.Swen, Wyoming 12 124 737 7 61.4 J.Mitchell, Louisville 12 155 722 5 60.2 J.Broussard, Colorado 11 142 661 2 60.1 A.Dumas, New Mexico 11 136 658 2 59.8 R.Blackshear, Virginia Tech 12 121 714 6 59.5 C.Hill, Texas State 12 128 713 3 59.4 T.Taua, Nevada 12 139 704 5 58.7 E.Jones, Florida 12 133 696 4 58.0 J.Price, New Mexico St. 12 135 692 10 57.7 Z.White, Georgia 12 128 691 10 57.6 R.Griffin, Vanderbilt 9 145 517 4 57.4 J.Mangham, South Florida 12 160 671 15 55.9 D.Thompson-Robinson, UCLA 11 130 609 9 55.4 T.Fleet-Davis, Maryland 12 120 664 8 55.3 I.Ruoss, Navy 11 157 608 5 55.3 A.Brown, Oregon 12 132 642 9 53.5 I.Pacheco, Rutgers 12 166 641 5 53.4 R.Person, NC State 12 135 636 5 53.0 J.Travis, Florida St. 10 134 530 7 53.0 T.Tyler, Army 9 113 470 7 52.2 S.Conner, Mississippi 12 121 615 13 51.2 M.Corral, Mississippi 12 145 597 11 49.8 R.Harris, East Carolina 12 164 593 4 49.4 S.Byrd, Charlotte 12 131 580 3 48.3 A.Martinez, Nebraska 11 133 525 13 47.7 N.Carter, Uconn 12 126 571 2 47.6 D.Crum, Kent St. 12 132 565 11 47.1 H.Hooker, Tennessee 12 148 561 5 46.8 K.Jefferson, Arkansas 12 126 554 5 46.2 D.Grainger, Georgia St. 12 121 553 2 46.1 E.Noa, Utah St. 12 125 546 4 45.5 K.Doerue, Purdue 11 125 488 2 44.4 A.Henry, Louisiana-Monroe 11 131 485 4 44.1 K.Harris, South Carolina 11 121 477 3 43.4 T.Avery, South Alabama 12 138 518 1 43.2 J.Buchanan, Army 11 111 412 11 37.5 T.Centeio, Colorado St. 12 131 439 2 36.6 T.Lavatai, Navy 9 150 309 5 34.3 C.Rogers, Louisiana-Monroe 12 139 367 1 30.6 T.McClain, South Florida 11 123 238 4 21.6 J.Johnson, New Mexico St. 11 129 176 4 16.0

