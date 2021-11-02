NCAA FBS Individual Punt Returns

On Air: Panel Discussions
The Associated Press
November 2, 2021 11:11 am
5 min read
      

Punt Returns

G PRYd Yds Avg
T.Shavers, San Diego St. 8 1 86 86.0
S.Cobbs, Boise St. 6 1 81 81.0
J.Handy, Indiana 6 1 65 65.0
M.Logan-Green, New Mexico 4 2 85 42.5
J.Ali, Kentucky 6 2 80 40.0
L.Musgrave, Oregon St. 8 1 37 37.0
R.White, Arizona St. 7 1 36 36.0
M.Hook, Toledo 8 1 35 35.0
D.Wilson, W. Kentucky 3 2 68 34.0
A.Spillum, Coastal Carolina 8 2 67 33.5
R.Bell, Michigan 1 1 31 31.0
C.Jackson, Syracuse 9 3 93 31.0
M.Shelton, Coastal Carolina 2 1 31 31.0
R.Bothroyd, Wake Forest 8 1 28 28.0
K.Robinson, Texas 7 1 28 28.0
D.Novil, North Texas 8 1 27 27.0
B.Stephens, Arkansas 4 1 27 27.0
D.Vele, Utah 7 1 27 27.0
B.Joseph, Northwestern 8 5 123 24.6
J.Lane, Middle Tennessee 7 6 144 24.0
M.McMorris, Navy 8 1 24 24.0
G.Cash, UAB 7 2 47 23.5
J.Reed, Michigan St. 8 9 210 23.3
C.Austin, Memphis 8 6 139 23.2
C.Beasley, Coastal Carolina 3 1 23 23.0
J.Hensley, Wake Forest 1 1 23 23.0
S.Williams, Old Dominion 5 1 23 23.0
N.Bombata, Arizona 1 1 21 21.0
I.Taylor, Arizona 1 1 21 21.0
D.Matthews, Indiana 4 4 83 20.8
R.Mency, Middle Tennessee 3 1 20 20.0
N.Pierre, Indiana 6 1 20 20.0
A.Cruickshank, Rutgers 6 8 153 19.1
J.Brooks, Alabama 2 1 19 19.0
T.Chambers, FIU 8 1 19 19.0
R.Doubs, Nevada 7 6 114 19.0
B.Lester, Auburn 3 1 19 19.0
C.Newton, Auburn 4 1 19 19.0
W.Steiner, Auburn 6 1 19 19.0
C.Wooden, Auburn 8 1 19 19.0
M.Price, Texas Tech 9 2 37 18.5
C.Bostic, San Jose St. 4 1 18 18.0
A.Kaho, UCLA 7 1 18 18.0
K.Williams, Wake Forest 8 2 36 18.0
P.Day, Bowling Green 6 1 17 17.0
R.Niro, Northwestern 7 4 68 17.0
D.Overshown, Texas 7 1 17 17.0
B.Covey, Utah 8 15 254 16.9
C.Kolesar, Michigan 5 2 33 16.5
K.Philips, UCLA 8 6 97 16.2
D.Bangura, Kent St. 2 1 16 16.0
R.Delancy, Toledo 3 2 32 16.0
J.McDowell, South Carolina 7 1 16 16.0
C.Penry, Colorado 7 1 16 16.0
L.Wysong, New Mexico 8 5 80 16.0
K.Shakir, Boise St. 8 6 95 15.8
X.Worthy, Texas 8 3 47 15.7
B.Sanders, Mississippi 6 2 31 15.5
K.Marion, Uconn 9 8 123 15.4
M.Jones, Houston 8 19 287 15.1
J.Brown, South Carolina 4 1 15 15.0
D.Fleming, Louisiana-Lafayette 8 1 15 15.0
C.Smith, Houston 3 1 15 15.0
C.Stoever, UTSA 3 1 15 15.0
D.Stubbs, Liberty 7 3 45 15.0
J.Walker, Miami (Ohio) 8 2 30 15.0
C.Filkins, Stanford 6 9 134 14.9
A.Smith, Texas A&M 8 18 257 14.3
A.Cook, Washington 6 1 14 14.0
M.Melton, Rutgers 5 1 14 14.0
M. Pope, Miami 1 1 14 14.0
D.Taylor, Arizona St. 6 12 166 13.8
B.Sanders, Nevada 7 4 55 13.8
T.Robinson, Virginia Tech 8 18 244 13.6
X.Weaver, South Florida 8 8 107 13.4
S.Jones, UTSA 8 20 262 13.1
A.Barner, Indiana 5 1 13 13.0
S.Dabney, Bowling Green 7 1 13 13.0
R.Donaldson, Army 5 1 13 13.0
B.Kirtz, Northwestern 5 2 26 13.0
J.Sterns, W. Kentucky 8 1 13 13.0
D.Williams, North Texas 4 1 13 13.0
R.Dames, FIU 7 3 37 12.3
J.Johnson, Auburn 5 3 37 12.3
D.Maddox, Toledo 8 6 74 12.3
D.Stanley, Colorado 6 10 123 12.3
K.Lassiter, Kansas 8 4 49 12.2
A.Henning, Michigan 8 17 205 12.1
S.Benson, Missouri 1 1 12 12.0
C.Dremel, Rutgers 2 1 12 12.0
J.Getzinger, E. Michigan 1 1 12 12.0
M.Irby, UCLA 9 1 12 12.0
D.Rucker, Tennessee 3 1 12 12.0
B.Smith, Louisville 5 5 60 12.0
K.Taylor, Wyoming 1 1 12 12.0
J.Watkins, Louisville 8 5 59 11.8
D.Davis, TCU 8 7 82 11.7
L.Loya, UCLA 3 3 35 11.7
B.Farrell, Stanford 6 4 46 11.5
T.Richie, N. Illinois 8 4 46 11.5
V.Jones, Tennessee 8 11 125 11.4
K.Williams, Notre Dame 8 9 102 11.3
J.Lang, Arkansas St. 8 11 122 11.1
N.Parodi, Arkansas 7 14 155 11.1
C.Braswell, Alabama 4 1 11 11.0
J.Hall, Ball St. 8 8 88 11.0
S.Harris, Louisiana Tech 8 15 165 11.0
T.Milton, Iowa St. 8 1 11 11.0
J.Nathan, Utah St. 8 8 88 11.0
I.Paige, Old Dominion 8 11 121 11.0
D.Parish, Houston 6 1 11 11.0
C.Ross, Uconn 2 2 22 11.0
T.Ward, Florida St. 8 1 11 11.0
K.Wicks, Old Dominion 4 1 11 11.0
T.Potts, Minnesota 7 6 65 10.8
C.Jones, Iowa 8 24 256 10.7
W.Taylor, Clemson 5 6 64 10.7
Q.Williams, Buffalo 9 5 53 10.6
D.Guice, Auburn 4 2 21 10.5
J.Downs, North Carolina 8 11 114 10.4
T.Harris, Washington St. 9 10 103 10.3
R.Cray, Old Dominion 6 8 82 10.2
J.Barden, Pittsburgh 8 9 90 10.0
C.Charles, Tennessee 4 1 10 10.0
M.Davis, Air Force 8 2 20 10.0
G.Howard, Charlotte 7 1 10 10.0
J.Jackson, Tulane 8 7 70 10.0
S.Thomas, UAB 8 7 70 10.0
T.Stevenson, Miami 8 6 59 9.8
R.Montgomery, Cincinnati 8 16 154 9.6
T.Thomas, NC State 8 12 114 9.5
S.Berryhill, Arizona 8 11 103 9.4
T.Pannunzio, Colorado St. 7 11 103 9.4
B.Annexstad, Minnesota 6 3 28 9.3
T.Morin, Wake Forest 8 15 140 9.3
N.Williams, UNLV 6 3 28 9.3
D.Jamison, Texas 8 8 74 9.2
T.Bradford, Oregon St. 8 5 46 9.2
T.Ebner, Baylor 8 12 110 9.2
S.Garrett, San Jose St. 9 12 110 9.2
C.Alexander, New Mexico 7 3 27 9.0
J.Blackwell, Duke 8 7 63 9.0
E.Collins, Umass 8 4 36 9.0
J.Harris, Arizona 5 1 9 9.0
M.Marshall, Indiana 7 1 9 9.0
M.Nunnery, Houston 5 1 9 9.0
N.Okpala, Boston College 1 1 9 9.0
M.Pittman, Oregon 8 11 99 9.0
A.Williams, Mississippi St. 8 2 18 9.0
H.Nyberg, BYU 9 14 125 8.9
J.Embry, Bowling Green 9 7 62 8.9
J.Sterns, W. Kentucky 8 7 62 8.9
J.Kerley, SMU 7 7 61 8.7
O.Martin, Nebraska 5 2 17 8.5
N.Remigio, California 8 8 68 8.5
D.Douglas, Liberty 8 17 144 8.5
X.Henderson, Florida 8 14 117 8.4
A.Anderson, Temple 7 5 41 8.2
J.Vann, South Carolina 8 5 41 8.2
S.Bolden, Alabama 8 6 49 8.2
D.Robertson, Auburn 7 8 65 8.1
S.Boylan, Duke 6 9 73 8.1
D.Blankumsee, Toledo 5 1 8 8.0
J.Dunn, Wisconsin 6 2 16 8.0
J.Gill, Boston College 5 5 40 8.0
D.Jackson, Georgia 5 1 8 8.0
J.Johnson, Louisville 8 1 8 8.0
E.Monroe, Texas Tech 9 2 16 8.0
N.Renalds, Marshall 4 1 8 8.0
O.Singleton, Akron 5 1 8 8.0
R.Taylor, Indiana 6 4 32 8.0
R.Burns, North Texas 8 4 31 7.8
J.George, Miami 5 7 54 7.7
T.Pena, Syracuse 7 17 131 7.7
C.Turner, Hawaii 9 6 46 7.7
J.Conner, Ohio 4 2 15 7.5
T.Johnson, Troy 8 5 37 7.4
T.Sheffield, Purdue 7 13 95 7.3
D.Bailey-Brown, Southern Miss. 7 10 72 7.2
J.Dotson, Penn St. 8 10 72 7.2
T.Snead, East Carolina 8 7 50 7.1
K.Pimpleton, Cent. Michigan 8 8 57 7.1
J.Earle, Alabama 8 9 64 7.1
D.Ferguson, Bowling Green 8 2 14 7.0
J.Hunter, California 8 1 7 7.0
T.Jackson, Tennessee 6 2 14 7.0
R.Moten, Michigan 7 1 7 7.0
K.Nixon, Southern Cal 6 3 21 7.0
T.Robinson, Army 7 6 42 7.0
I.Spencer, Old Dominion 6 1 7 7.0
J.Virgil, Appalachian St. 7 1 7 7.0
T.Walton, Ohio 8 4 28 7.0
M.Williams, Appalachian St. 8 1 7 7.0
C.Johnson, Vanderbilt 9 6 41 6.8
A.Frye, Texas Tech 6 4 27 6.8
A.Johnson, UCF 8 7 47 6.7
T.Mokiao-Atimalala, UCF 8 7 47 6.7
L.McConkey, Georgia 8 3 20 6.7
T.Palmer, LSU 7 7 46 6.6
Z.Pope, Fresno St. 8 2 13 6.5
J.Heiligh, Coastal Carolina 8 7 45 6.4
J.Garrett, UTEP 8 13 82 6.3
K.Jackson, Georgia 8 13 79 6.1
L.Wester, FAU 8 13 79 6.1
B.Bohanon, Tulane 3 2 12 6.0
W.Johnson, Marshall 8 12 72 6.0
C.Lacy, South Alabama 8 6 36 6.0
M.Mathison, Akron 8 3 18 6.0
D.Snider, Miami (Ohio) 2 1 6 6.0
C.Warren, Navy 8 9 54 6.0
B.Kemp, Virginia 9 16 95 5.9
S.Fresch, Rice 8 7 41 5.9
M.Mims, Oklahoma 9 7 41 5.9
R.Cook, Buffalo 9 6 35 5.8
B.Singleton, FIU 7 7 40 5.7
J.Walley, Mississippi St. 8 9 51 5.7
J.Jones, Maryland 6 2 11 5.5
A.Young, Rutgers 8 4 22 5.5
N.Brooks, Southern Miss. 5 7 38 5.4
D.Wright, Colorado St. 5 3 16 5.3
E.Garror, Louisiana-Lafayette 8 10 53 5.3
A.Beale, Toledo 1 4 21 5.2
J.Byrd, San Diego St. 8 16 84 5.2
M.Mannix, Texas Tech 7 4 21 5.2
G.Wilson, Ohio St. 8 13 68 5.2
J.Noel, Iowa St. 8 9 47 5.2
W.Brown, Clemson 6 6 30 5.0
L.Dixon, New Mexico St. 5 2 10 5.0
R.Downs, New Mexico St. 6 4 20 5.0
G.Grate, Middle Tennessee 7 1 5 5.0
T.Hill, Arizona St. 5 1 5 5.0
J.Jefferson, Northwestern 3 2 10 5.0
L.Jones, Arkansas St. 6 1 5 5.0
G.Malashevich, West Virginia 3 2 10 5.0
D.Navarro, Illinois 9 11 55 5.0
N.Reed, Colorado 3 1 5 5.0
D.Engram, Wisconsin 8 13 64 4.9
A.Rey, Georgia Tech 7 8 39 4.9
B.Presley, Oklahoma St. 8 14 68 4.9
K.Helton, Florida St. 8 6 29 4.8
I.Esdale, West Virginia 8 10 48 4.8
K.Mumpfield, Akron 8 3 14 4.7
T.Keaton, Marshall 4 5 23 4.6
T.Still, Maryland 8 13 59 4.5
G.Bryant, Southern Cal 7 10 45 4.5
D.Drummond, Mississippi 8 2 9 4.5
P.Hennigan, Appalachian St. 2 2 9 4.5
S.Toure, Nebraska 9 2 9 4.5
N.Johnson, Kent St. 8 6 26 4.3
J.Gill, Uconn 5 1 4 4.0
K.Stokes, Tulsa 4 5 20 4.0
T.Swilling, Georgia Tech 5 1 4 4.0
V.Tucker, Charlotte 7 2 8 4.0
A.Walcott, Baylor 4 1 4 4.0
K.Williams, San Diego St. 7 1 4 4.0
L.Bunkley-Shelton, Arizona St. 8 4 15 3.8
T.Levy, Boston College 8 8 30 3.8
O.Wilson, Florida St. 7 4 15 3.8
K.Hood, Georgia Southern 8 7 26 3.7
H.Beydoun, E. Michigan 8 6 22 3.7
J.Knight, Louisiana-Monroe 8 6 20 3.3
W.Robinson, Kentucky 8 6 20 3.3
A.Young, Rutgers 6 5 16 3.2
B.Nunnelly, W. Michigan 8 8 25 3.1
Z.Annexstad, Minnesota 2 1 3 3.0
J.Buckner, Ohio 4 1 3 3.0
M.Cooper, Iowa 2 1 3 3.0
E.Hull, Northwestern 8 1 3 3.0
T.McDuffie, Washington 6 6 18 3.0
C.Mobley, Middle Tennessee 6 1 3 3.0
K.Orji, Rice 4 1 3 3.0
G.Robinson, Colorado St. 3 4 12 3.0
D.Williams, South Carolina 3 1 3 3.0
K.Benjamin, Tulsa 6 8 23 2.9
G.Jackson, Washington 8 5 13 2.6
C.Dollar, Charlotte 5 2 5 2.5
A.Eberhardt, Wyoming 8 10 25 2.5
C.Tucker, N. Illinois 4 2 5 2.5
R.Rivers, Fresno St. 8 9 22 2.4
P.Brooks, Kansas St. 8 3 7 2.3
K.McGowan, Georgia Tech 7 4 9 2.2
T.Hennigan, Appalachian St. 8 6 13 2.2
J.Blue, Temple 8 7 15 2.1
K.Abrams-Draine, Missouri 8 1 2 2.0
K.Bennett, Arkansas St. 8 1 2 2.0
A.Brown, South Carolina 5 2 4 2.0
T.Flowers, Tennessee 7 2 4 2.0
T.Gunther, BYU 2 1 2 2.0
C.Mills, Texas State 4 1 2 2.0
K.Nishigaya, Hawaii 4 1 2 2.0
J.Nixon, Oklahoma St. 1 1 2 2.0
Q.White, Georgia St. 7 1 2 2.0
R.Groves, Texas State 5 3 5 1.7
K.Reed, San Jose St. 6 3 5 1.7
D.Smith, Missouri 7 5 8 1.6
D.Drummond, E. Michigan 8 4 6 1.5
C.Speights, Texas State 7 3 4 1.3
C.Sutherland, South Alabama 5 3 4 1.3
T.Kyle, Iowa St. 2 1 1 1.0
K.Milton, Georgia 6 1 1 1.0

