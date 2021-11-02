NCAA FBS Individual Punt Returns

Punt Returns

G PRYd Yds Avg T.Shavers, San Diego St. 8 1 86 86.0 S.Cobbs, Boise St. 6 1 81 81.0 J.Handy, Indiana 6 1 65 65.0 M.Logan-Green, New Mexico 4 2 85 42.5 J.Ali, Kentucky 6 2 80 40.0 L.Musgrave, Oregon St. 8 1 37 37.0 R.White, Arizona St. 7 1 36 36.0 M.Hook, Toledo 8 1 35 35.0 D.Wilson, W. Kentucky 3 2 68 34.0 A.Spillum, Coastal Carolina 8 2 67 33.5 R.Bell, Michigan 1 1 31 31.0 C.Jackson, Syracuse 9 3 93 31.0 M.Shelton, Coastal Carolina 2 1 31 31.0 R.Bothroyd, Wake Forest 8 1 28 28.0 K.Robinson, Texas 7 1 28 28.0 D.Novil, North Texas 8 1 27 27.0 B.Stephens, Arkansas 4 1 27 27.0 D.Vele, Utah 7 1 27 27.0 B.Joseph, Northwestern 8 5 123 24.6 J.Lane, Middle Tennessee 7 6 144 24.0 M.McMorris, Navy 8 1 24 24.0 G.Cash, UAB 7 2 47 23.5 J.Reed, Michigan St. 8 9 210 23.3 C.Austin, Memphis 8 6 139 23.2 C.Beasley, Coastal Carolina 3 1 23 23.0 J.Hensley, Wake Forest 1 1 23 23.0 S.Williams, Old Dominion 5 1 23 23.0 N.Bombata, Arizona 1 1 21 21.0 I.Taylor, Arizona 1 1 21 21.0 D.Matthews, Indiana 4 4 83 20.8 R.Mency, Middle Tennessee 3 1 20 20.0 N.Pierre, Indiana 6 1 20 20.0 A.Cruickshank, Rutgers 6 8 153 19.1 J.Brooks, Alabama 2 1 19 19.0 T.Chambers, FIU 8 1 19 19.0 R.Doubs, Nevada 7 6 114 19.0 B.Lester, Auburn 3 1 19 19.0 C.Newton, Auburn 4 1 19 19.0 W.Steiner, Auburn 6 1 19 19.0 C.Wooden, Auburn 8 1 19 19.0 M.Price, Texas Tech 9 2 37 18.5 C.Bostic, San Jose St. 4 1 18 18.0 A.Kaho, UCLA 7 1 18 18.0 K.Williams, Wake Forest 8 2 36 18.0 P.Day, Bowling Green 6 1 17 17.0 R.Niro, Northwestern 7 4 68 17.0 D.Overshown, Texas 7 1 17 17.0 B.Covey, Utah 8 15 254 16.9 C.Kolesar, Michigan 5 2 33 16.5 K.Philips, UCLA 8 6 97 16.2 D.Bangura, Kent St. 2 1 16 16.0 R.Delancy, Toledo 3 2 32 16.0 J.McDowell, South Carolina 7 1 16 16.0 C.Penry, Colorado 7 1 16 16.0 L.Wysong, New Mexico 8 5 80 16.0 K.Shakir, Boise St. 8 6 95 15.8 X.Worthy, Texas 8 3 47 15.7 B.Sanders, Mississippi 6 2 31 15.5 K.Marion, Uconn 9 8 123 15.4 M.Jones, Houston 8 19 287 15.1 J.Brown, South Carolina 4 1 15 15.0 D.Fleming, Louisiana-Lafayette 8 1 15 15.0 C.Smith, Houston 3 1 15 15.0 C.Stoever, UTSA 3 1 15 15.0 D.Stubbs, Liberty 7 3 45 15.0 J.Walker, Miami (Ohio) 8 2 30 15.0 C.Filkins, Stanford 6 9 134 14.9 A.Smith, Texas A&M 8 18 257 14.3 A.Cook, Washington 6 1 14 14.0 M.Melton, Rutgers 5 1 14 14.0 M. Pope, Miami 1 1 14 14.0 D.Taylor, Arizona St. 6 12 166 13.8 B.Sanders, Nevada 7 4 55 13.8 T.Robinson, Virginia Tech 8 18 244 13.6 X.Weaver, South Florida 8 8 107 13.4 S.Jones, UTSA 8 20 262 13.1 A.Barner, Indiana 5 1 13 13.0 S.Dabney, Bowling Green 7 1 13 13.0 R.Donaldson, Army 5 1 13 13.0 B.Kirtz, Northwestern 5 2 26 13.0 J.Sterns, W. Kentucky 8 1 13 13.0 D.Williams, North Texas 4 1 13 13.0 R.Dames, FIU 7 3 37 12.3 J.Johnson, Auburn 5 3 37 12.3 D.Maddox, Toledo 8 6 74 12.3 D.Stanley, Colorado 6 10 123 12.3 K.Lassiter, Kansas 8 4 49 12.2 A.Henning, Michigan 8 17 205 12.1 S.Benson, Missouri 1 1 12 12.0 C.Dremel, Rutgers 2 1 12 12.0 J.Getzinger, E. Michigan 1 1 12 12.0 M.Irby, UCLA 9 1 12 12.0 D.Rucker, Tennessee 3 1 12 12.0 B.Smith, Louisville 5 5 60 12.0 K.Taylor, Wyoming 1 1 12 12.0 J.Watkins, Louisville 8 5 59 11.8 D.Davis, TCU 8 7 82 11.7 L.Loya, UCLA 3 3 35 11.7 B.Farrell, Stanford 6 4 46 11.5 T.Richie, N. Illinois 8 4 46 11.5 V.Jones, Tennessee 8 11 125 11.4 K.Williams, Notre Dame 8 9 102 11.3 J.Lang, Arkansas St. 8 11 122 11.1 N.Parodi, Arkansas 7 14 155 11.1 C.Braswell, Alabama 4 1 11 11.0 J.Hall, Ball St. 8 8 88 11.0 S.Harris, Louisiana Tech 8 15 165 11.0 T.Milton, Iowa St. 8 1 11 11.0 J.Nathan, Utah St. 8 8 88 11.0 I.Paige, Old Dominion 8 11 121 11.0 D.Parish, Houston 6 1 11 11.0 C.Ross, Uconn 2 2 22 11.0 T.Ward, Florida St. 8 1 11 11.0 K.Wicks, Old Dominion 4 1 11 11.0 T.Potts, Minnesota 7 6 65 10.8 C.Jones, Iowa 8 24 256 10.7 W.Taylor, Clemson 5 6 64 10.7 Q.Williams, Buffalo 9 5 53 10.6 D.Guice, Auburn 4 2 21 10.5 J.Downs, North Carolina 8 11 114 10.4 T.Harris, Washington St. 9 10 103 10.3 R.Cray, Old Dominion 6 8 82 10.2 J.Barden, Pittsburgh 8 9 90 10.0 C.Charles, Tennessee 4 1 10 10.0 M.Davis, Air Force 8 2 20 10.0 G.Howard, Charlotte 7 1 10 10.0 J.Jackson, Tulane 8 7 70 10.0 S.Thomas, UAB 8 7 70 10.0 T.Stevenson, Miami 8 6 59 9.8 R.Montgomery, Cincinnati 8 16 154 9.6 T.Thomas, NC State 8 12 114 9.5 S.Berryhill, Arizona 8 11 103 9.4 T.Pannunzio, Colorado St. 7 11 103 9.4 B.Annexstad, Minnesota 6 3 28 9.3 T.Morin, Wake Forest 8 15 140 9.3 N.Williams, UNLV 6 3 28 9.3 D.Jamison, Texas 8 8 74 9.2 T.Bradford, Oregon St. 8 5 46 9.2 T.Ebner, Baylor 8 12 110 9.2 S.Garrett, San Jose St. 9 12 110 9.2 C.Alexander, New Mexico 7 3 27 9.0 J.Blackwell, Duke 8 7 63 9.0 E.Collins, Umass 8 4 36 9.0 J.Harris, Arizona 5 1 9 9.0 M.Marshall, Indiana 7 1 9 9.0 M.Nunnery, Houston 5 1 9 9.0 N.Okpala, Boston College 1 1 9 9.0 M.Pittman, Oregon 8 11 99 9.0 A.Williams, Mississippi St. 8 2 18 9.0 H.Nyberg, BYU 9 14 125 8.9 J.Embry, Bowling Green 9 7 62 8.9 J.Sterns, W. Kentucky 8 7 62 8.9 J.Kerley, SMU 7 7 61 8.7 O.Martin, Nebraska 5 2 17 8.5 N.Remigio, California 8 8 68 8.5 D.Douglas, Liberty 8 17 144 8.5 X.Henderson, Florida 8 14 117 8.4 A.Anderson, Temple 7 5 41 8.2 J.Vann, South Carolina 8 5 41 8.2 S.Bolden, Alabama 8 6 49 8.2 D.Robertson, Auburn 7 8 65 8.1 S.Boylan, Duke 6 9 73 8.1 D.Blankumsee, Toledo 5 1 8 8.0 J.Dunn, Wisconsin 6 2 16 8.0 J.Gill, Boston College 5 5 40 8.0 D.Jackson, Georgia 5 1 8 8.0 J.Johnson, Louisville 8 1 8 8.0 E.Monroe, Texas Tech 9 2 16 8.0 N.Renalds, Marshall 4 1 8 8.0 O.Singleton, Akron 5 1 8 8.0 R.Taylor, Indiana 6 4 32 8.0 R.Burns, North Texas 8 4 31 7.8 J.George, Miami 5 7 54 7.7 T.Pena, Syracuse 7 17 131 7.7 C.Turner, Hawaii 9 6 46 7.7 J.Conner, Ohio 4 2 15 7.5 T.Johnson, Troy 8 5 37 7.4 T.Sheffield, Purdue 7 13 95 7.3 D.Bailey-Brown, Southern Miss. 7 10 72 7.2 J.Dotson, Penn St. 8 10 72 7.2 T.Snead, East Carolina 8 7 50 7.1 K.Pimpleton, Cent. Michigan 8 8 57 7.1 J.Earle, Alabama 8 9 64 7.1 D.Ferguson, Bowling Green 8 2 14 7.0 J.Hunter, California 8 1 7 7.0 T.Jackson, Tennessee 6 2 14 7.0 R.Moten, Michigan 7 1 7 7.0 K.Nixon, Southern Cal 6 3 21 7.0 T.Robinson, Army 7 6 42 7.0 I.Spencer, Old Dominion 6 1 7 7.0 J.Virgil, Appalachian St. 7 1 7 7.0 T.Walton, Ohio 8 4 28 7.0 M.Williams, Appalachian St. 8 1 7 7.0 C.Johnson, Vanderbilt 9 6 41 6.8 A.Frye, Texas Tech 6 4 27 6.8 A.Johnson, UCF 8 7 47 6.7 T.Mokiao-Atimalala, UCF 8 7 47 6.7 L.McConkey, Georgia 8 3 20 6.7 T.Palmer, LSU 7 7 46 6.6 Z.Pope, Fresno St. 8 2 13 6.5 J.Heiligh, Coastal Carolina 8 7 45 6.4 J.Garrett, UTEP 8 13 82 6.3 K.Jackson, Georgia 8 13 79 6.1 L.Wester, FAU 8 13 79 6.1 B.Bohanon, Tulane 3 2 12 6.0 W.Johnson, Marshall 8 12 72 6.0 C.Lacy, South Alabama 8 6 36 6.0 M.Mathison, Akron 8 3 18 6.0 D.Snider, Miami (Ohio) 2 1 6 6.0 C.Warren, Navy 8 9 54 6.0 B.Kemp, Virginia 9 16 95 5.9 S.Fresch, Rice 8 7 41 5.9 M.Mims, Oklahoma 9 7 41 5.9 R.Cook, Buffalo 9 6 35 5.8 B.Singleton, FIU 7 7 40 5.7 J.Walley, Mississippi St. 8 9 51 5.7 J.Jones, Maryland 6 2 11 5.5 A.Young, Rutgers 8 4 22 5.5 N.Brooks, Southern Miss. 5 7 38 5.4 D.Wright, Colorado St. 5 3 16 5.3 E.Garror, Louisiana-Lafayette 8 10 53 5.3 A.Beale, Toledo 1 4 21 5.2 J.Byrd, San Diego St. 8 16 84 5.2 M.Mannix, Texas Tech 7 4 21 5.2 G.Wilson, Ohio St. 8 13 68 5.2 J.Noel, Iowa St. 8 9 47 5.2 W.Brown, Clemson 6 6 30 5.0 L.Dixon, New Mexico St. 5 2 10 5.0 R.Downs, New Mexico St. 6 4 20 5.0 G.Grate, Middle Tennessee 7 1 5 5.0 T.Hill, Arizona St. 5 1 5 5.0 J.Jefferson, Northwestern 3 2 10 5.0 L.Jones, Arkansas St. 6 1 5 5.0 G.Malashevich, West Virginia 3 2 10 5.0 D.Navarro, Illinois 9 11 55 5.0 N.Reed, Colorado 3 1 5 5.0 D.Engram, Wisconsin 8 13 64 4.9 A.Rey, Georgia Tech 7 8 39 4.9 B.Presley, Oklahoma St. 8 14 68 4.9 K.Helton, Florida St. 8 6 29 4.8 I.Esdale, West Virginia 8 10 48 4.8 K.Mumpfield, Akron 8 3 14 4.7 T.Keaton, Marshall 4 5 23 4.6 T.Still, Maryland 8 13 59 4.5 G.Bryant, Southern Cal 7 10 45 4.5 D.Drummond, Mississippi 8 2 9 4.5 P.Hennigan, Appalachian St. 2 2 9 4.5 S.Toure, Nebraska 9 2 9 4.5 N.Johnson, Kent St. 8 6 26 4.3 J.Gill, Uconn 5 1 4 4.0 K.Stokes, Tulsa 4 5 20 4.0 T.Swilling, Georgia Tech 5 1 4 4.0 V.Tucker, Charlotte 7 2 8 4.0 A.Walcott, Baylor 4 1 4 4.0 K.Williams, San Diego St. 7 1 4 4.0 L.Bunkley-Shelton, Arizona St. 8 4 15 3.8 T.Levy, Boston College 8 8 30 3.8 O.Wilson, Florida St. 7 4 15 3.8 K.Hood, Georgia Southern 8 7 26 3.7 H.Beydoun, E. Michigan 8 6 22 3.7 J.Knight, Louisiana-Monroe 8 6 20 3.3 W.Robinson, Kentucky 8 6 20 3.3 A.Young, Rutgers 6 5 16 3.2 B.Nunnelly, W. Michigan 8 8 25 3.1 Z.Annexstad, Minnesota 2 1 3 3.0 J.Buckner, Ohio 4 1 3 3.0 M.Cooper, Iowa 2 1 3 3.0 E.Hull, Northwestern 8 1 3 3.0 T.McDuffie, Washington 6 6 18 3.0 C.Mobley, Middle Tennessee 6 1 3 3.0 K.Orji, Rice 4 1 3 3.0 G.Robinson, Colorado St. 3 4 12 3.0 D.Williams, South Carolina 3 1 3 3.0 K.Benjamin, Tulsa 6 8 23 2.9 G.Jackson, Washington 8 5 13 2.6 C.Dollar, Charlotte 5 2 5 2.5 A.Eberhardt, Wyoming 8 10 25 2.5 C.Tucker, N. Illinois 4 2 5 2.5 R.Rivers, Fresno St. 8 9 22 2.4 P.Brooks, Kansas St. 8 3 7 2.3 K.McGowan, Georgia Tech 7 4 9 2.2 T.Hennigan, Appalachian St. 8 6 13 2.2 J.Blue, Temple 8 7 15 2.1 K.Abrams-Draine, Missouri 8 1 2 2.0 K.Bennett, Arkansas St. 8 1 2 2.0 A.Brown, South Carolina 5 2 4 2.0 T.Flowers, Tennessee 7 2 4 2.0 T.Gunther, BYU 2 1 2 2.0 C.Mills, Texas State 4 1 2 2.0 K.Nishigaya, Hawaii 4 1 2 2.0 J.Nixon, Oklahoma St. 1 1 2 2.0 Q.White, Georgia St. 7 1 2 2.0 R.Groves, Texas State 5 3 5 1.7 K.Reed, San Jose St. 6 3 5 1.7 D.Smith, Missouri 7 5 8 1.6 D.Drummond, E. Michigan 8 4 6 1.5 C.Speights, Texas State 7 3 4 1.3 C.Sutherland, South Alabama 5 3 4 1.3 T.Kyle, Iowa St. 2 1 1 1.0 K.Milton, Georgia 6 1 1 1.0

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.