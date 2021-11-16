On Air: Panel Discussions
NCAA FBS Individual Punt Returns

The Associated Press
November 16, 2021
5 min read
      

Punt Returns

G PRYd Yds Avg
T.Shavers, San Diego St. 10 1 86 86.0
S.Cobbs, Boise St. 7 1 81 81.0
J.Handy, Indiana 7 1 65 65.0
M.Shelton, Coastal Carolina 3 1 64 64.0
M.Logan-Green, New Mexico 4 2 85 42.5
K.Haynes, Texas State 3 1 38 38.0
L.Musgrave, Oregon St. 10 1 37 37.0
R.White, Arizona St. 9 1 36 36.0
T.Douglas, Coastal Carolina 2 1 35 35.0
M.Hook, Toledo 10 1 35 35.0
R.Bell, Michigan 1 1 31 31.0
N.Smith, Georgia 8 1 29 29.0
R.Bothroyd, Wake Forest 10 1 28 28.0
K.Robinson, Texas 8 1 28 28.0
J.Ali, Kentucky 8 4 108 27.0
C.Jackson, Syracuse 10 4 108 27.0
D.Novil, North Texas 9 1 27 27.0
D.Vele, Utah 9 1 27 27.0
D.Turner, Michigan 10 1 25 25.0
A.Spillum, Coastal Carolina 10 3 74 24.7
B.Joseph, Northwestern 10 5 123 24.6
M.McMorris, Navy 9 1 24 24.0
D.Wilson, W. Kentucky 5 3 72 24.0
K.Philips, UCLA 9 8 190 23.8
G.Cash, UAB 9 2 47 23.5
C.Austin, Memphis 10 6 139 23.2
C.Beasley, Coastal Carolina 4 1 23 23.0
N.Bombata, Arizona 2 2 46 23.0
J.Hensley, Wake Forest 1 1 23 23.0
I.Taylor, Arizona 2 2 46 23.0
S.Williams, Old Dominion 6 1 23 23.0
J.Reed, Michigan St. 10 10 213 21.3
J.Lane, Middle Tennessee 9 11 234 21.3
D.Matthews, Indiana 4 4 83 20.8
A.Gould, Oregon St. 7 2 41 20.5
K.Pimpleton, Cent. Michigan 10 11 223 20.3
T.Davis, Georgia Southern 6 1 20 20.0
R.Mency, Middle Tennessee 5 1 20 20.0
N.Pierre, Indiana 8 1 20 20.0
A.Cruickshank, Rutgers 7 8 153 19.1
J.Brooks, Alabama 3 1 19 19.0
T.Chambers, FIU 10 1 19 19.0
B.Lester, Auburn 3 1 19 19.0
W.Steiner, Auburn 6 1 19 19.0
C.Wooden, Auburn 10 1 19 19.0
M.Price, Texas Tech 10 2 37 18.5
C.Bostic, San Jose St. 6 1 18 18.0
A.Kaho, UCLA 7 1 18 18.0
K.Williams, Wake Forest 10 2 36 18.0
B.Stephens, Arkansas 5 3 53 17.7
P.Day, Bowling Green 7 1 17 17.0
R.Niro, Northwestern 9 4 68 17.0
D.Overshown, Texas 9 1 17 17.0
C.Kolesar, Michigan 5 2 33 16.5
R.Doubs, Nevada 9 9 146 16.2
D.Bangura, Kent St. 2 1 16 16.0
R.Delancy, Toledo 5 2 32 16.0
J.McDowell, South Carolina 8 1 16 16.0
C.Penry, Colorado 8 1 16 16.0
J.Peterson, Louisiana-Lafayette 1 1 16 16.0
X.Worthy, Texas 10 3 47 15.7
B.Sanders, Mississippi 8 2 31 15.5
J.Smith-Njigba, Ohio St. 10 2 31 15.5
J.Addison, Pittsburgh 10 5 77 15.4
J.Brown, South Carolina 4 1 15 15.0
D.Fleming, Louisiana-Lafayette 10 1 15 15.0
H.Littles, Ball St. 7 1 15 15.0
C.Smith, Houston 4 1 15 15.0
C.Stoever, UTSA 4 1 15 15.0
T.Robinson, Virginia Tech 10 22 329 15.0
C.Filkins, Stanford 6 9 134 14.9
B.Covey, Utah 10 20 294 14.7
M.Jones, Houston 10 21 301 14.3
T.Robinson, Army 9 9 127 14.1
A.Cook, Washington 8 1 14 14.0
M.Melton, Rutgers 6 1 14 14.0
T.Oliver, Colorado 1 1 14 14.0
M. Pope, Miami 1 1 14 14.0
D.Taylor, Arizona St. 8 12 166 13.8
B.Sanders, Nevada 8 4 55 13.8
K.Shakir, Boise St. 10 7 95 13.6
X.Weaver, South Florida 10 8 107 13.4
S.Jones, UTSA 10 20 262 13.1
A.Barner, Indiana 7 1 13 13.0
S.Dabney, Bowling Green 8 1 13 13.0
R.Donaldson, Army 5 1 13 13.0
B.Kirtz, Northwestern 5 2 26 13.0
D.Williams, North Texas 4 1 13 13.0
K.Lassiter, Kansas 10 7 87 12.4
J.Watkins, Louisville 10 7 87 12.4
K.Marion, Uconn 10 10 124 12.4
R.Dames, FIU 7 3 37 12.3
J.Johnson, Auburn 7 3 37 12.3
D.Stanley, Colorado 8 10 123 12.3
S.Benson, Missouri 1 1 12 12.0
K.Blake, Charlotte 1 1 12 12.0
C.Dremel, Rutgers 2 1 12 12.0
J.Getzinger, E. Michigan 1 1 12 12.0
J.Hall, Ball St. 10 10 120 12.0
M.Irby, UCLA 9 1 12 12.0
M.Richards, UCF 9 1 12 12.0
D.Rucker, Tennessee 3 1 12 12.0
B.Smith, Louisville 5 5 60 12.0
K.Taylor, Wyoming 1 1 12 12.0
V.Jones, Tennessee 10 15 179 11.9
D.Stubbs, Liberty 8 4 47 11.8
A.Smith, Texas A&M 10 22 257 11.7
L.Loya, UCLA 3 3 35 11.7
B.Farrell, Stanford 8 4 46 11.5
T.Richie, N. Illinois 9 4 46 11.5
D.Davis, TCU 10 8 89 11.1
J.Lang, Arkansas St. 10 11 122 11.1
C.Braswell, Alabama 6 1 11 11.0
J.Downs, North Carolina 10 13 143 11.0
A.Frye, Texas Tech 7 6 66 11.0
T.Milton, Iowa St. 10 1 11 11.0
D.Parish, Houston 7 1 11 11.0
C.Ross, Uconn 2 2 22 11.0
J.Vann, South Carolina 10 6 66 11.0
T.Ward, Florida St. 10 1 11 11.0
K.Wicks, Old Dominion 4 1 11 11.0
L.Wysong, New Mexico 10 7 77 11.0
N.Parodi, Arkansas 9 15 163 10.9
J.Jackson, Tulane 10 12 130 10.8
S.Bolden, Alabama 10 8 86 10.8
K.Williams, Notre Dame 10 11 118 10.7
T.Potts, Minnesota 8 7 75 10.7
W.Taylor, Clemson 5 6 64 10.7
D.Guice, Auburn 4 2 21 10.5
G.Howard, Charlotte 9 2 21 10.5
J.Sterns, W. Kentucky 10 2 21 10.5
T.Harris, Washington St. 10 10 103 10.3
H.Nyberg, BYU 10 20 206 10.3
R.Cray, Old Dominion 8 8 82 10.2
B.Annexstad, Minnesota 8 5 51 10.2
M.Pittman, Oregon 10 15 151 10.1
J.Barden, Pittsburgh 8 9 90 10.0
C.Charles, Tennessee 4 1 10 10.0
M.Davis, Air Force 9 2 20 10.0
K.Hill, BYU 7 1 10 10.0
D.Jamison, Texas 10 10 100 10.0
C.Jones, Iowa 10 27 269 10.0
A.Henning, Michigan 10 21 207 9.9
S.Berryhill, Arizona 10 13 128 9.8
T.Stevenson, Miami 10 6 59 9.8
I.Paige, Old Dominion 10 13 126 9.7
R.Montgomery, Cincinnati 10 16 154 9.6
T.Morin, Wake Forest 10 17 163 9.6
P.Brooks, Kansas St. 10 7 67 9.6
C.Newton, Auburn 5 2 19 9.5
L.Shenault, Colorado 3 4 38 9.5
S.Harris, Louisiana Tech 10 17 161 9.5
T.Pannunzio, Colorado St. 9 11 103 9.4
J.Walker, Miami (Ohio) 10 4 37 9.2
S.Garrett, San Jose St. 11 12 110 9.2
C.Alexander, New Mexico 7 3 27 9.0
T.Bowman, Kansas St. 2 1 9 9.0
C.Cooley, Wyoming 2 1 9 9.0
K.Crawford, California 8 2 18 9.0
J.Harris, Arizona 7 1 9 9.0
M.Marshall, Indiana 9 1 9 9.0
J.Nathan, Utah St. 10 11 99 9.0
M.Nunnery, Houston 7 1 9 9.0
N.Okpala, Boston College 2 1 9 9.0
Q.Williams, Buffalo 10 6 54 9.0
A.Williams, Mississippi St. 10 2 18 9.0
S.Thomas, UAB 10 8 71 8.9
J.Kerley, SMU 8 7 61 8.7
T.Thomas, NC State 10 13 113 8.7
J.George, Miami 7 9 77 8.6
N.Remigio, California 8 8 68 8.5
O.Singleton, Akron 7 2 17 8.5
D.Douglas, Liberty 9 17 144 8.5
J.Embry, Bowling Green 10 8 67 8.4
T.Ebner, Baylor 10 14 117 8.4
T.Keaton, Marshall 5 6 50 8.3
T.Bradford, Oregon St. 10 7 58 8.3
J.Blackwell, Duke 10 8 66 8.2
T.Palmer, LSU 9 12 99 8.2
A.Anderson, Temple 9 5 41 8.2
S.Boylan, Duke 6 9 73 8.1
D.Blankumsee, Toledo 7 1 8 8.0
D.Jackson, Georgia 6 1 8 8.0
J.Johnson, Louisville 9 1 8 8.0
E.Monroe, Texas Tech 10 2 16 8.0
N.Renalds, Marshall 4 1 8 8.0
D.Robertson, Auburn 9 11 88 8.0
R.Taylor, Indiana 8 4 32 8.0
T.Johnson, Troy 10 8 63 7.9
T.Sheffield, Purdue 9 14 109 7.8
J.Dotson, Penn St. 10 12 93 7.8
J.Sterns, W. Kentucky 10 8 62 7.8
T.Pena, Syracuse 7 17 131 7.7
C.Turner, Hawaii 11 6 46 7.7
X.Henderson, Florida 10 15 113 7.5
J.Conner, Ohio 6 2 15 7.5
N.Brooks, Southern Miss. 7 8 59 7.4
J.Earle, Alabama 10 13 95 7.3
J.Gill, Boston College 7 6 43 7.2
D.Bailey-Brown, Southern Miss. 8 12 85 7.1
W.Johnson, Marshall 10 14 99 7.1
D.Ferguson, Bowling Green 8 2 14 7.0
J.Hunter, California 8 1 7 7.0
T.Jackson, Tennessee 8 2 14 7.0
S.Jenkins, UNLV 10 3 21 7.0
B.Melton, Rutgers 9 1 7 7.0
R.Moten, Michigan 7 1 7 7.0
K.Nixon, Southern Cal 7 3 21 7.0
I.Spencer, Old Dominion 6 1 7 7.0
J.Virgil, Appalachian St. 9 1 7 7.0
T.Walton, Ohio 10 4 28 7.0
N.Williams, UNLV 8 4 28 7.0
M.Williams, Appalachian St. 10 1 7 7.0
T.Snead, East Carolina 10 11 76 6.9
A.Johnson, UCF 9 7 47 6.7
D.Maddox, Toledo 10 10 67 6.7
L.McConkey, Georgia 10 3 20 6.7
E.Collins, Umass 10 8 53 6.6
C.Johnson, Vanderbilt 10 7 46 6.6
T.Mokiao-Atimalala, UCF 10 8 52 6.5
W.Robinson, Kentucky 10 7 45 6.4
O.Martin, Nebraska 6 3 19 6.3
H.Beydoun, E. Michigan 10 7 44 6.3
J.Garrett, UTEP 10 18 113 6.3
J.Byrd, San Diego St. 10 19 118 6.2
B.Bohanon, Tulane 3 2 12 6.0
K.Jackson, Georgia 10 14 84 6.0
G.Jackson, Washington 10 9 54 6.0
M.Mathison, Akron 10 3 18 6.0
D.Snider, Miami (Ohio) 2 1 6 6.0
J.Springer, Mississippi 6 1 6 6.0
C.Warren, Navy 9 9 54 6.0
B.Kemp, Virginia 10 16 95 5.9
E.Garror, Louisiana-Lafayette 10 13 77 5.9
J.Heiligh, Coastal Carolina 10 11 65 5.9
R.Cook, Buffalo 10 6 35 5.8
D.Smith, Missouri 9 6 35 5.8
B.Singleton, FIU 9 7 40 5.7
R.Burns, North Texas 10 7 39 5.6
C.Lacy, South Alabama 10 9 50 5.6
J.Jones, Maryland 6 2 11 5.5
A.Young, Rutgers 10 4 22 5.5
M.Mims, Oklahoma 10 8 43 5.4
A.Beale, Toledo 2 4 21 5.2
M.Mannix, Texas Tech 7 4 21 5.2
G.Wilson, Ohio St. 9 13 68 5.2
S.Fresch, Rice 10 8 41 5.1
R.Downs, New Mexico St. 6 4 20 5.0
J.Dunn, Wisconsin 8 3 15 5.0
G.Grate, Middle Tennessee 9 1 5 5.0
T.Hennigan, Appalachian St. 10 10 50 5.0
T.Hill, Arizona St. 5 1 5 5.0
L.Jones, Arkansas St. 7 1 5 5.0
D.Navarro, Illinois 10 11 55 5.0
N.Reed, Colorado 3 1 5 5.0
M.Washington, Texas 8 1 5 5.0
D.Wright, Colorado St. 7 6 30 5.0
L.Wester, FAU 10 16 79 4.9
B.Presley, Oklahoma St. 10 15 74 4.9
D.Engram, Wisconsin 10 13 64 4.9
J.Walley, Mississippi St. 10 10 49 4.9
N.Johnson, Kent St. 10 8 39 4.9
I.Esdale, West Virginia 8 10 48 4.8
J.Noel, Iowa St. 10 10 48 4.8
A.Rey, Georgia Tech 9 10 48 4.8
L.Bunkley-Shelton, Arizona St. 10 6 28 4.7
K.Mumpfield, Akron 10 3 14 4.7
Z.Pope, Fresno St. 10 5 23 4.6
G.Bryant, Southern Cal 8 10 45 4.5
P.Hennigan, Appalachian St. 2 2 9 4.5
S.Toure, Nebraska 10 2 9 4.5
J.Anthrop, Purdue 10 1 4 4.0
J.Gill, Uconn 5 1 4 4.0
K.Helton, Florida St. 9 8 32 4.0
C.Olave, Ohio St. 10 1 4 4.0
K.Stokes, Tulsa 4 5 20 4.0
T.Swilling, Georgia Tech 7 1 4 4.0
D.Swinney, Clemson 3 1 4 4.0
V.Tucker, Charlotte 9 2 8 4.0
A.Walcott, Baylor 5 1 4 4.0
K.Williams, San Diego St. 9 1 4 4.0
T.Still, Maryland 10 16 62 3.9
W.Brown, Clemson 8 8 30 3.8
T.Levy, Boston College 10 8 30 3.8
T.Gunther, BYU 3 2 7 3.5
O.Wilson, Florida St. 9 5 17 3.4
J.Knight, Louisiana-Monroe 10 6 20 3.3
K.Hood, Georgia Southern 10 8 26 3.2
A.Young, Rutgers 8 5 16 3.2
Z.Annexstad, Minnesota 2 1 3 3.0
J.Buckner, Ohio 4 1 3 3.0
M.Cooper, Iowa 2 1 3 3.0
D.Drummond, Mississippi 9 3 9 3.0
E.Hull, Northwestern 10 1 3 3.0
T.McDuffie, Washington 8 6 18 3.0
C.Mobley, Middle Tennessee 6 1 3 3.0
K.Orji, Rice 6 1 3 3.0
G.Robinson, Colorado St. 3 4 12 3.0
C.Tucker, N. Illinois 6 4 12 3.0
D.Williams, South Carolina 3 1 3 3.0

