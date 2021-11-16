NCAA FBS Individual Punt Returns

Punt Returns

G PRYd Yds Avg T.Shavers, San Diego St. 10 1 86 86.0 S.Cobbs, Boise St. 7 1 81 81.0 J.Handy, Indiana 7 1 65 65.0 M.Shelton, Coastal Carolina 3 1 64 64.0 M.Logan-Green, New Mexico 4 2 85 42.5 K.Haynes, Texas State 3 1 38 38.0 L.Musgrave, Oregon St. 10 1 37 37.0 R.White, Arizona St. 9 1 36 36.0 T.Douglas, Coastal Carolina 2 1 35 35.0 M.Hook, Toledo 10 1 35 35.0 R.Bell, Michigan 1 1 31 31.0 N.Smith, Georgia 8 1 29 29.0 R.Bothroyd, Wake Forest 10 1 28 28.0 K.Robinson, Texas 8 1 28 28.0 J.Ali, Kentucky 8 4 108 27.0 C.Jackson, Syracuse 10 4 108 27.0 D.Novil, North Texas 9 1 27 27.0 D.Vele, Utah 9 1 27 27.0 D.Turner, Michigan 10 1 25 25.0 A.Spillum, Coastal Carolina 10 3 74 24.7 B.Joseph, Northwestern 10 5 123 24.6 M.McMorris, Navy 9 1 24 24.0 D.Wilson, W. Kentucky 5 3 72 24.0 K.Philips, UCLA 9 8 190 23.8 G.Cash, UAB 9 2 47 23.5 C.Austin, Memphis 10 6 139 23.2 C.Beasley, Coastal Carolina 4 1 23 23.0 N.Bombata, Arizona 2 2 46 23.0 J.Hensley, Wake Forest 1 1 23 23.0 I.Taylor, Arizona 2 2 46 23.0 S.Williams, Old Dominion 6 1 23 23.0 J.Reed, Michigan St. 10 10 213 21.3 J.Lane, Middle Tennessee 9 11 234 21.3 D.Matthews, Indiana 4 4 83 20.8 A.Gould, Oregon St. 7 2 41 20.5 K.Pimpleton, Cent. Michigan 10 11 223 20.3 T.Davis, Georgia Southern 6 1 20 20.0 R.Mency, Middle Tennessee 5 1 20 20.0 N.Pierre, Indiana 8 1 20 20.0 A.Cruickshank, Rutgers 7 8 153 19.1 J.Brooks, Alabama 3 1 19 19.0 T.Chambers, FIU 10 1 19 19.0 B.Lester, Auburn 3 1 19 19.0 W.Steiner, Auburn 6 1 19 19.0 C.Wooden, Auburn 10 1 19 19.0 M.Price, Texas Tech 10 2 37 18.5 C.Bostic, San Jose St. 6 1 18 18.0 A.Kaho, UCLA 7 1 18 18.0 K.Williams, Wake Forest 10 2 36 18.0 B.Stephens, Arkansas 5 3 53 17.7 P.Day, Bowling Green 7 1 17 17.0 R.Niro, Northwestern 9 4 68 17.0 D.Overshown, Texas 9 1 17 17.0 C.Kolesar, Michigan 5 2 33 16.5 R.Doubs, Nevada 9 9 146 16.2 D.Bangura, Kent St. 2 1 16 16.0 R.Delancy, Toledo 5 2 32 16.0 J.McDowell, South Carolina 8 1 16 16.0 C.Penry, Colorado 8 1 16 16.0 J.Peterson, Louisiana-Lafayette 1 1 16 16.0 X.Worthy, Texas 10 3 47 15.7 B.Sanders, Mississippi 8 2 31 15.5 J.Smith-Njigba, Ohio St. 10 2 31 15.5 J.Addison, Pittsburgh 10 5 77 15.4 J.Brown, South Carolina 4 1 15 15.0 D.Fleming, Louisiana-Lafayette 10 1 15 15.0 H.Littles, Ball St. 7 1 15 15.0 C.Smith, Houston 4 1 15 15.0 C.Stoever, UTSA 4 1 15 15.0 T.Robinson, Virginia Tech 10 22 329 15.0 C.Filkins, Stanford 6 9 134 14.9 B.Covey, Utah 10 20 294 14.7 M.Jones, Houston 10 21 301 14.3 T.Robinson, Army 9 9 127 14.1 A.Cook, Washington 8 1 14 14.0 M.Melton, Rutgers 6 1 14 14.0 T.Oliver, Colorado 1 1 14 14.0 M. Pope, Miami 1 1 14 14.0 D.Taylor, Arizona St. 8 12 166 13.8 B.Sanders, Nevada 8 4 55 13.8 K.Shakir, Boise St. 10 7 95 13.6 X.Weaver, South Florida 10 8 107 13.4 S.Jones, UTSA 10 20 262 13.1 A.Barner, Indiana 7 1 13 13.0 S.Dabney, Bowling Green 8 1 13 13.0 R.Donaldson, Army 5 1 13 13.0 B.Kirtz, Northwestern 5 2 26 13.0 D.Williams, North Texas 4 1 13 13.0 K.Lassiter, Kansas 10 7 87 12.4 J.Watkins, Louisville 10 7 87 12.4 K.Marion, Uconn 10 10 124 12.4 R.Dames, FIU 7 3 37 12.3 J.Johnson, Auburn 7 3 37 12.3 D.Stanley, Colorado 8 10 123 12.3 S.Benson, Missouri 1 1 12 12.0 K.Blake, Charlotte 1 1 12 12.0 C.Dremel, Rutgers 2 1 12 12.0 J.Getzinger, E. Michigan 1 1 12 12.0 J.Hall, Ball St. 10 10 120 12.0 M.Irby, UCLA 9 1 12 12.0 M.Richards, UCF 9 1 12 12.0 D.Rucker, Tennessee 3 1 12 12.0 B.Smith, Louisville 5 5 60 12.0 K.Taylor, Wyoming 1 1 12 12.0 V.Jones, Tennessee 10 15 179 11.9 D.Stubbs, Liberty 8 4 47 11.8 A.Smith, Texas A&M 10 22 257 11.7 L.Loya, UCLA 3 3 35 11.7 B.Farrell, Stanford 8 4 46 11.5 T.Richie, N. Illinois 9 4 46 11.5 D.Davis, TCU 10 8 89 11.1 J.Lang, Arkansas St. 10 11 122 11.1 C.Braswell, Alabama 6 1 11 11.0 J.Downs, North Carolina 10 13 143 11.0 A.Frye, Texas Tech 7 6 66 11.0 T.Milton, Iowa St. 10 1 11 11.0 D.Parish, Houston 7 1 11 11.0 C.Ross, Uconn 2 2 22 11.0 J.Vann, South Carolina 10 6 66 11.0 T.Ward, Florida St. 10 1 11 11.0 K.Wicks, Old Dominion 4 1 11 11.0 L.Wysong, New Mexico 10 7 77 11.0 N.Parodi, Arkansas 9 15 163 10.9 J.Jackson, Tulane 10 12 130 10.8 S.Bolden, Alabama 10 8 86 10.8 K.Williams, Notre Dame 10 11 118 10.7 T.Potts, Minnesota 8 7 75 10.7 W.Taylor, Clemson 5 6 64 10.7 D.Guice, Auburn 4 2 21 10.5 G.Howard, Charlotte 9 2 21 10.5 J.Sterns, W. Kentucky 10 2 21 10.5 T.Harris, Washington St. 10 10 103 10.3 H.Nyberg, BYU 10 20 206 10.3 R.Cray, Old Dominion 8 8 82 10.2 B.Annexstad, Minnesota 8 5 51 10.2 M.Pittman, Oregon 10 15 151 10.1 J.Barden, Pittsburgh 8 9 90 10.0 C.Charles, Tennessee 4 1 10 10.0 M.Davis, Air Force 9 2 20 10.0 K.Hill, BYU 7 1 10 10.0 D.Jamison, Texas 10 10 100 10.0 C.Jones, Iowa 10 27 269 10.0 A.Henning, Michigan 10 21 207 9.9 S.Berryhill, Arizona 10 13 128 9.8 T.Stevenson, Miami 10 6 59 9.8 I.Paige, Old Dominion 10 13 126 9.7 R.Montgomery, Cincinnati 10 16 154 9.6 T.Morin, Wake Forest 10 17 163 9.6 P.Brooks, Kansas St. 10 7 67 9.6 C.Newton, Auburn 5 2 19 9.5 L.Shenault, Colorado 3 4 38 9.5 S.Harris, Louisiana Tech 10 17 161 9.5 T.Pannunzio, Colorado St. 9 11 103 9.4 J.Walker, Miami (Ohio) 10 4 37 9.2 S.Garrett, San Jose St. 11 12 110 9.2 C.Alexander, New Mexico 7 3 27 9.0 T.Bowman, Kansas St. 2 1 9 9.0 C.Cooley, Wyoming 2 1 9 9.0 K.Crawford, California 8 2 18 9.0 J.Harris, Arizona 7 1 9 9.0 M.Marshall, Indiana 9 1 9 9.0 J.Nathan, Utah St. 10 11 99 9.0 M.Nunnery, Houston 7 1 9 9.0 N.Okpala, Boston College 2 1 9 9.0 Q.Williams, Buffalo 10 6 54 9.0 A.Williams, Mississippi St. 10 2 18 9.0 S.Thomas, UAB 10 8 71 8.9 J.Kerley, SMU 8 7 61 8.7 T.Thomas, NC State 10 13 113 8.7 J.George, Miami 7 9 77 8.6 N.Remigio, California 8 8 68 8.5 O.Singleton, Akron 7 2 17 8.5 D.Douglas, Liberty 9 17 144 8.5 J.Embry, Bowling Green 10 8 67 8.4 T.Ebner, Baylor 10 14 117 8.4 T.Keaton, Marshall 5 6 50 8.3 T.Bradford, Oregon St. 10 7 58 8.3 J.Blackwell, Duke 10 8 66 8.2 T.Palmer, LSU 9 12 99 8.2 A.Anderson, Temple 9 5 41 8.2 S.Boylan, Duke 6 9 73 8.1 D.Blankumsee, Toledo 7 1 8 8.0 D.Jackson, Georgia 6 1 8 8.0 J.Johnson, Louisville 9 1 8 8.0 E.Monroe, Texas Tech 10 2 16 8.0 N.Renalds, Marshall 4 1 8 8.0 D.Robertson, Auburn 9 11 88 8.0 R.Taylor, Indiana 8 4 32 8.0 T.Johnson, Troy 10 8 63 7.9 T.Sheffield, Purdue 9 14 109 7.8 J.Dotson, Penn St. 10 12 93 7.8 J.Sterns, W. Kentucky 10 8 62 7.8 T.Pena, Syracuse 7 17 131 7.7 C.Turner, Hawaii 11 6 46 7.7 X.Henderson, Florida 10 15 113 7.5 J.Conner, Ohio 6 2 15 7.5 N.Brooks, Southern Miss. 7 8 59 7.4 J.Earle, Alabama 10 13 95 7.3 J.Gill, Boston College 7 6 43 7.2 D.Bailey-Brown, Southern Miss. 8 12 85 7.1 W.Johnson, Marshall 10 14 99 7.1 D.Ferguson, Bowling Green 8 2 14 7.0 J.Hunter, California 8 1 7 7.0 T.Jackson, Tennessee 8 2 14 7.0 S.Jenkins, UNLV 10 3 21 7.0 B.Melton, Rutgers 9 1 7 7.0 R.Moten, Michigan 7 1 7 7.0 K.Nixon, Southern Cal 7 3 21 7.0 I.Spencer, Old Dominion 6 1 7 7.0 J.Virgil, Appalachian St. 9 1 7 7.0 T.Walton, Ohio 10 4 28 7.0 N.Williams, UNLV 8 4 28 7.0 M.Williams, Appalachian St. 10 1 7 7.0 T.Snead, East Carolina 10 11 76 6.9 A.Johnson, UCF 9 7 47 6.7 D.Maddox, Toledo 10 10 67 6.7 L.McConkey, Georgia 10 3 20 6.7 E.Collins, Umass 10 8 53 6.6 C.Johnson, Vanderbilt 10 7 46 6.6 T.Mokiao-Atimalala, UCF 10 8 52 6.5 W.Robinson, Kentucky 10 7 45 6.4 O.Martin, Nebraska 6 3 19 6.3 H.Beydoun, E. Michigan 10 7 44 6.3 J.Garrett, UTEP 10 18 113 6.3 J.Byrd, San Diego St. 10 19 118 6.2 B.Bohanon, Tulane 3 2 12 6.0 K.Jackson, Georgia 10 14 84 6.0 G.Jackson, Washington 10 9 54 6.0 M.Mathison, Akron 10 3 18 6.0 D.Snider, Miami (Ohio) 2 1 6 6.0 J.Springer, Mississippi 6 1 6 6.0 C.Warren, Navy 9 9 54 6.0 B.Kemp, Virginia 10 16 95 5.9 E.Garror, Louisiana-Lafayette 10 13 77 5.9 J.Heiligh, Coastal Carolina 10 11 65 5.9 R.Cook, Buffalo 10 6 35 5.8 D.Smith, Missouri 9 6 35 5.8 B.Singleton, FIU 9 7 40 5.7 R.Burns, North Texas 10 7 39 5.6 C.Lacy, South Alabama 10 9 50 5.6 J.Jones, Maryland 6 2 11 5.5 A.Young, Rutgers 10 4 22 5.5 M.Mims, Oklahoma 10 8 43 5.4 A.Beale, Toledo 2 4 21 5.2 M.Mannix, Texas Tech 7 4 21 5.2 G.Wilson, Ohio St. 9 13 68 5.2 S.Fresch, Rice 10 8 41 5.1 R.Downs, New Mexico St. 6 4 20 5.0 J.Dunn, Wisconsin 8 3 15 5.0 G.Grate, Middle Tennessee 9 1 5 5.0 T.Hennigan, Appalachian St. 10 10 50 5.0 T.Hill, Arizona St. 5 1 5 5.0 L.Jones, Arkansas St. 7 1 5 5.0 D.Navarro, Illinois 10 11 55 5.0 N.Reed, Colorado 3 1 5 5.0 M.Washington, Texas 8 1 5 5.0 D.Wright, Colorado St. 7 6 30 5.0 L.Wester, FAU 10 16 79 4.9 B.Presley, Oklahoma St. 10 15 74 4.9 D.Engram, Wisconsin 10 13 64 4.9 J.Walley, Mississippi St. 10 10 49 4.9 N.Johnson, Kent St. 10 8 39 4.9 I.Esdale, West Virginia 8 10 48 4.8 J.Noel, Iowa St. 10 10 48 4.8 A.Rey, Georgia Tech 9 10 48 4.8 L.Bunkley-Shelton, Arizona St. 10 6 28 4.7 K.Mumpfield, Akron 10 3 14 4.7 Z.Pope, Fresno St. 10 5 23 4.6 G.Bryant, Southern Cal 8 10 45 4.5 P.Hennigan, Appalachian St. 2 2 9 4.5 S.Toure, Nebraska 10 2 9 4.5 J.Anthrop, Purdue 10 1 4 4.0 J.Gill, Uconn 5 1 4 4.0 K.Helton, Florida St. 9 8 32 4.0 C.Olave, Ohio St. 10 1 4 4.0 K.Stokes, Tulsa 4 5 20 4.0 T.Swilling, Georgia Tech 7 1 4 4.0 D.Swinney, Clemson 3 1 4 4.0 V.Tucker, Charlotte 9 2 8 4.0 A.Walcott, Baylor 5 1 4 4.0 K.Williams, San Diego St. 9 1 4 4.0 T.Still, Maryland 10 16 62 3.9 W.Brown, Clemson 8 8 30 3.8 T.Levy, Boston College 10 8 30 3.8 T.Gunther, BYU 3 2 7 3.5 O.Wilson, Florida St. 9 5 17 3.4 J.Knight, Louisiana-Monroe 10 6 20 3.3 K.Hood, Georgia Southern 10 8 26 3.2 A.Young, Rutgers 8 5 16 3.2 Z.Annexstad, Minnesota 2 1 3 3.0 J.Buckner, Ohio 4 1 3 3.0 M.Cooper, Iowa 2 1 3 3.0 D.Drummond, Mississippi 9 3 9 3.0 E.Hull, Northwestern 10 1 3 3.0 T.McDuffie, Washington 8 6 18 3.0 C.Mobley, Middle Tennessee 6 1 3 3.0 K.Orji, Rice 6 1 3 3.0 G.Robinson, Colorado St. 3 4 12 3.0 C.Tucker, N. Illinois 6 4 12 3.0 D.Williams, South Carolina 3 1 3 3.0

