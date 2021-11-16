NCAA FBS Individual Punt Returns

Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Punt Returns
|G
|PRYd
|Yds
|Avg
|T.Shavers, San Diego St.
|10
|1
|86
|86.0
|S.Cobbs, Boise St.
|7
|1
|81
|81.0
|J.Handy, Indiana
|7
|1
|65
|65.0
|M.Shelton, Coastal Carolina
|3
|1
|64
|64.0
|M.Logan-Green, New Mexico
|4
|2
|85
|42.5
|K.Haynes, Texas State
|3
|1
|38
|38.0
|L.Musgrave, Oregon St.
|10
|1
|37
|37.0
|R.White, Arizona St.
|9
|1
|36
|36.0
|T.Douglas, Coastal Carolina
|2
|1
|35
|35.0
|M.Hook, Toledo
|10
|1
|35
|35.0
|R.Bell, Michigan
|1
|1
|31
|31.0
|N.Smith, Georgia
|8
|1
|29
|29.0
|R.Bothroyd, Wake Forest
|10
|1
|28
|28.0
|K.Robinson, Texas
|8
|1
|28
|28.0
|J.Ali, Kentucky
|8
|4
|108
|27.0
|C.Jackson, Syracuse
|10
|4
|108
|27.0
|D.Novil, North Texas
|9
|1
|27
|27.0
|D.Vele, Utah
|9
|1
|27
|27.0
|D.Turner, Michigan
|10
|1
|25
|25.0
|A.Spillum, Coastal Carolina
|10
|3
|74
|24.7
|B.Joseph, Northwestern
|10
|5
|123
|24.6
|M.McMorris, Navy
|9
|1
|24
|24.0
|D.Wilson, W. Kentucky
|5
|3
|72
|24.0
|K.Philips, UCLA
|9
|8
|190
|23.8
|G.Cash, UAB
|9
|2
|47
|23.5
|C.Austin, Memphis
|10
|6
|139
|23.2
|C.Beasley, Coastal Carolina
|4
|1
|23
|23.0
|N.Bombata, Arizona
|2
|2
|46
|23.0
|J.Hensley, Wake Forest
|1
|1
|23
|23.0
|I.Taylor, Arizona
|2
|2
|46
|23.0
|S.Williams, Old Dominion
|6
|1
|23
|23.0
|J.Reed, Michigan St.
|10
|10
|213
|21.3
|J.Lane, Middle Tennessee
|9
|11
|234
|21.3
|D.Matthews, Indiana
|4
|4
|83
|20.8
|A.Gould, Oregon St.
|7
|2
|41
|20.5
|K.Pimpleton, Cent. Michigan
|10
|11
|223
|20.3
|T.Davis, Georgia Southern
|6
|1
|20
|20.0
|R.Mency, Middle Tennessee
|5
|1
|20
|20.0
|N.Pierre, Indiana
|8
|1
|20
|20.0
|A.Cruickshank, Rutgers
|7
|8
|153
|19.1
|J.Brooks, Alabama
|3
|1
|19
|19.0
|T.Chambers, FIU
|10
|1
|19
|19.0
|B.Lester, Auburn
|3
|1
|19
|19.0
|W.Steiner, Auburn
|6
|1
|19
|19.0
|C.Wooden, Auburn
|10
|1
|19
|19.0
|M.Price, Texas Tech
|10
|2
|37
|18.5
|C.Bostic, San Jose St.
|6
|1
|18
|18.0
|A.Kaho, UCLA
|7
|1
|18
|18.0
|K.Williams, Wake Forest
|10
|2
|36
|18.0
|B.Stephens, Arkansas
|5
|3
|53
|17.7
|P.Day, Bowling Green
|7
|1
|17
|17.0
|R.Niro, Northwestern
|9
|4
|68
|17.0
|D.Overshown, Texas
|9
|1
|17
|17.0
|C.Kolesar, Michigan
|5
|2
|33
|16.5
|R.Doubs, Nevada
|9
|9
|146
|16.2
|D.Bangura, Kent St.
|2
|1
|16
|16.0
|R.Delancy, Toledo
|5
|2
|32
|16.0
|J.McDowell, South Carolina
|8
|1
|16
|16.0
|C.Penry, Colorado
|8
|1
|16
|16.0
|J.Peterson, Louisiana-Lafayette
|1
|1
|16
|16.0
|X.Worthy, Texas
|10
|3
|47
|15.7
|B.Sanders, Mississippi
|8
|2
|31
|15.5
|J.Smith-Njigba, Ohio St.
|10
|2
|31
|15.5
|J.Addison, Pittsburgh
|10
|5
|77
|15.4
|J.Brown, South Carolina
|4
|1
|15
|15.0
|D.Fleming, Louisiana-Lafayette
|10
|1
|15
|15.0
|H.Littles, Ball St.
|7
|1
|15
|15.0
|C.Smith, Houston
|4
|1
|15
|15.0
|C.Stoever, UTSA
|4
|1
|15
|15.0
|T.Robinson, Virginia Tech
|10
|22
|329
|15.0
|C.Filkins, Stanford
|6
|9
|134
|14.9
|B.Covey, Utah
|10
|20
|294
|14.7
|M.Jones, Houston
|10
|21
|301
|14.3
|T.Robinson, Army
|9
|9
|127
|14.1
|A.Cook, Washington
|8
|1
|14
|14.0
|M.Melton, Rutgers
|6
|1
|14
|14.0
|T.Oliver, Colorado
|1
|1
|14
|14.0
|M. Pope, Miami
|1
|1
|14
|14.0
|D.Taylor, Arizona St.
|8
|12
|166
|13.8
|B.Sanders, Nevada
|8
|4
|55
|13.8
|K.Shakir, Boise St.
|10
|7
|95
|13.6
|X.Weaver, South Florida
|10
|8
|107
|13.4
|S.Jones, UTSA
|10
|20
|262
|13.1
|A.Barner, Indiana
|7
|1
|13
|13.0
|S.Dabney, Bowling Green
|8
|1
|13
|13.0
|R.Donaldson, Army
|5
|1
|13
|13.0
|B.Kirtz, Northwestern
|5
|2
|26
|13.0
|D.Williams, North Texas
|4
|1
|13
|13.0
|K.Lassiter, Kansas
|10
|7
|87
|12.4
|J.Watkins, Louisville
|10
|7
|87
|12.4
|K.Marion, Uconn
|10
|10
|124
|12.4
|R.Dames, FIU
|7
|3
|37
|12.3
|J.Johnson, Auburn
|7
|3
|37
|12.3
|D.Stanley, Colorado
|8
|10
|123
|12.3
|S.Benson, Missouri
|1
|1
|12
|12.0
|K.Blake, Charlotte
|1
|1
|12
|12.0
|C.Dremel, Rutgers
|2
|1
|12
|12.0
|J.Getzinger, E. Michigan
|1
|1
|12
|12.0
|J.Hall, Ball St.
|10
|10
|120
|12.0
|M.Irby, UCLA
|9
|1
|12
|12.0
|M.Richards, UCF
|9
|1
|12
|12.0
|D.Rucker, Tennessee
|3
|1
|12
|12.0
|B.Smith, Louisville
|5
|5
|60
|12.0
|K.Taylor, Wyoming
|1
|1
|12
|12.0
|V.Jones, Tennessee
|10
|15
|179
|11.9
|D.Stubbs, Liberty
|8
|4
|47
|11.8
|A.Smith, Texas A&M
|10
|22
|257
|11.7
|L.Loya, UCLA
|3
|3
|35
|11.7
|B.Farrell, Stanford
|8
|4
|46
|11.5
|T.Richie, N. Illinois
|9
|4
|46
|11.5
|D.Davis, TCU
|10
|8
|89
|11.1
|J.Lang, Arkansas St.
|10
|11
|122
|11.1
|C.Braswell, Alabama
|6
|1
|11
|11.0
|J.Downs, North Carolina
|10
|13
|143
|11.0
|A.Frye, Texas Tech
|7
|6
|66
|11.0
|T.Milton, Iowa St.
|10
|1
|11
|11.0
|D.Parish, Houston
|7
|1
|11
|11.0
|C.Ross, Uconn
|2
|2
|22
|11.0
|J.Vann, South Carolina
|10
|6
|66
|11.0
|T.Ward, Florida St.
|10
|1
|11
|11.0
|K.Wicks, Old Dominion
|4
|1
|11
|11.0
|L.Wysong, New Mexico
|10
|7
|77
|11.0
|N.Parodi, Arkansas
|9
|15
|163
|10.9
|J.Jackson, Tulane
|10
|12
|130
|10.8
|S.Bolden, Alabama
|10
|8
|86
|10.8
|K.Williams, Notre Dame
|10
|11
|118
|10.7
|T.Potts, Minnesota
|8
|7
|75
|10.7
|W.Taylor, Clemson
|5
|6
|64
|10.7
|D.Guice, Auburn
|4
|2
|21
|10.5
|G.Howard, Charlotte
|9
|2
|21
|10.5
|J.Sterns, W. Kentucky
|10
|2
|21
|10.5
|T.Harris, Washington St.
|10
|10
|103
|10.3
|H.Nyberg, BYU
|10
|20
|206
|10.3
|R.Cray, Old Dominion
|8
|8
|82
|10.2
|B.Annexstad, Minnesota
|8
|5
|51
|10.2
|M.Pittman, Oregon
|10
|15
|151
|10.1
|J.Barden, Pittsburgh
|8
|9
|90
|10.0
|C.Charles, Tennessee
|4
|1
|10
|10.0
|M.Davis, Air Force
|9
|2
|20
|10.0
|K.Hill, BYU
|7
|1
|10
|10.0
|D.Jamison, Texas
|10
|10
|100
|10.0
|C.Jones, Iowa
|10
|27
|269
|10.0
|A.Henning, Michigan
|10
|21
|207
|9.9
|S.Berryhill, Arizona
|10
|13
|128
|9.8
|T.Stevenson, Miami
|10
|6
|59
|9.8
|I.Paige, Old Dominion
|10
|13
|126
|9.7
|R.Montgomery, Cincinnati
|10
|16
|154
|9.6
|T.Morin, Wake Forest
|10
|17
|163
|9.6
|P.Brooks, Kansas St.
|10
|7
|67
|9.6
|C.Newton, Auburn
|5
|2
|19
|9.5
|L.Shenault, Colorado
|3
|4
|38
|9.5
|S.Harris, Louisiana Tech
|10
|17
|161
|9.5
|T.Pannunzio, Colorado St.
|9
|11
|103
|9.4
|J.Walker, Miami (Ohio)
|10
|4
|37
|9.2
|S.Garrett, San Jose St.
|11
|12
|110
|9.2
|C.Alexander, New Mexico
|7
|3
|27
|9.0
|T.Bowman, Kansas St.
|2
|1
|9
|9.0
|C.Cooley, Wyoming
|2
|1
|9
|9.0
|K.Crawford, California
|8
|2
|18
|9.0
|J.Harris, Arizona
|7
|1
|9
|9.0
|M.Marshall, Indiana
|9
|1
|9
|9.0
|J.Nathan, Utah St.
|10
|11
|99
|9.0
|M.Nunnery, Houston
|7
|1
|9
|9.0
|N.Okpala, Boston College
|2
|1
|9
|9.0
|Q.Williams, Buffalo
|10
|6
|54
|9.0
|A.Williams, Mississippi St.
|10
|2
|18
|9.0
|S.Thomas, UAB
|10
|8
|71
|8.9
|J.Kerley, SMU
|8
|7
|61
|8.7
|T.Thomas, NC State
|10
|13
|113
|8.7
|J.George, Miami
|7
|9
|77
|8.6
|N.Remigio, California
|8
|8
|68
|8.5
|O.Singleton, Akron
|7
|2
|17
|8.5
|D.Douglas, Liberty
|9
|17
|144
|8.5
|J.Embry, Bowling Green
|10
|8
|67
|8.4
|T.Ebner, Baylor
|10
|14
|117
|8.4
|T.Keaton, Marshall
|5
|6
|50
|8.3
|T.Bradford, Oregon St.
|10
|7
|58
|8.3
|J.Blackwell, Duke
|10
|8
|66
|8.2
|T.Palmer, LSU
|9
|12
|99
|8.2
|A.Anderson, Temple
|9
|5
|41
|8.2
|S.Boylan, Duke
|6
|9
|73
|8.1
|D.Blankumsee, Toledo
|7
|1
|8
|8.0
|D.Jackson, Georgia
|6
|1
|8
|8.0
|J.Johnson, Louisville
|9
|1
|8
|8.0
|E.Monroe, Texas Tech
|10
|2
|16
|8.0
|N.Renalds, Marshall
|4
|1
|8
|8.0
|D.Robertson, Auburn
|9
|11
|88
|8.0
|R.Taylor, Indiana
|8
|4
|32
|8.0
|T.Johnson, Troy
|10
|8
|63
|7.9
|T.Sheffield, Purdue
|9
|14
|109
|7.8
|J.Dotson, Penn St.
|10
|12
|93
|7.8
|J.Sterns, W. Kentucky
|10
|8
|62
|7.8
|T.Pena, Syracuse
|7
|17
|131
|7.7
|C.Turner, Hawaii
|11
|6
|46
|7.7
|X.Henderson, Florida
|10
|15
|113
|7.5
|J.Conner, Ohio
|6
|2
|15
|7.5
|N.Brooks, Southern Miss.
|7
|8
|59
|7.4
|J.Earle, Alabama
|10
|13
|95
|7.3
|J.Gill, Boston College
|7
|6
|43
|7.2
|D.Bailey-Brown, Southern Miss.
|8
|12
|85
|7.1
|W.Johnson, Marshall
|10
|14
|99
|7.1
|D.Ferguson, Bowling Green
|8
|2
|14
|7.0
|J.Hunter, California
|8
|1
|7
|7.0
|T.Jackson, Tennessee
|8
|2
|14
|7.0
|S.Jenkins, UNLV
|10
|3
|21
|7.0
|B.Melton, Rutgers
|9
|1
|7
|7.0
|R.Moten, Michigan
|7
|1
|7
|7.0
|K.Nixon, Southern Cal
|7
|3
|21
|7.0
|I.Spencer, Old Dominion
|6
|1
|7
|7.0
|J.Virgil, Appalachian St.
|9
|1
|7
|7.0
|T.Walton, Ohio
|10
|4
|28
|7.0
|N.Williams, UNLV
|8
|4
|28
|7.0
|M.Williams, Appalachian St.
|10
|1
|7
|7.0
|T.Snead, East Carolina
|10
|11
|76
|6.9
|A.Johnson, UCF
|9
|7
|47
|6.7
|D.Maddox, Toledo
|10
|10
|67
|6.7
|L.McConkey, Georgia
|10
|3
|20
|6.7
|E.Collins, Umass
|10
|8
|53
|6.6
|C.Johnson, Vanderbilt
|10
|7
|46
|6.6
|T.Mokiao-Atimalala, UCF
|10
|8
|52
|6.5
|W.Robinson, Kentucky
|10
|7
|45
|6.4
|O.Martin, Nebraska
|6
|3
|19
|6.3
|H.Beydoun, E. Michigan
|10
|7
|44
|6.3
|J.Garrett, UTEP
|10
|18
|113
|6.3
|J.Byrd, San Diego St.
|10
|19
|118
|6.2
|B.Bohanon, Tulane
|3
|2
|12
|6.0
|K.Jackson, Georgia
|10
|14
|84
|6.0
|G.Jackson, Washington
|10
|9
|54
|6.0
|M.Mathison, Akron
|10
|3
|18
|6.0
|D.Snider, Miami (Ohio)
|2
|1
|6
|6.0
|J.Springer, Mississippi
|6
|1
|6
|6.0
|C.Warren, Navy
|9
|9
|54
|6.0
|B.Kemp, Virginia
|10
|16
|95
|5.9
|E.Garror, Louisiana-Lafayette
|10
|13
|77
|5.9
|J.Heiligh, Coastal Carolina
|10
|11
|65
|5.9
|R.Cook, Buffalo
|10
|6
|35
|5.8
|D.Smith, Missouri
|9
|6
|35
|5.8
|B.Singleton, FIU
|9
|7
|40
|5.7
|R.Burns, North Texas
|10
|7
|39
|5.6
|C.Lacy, South Alabama
|10
|9
|50
|5.6
|J.Jones, Maryland
|6
|2
|11
|5.5
|A.Young, Rutgers
|10
|4
|22
|5.5
|M.Mims, Oklahoma
|10
|8
|43
|5.4
|A.Beale, Toledo
|2
|4
|21
|5.2
|M.Mannix, Texas Tech
|7
|4
|21
|5.2
|G.Wilson, Ohio St.
|9
|13
|68
|5.2
|S.Fresch, Rice
|10
|8
|41
|5.1
|R.Downs, New Mexico St.
|6
|4
|20
|5.0
|J.Dunn, Wisconsin
|8
|3
|15
|5.0
|G.Grate, Middle Tennessee
|9
|1
|5
|5.0
|T.Hennigan, Appalachian St.
|10
|10
|50
|5.0
|T.Hill, Arizona St.
|5
|1
|5
|5.0
|L.Jones, Arkansas St.
|7
|1
|5
|5.0
|D.Navarro, Illinois
|10
|11
|55
|5.0
|N.Reed, Colorado
|3
|1
|5
|5.0
|M.Washington, Texas
|8
|1
|5
|5.0
|D.Wright, Colorado St.
|7
|6
|30
|5.0
|L.Wester, FAU
|10
|16
|79
|4.9
|B.Presley, Oklahoma St.
|10
|15
|74
|4.9
|D.Engram, Wisconsin
|10
|13
|64
|4.9
|J.Walley, Mississippi St.
|10
|10
|49
|4.9
|N.Johnson, Kent St.
|10
|8
|39
|4.9
|I.Esdale, West Virginia
|8
|10
|48
|4.8
|J.Noel, Iowa St.
|10
|10
|48
|4.8
|A.Rey, Georgia Tech
|9
|10
|48
|4.8
|L.Bunkley-Shelton, Arizona St.
|10
|6
|28
|4.7
|K.Mumpfield, Akron
|10
|3
|14
|4.7
|Z.Pope, Fresno St.
|10
|5
|23
|4.6
|G.Bryant, Southern Cal
|8
|10
|45
|4.5
|P.Hennigan, Appalachian St.
|2
|2
|9
|4.5
|S.Toure, Nebraska
|10
|2
|9
|4.5
|J.Anthrop, Purdue
|10
|1
|4
|4.0
|J.Gill, Uconn
|5
|1
|4
|4.0
|K.Helton, Florida St.
|9
|8
|32
|4.0
|C.Olave, Ohio St.
|10
|1
|4
|4.0
|K.Stokes, Tulsa
|4
|5
|20
|4.0
|T.Swilling, Georgia Tech
|7
|1
|4
|4.0
|D.Swinney, Clemson
|3
|1
|4
|4.0
|V.Tucker, Charlotte
|9
|2
|8
|4.0
|A.Walcott, Baylor
|5
|1
|4
|4.0
|K.Williams, San Diego St.
|9
|1
|4
|4.0
|T.Still, Maryland
|10
|16
|62
|3.9
|W.Brown, Clemson
|8
|8
|30
|3.8
|T.Levy, Boston College
|10
|8
|30
|3.8
|T.Gunther, BYU
|3
|2
|7
|3.5
|O.Wilson, Florida St.
|9
|5
|17
|3.4
|J.Knight, Louisiana-Monroe
|10
|6
|20
|3.3
|K.Hood, Georgia Southern
|10
|8
|26
|3.2
|A.Young, Rutgers
|8
|5
|16
|3.2
|Z.Annexstad, Minnesota
|2
|1
|3
|3.0
|J.Buckner, Ohio
|4
|1
|3
|3.0
|M.Cooper, Iowa
|2
|1
|3
|3.0
|D.Drummond, Mississippi
|9
|3
|9
|3.0
|E.Hull, Northwestern
|10
|1
|3
|3.0
|T.McDuffie, Washington
|8
|6
|18
|3.0
|C.Mobley, Middle Tennessee
|6
|1
|3
|3.0
|K.Orji, Rice
|6
|1
|3
|3.0
|G.Robinson, Colorado St.
|3
|4
|12
|3.0
|C.Tucker, N. Illinois
|6
|4
|12
|3.0
|D.Williams, South Carolina
|3
|1
|3
|3.0
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments