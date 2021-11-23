NCAA FBS Individual Punt Returns

Punt Returns

G PRYd Yds Avg T.Shavers, San Diego St. 11 1 86 86.0 S.Cobbs, Boise St. 7 1 81 81.0 J.Handy, Indiana 7 1 65 65.0 M.Shelton, Coastal Carolina 4 1 64 64.0 M.Logan-Green, New Mexico 4 2 85 42.5 K.Haynes, Texas State 4 1 38 38.0 L.Musgrave, Oregon St. 11 1 37 37.0 R.White, Arizona St. 10 1 36 36.0 T.Douglas, Coastal Carolina 2 1 35 35.0 M.Hook, Toledo 11 1 35 35.0 R.Bell, Michigan 1 1 31 31.0 N.Smith, Georgia 8 1 29 29.0 R.Bothroyd, Wake Forest 11 1 28 28.0 K.Robinson, Texas 9 1 28 28.0 C.Jackson, Syracuse 11 4 108 27.0 D.Novil, North Texas 10 1 27 27.0 D.Vele, Utah 10 1 27 27.0 D.Turner, Michigan 11 1 25 25.0 A.Spillum, Coastal Carolina 11 3 74 24.7 B.Joseph, Northwestern 10 5 123 24.6 M.McMorris, Navy 10 1 24 24.0 D.Wilson, W. Kentucky 6 3 72 24.0 G.Cash, UAB 9 2 47 23.5 C.Austin, Memphis 11 6 139 23.2 C.Beasley, Coastal Carolina 5 1 23 23.0 N.Bombata, Arizona 2 2 46 23.0 J.Hensley, Wake Forest 1 1 23 23.0 I.Taylor, Arizona 2 2 46 23.0 S.Williams, Old Dominion 7 1 23 23.0 K.Philips, UCLA 10 9 203 22.6 J.Reed, Michigan St. 11 10 213 21.3 D.Matthews, Indiana 4 4 83 20.8 A.Gould, Oregon St. 7 2 41 20.5 K.Pimpleton, Cent. Michigan 11 11 223 20.3 T.Davis, Georgia Southern 7 1 20 20.0 R.Mency, Middle Tennessee 5 1 20 20.0 N.Pierre, Indiana 9 1 20 20.0 C.Penry, Colorado 9 2 39 19.5 A.Cruickshank, Rutgers 8 8 153 19.1 J.Brooks, Alabama 4 1 19 19.0 T.Chambers, FIU 11 1 19 19.0 B.Lester, Auburn 3 1 19 19.0 W.Steiner, Auburn 6 1 19 19.0 C.Wooden, Auburn 11 1 19 19.0 M.Price, Texas Tech 11 2 37 18.5 C.Bostic, San Jose St. 6 1 18 18.0 A.Kaho, UCLA 8 1 18 18.0 A.Teubner, Boise St. 5 1 18 18.0 K.Williams, Wake Forest 11 2 36 18.0 B.Stephens, Arkansas 5 3 53 17.7 B.Covey, Utah 11 22 384 17.5 P.Day, Bowling Green 8 1 17 17.0 R.Niro, Northwestern 10 4 68 17.0 D.Overshown, Texas 10 1 17 17.0 J.Lane, Middle Tennessee 10 14 235 16.8 C.Kolesar, Michigan 6 2 33 16.5 J.Addison, Pittsburgh 11 7 115 16.4 L.McConkey, Georgia 11 5 82 16.4 J.Ali, Kentucky 9 8 128 16.0 D.Bangura, Kent St. 2 1 16 16.0 R.Delancy, Toledo 5 2 32 16.0 J.McDowell, South Carolina 9 1 16 16.0 J.Peterson, Louisiana-Lafayette 1 1 16 16.0 X.Worthy, Texas 11 3 47 15.7 B.Sanders, Mississippi 9 2 31 15.5 J.Brown, South Carolina 4 1 15 15.0 D.Fleming, Louisiana-Lafayette 10 1 15 15.0 H.Littles, Ball St. 8 2 30 15.0 C.Smith, Houston 4 1 15 15.0 C.Stoever, UTSA 4 1 15 15.0 C.Filkins, Stanford 6 9 134 14.9 R.Doubs, Nevada 10 10 146 14.6 K.Shakir, Boise St. 11 8 115 14.4 M.Jones, Houston 11 23 330 14.3 A.Cook, Washington 9 1 14 14.0 M.Melton, Rutgers 7 1 14 14.0 T.Oliver, Colorado 2 1 14 14.0 M. Pope, Miami 1 1 14 14.0 J.Weston, Florida 6 1 14 14.0 D.Taylor, Arizona St. 9 12 166 13.8 B.Sanders, Nevada 8 4 55 13.8 T.Robinson, Virginia Tech 11 24 328 13.7 X.Weaver, South Florida 11 8 107 13.4 A.Barner, Indiana 8 1 13 13.0 S.Dabney, Bowling Green 9 1 13 13.0 R.Donaldson, Army 6 1 13 13.0 B.Kirtz, Northwestern 5 2 26 13.0 T.Robinson, Army 10 10 130 13.0 D.Williams, North Texas 4 1 13 13.0 V.Jones, Tennessee 11 18 226 12.6 S.Jones, UTSA 11 21 263 12.5 K.Lassiter, Kansas 11 7 87 12.4 K.Marion, Uconn 11 10 124 12.4 J.Johnson, Auburn 8 3 37 12.3 D.Stanley, Colorado 9 10 123 12.3 S.Benson, Missouri 1 1 12 12.0 K.Blake, Charlotte 1 1 12 12.0 C.Cavalaris, Miami (Ohio) 2 1 12 12.0 C.Dremel, Rutgers 3 1 12 12.0 J.Getzinger, E. Michigan 1 1 12 12.0 J.Hall, Ball St. 10 10 120 12.0 M.Irby, UCLA 10 1 12 12.0 R.Lewis, Kentucky 3 1 12 12.0 M.Richards, UCF 10 1 12 12.0 D.Rucker, Tennessee 3 1 12 12.0 B.Smith, Louisville 5 5 60 12.0 K.Taylor, Wyoming 1 1 12 12.0 J.George, Miami 8 12 142 11.8 D.Stubbs, Liberty 9 4 47 11.8 L.Loya, UCLA 3 3 35 11.7 K.Williams, Notre Dame 11 13 151 11.6 B.Farrell, Stanford 9 4 46 11.5 T.Richie, N. Illinois 9 4 46 11.5 A.Smith, Texas A&M 11 23 259 11.3 C.Braswell, Alabama 6 1 11 11.0 T.Milton, Iowa St. 11 1 11 11.0 D.Parish, Houston 8 1 11 11.0 C.Ross, Uconn 2 2 22 11.0 J.Vann, South Carolina 11 6 66 11.0 T.Ward, Florida St. 11 1 11 11.0 K.Wicks, Old Dominion 4 1 11 11.0 M.Williams, Appalachian St. 11 3 33 11.0 L.Wysong, New Mexico 11 7 77 11.0 N.Parodi, Arkansas 9 15 163 10.9 R.Montgomery, Cincinnati 11 20 217 10.8 T.Potts, Minnesota 8 7 75 10.7 W.Taylor, Clemson 5 6 64 10.7 J.Watkins, Louisville 11 8 85 10.6 D.Guice, Auburn 4 2 21 10.5 G.Howard, Charlotte 9 2 21 10.5 J.Sterns, W. Kentucky 10 2 21 10.5 H.Nyberg, BYU 11 20 206 10.3 D.Drummond, Mississippi 10 4 41 10.2 D.Davis, TCU 11 9 92 10.2 M. Pittman, Oregon 10 15 151 10.1 J.Barden, Pittsburgh 8 9 90 10.0 C.Charles, Tennessee 4 1 10 10.0 M.Davis, Air Force 9 2 20 10.0 K.Hill, BYU 8 1 10 10.0 M.Muhammad, Texas A&M 3 4 40 10.0 J.Downs, North Carolina 11 15 149 9.9 T.Stevenson, Miami 11 6 59 9.8 T.Harris, Washington St. 11 11 107 9.7 B.Annexstad, Minnesota 9 7 68 9.7 I.Paige, Old Dominion 11 14 136 9.7 R.Cray, Old Dominion 9 10 97 9.7 J.Lang, Arkansas St. 11 12 116 9.7 J.Smith-Njigba, Ohio St. 11 6 58 9.7 T.Morin, Wake Forest 11 17 163 9.6 C.Newton, Auburn 5 2 19 9.5 V. Shenault, Colorado 3 4 38 9.5 J.Jackson, Tulane 11 14 132 9.4 S.Harris, Louisiana Tech 11 18 169 9.4 A.Henning, Michigan 11 24 224 9.3 S.Garrett, San Jose St. 11 12 110 9.2 D.Jamison, Texas 11 11 100 9.1 K.Jackson, Georgia 11 18 163 9.1 C.Alexander, New Mexico 7 3 27 9.0 T.Bowman, Kansas St. 2 1 9 9.0 C.Cooley, Wyoming 3 1 9 9.0 K.Crawford, California 9 2 18 9.0 J.Harris, Arizona 8 1 9 9.0 M.Marshall, Indiana 10 1 9 9.0 J.Nathan, Utah St. 11 11 99 9.0 M.Nunnery, Houston 8 1 9 9.0 N.Okpala, Boston College 2 1 9 9.0 D.Parson, Hawaii 12 1 9 9.0 Q.Williams, Buffalo 11 6 54 9.0 J.Embry, Bowling Green 11 12 107 8.9 T.Thomas, NC State 11 16 142 8.9 T.Ebner, Baylor 11 15 132 8.8 J.Kerley, SMU 8 7 61 8.7 J.Walley, Mississippi St. 11 14 122 8.7 S.Berryhill, Arizona 11 16 138 8.6 A.Frye, Texas Tech 8 8 69 8.6 R.Dames, FIU 8 5 43 8.6 T.Pannunzio, Colorado St. 10 12 103 8.6 O.Singleton, Akron 8 2 17 8.5 C.Jones, Iowa 11 34 287 8.4 J.Walker, Miami (Ohio) 11 7 59 8.4 S.Bolden, Alabama 11 10 84 8.4 P.Brooks, Kansas St. 11 8 67 8.4 T.Keaton, Marshall 6 6 50 8.3 J.Blackwell, Duke 11 8 66 8.2 A.Johnson, UCF 10 8 66 8.2 S.Thomas, UAB 11 9 74 8.2 A.Anderson, Temple 10 5 41 8.2 S.Boylan, Duke 6 9 73 8.1 D.Blankumsee, Toledo 8 1 8 8.0 D.Douglas, Liberty 10 18 144 8.0 I.Fisher-Smith, Duke 7 1 8 8.0 D.Jackson, Georgia 7 1 8 8.0 J.Johnson, Louisville 9 1 8 8.0 E.Monroe, Texas Tech 11 2 16 8.0 N.Renalds, Marshall 4 1 8 8.0 R.Taylor, Indiana 9 4 32 8.0 T.Johnson, Troy 11 8 63 7.9 T.Sheffield, Purdue 10 15 118 7.9 T.Pena, Syracuse 7 17 131 7.7 T.Palmer, LSU 10 15 115 7.7 C.Turner, Hawaii 12 6 46 7.7 T.Bradford, Oregon St. 11 8 61 7.6 N.Remigio, California 9 9 68 7.6 J.Dotson, Penn St. 11 14 104 7.4 D.Robertson, Auburn 10 12 89 7.4 N.Brooks, Southern Miss. 7 8 59 7.4 E.Collins, Umass 11 9 66 7.3 J.Earle, Alabama 10 13 95 7.3 J.Gill, Boston College 8 6 43 7.2 D.Bailey-Brown, Southern Miss. 8 12 85 7.1 X.Henderson, Florida 11 18 127 7.1 D.Ferguson, Bowling Green 8 2 14 7.0 E.Garror, Louisiana-Lafayette 11 15 105 7.0 J.Hunter, California 8 1 7 7.0 T.Jackson, Tennessee 9 2 14 7.0 S.Jenkins, UNLV 11 3 21 7.0 B.Melton, Rutgers 10 3 21 7.0 J.Morgan, Houston 1 1 7 7.0 R.Moten, Michigan 8 1 7 7.0 K.Nixon, Southern Cal 8 3 21 7.0 I.Spencer, Old Dominion 6 1 7 7.0 J.Virgil, Appalachian St. 10 1 7 7.0 T.Walton, Ohio 11 4 28 7.0 N.Williams, UNLV 9 4 28 7.0 D.Wright, Colorado St. 8 7 48 6.9 G.Jackson, Washington 11 12 81 6.8 T.Snead, East Carolina 11 12 81 6.8 D.Maddox, Toledo 11 10 67 6.7 A.Williams, Mississippi St. 11 3 20 6.7 R.Burns, North Texas 11 8 53 6.6 J.Garrett, UTEP 11 22 144 6.5 J.Anthrop, Purdue 11 2 13 6.5 J.Sterns, W. Kentucky 11 10 65 6.5 W.Robinson, Kentucky 11 7 45 6.4 J.Byrd, San Diego St. 11 20 128 6.4 O.Martin, Nebraska 7 3 19 6.3 H.Beydoun, E. Michigan 11 7 44 6.3 W.Johnson, Marshall 11 15 94 6.3 J.Noel, Iowa St. 11 15 92 6.1 B.Bohanon, Tulane 3 2 12 6.0 M.Mathison, Akron 11 3 18 6.0 D.Snider, Miami (Ohio) 3 1 6 6.0 J.Springer, Mississippi 7 1 6 6.0 C.Warren, Navy 10 9 54 6.0 B.Kemp, Virginia 11 16 95 5.9 J.Heiligh, Coastal Carolina 11 13 77 5.9 D.Smith, Missouri 10 7 40 5.7 S.Fresch, Rice 11 9 51 5.7 C.Johnson, Vanderbilt 11 8 45 5.6 C.Lacy, South Alabama 11 9 50 5.6 J.Jones, Maryland 6 2 11 5.5 A.Young, Rutgers 11 4 22 5.5 M.Mims, Oklahoma 11 8 43 5.4 A.Beale, Toledo 2 4 21 5.2 M.Mannix, Texas Tech 8 4 21 5.2 G.Wilson, Ohio St. 10 13 68 5.2 T.Mokiao-Atimalala, UCF 11 11 56 5.1 D.Blaylock, Georgia 1 2 10 5.0 R.Cook, Buffalo 11 7 35 5.0 R.Downs, New Mexico St. 6 4 20 5.0 J.Dunn, Wisconsin 9 3 15 5.0 G.Grate, Middle Tennessee 10 1 5 5.0 T.Hill, Arizona St. 5 1 5 5.0 L.Jones, Arkansas St. 7 1 5 5.0 N.Reed, Colorado 4 1 5 5.0 M.Washington, Texas 9 1 5 5.0 L.Wester, FAU 11 17 84 4.9 B.Presley, Oklahoma St. 11 15 74 4.9 D.Engram, Wisconsin 11 13 64 4.9 N.Johnson, Kent St. 11 10 48 4.8 L.Bunkley-Shelton, Arizona St. 11 6 28 4.7 K.Mumpfield, Akron 11 3 14 4.7 Z.Pope, Fresno St. 10 5 23 4.6 T.Hennigan, Appalachian St. 11 11 50 4.5 G.Bryant, Southern Cal 9 10 45 4.5 P.Hennigan, Appalachian St. 2 2 9 4.5 D.Kinamon, Air Force 10 2 9 4.5 S.Toure, Nebraska 11 2 9 4.5 I.Esdale, West Virginia 9 13 57 4.4 B.Singleton, FIU 10 8 35 4.4 A.Rey, Georgia Tech 10 11 48 4.4 J.Conner, Ohio 7 4 17 4.2 D.Navarro, Illinois 11 13 55 4.2 J.Gill, Uconn 5 1 4 4.0 K.Helton, Florida St. 9 8 32 4.0 M.Mews, Georgia 1 1 4 4.0 C.Olave, Ohio St. 11 1 4 4.0 M.Salerno, Notre Dame 4 1 4 4.0 T.Still, Maryland 11 17 68 4.0 K.Stokes, Tulsa 4 5 20 4.0 T.Swilling, Georgia Tech 8 1 4 4.0 D.Swinney, Clemson 3 1 4 4.0 V.Tucker, Charlotte 10 2 8 4.0 A.Walcott, Baylor 6 1 4 4.0 K.Williams, San Diego St. 10 1 4 4.0 O.Wilson, Florida St. 10 6 24 4.0 K.Hood, Georgia Southern 11 10 38 3.8 T.Levy, Boston College 11 8 30 3.8 K.Benjamin, Tulsa 9 14 49 3.5 K.Kaniho, Boise St. 10 2 7 3.5

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.