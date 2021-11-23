NCAA FBS Individual Punt Returns

Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Punt Returns
|G
|PRYd
|Yds
|Avg
|T.Shavers, San Diego St.
|11
|1
|86
|86.0
|S.Cobbs, Boise St.
|7
|1
|81
|81.0
|J.Handy, Indiana
|7
|1
|65
|65.0
|M.Shelton, Coastal Carolina
|4
|1
|64
|64.0
|M.Logan-Green, New Mexico
|4
|2
|85
|42.5
|K.Haynes, Texas State
|4
|1
|38
|38.0
|L.Musgrave, Oregon St.
|11
|1
|37
|37.0
|R.White, Arizona St.
|10
|1
|36
|36.0
|T.Douglas, Coastal Carolina
|2
|1
|35
|35.0
|M.Hook, Toledo
|11
|1
|35
|35.0
|R.Bell, Michigan
|1
|1
|31
|31.0
|N.Smith, Georgia
|8
|1
|29
|29.0
|R.Bothroyd, Wake Forest
|11
|1
|28
|28.0
|K.Robinson, Texas
|9
|1
|28
|28.0
|C.Jackson, Syracuse
|11
|4
|108
|27.0
|D.Novil, North Texas
|10
|1
|27
|27.0
|D.Vele, Utah
|10
|1
|27
|27.0
|D.Turner, Michigan
|11
|1
|25
|25.0
|A.Spillum, Coastal Carolina
|11
|3
|74
|24.7
|B.Joseph, Northwestern
|10
|5
|123
|24.6
|M.McMorris, Navy
|10
|1
|24
|24.0
|D.Wilson, W. Kentucky
|6
|3
|72
|24.0
|G.Cash, UAB
|9
|2
|47
|23.5
|C.Austin, Memphis
|11
|6
|139
|23.2
|C.Beasley, Coastal Carolina
|5
|1
|23
|23.0
|N.Bombata, Arizona
|2
|2
|46
|23.0
|J.Hensley, Wake Forest
|1
|1
|23
|23.0
|I.Taylor, Arizona
|2
|2
|46
|23.0
|S.Williams, Old Dominion
|7
|1
|23
|23.0
|K.Philips, UCLA
|10
|9
|203
|22.6
|J.Reed, Michigan St.
|11
|10
|213
|21.3
|D.Matthews, Indiana
|4
|4
|83
|20.8
|A.Gould, Oregon St.
|7
|2
|41
|20.5
|K.Pimpleton, Cent. Michigan
|11
|11
|223
|20.3
|T.Davis, Georgia Southern
|7
|1
|20
|20.0
|R.Mency, Middle Tennessee
|5
|1
|20
|20.0
|N.Pierre, Indiana
|9
|1
|20
|20.0
|C.Penry, Colorado
|9
|2
|39
|19.5
|A.Cruickshank, Rutgers
|8
|8
|153
|19.1
|J.Brooks, Alabama
|4
|1
|19
|19.0
|T.Chambers, FIU
|11
|1
|19
|19.0
|B.Lester, Auburn
|3
|1
|19
|19.0
|W.Steiner, Auburn
|6
|1
|19
|19.0
|C.Wooden, Auburn
|11
|1
|19
|19.0
|M.Price, Texas Tech
|11
|2
|37
|18.5
|C.Bostic, San Jose St.
|6
|1
|18
|18.0
|A.Kaho, UCLA
|8
|1
|18
|18.0
|A.Teubner, Boise St.
|5
|1
|18
|18.0
|K.Williams, Wake Forest
|11
|2
|36
|18.0
|B.Stephens, Arkansas
|5
|3
|53
|17.7
|B.Covey, Utah
|11
|22
|384
|17.5
|P.Day, Bowling Green
|8
|1
|17
|17.0
|R.Niro, Northwestern
|10
|4
|68
|17.0
|D.Overshown, Texas
|10
|1
|17
|17.0
|J.Lane, Middle Tennessee
|10
|14
|235
|16.8
|C.Kolesar, Michigan
|6
|2
|33
|16.5
|J.Addison, Pittsburgh
|11
|7
|115
|16.4
|L.McConkey, Georgia
|11
|5
|82
|16.4
|J.Ali, Kentucky
|9
|8
|128
|16.0
|D.Bangura, Kent St.
|2
|1
|16
|16.0
|R.Delancy, Toledo
|5
|2
|32
|16.0
|J.McDowell, South Carolina
|9
|1
|16
|16.0
|J.Peterson, Louisiana-Lafayette
|1
|1
|16
|16.0
|X.Worthy, Texas
|11
|3
|47
|15.7
|B.Sanders, Mississippi
|9
|2
|31
|15.5
|J.Brown, South Carolina
|4
|1
|15
|15.0
|D.Fleming, Louisiana-Lafayette
|10
|1
|15
|15.0
|H.Littles, Ball St.
|8
|2
|30
|15.0
|C.Smith, Houston
|4
|1
|15
|15.0
|C.Stoever, UTSA
|4
|1
|15
|15.0
|C.Filkins, Stanford
|6
|9
|134
|14.9
|R.Doubs, Nevada
|10
|10
|146
|14.6
|K.Shakir, Boise St.
|11
|8
|115
|14.4
|M.Jones, Houston
|11
|23
|330
|14.3
|A.Cook, Washington
|9
|1
|14
|14.0
|M.Melton, Rutgers
|7
|1
|14
|14.0
|T.Oliver, Colorado
|2
|1
|14
|14.0
|M. Pope, Miami
|1
|1
|14
|14.0
|J.Weston, Florida
|6
|1
|14
|14.0
|D.Taylor, Arizona St.
|9
|12
|166
|13.8
|B.Sanders, Nevada
|8
|4
|55
|13.8
|T.Robinson, Virginia Tech
|11
|24
|328
|13.7
|X.Weaver, South Florida
|11
|8
|107
|13.4
|A.Barner, Indiana
|8
|1
|13
|13.0
|S.Dabney, Bowling Green
|9
|1
|13
|13.0
|R.Donaldson, Army
|6
|1
|13
|13.0
|B.Kirtz, Northwestern
|5
|2
|26
|13.0
|T.Robinson, Army
|10
|10
|130
|13.0
|D.Williams, North Texas
|4
|1
|13
|13.0
|V.Jones, Tennessee
|11
|18
|226
|12.6
|S.Jones, UTSA
|11
|21
|263
|12.5
|K.Lassiter, Kansas
|11
|7
|87
|12.4
|K.Marion, Uconn
|11
|10
|124
|12.4
|J.Johnson, Auburn
|8
|3
|37
|12.3
|D.Stanley, Colorado
|9
|10
|123
|12.3
|S.Benson, Missouri
|1
|1
|12
|12.0
|K.Blake, Charlotte
|1
|1
|12
|12.0
|C.Cavalaris, Miami (Ohio)
|2
|1
|12
|12.0
|C.Dremel, Rutgers
|3
|1
|12
|12.0
|J.Getzinger, E. Michigan
|1
|1
|12
|12.0
|J.Hall, Ball St.
|10
|10
|120
|12.0
|M.Irby, UCLA
|10
|1
|12
|12.0
|R.Lewis, Kentucky
|3
|1
|12
|12.0
|M.Richards, UCF
|10
|1
|12
|12.0
|D.Rucker, Tennessee
|3
|1
|12
|12.0
|B.Smith, Louisville
|5
|5
|60
|12.0
|K.Taylor, Wyoming
|1
|1
|12
|12.0
|J.George, Miami
|8
|12
|142
|11.8
|D.Stubbs, Liberty
|9
|4
|47
|11.8
|L.Loya, UCLA
|3
|3
|35
|11.7
|K.Williams, Notre Dame
|11
|13
|151
|11.6
|B.Farrell, Stanford
|9
|4
|46
|11.5
|T.Richie, N. Illinois
|9
|4
|46
|11.5
|A.Smith, Texas A&M
|11
|23
|259
|11.3
|C.Braswell, Alabama
|6
|1
|11
|11.0
|T.Milton, Iowa St.
|11
|1
|11
|11.0
|D.Parish, Houston
|8
|1
|11
|11.0
|C.Ross, Uconn
|2
|2
|22
|11.0
|J.Vann, South Carolina
|11
|6
|66
|11.0
|T.Ward, Florida St.
|11
|1
|11
|11.0
|K.Wicks, Old Dominion
|4
|1
|11
|11.0
|M.Williams, Appalachian St.
|11
|3
|33
|11.0
|L.Wysong, New Mexico
|11
|7
|77
|11.0
|N.Parodi, Arkansas
|9
|15
|163
|10.9
|R.Montgomery, Cincinnati
|11
|20
|217
|10.8
|T.Potts, Minnesota
|8
|7
|75
|10.7
|W.Taylor, Clemson
|5
|6
|64
|10.7
|J.Watkins, Louisville
|11
|8
|85
|10.6
|D.Guice, Auburn
|4
|2
|21
|10.5
|G.Howard, Charlotte
|9
|2
|21
|10.5
|J.Sterns, W. Kentucky
|10
|2
|21
|10.5
|H.Nyberg, BYU
|11
|20
|206
|10.3
|D.Drummond, Mississippi
|10
|4
|41
|10.2
|D.Davis, TCU
|11
|9
|92
|10.2
|M. Pittman, Oregon
|10
|15
|151
|10.1
|J.Barden, Pittsburgh
|8
|9
|90
|10.0
|C.Charles, Tennessee
|4
|1
|10
|10.0
|M.Davis, Air Force
|9
|2
|20
|10.0
|K.Hill, BYU
|8
|1
|10
|10.0
|M.Muhammad, Texas A&M
|3
|4
|40
|10.0
|J.Downs, North Carolina
|11
|15
|149
|9.9
|T.Stevenson, Miami
|11
|6
|59
|9.8
|T.Harris, Washington St.
|11
|11
|107
|9.7
|B.Annexstad, Minnesota
|9
|7
|68
|9.7
|I.Paige, Old Dominion
|11
|14
|136
|9.7
|R.Cray, Old Dominion
|9
|10
|97
|9.7
|J.Lang, Arkansas St.
|11
|12
|116
|9.7
|J.Smith-Njigba, Ohio St.
|11
|6
|58
|9.7
|T.Morin, Wake Forest
|11
|17
|163
|9.6
|C.Newton, Auburn
|5
|2
|19
|9.5
|V. Shenault, Colorado
|3
|4
|38
|9.5
|J.Jackson, Tulane
|11
|14
|132
|9.4
|S.Harris, Louisiana Tech
|11
|18
|169
|9.4
|A.Henning, Michigan
|11
|24
|224
|9.3
|S.Garrett, San Jose St.
|11
|12
|110
|9.2
|D.Jamison, Texas
|11
|11
|100
|9.1
|K.Jackson, Georgia
|11
|18
|163
|9.1
|C.Alexander, New Mexico
|7
|3
|27
|9.0
|T.Bowman, Kansas St.
|2
|1
|9
|9.0
|C.Cooley, Wyoming
|3
|1
|9
|9.0
|K.Crawford, California
|9
|2
|18
|9.0
|J.Harris, Arizona
|8
|1
|9
|9.0
|M.Marshall, Indiana
|10
|1
|9
|9.0
|J.Nathan, Utah St.
|11
|11
|99
|9.0
|M.Nunnery, Houston
|8
|1
|9
|9.0
|N.Okpala, Boston College
|2
|1
|9
|9.0
|D.Parson, Hawaii
|12
|1
|9
|9.0
|Q.Williams, Buffalo
|11
|6
|54
|9.0
|J.Embry, Bowling Green
|11
|12
|107
|8.9
|T.Thomas, NC State
|11
|16
|142
|8.9
|T.Ebner, Baylor
|11
|15
|132
|8.8
|J.Kerley, SMU
|8
|7
|61
|8.7
|J.Walley, Mississippi St.
|11
|14
|122
|8.7
|S.Berryhill, Arizona
|11
|16
|138
|8.6
|A.Frye, Texas Tech
|8
|8
|69
|8.6
|R.Dames, FIU
|8
|5
|43
|8.6
|T.Pannunzio, Colorado St.
|10
|12
|103
|8.6
|O.Singleton, Akron
|8
|2
|17
|8.5
|C.Jones, Iowa
|11
|34
|287
|8.4
|J.Walker, Miami (Ohio)
|11
|7
|59
|8.4
|S.Bolden, Alabama
|11
|10
|84
|8.4
|P.Brooks, Kansas St.
|11
|8
|67
|8.4
|T.Keaton, Marshall
|6
|6
|50
|8.3
|J.Blackwell, Duke
|11
|8
|66
|8.2
|A.Johnson, UCF
|10
|8
|66
|8.2
|S.Thomas, UAB
|11
|9
|74
|8.2
|A.Anderson, Temple
|10
|5
|41
|8.2
|S.Boylan, Duke
|6
|9
|73
|8.1
|D.Blankumsee, Toledo
|8
|1
|8
|8.0
|D.Douglas, Liberty
|10
|18
|144
|8.0
|I.Fisher-Smith, Duke
|7
|1
|8
|8.0
|D.Jackson, Georgia
|7
|1
|8
|8.0
|J.Johnson, Louisville
|9
|1
|8
|8.0
|E.Monroe, Texas Tech
|11
|2
|16
|8.0
|N.Renalds, Marshall
|4
|1
|8
|8.0
|R.Taylor, Indiana
|9
|4
|32
|8.0
|T.Johnson, Troy
|11
|8
|63
|7.9
|T.Sheffield, Purdue
|10
|15
|118
|7.9
|T.Pena, Syracuse
|7
|17
|131
|7.7
|T.Palmer, LSU
|10
|15
|115
|7.7
|C.Turner, Hawaii
|12
|6
|46
|7.7
|T.Bradford, Oregon St.
|11
|8
|61
|7.6
|N.Remigio, California
|9
|9
|68
|7.6
|J.Dotson, Penn St.
|11
|14
|104
|7.4
|D.Robertson, Auburn
|10
|12
|89
|7.4
|N.Brooks, Southern Miss.
|7
|8
|59
|7.4
|E.Collins, Umass
|11
|9
|66
|7.3
|J.Earle, Alabama
|10
|13
|95
|7.3
|J.Gill, Boston College
|8
|6
|43
|7.2
|D.Bailey-Brown, Southern Miss.
|8
|12
|85
|7.1
|X.Henderson, Florida
|11
|18
|127
|7.1
|D.Ferguson, Bowling Green
|8
|2
|14
|7.0
|E.Garror, Louisiana-Lafayette
|11
|15
|105
|7.0
|J.Hunter, California
|8
|1
|7
|7.0
|T.Jackson, Tennessee
|9
|2
|14
|7.0
|S.Jenkins, UNLV
|11
|3
|21
|7.0
|B.Melton, Rutgers
|10
|3
|21
|7.0
|J.Morgan, Houston
|1
|1
|7
|7.0
|R.Moten, Michigan
|8
|1
|7
|7.0
|K.Nixon, Southern Cal
|8
|3
|21
|7.0
|I.Spencer, Old Dominion
|6
|1
|7
|7.0
|J.Virgil, Appalachian St.
|10
|1
|7
|7.0
|T.Walton, Ohio
|11
|4
|28
|7.0
|N.Williams, UNLV
|9
|4
|28
|7.0
|D.Wright, Colorado St.
|8
|7
|48
|6.9
|G.Jackson, Washington
|11
|12
|81
|6.8
|T.Snead, East Carolina
|11
|12
|81
|6.8
|D.Maddox, Toledo
|11
|10
|67
|6.7
|A.Williams, Mississippi St.
|11
|3
|20
|6.7
|R.Burns, North Texas
|11
|8
|53
|6.6
|J.Garrett, UTEP
|11
|22
|144
|6.5
|J.Anthrop, Purdue
|11
|2
|13
|6.5
|J.Sterns, W. Kentucky
|11
|10
|65
|6.5
|W.Robinson, Kentucky
|11
|7
|45
|6.4
|J.Byrd, San Diego St.
|11
|20
|128
|6.4
|O.Martin, Nebraska
|7
|3
|19
|6.3
|H.Beydoun, E. Michigan
|11
|7
|44
|6.3
|W.Johnson, Marshall
|11
|15
|94
|6.3
|J.Noel, Iowa St.
|11
|15
|92
|6.1
|B.Bohanon, Tulane
|3
|2
|12
|6.0
|M.Mathison, Akron
|11
|3
|18
|6.0
|D.Snider, Miami (Ohio)
|3
|1
|6
|6.0
|J.Springer, Mississippi
|7
|1
|6
|6.0
|C.Warren, Navy
|10
|9
|54
|6.0
|B.Kemp, Virginia
|11
|16
|95
|5.9
|J.Heiligh, Coastal Carolina
|11
|13
|77
|5.9
|D.Smith, Missouri
|10
|7
|40
|5.7
|S.Fresch, Rice
|11
|9
|51
|5.7
|C.Johnson, Vanderbilt
|11
|8
|45
|5.6
|C.Lacy, South Alabama
|11
|9
|50
|5.6
|J.Jones, Maryland
|6
|2
|11
|5.5
|A.Young, Rutgers
|11
|4
|22
|5.5
|M.Mims, Oklahoma
|11
|8
|43
|5.4
|A.Beale, Toledo
|2
|4
|21
|5.2
|M.Mannix, Texas Tech
|8
|4
|21
|5.2
|G.Wilson, Ohio St.
|10
|13
|68
|5.2
|T.Mokiao-Atimalala, UCF
|11
|11
|56
|5.1
|D.Blaylock, Georgia
|1
|2
|10
|5.0
|R.Cook, Buffalo
|11
|7
|35
|5.0
|R.Downs, New Mexico St.
|6
|4
|20
|5.0
|J.Dunn, Wisconsin
|9
|3
|15
|5.0
|G.Grate, Middle Tennessee
|10
|1
|5
|5.0
|T.Hill, Arizona St.
|5
|1
|5
|5.0
|L.Jones, Arkansas St.
|7
|1
|5
|5.0
|N.Reed, Colorado
|4
|1
|5
|5.0
|M.Washington, Texas
|9
|1
|5
|5.0
|L.Wester, FAU
|11
|17
|84
|4.9
|B.Presley, Oklahoma St.
|11
|15
|74
|4.9
|D.Engram, Wisconsin
|11
|13
|64
|4.9
|N.Johnson, Kent St.
|11
|10
|48
|4.8
|L.Bunkley-Shelton, Arizona St.
|11
|6
|28
|4.7
|K.Mumpfield, Akron
|11
|3
|14
|4.7
|Z.Pope, Fresno St.
|10
|5
|23
|4.6
|T.Hennigan, Appalachian St.
|11
|11
|50
|4.5
|G.Bryant, Southern Cal
|9
|10
|45
|4.5
|P.Hennigan, Appalachian St.
|2
|2
|9
|4.5
|D.Kinamon, Air Force
|10
|2
|9
|4.5
|S.Toure, Nebraska
|11
|2
|9
|4.5
|I.Esdale, West Virginia
|9
|13
|57
|4.4
|B.Singleton, FIU
|10
|8
|35
|4.4
|A.Rey, Georgia Tech
|10
|11
|48
|4.4
|J.Conner, Ohio
|7
|4
|17
|4.2
|D.Navarro, Illinois
|11
|13
|55
|4.2
|J.Gill, Uconn
|5
|1
|4
|4.0
|K.Helton, Florida St.
|9
|8
|32
|4.0
|M.Mews, Georgia
|1
|1
|4
|4.0
|C.Olave, Ohio St.
|11
|1
|4
|4.0
|M.Salerno, Notre Dame
|4
|1
|4
|4.0
|T.Still, Maryland
|11
|17
|68
|4.0
|K.Stokes, Tulsa
|4
|5
|20
|4.0
|T.Swilling, Georgia Tech
|8
|1
|4
|4.0
|D.Swinney, Clemson
|3
|1
|4
|4.0
|V.Tucker, Charlotte
|10
|2
|8
|4.0
|A.Walcott, Baylor
|6
|1
|4
|4.0
|K.Williams, San Diego St.
|10
|1
|4
|4.0
|O.Wilson, Florida St.
|10
|6
|24
|4.0
|K.Hood, Georgia Southern
|11
|10
|38
|3.8
|T.Levy, Boston College
|11
|8
|30
|3.8
|K.Benjamin, Tulsa
|9
|14
|49
|3.5
|K.Kaniho, Boise St.
|10
|2
|7
|3.5
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments