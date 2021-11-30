NCAA FBS Individual Punt Returns

Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Punt Returns
|G
|PRYd
|Yds
|Avg
|T.Shavers, San Diego St.
|12
|1
|86
|86.0
|S.Cobbs, Boise St.
|8
|1
|81
|81.0
|J.Handy, Indiana
|7
|1
|65
|65.0
|M.Shelton, Coastal Carolina
|4
|1
|64
|64.0
|M.Logan-Green, New Mexico
|4
|2
|85
|42.5
|M.Domio, UCF
|6
|1
|39
|39.0
|K.Haynes, Texas State
|4
|1
|38
|38.0
|J.Morris, Texas State
|1
|1
|37
|37.0
|L.Musgrave, Oregon St.
|12
|1
|37
|37.0
|R.White, Arizona St.
|11
|1
|36
|36.0
|T.Douglas, Coastal Carolina
|2
|1
|35
|35.0
|M.Hook, Toledo
|12
|1
|35
|35.0
|R.Bell, Michigan
|1
|1
|31
|31.0
|N.Smith, Georgia
|9
|1
|29
|29.0
|R.Bothroyd, Wake Forest
|12
|1
|28
|28.0
|K.Robinson, Texas
|10
|1
|28
|28.0
|D.Novil, North Texas
|11
|1
|27
|27.0
|D.Vele, Utah
|11
|1
|27
|27.0
|D.Turner, Michigan
|12
|1
|25
|25.0
|A.Spillum, Coastal Carolina
|12
|3
|74
|24.7
|B.Joseph, Northwestern
|11
|5
|123
|24.6
|M.McMorris, Navy
|11
|1
|24
|24.0
|D.Wilson, W. Kentucky
|6
|3
|72
|24.0
|G.Cash, UAB
|10
|2
|47
|23.5
|C.Austin, Memphis
|12
|6
|139
|23.2
|C.Beasley, Coastal Carolina
|5
|1
|23
|23.0
|N.Bombata, Arizona
|2
|2
|46
|23.0
|J.Hensley, Wake Forest
|1
|1
|23
|23.0
|I.Taylor, Arizona
|2
|2
|46
|23.0
|S.Williams, Old Dominion
|8
|1
|23
|23.0
|J.Reed, Michigan St.
|12
|10
|213
|21.3
|D.Matthews, Indiana
|4
|4
|83
|20.8
|A.Gould, Oregon St.
|8
|2
|41
|20.5
|K.Philips, UCLA
|11
|10
|203
|20.3
|K.Pimpleton, Cent. Michigan
|12
|12
|243
|20.2
|T.Davis, Georgia Southern
|8
|1
|20
|20.0
|J.Houston, NC State
|8
|1
|20
|20.0
|R.Mency, Middle Tennessee
|6
|1
|20
|20.0
|N.Pierre, Indiana
|9
|1
|20
|20.0
|A.Cruickshank, Rutgers
|8
|8
|153
|19.1
|J.Brooks, Alabama
|5
|1
|19
|19.0
|T.Chambers, FIU
|12
|1
|19
|19.0
|B.Lester, Auburn
|3
|1
|19
|19.0
|W.Steiner, Auburn
|6
|1
|19
|19.0
|C.Wooden, Auburn
|12
|1
|19
|19.0
|M.Price, Texas Tech
|11
|2
|37
|18.5
|C.Jackson, Syracuse
|12
|6
|110
|18.3
|C.Bostic, San Jose St.
|7
|1
|18
|18.0
|A.Kaho, UCLA
|8
|1
|18
|18.0
|A.Teubner, Boise St.
|6
|1
|18
|18.0
|K.Williams, Wake Forest
|12
|2
|36
|18.0
|C.Penry, Colorado
|10
|3
|53
|17.7
|B.Stephens, Arkansas
|5
|3
|53
|17.7
|P.Day, Bowling Green
|8
|1
|17
|17.0
|R.Niro, Northwestern
|11
|4
|68
|17.0
|D.Overshown, Texas
|10
|1
|17
|17.0
|J.Lane, Middle Tennessee
|11
|16
|270
|16.9
|C.Kolesar, Michigan
|6
|2
|33
|16.5
|L.McConkey, Georgia
|12
|5
|82
|16.4
|D.Bangura, Kent St.
|2
|1
|16
|16.0
|R.Delancy, Toledo
|6
|2
|32
|16.0
|J.McDowell, South Carolina
|10
|1
|16
|16.0
|S.McGee, Oregon
|7
|1
|16
|16.0
|J.Peterson, Louisiana-Lafayette
|1
|1
|16
|16.0
|B.Covey, Utah
|12
|26
|415
|16.0
|X.Worthy, Texas
|12
|3
|47
|15.7
|B.Sanders, Mississippi
|10
|2
|31
|15.5
|J.Brown, South Carolina
|4
|1
|15
|15.0
|D.Fleming, Louisiana-Lafayette
|11
|1
|15
|15.0
|C.Smith, Houston
|5
|1
|15
|15.0
|C.Filkins, Stanford
|6
|9
|134
|14.9
|J.Ali, Kentucky
|10
|9
|133
|14.8
|J.Addison, Pittsburgh
|12
|10
|146
|14.6
|V.Jones, Tennessee
|12
|19
|276
|14.5
|M.Jones, Houston
|12
|25
|360
|14.4
|R.Doubs, Nevada
|11
|12
|170
|14.2
|N.Brooks, Southern Miss.
|8
|10
|140
|14.0
|A.Cook, Washington
|10
|1
|14
|14.0
|M.Melton, Rutgers
|8
|1
|14
|14.0
|T.Oliver, Colorado
|2
|1
|14
|14.0
|M. Pope, Miami
|1
|1
|14
|14.0
|J.Weston, Florida
|6
|1
|14
|14.0
|M.Williams, Appalachian St.
|12
|5
|69
|13.8
|B.Sanders, Nevada
|9
|4
|55
|13.8
|T.Robinson, Virginia Tech
|12
|24
|328
|13.7
|K.Lassiter, Kansas
|12
|8
|108
|13.5
|D.Taylor, Arizona St.
|10
|13
|173
|13.3
|A.Barner, Indiana
|9
|1
|13
|13.0
|S.Dabney, Bowling Green
|10
|1
|13
|13.0
|R.Donaldson, Army
|6
|1
|13
|13.0
|J.Evans, Iowa
|11
|1
|13
|13.0
|B.Kirtz, Northwestern
|5
|2
|26
|13.0
|T.Robinson, Army
|11
|10
|130
|13.0
|D.Williams, North Texas
|4
|1
|13
|13.0
|K.Shakir, Boise St.
|12
|9
|115
|12.8
|H.Littles, Ball St.
|9
|4
|50
|12.5
|K.Marion, Uconn
|12
|10
|124
|12.4
|D.Stanley, Colorado
|10
|10
|123
|12.3
|S.Benson, Missouri
|1
|1
|12
|12.0
|K.Blake, Charlotte
|1
|1
|12
|12.0
|C.Cavalaris, Miami (Ohio)
|3
|1
|12
|12.0
|C.Dremel, Rutgers
|4
|1
|12
|12.0
|J.Getzinger, E. Michigan
|1
|1
|12
|12.0
|J.Hall, Ball St.
|11
|10
|120
|12.0
|M.Irby, UCLA
|11
|1
|12
|12.0
|S.Jones, UTSA
|12
|22
|264
|12.0
|R.Lewis, Kentucky
|4
|1
|12
|12.0
|M.Richards, UCF
|11
|1
|12
|12.0
|D.Rucker, Tennessee
|3
|1
|12
|12.0
|B.Smith, Louisville
|5
|5
|60
|12.0
|K.Taylor, Wyoming
|1
|1
|12
|12.0
|X.Weaver, South Florida
|12
|10
|120
|12.0
|D.Stubbs, Liberty
|10
|4
|47
|11.8
|L.Loya, UCLA
|3
|3
|35
|11.7
|N.Parodi, Arkansas
|10
|17
|197
|11.6
|B.Farrell, Stanford
|10
|4
|46
|11.5
|T.Richie, N. Illinois
|9
|4
|46
|11.5
|J.Johnson, Auburn
|9
|5
|57
|11.4
|A.Smith, Texas A&M
|12
|23
|259
|11.3
|C.Braswell, Alabama
|6
|1
|11
|11.0
|T.Milton, Iowa St.
|11
|1
|11
|11.0
|D.Parish, Houston
|9
|1
|11
|11.0
|C.Ross, Uconn
|2
|2
|22
|11.0
|J.Vann, South Carolina
|12
|6
|66
|11.0
|T.Ward, Florida St.
|12
|1
|11
|11.0
|K.Wicks, Old Dominion
|4
|1
|11
|11.0
|L.Wysong, New Mexico
|11
|7
|77
|11.0
|J.George, Miami
|9
|13
|142
|10.9
|R.Montgomery, Cincinnati
|12
|20
|217
|10.8
|K.Williams, Notre Dame
|12
|14
|151
|10.8
|T.Potts, Minnesota
|8
|7
|75
|10.7
|W.Taylor, Clemson
|5
|6
|64
|10.7
|J.Watkins, Louisville
|12
|8
|85
|10.6
|D.Guice, Auburn
|4
|2
|21
|10.5
|G.Howard, Charlotte
|10
|2
|21
|10.5
|J.Sterns, W. Kentucky
|10
|2
|21
|10.5
|D.Drummond, Mississippi
|11
|4
|41
|10.2
|D.Davis, TCU
|12
|9
|92
|10.2
|M. Pittman, Oregon
|10
|15
|151
|10.1
|J.Barden, Pittsburgh
|9
|9
|90
|10.0
|C.Charles, Tennessee
|4
|1
|10
|10.0
|M.Davis, Air Force
|9
|2
|20
|10.0
|K.Hill, BYU
|9
|1
|10
|10.0
|T.Morin, Wake Forest
|12
|20
|199
|10.0
|J.Downs, North Carolina
|12
|15
|149
|9.9
|S.Fresch, Rice
|12
|10
|99
|9.9
|T.Stevenson, Miami
|11
|6
|59
|9.8
|I.Paige, Old Dominion
|11
|14
|136
|9.7
|R.Cray, Old Dominion
|10
|10
|97
|9.7
|C.Warren, Navy
|11
|12
|116
|9.7
|T.Thomas, NC State
|12
|17
|162
|9.5
|C.Newton, Auburn
|6
|2
|19
|9.5
|V. Shenault, Colorado
|3
|4
|38
|9.5
|H.Nyberg, BYU
|12
|22
|208
|9.5
|J.Jackson, Tulane
|12
|14
|132
|9.4
|A.Henning, Michigan
|12
|26
|241
|9.3
|S.Garrett, San Jose St.
|11
|12
|110
|9.2
|K.Jackson, Georgia
|12
|20
|183
|9.2
|C.Alexander, New Mexico
|7
|3
|27
|9.0
|T.Bowman, Kansas St.
|2
|1
|9
|9.0
|C.Cooley, Wyoming
|4
|1
|9
|9.0
|K.Crawford, California
|10
|2
|18
|9.0
|J.Harris, Arizona
|9
|1
|9
|9.0
|M. Marshall, Indiana
|11
|1
|9
|9.0
|M.Nunnery, Houston
|9
|1
|9
|9.0
|N.Okpala, Boston College
|3
|1
|9
|9.0
|J.Smith-Njigba, Ohio St.
|12
|7
|63
|9.0
|Q.Williams, Buffalo
|12
|6
|54
|9.0
|J.Embry, Bowling Green
|12
|15
|134
|8.9
|S.Harris, Louisiana Tech
|12
|22
|195
|8.9
|T.Ebner, Baylor
|12
|15
|132
|8.8
|D.Jamison, Texas
|12
|12
|105
|8.8
|J.Kerley, SMU
|9
|7
|61
|8.7
|M.Muhammad, Texas A&M
|4
|7
|61
|8.7
|J.Walley, Mississippi St.
|12
|14
|122
|8.7
|R.Dames, FIU
|9
|5
|43
|8.6
|T.Pannunzio, Colorado St.
|11
|12
|103
|8.6
|S.Berryhill, Arizona
|12
|19
|162
|8.5
|B.Annexstad, Minnesota
|10
|8
|68
|8.5
|O.Singleton, Akron
|9
|2
|17
|8.5
|J.Walker, Miami (Ohio)
|12
|7
|59
|8.4
|T.Harris, Washington St.
|12
|13
|109
|8.4
|P.Brooks, Kansas St.
|12
|8
|67
|8.4
|T.Keaton, Marshall
|7
|6
|50
|8.3
|J.Lang, Arkansas St.
|12
|15
|124
|8.3
|J.Blackwell, Duke
|12
|8
|66
|8.2
|A.Johnson, UCF
|11
|8
|66
|8.2
|S.Thomas, UAB
|12
|9
|74
|8.2
|S.Bolden, Alabama
|12
|11
|90
|8.2
|C.Jones, Iowa
|12
|35
|286
|8.2
|S.Boylan, Duke
|7
|9
|73
|8.1
|J.Nathan, Utah St.
|12
|12
|97
|8.1
|D.Blankumsee, Toledo
|8
|1
|8
|8.0
|I.Fisher-Smith, Duke
|7
|1
|8
|8.0
|D.Jackson, Georgia
|8
|1
|8
|8.0
|J.Johnson, Louisville
|10
|1
|8
|8.0
|D.Maddox, Toledo
|12
|13
|104
|8.0
|E.Monroe, Texas Tech
|11
|2
|16
|8.0
|D.Porter, Iowa St.
|5
|1
|8
|8.0
|N.Renalds, Marshall
|5
|1
|8
|8.0
|R.Taylor, Indiana
|10
|4
|32
|8.0
|T.Mokiao-Atimalala, UCF
|12
|12
|95
|7.9
|T.Johnson, Troy
|12
|8
|63
|7.9
|T.Sheffield, Purdue
|11
|15
|118
|7.9
|T.Pena, Syracuse
|8
|17
|131
|7.7
|T.Bradford, Oregon St.
|12
|9
|69
|7.7
|C.Turner, Hawaii
|13
|6
|46
|7.7
|B.Melton, Rutgers
|11
|5
|38
|7.6
|D.Douglas, Liberty
|11
|19
|144
|7.6
|D.Navarro, Illinois
|12
|16
|121
|7.6
|N.Remigio, California
|10
|9
|68
|7.6
|J.Dotson, Penn St.
|12
|14
|104
|7.4
|D.Robertson, Auburn
|11
|12
|89
|7.4
|E.Collins, Umass
|12
|9
|66
|7.3
|J.Earle, Alabama
|10
|13
|95
|7.3
|J.Byrd, San Diego St.
|12
|23
|166
|7.2
|J.Gill, Boston College
|9
|6
|43
|7.2
|A.Frye, Texas Tech
|9
|10
|71
|7.1
|D.Bailey-Brown, Southern Miss.
|8
|12
|85
|7.1
|D.Ferguson, Bowling Green
|8
|2
|14
|7.0
|J.Hunter, California
|8
|1
|7
|7.0
|T.Jackson, Tennessee
|10
|2
|14
|7.0
|S.Jenkins, UNLV
|12
|3
|21
|7.0
|J.Morgan, Houston
|1
|1
|7
|7.0
|R.Moten, Michigan
|9
|1
|7
|7.0
|K.Nixon, Southern Cal
|8
|3
|21
|7.0
|D.Parson, Hawaii
|13
|3
|21
|7.0
|K.Patterson, Air Force
|3
|1
|7
|7.0
|I.Spencer, Old Dominion
|6
|1
|7
|7.0
|J.Spiewak, Air Force
|3
|1
|7
|7.0
|J.Virgil, Appalachian St.
|11
|1
|7
|7.0
|T.Walton, Ohio
|12
|4
|28
|7.0
|N.Williams, UNLV
|10
|4
|28
|7.0
|E.Garror, Louisiana-Lafayette
|12
|17
|118
|6.9
|X.Henderson, Florida
|12
|20
|138
|6.9
|L.Wester, FAU
|12
|19
|129
|6.8
|G.Jackson, Washington
|12
|12
|81
|6.8
|T.Snead, East Carolina
|12
|12
|81
|6.8
|T.Palmer, LSU
|11
|18
|117
|6.5
|J.Sterns, W. Kentucky
|12
|10
|65
|6.5
|W.Robinson, Kentucky
|12
|7
|45
|6.4
|H.Beydoun, E. Michigan
|12
|9
|57
|6.3
|O.Martin, Nebraska
|8
|3
|19
|6.3
|W.Johnson, Marshall
|12
|15
|94
|6.3
|J.Noel, Iowa St.
|12
|15
|92
|6.1
|J.Garrett, UTEP
|12
|23
|141
|6.1
|B.Bohanon, Tulane
|3
|2
|12
|6.0
|I.Cox, Ohio
|9
|1
|6
|6.0
|M.Mathison, Akron
|11
|3
|18
|6.0
|T.Rudolph, N. Illinois
|12
|1
|6
|6.0
|D.Snider, Miami (Ohio)
|3
|1
|6
|6.0
|J.Springer, Mississippi
|7
|1
|6
|6.0
|D.Wright, Colorado St.
|9
|8
|48
|6.0
|B.Kemp, Virginia
|12
|16
|95
|5.9
|J.Heiligh, Coastal Carolina
|12
|13
|77
|5.9
|R.Burns, North Texas
|12
|9
|53
|5.9
|D.Smith, Missouri
|11
|10
|57
|5.7
|C. Johnson, Vanderbilt
|12
|8
|45
|5.6
|C.Lacy, South Alabama
|12
|9
|50
|5.6
|J.Jones, Maryland
|6
|2
|11
|5.5
|A.Young, Rutgers
|12
|4
|22
|5.5
|A.Anderson, Temple
|11
|7
|38
|5.4
|M.Mannix, Texas Tech
|9
|4
|21
|5.2
|G.Wilson, Ohio St.
|11
|13
|68
|5.2
|D.Blaylock, Georgia
|2
|2
|10
|5.0
|R.Cook, Buffalo
|12
|7
|35
|5.0
|R.Downs, New Mexico St.
|6
|4
|20
|5.0
|J.Dunn, Wisconsin
|9
|3
|15
|5.0
|G.Grate, Middle Tennessee
|11
|1
|5
|5.0
|T.Hill, Arizona St.
|6
|1
|5
|5.0
|L.Jones, Arkansas St.
|8
|1
|5
|5.0
|M.Mims, Oklahoma
|12
|9
|45
|5.0
|N.Reed, Colorado
|5
|1
|5
|5.0
|M.Washington, Texas
|10
|1
|5
|5.0
|A.Williams, Mississippi St.
|12
|4
|20
|5.0
|D.Engram, Wisconsin
|12
|13
|64
|4.9
|A.Beale, Toledo
|3
|5
|24
|4.8
|N.Johnson, Kent St.
|12
|11
|52
|4.7
|L.Bunkley-Shelton, Arizona St.
|11
|6
|28
|4.7
|K.Mumpfield, Akron
|12
|3
|14
|4.7
|Z.Pope, Fresno St.
|11
|5
|23
|4.6
|T.Hennigan, Appalachian St.
|12
|12
|55
|4.6
|G.Bryant, Southern Cal
|10
|11
|50
|4.5
|P.Hennigan, Appalachian St.
|2
|2
|9
|4.5
|D.Kinamon, Air Force
|10
|2
|9
|4.5
|C.Stoever, UTSA
|5
|4
|18
|4.5
|S.Toure, Nebraska
|12
|2
|9
|4.5
|I.Esdale, West Virginia
|10
|13
|57
|4.4
|B.Singleton, FIU
|11
|8
|35
|4.4
|A.Rey, Georgia Tech
|10
|11
|48
|4.4
|J.Conner, Ohio
|7
|4
|17
|4.2
|L.Dixon, New Mexico St.
|8
|6
|25
|4.2
|B.Presley, Oklahoma St.
|12
|16
|66
|4.1
|J.Anthrop, Purdue
|12
|3
|12
|4.0
|J.Gill, Uconn
|6
|1
|4
|4.0
|M.Salerno, Notre Dame
|4
|1
|4
|4.0
|K.Stokes, Tulsa
|4
|5
|20
|4.0
|T.Swilling, Georgia Tech
|9
|1
|4
|4.0
|A.Walcott, Baylor
|6
|1
|4
|4.0
|O.Wilson, Florida St.
|11
|7
|28
|4.0
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments