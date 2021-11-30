NCAA FBS Individual Punt Returns

Punt Returns

G PRYd Yds Avg T.Shavers, San Diego St. 12 1 86 86.0 S.Cobbs, Boise St. 8 1 81 81.0 J.Handy, Indiana 7 1 65 65.0 M.Shelton, Coastal Carolina 4 1 64 64.0 M.Logan-Green, New Mexico 4 2 85 42.5 M.Domio, UCF 6 1 39 39.0 K.Haynes, Texas State 4 1 38 38.0 J.Morris, Texas State 1 1 37 37.0 L.Musgrave, Oregon St. 12 1 37 37.0 R.White, Arizona St. 11 1 36 36.0 T.Douglas, Coastal Carolina 2 1 35 35.0 M.Hook, Toledo 12 1 35 35.0 R.Bell, Michigan 1 1 31 31.0 N.Smith, Georgia 9 1 29 29.0 R.Bothroyd, Wake Forest 12 1 28 28.0 K.Robinson, Texas 10 1 28 28.0 D.Novil, North Texas 11 1 27 27.0 D.Vele, Utah 11 1 27 27.0 D.Turner, Michigan 12 1 25 25.0 A.Spillum, Coastal Carolina 12 3 74 24.7 B.Joseph, Northwestern 11 5 123 24.6 M.McMorris, Navy 11 1 24 24.0 D.Wilson, W. Kentucky 6 3 72 24.0 G.Cash, UAB 10 2 47 23.5 C.Austin, Memphis 12 6 139 23.2 C.Beasley, Coastal Carolina 5 1 23 23.0 N.Bombata, Arizona 2 2 46 23.0 J.Hensley, Wake Forest 1 1 23 23.0 I.Taylor, Arizona 2 2 46 23.0 S.Williams, Old Dominion 8 1 23 23.0 J.Reed, Michigan St. 12 10 213 21.3 D.Matthews, Indiana 4 4 83 20.8 A.Gould, Oregon St. 8 2 41 20.5 K.Philips, UCLA 11 10 203 20.3 K.Pimpleton, Cent. Michigan 12 12 243 20.2 T.Davis, Georgia Southern 8 1 20 20.0 J.Houston, NC State 8 1 20 20.0 R.Mency, Middle Tennessee 6 1 20 20.0 N.Pierre, Indiana 9 1 20 20.0 A.Cruickshank, Rutgers 8 8 153 19.1 J.Brooks, Alabama 5 1 19 19.0 T.Chambers, FIU 12 1 19 19.0 B.Lester, Auburn 3 1 19 19.0 W.Steiner, Auburn 6 1 19 19.0 C.Wooden, Auburn 12 1 19 19.0 M.Price, Texas Tech 11 2 37 18.5 C.Jackson, Syracuse 12 6 110 18.3 C.Bostic, San Jose St. 7 1 18 18.0 A.Kaho, UCLA 8 1 18 18.0 A.Teubner, Boise St. 6 1 18 18.0 K.Williams, Wake Forest 12 2 36 18.0 C.Penry, Colorado 10 3 53 17.7 B.Stephens, Arkansas 5 3 53 17.7 P.Day, Bowling Green 8 1 17 17.0 R.Niro, Northwestern 11 4 68 17.0 D.Overshown, Texas 10 1 17 17.0 J.Lane, Middle Tennessee 11 16 270 16.9 C.Kolesar, Michigan 6 2 33 16.5 L.McConkey, Georgia 12 5 82 16.4 D.Bangura, Kent St. 2 1 16 16.0 R.Delancy, Toledo 6 2 32 16.0 J.McDowell, South Carolina 10 1 16 16.0 S.McGee, Oregon 7 1 16 16.0 J.Peterson, Louisiana-Lafayette 1 1 16 16.0 B.Covey, Utah 12 26 415 16.0 X.Worthy, Texas 12 3 47 15.7 B.Sanders, Mississippi 10 2 31 15.5 J.Brown, South Carolina 4 1 15 15.0 D.Fleming, Louisiana-Lafayette 11 1 15 15.0 C.Smith, Houston 5 1 15 15.0 C.Filkins, Stanford 6 9 134 14.9 J.Ali, Kentucky 10 9 133 14.8 J.Addison, Pittsburgh 12 10 146 14.6 V.Jones, Tennessee 12 19 276 14.5 M.Jones, Houston 12 25 360 14.4 R.Doubs, Nevada 11 12 170 14.2 N.Brooks, Southern Miss. 8 10 140 14.0 A.Cook, Washington 10 1 14 14.0 M.Melton, Rutgers 8 1 14 14.0 T.Oliver, Colorado 2 1 14 14.0 M. Pope, Miami 1 1 14 14.0 J.Weston, Florida 6 1 14 14.0 M.Williams, Appalachian St. 12 5 69 13.8 B.Sanders, Nevada 9 4 55 13.8 T.Robinson, Virginia Tech 12 24 328 13.7 K.Lassiter, Kansas 12 8 108 13.5 D.Taylor, Arizona St. 10 13 173 13.3 A.Barner, Indiana 9 1 13 13.0 S.Dabney, Bowling Green 10 1 13 13.0 R.Donaldson, Army 6 1 13 13.0 J.Evans, Iowa 11 1 13 13.0 B.Kirtz, Northwestern 5 2 26 13.0 T.Robinson, Army 11 10 130 13.0 D.Williams, North Texas 4 1 13 13.0 K.Shakir, Boise St. 12 9 115 12.8 H.Littles, Ball St. 9 4 50 12.5 K.Marion, Uconn 12 10 124 12.4 D.Stanley, Colorado 10 10 123 12.3 S.Benson, Missouri 1 1 12 12.0 K.Blake, Charlotte 1 1 12 12.0 C.Cavalaris, Miami (Ohio) 3 1 12 12.0 C.Dremel, Rutgers 4 1 12 12.0 J.Getzinger, E. Michigan 1 1 12 12.0 J.Hall, Ball St. 11 10 120 12.0 M.Irby, UCLA 11 1 12 12.0 S.Jones, UTSA 12 22 264 12.0 R.Lewis, Kentucky 4 1 12 12.0 M.Richards, UCF 11 1 12 12.0 D.Rucker, Tennessee 3 1 12 12.0 B.Smith, Louisville 5 5 60 12.0 K.Taylor, Wyoming 1 1 12 12.0 X.Weaver, South Florida 12 10 120 12.0 D.Stubbs, Liberty 10 4 47 11.8 L.Loya, UCLA 3 3 35 11.7 N.Parodi, Arkansas 10 17 197 11.6 B.Farrell, Stanford 10 4 46 11.5 T.Richie, N. Illinois 9 4 46 11.5 J.Johnson, Auburn 9 5 57 11.4 A.Smith, Texas A&M 12 23 259 11.3 C.Braswell, Alabama 6 1 11 11.0 T.Milton, Iowa St. 11 1 11 11.0 D.Parish, Houston 9 1 11 11.0 C.Ross, Uconn 2 2 22 11.0 J.Vann, South Carolina 12 6 66 11.0 T.Ward, Florida St. 12 1 11 11.0 K.Wicks, Old Dominion 4 1 11 11.0 L.Wysong, New Mexico 11 7 77 11.0 J.George, Miami 9 13 142 10.9 R.Montgomery, Cincinnati 12 20 217 10.8 K.Williams, Notre Dame 12 14 151 10.8 T.Potts, Minnesota 8 7 75 10.7 W.Taylor, Clemson 5 6 64 10.7 J.Watkins, Louisville 12 8 85 10.6 D.Guice, Auburn 4 2 21 10.5 G.Howard, Charlotte 10 2 21 10.5 J.Sterns, W. Kentucky 10 2 21 10.5 D.Drummond, Mississippi 11 4 41 10.2 D.Davis, TCU 12 9 92 10.2 M. Pittman, Oregon 10 15 151 10.1 J.Barden, Pittsburgh 9 9 90 10.0 C.Charles, Tennessee 4 1 10 10.0 M.Davis, Air Force 9 2 20 10.0 K.Hill, BYU 9 1 10 10.0 T.Morin, Wake Forest 12 20 199 10.0 J.Downs, North Carolina 12 15 149 9.9 S.Fresch, Rice 12 10 99 9.9 T.Stevenson, Miami 11 6 59 9.8 I.Paige, Old Dominion 11 14 136 9.7 R.Cray, Old Dominion 10 10 97 9.7 C.Warren, Navy 11 12 116 9.7 T.Thomas, NC State 12 17 162 9.5 C.Newton, Auburn 6 2 19 9.5 V. Shenault, Colorado 3 4 38 9.5 H.Nyberg, BYU 12 22 208 9.5 J.Jackson, Tulane 12 14 132 9.4 A.Henning, Michigan 12 26 241 9.3 S.Garrett, San Jose St. 11 12 110 9.2 K.Jackson, Georgia 12 20 183 9.2 C.Alexander, New Mexico 7 3 27 9.0 T.Bowman, Kansas St. 2 1 9 9.0 C.Cooley, Wyoming 4 1 9 9.0 K.Crawford, California 10 2 18 9.0 J.Harris, Arizona 9 1 9 9.0 M. Marshall, Indiana 11 1 9 9.0 M.Nunnery, Houston 9 1 9 9.0 N.Okpala, Boston College 3 1 9 9.0 J.Smith-Njigba, Ohio St. 12 7 63 9.0 Q.Williams, Buffalo 12 6 54 9.0 J.Embry, Bowling Green 12 15 134 8.9 S.Harris, Louisiana Tech 12 22 195 8.9 T.Ebner, Baylor 12 15 132 8.8 D.Jamison, Texas 12 12 105 8.8 J.Kerley, SMU 9 7 61 8.7 M.Muhammad, Texas A&M 4 7 61 8.7 J.Walley, Mississippi St. 12 14 122 8.7 R.Dames, FIU 9 5 43 8.6 T.Pannunzio, Colorado St. 11 12 103 8.6 S.Berryhill, Arizona 12 19 162 8.5 B.Annexstad, Minnesota 10 8 68 8.5 O.Singleton, Akron 9 2 17 8.5 J.Walker, Miami (Ohio) 12 7 59 8.4 T.Harris, Washington St. 12 13 109 8.4 P.Brooks, Kansas St. 12 8 67 8.4 T.Keaton, Marshall 7 6 50 8.3 J.Lang, Arkansas St. 12 15 124 8.3 J.Blackwell, Duke 12 8 66 8.2 A.Johnson, UCF 11 8 66 8.2 S.Thomas, UAB 12 9 74 8.2 S.Bolden, Alabama 12 11 90 8.2 C.Jones, Iowa 12 35 286 8.2 S.Boylan, Duke 7 9 73 8.1 J.Nathan, Utah St. 12 12 97 8.1 D.Blankumsee, Toledo 8 1 8 8.0 I.Fisher-Smith, Duke 7 1 8 8.0 D.Jackson, Georgia 8 1 8 8.0 J.Johnson, Louisville 10 1 8 8.0 D.Maddox, Toledo 12 13 104 8.0 E.Monroe, Texas Tech 11 2 16 8.0 D.Porter, Iowa St. 5 1 8 8.0 N.Renalds, Marshall 5 1 8 8.0 R.Taylor, Indiana 10 4 32 8.0 T.Mokiao-Atimalala, UCF 12 12 95 7.9 T.Johnson, Troy 12 8 63 7.9 T.Sheffield, Purdue 11 15 118 7.9 T.Pena, Syracuse 8 17 131 7.7 T.Bradford, Oregon St. 12 9 69 7.7 C.Turner, Hawaii 13 6 46 7.7 B.Melton, Rutgers 11 5 38 7.6 D.Douglas, Liberty 11 19 144 7.6 D.Navarro, Illinois 12 16 121 7.6 N.Remigio, California 10 9 68 7.6 J.Dotson, Penn St. 12 14 104 7.4 D.Robertson, Auburn 11 12 89 7.4 E.Collins, Umass 12 9 66 7.3 J.Earle, Alabama 10 13 95 7.3 J.Byrd, San Diego St. 12 23 166 7.2 J.Gill, Boston College 9 6 43 7.2 A.Frye, Texas Tech 9 10 71 7.1 D.Bailey-Brown, Southern Miss. 8 12 85 7.1 D.Ferguson, Bowling Green 8 2 14 7.0 J.Hunter, California 8 1 7 7.0 T.Jackson, Tennessee 10 2 14 7.0 S.Jenkins, UNLV 12 3 21 7.0 J.Morgan, Houston 1 1 7 7.0 R.Moten, Michigan 9 1 7 7.0 K.Nixon, Southern Cal 8 3 21 7.0 D.Parson, Hawaii 13 3 21 7.0 K.Patterson, Air Force 3 1 7 7.0 I.Spencer, Old Dominion 6 1 7 7.0 J.Spiewak, Air Force 3 1 7 7.0 J.Virgil, Appalachian St. 11 1 7 7.0 T.Walton, Ohio 12 4 28 7.0 N.Williams, UNLV 10 4 28 7.0 E.Garror, Louisiana-Lafayette 12 17 118 6.9 X.Henderson, Florida 12 20 138 6.9 L.Wester, FAU 12 19 129 6.8 G.Jackson, Washington 12 12 81 6.8 T.Snead, East Carolina 12 12 81 6.8 T.Palmer, LSU 11 18 117 6.5 J.Sterns, W. Kentucky 12 10 65 6.5 W.Robinson, Kentucky 12 7 45 6.4 H.Beydoun, E. Michigan 12 9 57 6.3 O.Martin, Nebraska 8 3 19 6.3 W.Johnson, Marshall 12 15 94 6.3 J.Noel, Iowa St. 12 15 92 6.1 J.Garrett, UTEP 12 23 141 6.1 B.Bohanon, Tulane 3 2 12 6.0 I.Cox, Ohio 9 1 6 6.0 M.Mathison, Akron 11 3 18 6.0 T.Rudolph, N. Illinois 12 1 6 6.0 D.Snider, Miami (Ohio) 3 1 6 6.0 J.Springer, Mississippi 7 1 6 6.0 D.Wright, Colorado St. 9 8 48 6.0 B.Kemp, Virginia 12 16 95 5.9 J.Heiligh, Coastal Carolina 12 13 77 5.9 R.Burns, North Texas 12 9 53 5.9 D.Smith, Missouri 11 10 57 5.7 C. Johnson, Vanderbilt 12 8 45 5.6 C.Lacy, South Alabama 12 9 50 5.6 J.Jones, Maryland 6 2 11 5.5 A.Young, Rutgers 12 4 22 5.5 A.Anderson, Temple 11 7 38 5.4 M.Mannix, Texas Tech 9 4 21 5.2 G.Wilson, Ohio St. 11 13 68 5.2 D.Blaylock, Georgia 2 2 10 5.0 R.Cook, Buffalo 12 7 35 5.0 R.Downs, New Mexico St. 6 4 20 5.0 J.Dunn, Wisconsin 9 3 15 5.0 G.Grate, Middle Tennessee 11 1 5 5.0 T.Hill, Arizona St. 6 1 5 5.0 L.Jones, Arkansas St. 8 1 5 5.0 M.Mims, Oklahoma 12 9 45 5.0 N.Reed, Colorado 5 1 5 5.0 M.Washington, Texas 10 1 5 5.0 A.Williams, Mississippi St. 12 4 20 5.0 D.Engram, Wisconsin 12 13 64 4.9 A.Beale, Toledo 3 5 24 4.8 N.Johnson, Kent St. 12 11 52 4.7 L.Bunkley-Shelton, Arizona St. 11 6 28 4.7 K.Mumpfield, Akron 12 3 14 4.7 Z.Pope, Fresno St. 11 5 23 4.6 T.Hennigan, Appalachian St. 12 12 55 4.6 G.Bryant, Southern Cal 10 11 50 4.5 P.Hennigan, Appalachian St. 2 2 9 4.5 D.Kinamon, Air Force 10 2 9 4.5 C.Stoever, UTSA 5 4 18 4.5 S.Toure, Nebraska 12 2 9 4.5 I.Esdale, West Virginia 10 13 57 4.4 B.Singleton, FIU 11 8 35 4.4 A.Rey, Georgia Tech 10 11 48 4.4 J.Conner, Ohio 7 4 17 4.2 L.Dixon, New Mexico St. 8 6 25 4.2 B.Presley, Oklahoma St. 12 16 66 4.1 J.Anthrop, Purdue 12 3 12 4.0 J.Gill, Uconn 6 1 4 4.0 M.Salerno, Notre Dame 4 1 4 4.0 K.Stokes, Tulsa 4 5 20 4.0 T.Swilling, Georgia Tech 9 1 4 4.0 A.Walcott, Baylor 6 1 4 4.0 O.Wilson, Florida St. 11 7 28 4.0

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.