NCAA FBS Individual Receiving Yards Per Game

Receiving Yards Per Game

G Ct ReYd RecYD D.London, Southern Cal 8 88 1084 135.5 D.Thompkins, Utah St. 12 87 1543 128.6 J.Sterns, W. Kentucky 12 127 1539 128.2 J.Tolbert, South Alabama 12 82 1474 122.8 D.Bell, Purdue 11 93 1286 116.9 S.Moore, W. Michigan 11 90 1247 113.4 J.Addison, Pittsburgh 12 85 1353 112.8 J.Cowing, UTEP 12 67 1330 110.8 J.Sorenson, Miami (Ohio) 12 69 1290 107.5 J.Downs, North Carolina 12 98 1273 106.1 J.Williams, Alabama 12 61 1261 105.1 J.Smith-Njigba, Ohio St. 12 80 1259 104.9 D.Demus, Maryland 5 28 507 101.4 R.Doubs, Nevada 11 80 1109 100.8 D.Wicks, Virginia 12 57 1203 100.2 J.Dotson, Penn St. 12 91 1182 98.5 C.Rambo, Miami 12 79 1172 97.7 W.Robinson, Kentucky 12 94 1164 97.0 G.Wilson, Ohio St. 11 70 1058 96.2 C.Austin, Memphis 12 74 1149 95.8 M.Tinsley, W. Kentucky 12 71 1126 93.8 T.McBride, Colorado St. 12 90 1121 93.4 K.Shakir, Boise St. 12 77 1117 93.1 A.Perry, Wake Forest 12 56 1112 92.7 T.Burks, Arkansas 12 66 1104 92.0 T.Chambers, FIU 12 45 1083 90.2 J.Metchie, Alabama 12 90 1045 87.1 J.Heiligh, Coastal Carolina 12 59 1034 86.2 N.Dell, Houston 12 71 1027 85.6 J.Roberson, Wake Forest 12 62 1024 85.3 D.Cephas, Kent St. 12 71 1022 85.2 K.Boutte, LSU 6 38 509 84.8 D.Drummond, Mississippi 11 66 919 83.5 A.Jennings, Old Dominion 12 56 992 82.7 K.Thompson, Virginia 12 78 990 82.5 M.Polk, Mississippi St. 12 98 989 82.4 X.Worthy, Texas 12 62 981 81.8 D.Gray, SMU 10 49 803 80.3 J.Johnson, Tulsa 12 74 958 79.8 C.Jackson, Washington St. 12 63 955 79.6 X.Hutchinson, Iowa St. 12 82 953 79.4 Z.Franklin, UTSA 11 67 871 79.2 J.Reed, Michigan St. 12 53 946 78.8 C.Olave, Ohio St. 12 65 936 78.0 T.Martin, Oklahoma St. 11 61 854 77.6 C.Tillman, Tennessee 12 57 931 77.6 H.Beydoun, E. Michigan 12 86 930 77.5 K.Pimpleton, Cent. Michigan 12 58 929 77.4 B.Singleton, FIU 11 46 847 77.0 T.Knue, E. Michigan 4 28 307 76.8 R.Bell, Michigan 1 1 76 76.0 S.Toure, Nebraska 12 46 898 74.8 G.Dubose, Charlotte 12 62 892 74.3 J.Nailor, Michigan St. 8 31 587 73.4 M.Burke, Florida 1 2 73 73.0 J.Simon, W. Kentucky 1 3 73 73.0 C.Sutton, Appalachian St. 12 59 876 73.0 T.Thornton, Baylor 12 55 875 72.9 P.Nacua, BYU 11 42 796 72.4 T.Snead, East Carolina 12 67 860 71.7 Q.Johnston, TCU 9 33 634 70.4 N.Mardner, Hawaii 13 46 913 70.2 M.Mayer, Notre Dame 11 64 768 69.8 Q.Williams, Buffalo 12 64 835 69.6 J.Cropper, Fresno St. 12 76 827 68.9 T.Rudolph, N. Illinois 12 46 827 68.9 T.Hunt, Arkansas St. 11 52 758 68.9 C.Rucker, Arkansas St. 12 59 826 68.8 C.Gammage, Marshall 12 69 819 68.2 I.Likely, Coastal Carolina 12 52 816 68.0 C.Turner, Hawaii 13 73 876 67.4 G.Romney, BYU 8 31 539 67.4 K.Philips, UCLA 11 59 739 67.2 E.Emezie, NC State 12 60 802 66.8 A.Pierce, Cincinnati 12 48 802 66.8 T.Harris, Washington St. 12 73 801 66.8 J. Bobo, Duke 12 74 794 66.2 I.Neyor, Wyoming 12 39 791 65.9 C.Kolar, Iowa St. 11 58 723 65.7 M.Hippenhammer, Miami (Ohio) 12 48 786 65.5 C.Tucker, N. Illinois 7 33 458 65.4 K.Austin, Notre Dame 12 42 783 65.2 J.Bailey, Rice 11 56 714 64.9 M.Williams, Appalachian St. 12 49 776 64.7 M.Mathison, Akron 11 56 706 64.2 E.Ezukanma, Texas Tech 11 48 705 64.1 R.Jarrett, Maryland 12 56 769 64.1 J.Kelly, Fresno St. 12 50 768 64.0 S.Berryhill, Arizona 12 84 760 63.3 J.Cephus, UTSA 12 66 758 63.2 K.Coleman, Liberty 1 1 63 63.0 J.Hall, W. Michigan 12 47 756 63.0 S.Harris, Louisiana Tech 12 71 756 63.0 K.Mumpfield, Akron 12 63 751 62.6 V.Tucker, Charlotte 10 48 623 62.3 D.Douglas, Liberty 11 49 684 62.2 Z.Flowers, Boston College 12 44 746 62.2 A.Pitre, Rice 8 31 494 61.8 D.Wright, Colorado St. 9 44 554 61.6 C.Turner, Nevada 11 62 677 61.5 T.Turner, Virginia Tech 11 40 675 61.4 T.Johnson, Troy 12 67 735 61.2 M.Wright, Purdue 12 57 732 61.0 D.Deese, San Jose St. 12 47 730 60.8 R.O’Keefe, UCF 12 77 727 60.6 G.Dulcich, UCLA 12 42 725 60.4 B.Kemp, Virginia 12 74 725 60.4 J.Sullivan, Cent. Michigan 10 42 604 60.4 D.Singer, Arizona 5 18 301 60.2 V.Jones, Tennessee 12 52 722 60.2 P.Washington, Penn St. 12 57 722 60.2 J.Ali, Kentucky 10 41 601 60.1 K.Williams, UNLV 10 42 601 60.1 T.Richie, N. Illinois 9 44 540 60.0 T.Horton, Nevada 11 52 659 59.9 J.Calhoun, Duke 12 56 718 59.8 R.Burns, North Texas 12 54 715 59.6 X.Weaver, South Florida 12 41 715 59.6 R.Jones, Temple 8 40 476 59.5 B.Yurosek, Stanford 11 42 653 59.4 T.Hennigan, Appalachian St. 12 49 705 58.8 L.Wester, FAU 12 65 702 58.5 D.Wright, Utah St. 12 39 699 58.2 D.Dixon, Cent. Michigan 12 44 696 58.0 G.Bryant, Southern Cal 10 44 579 57.9 S.Jenkins, UNLV 12 46 694 57.8 T.Mack, Pittsburgh 8 27 461 57.6 C.Crooms, W. Michigan 12 42 690 57.5 T.Harris, Syracuse 3 16 171 57.0 J.Jackson, Ball St. 12 57 683 56.9 T.Shropshire, UAB 12 25 682 56.8 S.Robinson, Northwestern 11 46 625 56.8 I. Garcia-Castaneda, New Mexico St. 10 36 567 56.7 J.Vann, South Carolina 12 43 679 56.6 B.Melton, Rutgers 11 55 618 56.2 Z.Kuntz, Old Dominion 12 71 674 56.2 W.Wright, West Virginia 12 60 672 56.0 R.Rice, SMU 12 64 670 55.8 J.Hall, Ball St. 11 61 613 55.7 J.Wayne, Pittsburgh 11 43 606 55.1 J.Garrett, UTEP 12 49 659 54.9 T.Clark, California 11 29 604 54.9 S.Dykes, Memphis 12 48 657 54.8 J.Ngata, Clemson 8 23 438 54.8 A.Allen, Nebraska 11 38 602 54.7 G.Prince, UAB 12 32 656 54.7 T.Bynum, Washington 8 26 436 54.5 C.Pierce, Vanderbilt 12 57 654 54.5 J.Ruiz, Buffalo 2 7 109 54.5 D.Drummond, E. Michigan 12 58 653 54.4 K.Lassiter, Kansas 12 59 653 54.4 J.Woods, Virginia 11 44 598 54.4 B.Bowers, Georgia 12 37 652 54.3 D.Davis, W. Kentucky 12 38 652 54.3 T.Broden, Bowling Green 11 36 596 54.2 M.Corley, W. Kentucky 12 66 650 54.2 M.Mims, Oklahoma 12 30 648 54.0 D.Williams, Oregon 10 34 540 54.0 J.Robinson, UCF 6 18 322 53.7 J.Brownlee, Southern Miss. 12 46 643 53.6 M.Stovall, Nevada 12 56 643 53.6 J.Shorter, North Texas 2 6 107 53.5 K.Abram, Kent St. 12 42 640 53.3 S.Cobbs, Boise St. 8 34 421 52.6 N.Pau’u, BYU 10 46 526 52.6 B.Bowling, Utah St. 12 44 630 52.5 J.Wayne, South Alabama 12 53 630 52.5 W.Sheppard, Vanderbilt 11 43 577 52.5 S. Crawford, Tulsa 9 27 472 52.4 J.Wyatt, New Mexico St. 12 49 629 52.4 J.Ross, Clemson 10 47 524 52.4 J.Mingo, Mississippi 6 20 313 52.2 W.Johnson, Marshall 12 32 625 52.1 R.Roberson, SMU 12 51 625 52.1 D.Clark, UTSA 12 42 624 52.0 B.Sanders, Mississippi 10 23 512 51.2 J.Santana, Tulsa 12 45 614 51.2 S.Olson, San Jose St. 2 4 102 51.0 B.Ford-Wheaton, West Virginia 11 40 560 50.9 J.Walley, Mississippi St. 12 52 610 50.8 J.Copeland, Florida 12 39 607 50.6 T.Bradford, Oregon St. 12 40 606 50.5 R.Henry, Virginia 12 34 603 50.2 E.Higgins, Stanford 10 44 502 50.2 T.Harris, Louisiana Tech 12 41 600 50.0 J.Banks, Texas State 11 36 548 49.8 T.Thomas, NC State 12 51 596 49.7 T.Washington, Southern Cal 11 49 543 49.4 C.Daniels, Liberty 12 36 590 49.2 K.Crawford, California 10 36 491 49.1 C.Autman-Bell, Minnesota 10 35 490 49.0 J.Knight, Louisiana-Monroe 12 45 588 49.0 B.Tremayne, Stanford 5 20 245 49.0 C.Johnson, Michigan 12 36 587 48.9 M.Washington, Northwestern 12 45 587 48.9 C.Patterson, Rice 12 38 583 48.6 J.Hunter, California 8 21 388 48.5 K.Wheatfall, Fresno St. 12 36 582 48.5 A.Davis, Notre Dame 8 27 386 48.2 M.Barkley, TCU 1 1 48 48.0

