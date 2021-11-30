NCAA FBS Individual Receiving Yards Per Game

Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Receiving Yards Per Game
|G
|Ct
|ReYd
|RecYD
|D.London, Southern Cal
|8
|88
|1084
|135.5
|D.Thompkins, Utah St.
|12
|87
|1543
|128.6
|J.Sterns, W. Kentucky
|12
|127
|1539
|128.2
|J.Tolbert, South Alabama
|12
|82
|1474
|122.8
|D.Bell, Purdue
|11
|93
|1286
|116.9
|S.Moore, W. Michigan
|11
|90
|1247
|113.4
|J.Addison, Pittsburgh
|12
|85
|1353
|112.8
|J.Cowing, UTEP
|12
|67
|1330
|110.8
|J.Sorenson, Miami (Ohio)
|12
|69
|1290
|107.5
|J.Downs, North Carolina
|12
|98
|1273
|106.1
|J.Williams, Alabama
|12
|61
|1261
|105.1
|J.Smith-Njigba, Ohio St.
|12
|80
|1259
|104.9
|D.Demus, Maryland
|5
|28
|507
|101.4
|R.Doubs, Nevada
|11
|80
|1109
|100.8
|D.Wicks, Virginia
|12
|57
|1203
|100.2
|J.Dotson, Penn St.
|12
|91
|1182
|98.5
|C.Rambo, Miami
|12
|79
|1172
|97.7
|W.Robinson, Kentucky
|12
|94
|1164
|97.0
|G.Wilson, Ohio St.
|11
|70
|1058
|96.2
|C.Austin, Memphis
|12
|74
|1149
|95.8
|M.Tinsley, W. Kentucky
|12
|71
|1126
|93.8
|T.McBride, Colorado St.
|12
|90
|1121
|93.4
|K.Shakir, Boise St.
|12
|77
|1117
|93.1
|A.Perry, Wake Forest
|12
|56
|1112
|92.7
|T.Burks, Arkansas
|12
|66
|1104
|92.0
|T.Chambers, FIU
|12
|45
|1083
|90.2
|J.Metchie, Alabama
|12
|90
|1045
|87.1
|J.Heiligh, Coastal Carolina
|12
|59
|1034
|86.2
|N.Dell, Houston
|12
|71
|1027
|85.6
|J.Roberson, Wake Forest
|12
|62
|1024
|85.3
|D.Cephas, Kent St.
|12
|71
|1022
|85.2
|K.Boutte, LSU
|6
|38
|509
|84.8
|D.Drummond, Mississippi
|11
|66
|919
|83.5
|A.Jennings, Old Dominion
|12
|56
|992
|82.7
|K.Thompson, Virginia
|12
|78
|990
|82.5
|M.Polk, Mississippi St.
|12
|98
|989
|82.4
|X.Worthy, Texas
|12
|62
|981
|81.8
|D.Gray, SMU
|10
|49
|803
|80.3
|J.Johnson, Tulsa
|12
|74
|958
|79.8
|C.Jackson, Washington St.
|12
|63
|955
|79.6
|X.Hutchinson, Iowa St.
|12
|82
|953
|79.4
|Z.Franklin, UTSA
|11
|67
|871
|79.2
|J.Reed, Michigan St.
|12
|53
|946
|78.8
|C.Olave, Ohio St.
|12
|65
|936
|78.0
|T.Martin, Oklahoma St.
|11
|61
|854
|77.6
|C.Tillman, Tennessee
|12
|57
|931
|77.6
|H.Beydoun, E. Michigan
|12
|86
|930
|77.5
|K.Pimpleton, Cent. Michigan
|12
|58
|929
|77.4
|B.Singleton, FIU
|11
|46
|847
|77.0
|T.Knue, E. Michigan
|4
|28
|307
|76.8
|R.Bell, Michigan
|1
|1
|76
|76.0
|S.Toure, Nebraska
|12
|46
|898
|74.8
|G.Dubose, Charlotte
|12
|62
|892
|74.3
|J.Nailor, Michigan St.
|8
|31
|587
|73.4
|M.Burke, Florida
|1
|2
|73
|73.0
|J.Simon, W. Kentucky
|1
|3
|73
|73.0
|C.Sutton, Appalachian St.
|12
|59
|876
|73.0
|T.Thornton, Baylor
|12
|55
|875
|72.9
|P.Nacua, BYU
|11
|42
|796
|72.4
|T.Snead, East Carolina
|12
|67
|860
|71.7
|Q.Johnston, TCU
|9
|33
|634
|70.4
|N.Mardner, Hawaii
|13
|46
|913
|70.2
|M.Mayer, Notre Dame
|11
|64
|768
|69.8
|Q.Williams, Buffalo
|12
|64
|835
|69.6
|J.Cropper, Fresno St.
|12
|76
|827
|68.9
|T.Rudolph, N. Illinois
|12
|46
|827
|68.9
|T.Hunt, Arkansas St.
|11
|52
|758
|68.9
|C.Rucker, Arkansas St.
|12
|59
|826
|68.8
|C.Gammage, Marshall
|12
|69
|819
|68.2
|I.Likely, Coastal Carolina
|12
|52
|816
|68.0
|C.Turner, Hawaii
|13
|73
|876
|67.4
|G.Romney, BYU
|8
|31
|539
|67.4
|K.Philips, UCLA
|11
|59
|739
|67.2
|E.Emezie, NC State
|12
|60
|802
|66.8
|A.Pierce, Cincinnati
|12
|48
|802
|66.8
|T.Harris, Washington St.
|12
|73
|801
|66.8
|J. Bobo, Duke
|12
|74
|794
|66.2
|I.Neyor, Wyoming
|12
|39
|791
|65.9
|C.Kolar, Iowa St.
|11
|58
|723
|65.7
|M.Hippenhammer, Miami (Ohio)
|12
|48
|786
|65.5
|C.Tucker, N. Illinois
|7
|33
|458
|65.4
|K.Austin, Notre Dame
|12
|42
|783
|65.2
|J.Bailey, Rice
|11
|56
|714
|64.9
|M.Williams, Appalachian St.
|12
|49
|776
|64.7
|M.Mathison, Akron
|11
|56
|706
|64.2
|E.Ezukanma, Texas Tech
|11
|48
|705
|64.1
|R.Jarrett, Maryland
|12
|56
|769
|64.1
|J.Kelly, Fresno St.
|12
|50
|768
|64.0
|S.Berryhill, Arizona
|12
|84
|760
|63.3
|J.Cephus, UTSA
|12
|66
|758
|63.2
|K.Coleman, Liberty
|1
|1
|63
|63.0
|J.Hall, W. Michigan
|12
|47
|756
|63.0
|S.Harris, Louisiana Tech
|12
|71
|756
|63.0
|K.Mumpfield, Akron
|12
|63
|751
|62.6
|V.Tucker, Charlotte
|10
|48
|623
|62.3
|D.Douglas, Liberty
|11
|49
|684
|62.2
|Z.Flowers, Boston College
|12
|44
|746
|62.2
|A.Pitre, Rice
|8
|31
|494
|61.8
|D.Wright, Colorado St.
|9
|44
|554
|61.6
|C.Turner, Nevada
|11
|62
|677
|61.5
|T.Turner, Virginia Tech
|11
|40
|675
|61.4
|T.Johnson, Troy
|12
|67
|735
|61.2
|M.Wright, Purdue
|12
|57
|732
|61.0
|D.Deese, San Jose St.
|12
|47
|730
|60.8
|R.O’Keefe, UCF
|12
|77
|727
|60.6
|G.Dulcich, UCLA
|12
|42
|725
|60.4
|B.Kemp, Virginia
|12
|74
|725
|60.4
|J.Sullivan, Cent. Michigan
|10
|42
|604
|60.4
|D.Singer, Arizona
|5
|18
|301
|60.2
|V.Jones, Tennessee
|12
|52
|722
|60.2
|P.Washington, Penn St.
|12
|57
|722
|60.2
|J.Ali, Kentucky
|10
|41
|601
|60.1
|K.Williams, UNLV
|10
|42
|601
|60.1
|T.Richie, N. Illinois
|9
|44
|540
|60.0
|T.Horton, Nevada
|11
|52
|659
|59.9
|J.Calhoun, Duke
|12
|56
|718
|59.8
|R.Burns, North Texas
|12
|54
|715
|59.6
|X.Weaver, South Florida
|12
|41
|715
|59.6
|R.Jones, Temple
|8
|40
|476
|59.5
|B.Yurosek, Stanford
|11
|42
|653
|59.4
|T.Hennigan, Appalachian St.
|12
|49
|705
|58.8
|L.Wester, FAU
|12
|65
|702
|58.5
|D.Wright, Utah St.
|12
|39
|699
|58.2
|D.Dixon, Cent. Michigan
|12
|44
|696
|58.0
|G.Bryant, Southern Cal
|10
|44
|579
|57.9
|S.Jenkins, UNLV
|12
|46
|694
|57.8
|T.Mack, Pittsburgh
|8
|27
|461
|57.6
|C.Crooms, W. Michigan
|12
|42
|690
|57.5
|T.Harris, Syracuse
|3
|16
|171
|57.0
|J.Jackson, Ball St.
|12
|57
|683
|56.9
|T.Shropshire, UAB
|12
|25
|682
|56.8
|S.Robinson, Northwestern
|11
|46
|625
|56.8
|I. Garcia-Castaneda, New Mexico St.
|10
|36
|567
|56.7
|J.Vann, South Carolina
|12
|43
|679
|56.6
|B.Melton, Rutgers
|11
|55
|618
|56.2
|Z.Kuntz, Old Dominion
|12
|71
|674
|56.2
|W.Wright, West Virginia
|12
|60
|672
|56.0
|R.Rice, SMU
|12
|64
|670
|55.8
|J.Hall, Ball St.
|11
|61
|613
|55.7
|J.Wayne, Pittsburgh
|11
|43
|606
|55.1
|J.Garrett, UTEP
|12
|49
|659
|54.9
|T.Clark, California
|11
|29
|604
|54.9
|S.Dykes, Memphis
|12
|48
|657
|54.8
|J.Ngata, Clemson
|8
|23
|438
|54.8
|A.Allen, Nebraska
|11
|38
|602
|54.7
|G.Prince, UAB
|12
|32
|656
|54.7
|T.Bynum, Washington
|8
|26
|436
|54.5
|C.Pierce, Vanderbilt
|12
|57
|654
|54.5
|J.Ruiz, Buffalo
|2
|7
|109
|54.5
|D.Drummond, E. Michigan
|12
|58
|653
|54.4
|K.Lassiter, Kansas
|12
|59
|653
|54.4
|J.Woods, Virginia
|11
|44
|598
|54.4
|B.Bowers, Georgia
|12
|37
|652
|54.3
|D.Davis, W. Kentucky
|12
|38
|652
|54.3
|T.Broden, Bowling Green
|11
|36
|596
|54.2
|M.Corley, W. Kentucky
|12
|66
|650
|54.2
|M.Mims, Oklahoma
|12
|30
|648
|54.0
|D.Williams, Oregon
|10
|34
|540
|54.0
|J.Robinson, UCF
|6
|18
|322
|53.7
|J.Brownlee, Southern Miss.
|12
|46
|643
|53.6
|M.Stovall, Nevada
|12
|56
|643
|53.6
|J.Shorter, North Texas
|2
|6
|107
|53.5
|K.Abram, Kent St.
|12
|42
|640
|53.3
|S.Cobbs, Boise St.
|8
|34
|421
|52.6
|N.Pau’u, BYU
|10
|46
|526
|52.6
|B.Bowling, Utah St.
|12
|44
|630
|52.5
|J.Wayne, South Alabama
|12
|53
|630
|52.5
|W.Sheppard, Vanderbilt
|11
|43
|577
|52.5
|S. Crawford, Tulsa
|9
|27
|472
|52.4
|J.Wyatt, New Mexico St.
|12
|49
|629
|52.4
|J.Ross, Clemson
|10
|47
|524
|52.4
|J.Mingo, Mississippi
|6
|20
|313
|52.2
|W.Johnson, Marshall
|12
|32
|625
|52.1
|R.Roberson, SMU
|12
|51
|625
|52.1
|D.Clark, UTSA
|12
|42
|624
|52.0
|B.Sanders, Mississippi
|10
|23
|512
|51.2
|J.Santana, Tulsa
|12
|45
|614
|51.2
|S.Olson, San Jose St.
|2
|4
|102
|51.0
|B.Ford-Wheaton, West Virginia
|11
|40
|560
|50.9
|J.Walley, Mississippi St.
|12
|52
|610
|50.8
|J.Copeland, Florida
|12
|39
|607
|50.6
|T.Bradford, Oregon St.
|12
|40
|606
|50.5
|R.Henry, Virginia
|12
|34
|603
|50.2
|E.Higgins, Stanford
|10
|44
|502
|50.2
|T.Harris, Louisiana Tech
|12
|41
|600
|50.0
|J.Banks, Texas State
|11
|36
|548
|49.8
|T.Thomas, NC State
|12
|51
|596
|49.7
|T.Washington, Southern Cal
|11
|49
|543
|49.4
|C.Daniels, Liberty
|12
|36
|590
|49.2
|K.Crawford, California
|10
|36
|491
|49.1
|C.Autman-Bell, Minnesota
|10
|35
|490
|49.0
|J.Knight, Louisiana-Monroe
|12
|45
|588
|49.0
|B.Tremayne, Stanford
|5
|20
|245
|49.0
|C.Johnson, Michigan
|12
|36
|587
|48.9
|M.Washington, Northwestern
|12
|45
|587
|48.9
|C.Patterson, Rice
|12
|38
|583
|48.6
|J.Hunter, California
|8
|21
|388
|48.5
|K.Wheatfall, Fresno St.
|12
|36
|582
|48.5
|A.Davis, Notre Dame
|8
|27
|386
|48.2
|M.Barkley, TCU
|1
|1
|48
|48.0
