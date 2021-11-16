NCAA FBS Individual Scoring

Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Scoring
|G
|PAT A
|FG
|FGA
|Pts
|Avg
|R.Ali, Marshall
|10
|0
|0
|0
|114
|11.4
|B.Hall, Iowa St.
|10
|0
|0
|0
|108
|10.8
|K.Walker, Michigan St.
|10
|0
|0
|0
|108
|10.8
|J.Ford, Cincinnati
|9
|0
|0
|0
|96
|10.7
|B.Robinson, Alabama
|9
|0
|0
|0
|96
|10.7
|N.Ruggles, Ohio St.
|10
|57
|16
|16
|105
|10.5
|T.Allgeier, BYU
|10
|0
|0
|0
|102
|10.2
|T.Henderson, Ohio St.
|10
|0
|0
|0
|102
|10.2
|H.Duplessis, UTSA
|10
|47
|18
|23
|101
|10.1
|N.Sciba, Wake Forest
|10
|53
|16
|18
|101
|10.1
|R.White, Arizona St.
|9
|0
|0
|0
|90
|10.0
|J.Dalmas, Boise St.
|10
|33
|22
|24
|99
|9.9
|J.Moody, Michigan
|10
|36
|21
|23
|99
|9.9
|C.Peoples, Appalachian St.
|8
|0
|0
|0
|78
|9.8
|T.Badie, Missouri
|10
|0
|0
|0
|96
|9.6
|M.Cunningham, Louisville
|10
|0
|0
|0
|96
|9.6
|D.Vaughn, Kansas St.
|10
|0
|0
|0
|96
|9.6
|G.Brkic, Oklahoma
|10
|44
|17
|22
|95
|9.5
|J.Podlesny, Georgia
|10
|48
|16
|20
|95
|9.5
|B.Talton, Nevada
|10
|38
|19
|26
|95
|9.5
|B.Narveson, W. Kentucky
|10
|50
|15
|17
|94
|9.4
|T.Thomas, Utah
|9
|0
|0
|0
|84
|9.3
|C.Camper, Colorado St.
|10
|22
|23
|29
|91
|9.1
|K.Boutte, LSU
|6
|0
|0
|0
|54
|9.0
|S.Jones, Coastal Carolina
|8
|0
|0
|0
|72
|9.0
|J.Mangham, South Florida
|10
|0
|0
|0
|90
|9.0
|A.McCaskill, Houston
|10
|0
|0
|0
|90
|9.0
|B.Robinson, Texas
|10
|0
|0
|0
|90
|9.0
|S.Scarton, Pittsburgh
|10
|53
|13
|16
|89
|8.9
|C.Coles, Utah St.
|10
|38
|17
|23
|88
|8.8
|S.Small, Texas A&M
|10
|28
|20
|25
|88
|8.8
|W.Reichard, Alabama
|10
|58
|10
|13
|87
|8.7
|C.Staton, Appalachian St.
|10
|42
|15
|15
|87
|8.7
|C.Little, Arkansas
|10
|34
|17
|21
|85
|8.5
|T.Chandler, North Carolina
|10
|0
|0
|0
|84
|8.4
|T.Dye, Oregon
|10
|0
|0
|0
|84
|8.4
|C.Verdell, Oregon
|5
|0
|0
|0
|42
|8.4
|B.Mazza, SMU
|10
|52
|11
|14
|82
|8.2
|C.Costa, Mississippi
|10
|44
|13
|16
|81
|8.1
|H.Mevis, Missouri
|10
|39
|14
|15
|81
|8.1
|G.Atkins, North Carolina
|10
|44
|12
|16
|80
|8.0
|N.Rice, Old Dominion
|10
|28
|18
|22
|80
|8.0
|J.Garibay, Texas Tech
|10
|43
|12
|12
|78
|7.8
|L.Nichols, Cent. Michigan
|10
|0
|0
|0
|78
|7.8
|D.Pierce, Florida
|10
|0
|0
|0
|78
|7.8
|G.Shrader, Syracuse
|10
|0
|0
|0
|78
|7.8
|S.Tucker, Syracuse
|10
|0
|0
|0
|78
|7.8
|J.Turner, Louisville
|10
|37
|14
|20
|78
|7.8
|K.Williams, Notre Dame
|10
|0
|0
|0
|78
|7.8
|C.Williams, UNLV
|10
|0
|0
|0
|78
|7.8
|D.Witherspoon, Houston
|10
|46
|11
|18
|78
|7.8
|A.Carlson, Auburn
|10
|36
|14
|21
|77
|7.7
|O.Daffer, East Carolina
|10
|37
|14
|17
|77
|7.7
|P.Lewis, Southern Cal
|8
|20
|14
|17
|61
|7.6
|N.Barr-Mira, UCLA
|10
|42
|12
|18
|76
|7.6
|T.Cluckey, Toledo
|10
|37
|13
|21
|76
|7.6
|A.Glass, Kent St.
|10
|35
|14
|18
|76
|7.6
|I.Hankins, Baylor
|10
|46
|10
|13
|76
|7.6
|C.McGrath, Tennessee
|10
|46
|10
|13
|76
|7.6
|M.Meeder, Cent. Michigan
|10
|41
|12
|19
|76
|7.6
|A.Mevis, Iowa St.
|10
|25
|17
|19
|76
|7.6
|C.Ryland, E. Michigan
|10
|43
|11
|14
|76
|7.6
|J.Stout, Penn St.
|10
|29
|16
|22
|76
|7.6
|B.Farrell, Virginia
|7
|26
|9
|11
|53
|7.6
|J.Doerer, Notre Dame
|10
|37
|13
|17
|75
|7.5
|G.Kell, TCU
|10
|36
|13
|17
|75
|7.5
|C.Legg, West Virginia
|10
|27
|16
|18
|75
|7.5
|C.Lewis, Oregon
|10
|46
|10
|10
|75
|7.5
|B.Potter, Clemson
|10
|27
|14
|18
|75
|7.5
|M.Coghlin, Michigan St.
|9
|37
|10
|15
|67
|7.4
|M.Fineran, Purdue
|10
|30
|15
|19
|74
|7.4
|J.Richardson, N. Illinois
|10
|26
|16
|18
|74
|7.4
|B.Corum, Michigan
|9
|0
|0
|0
|66
|7.3
|S.Evans, E. Michigan
|9
|0
|0
|0
|66
|7.3
|C.Dicker, Texas
|10
|46
|9
|11
|73
|7.3
|B.Grupe, Arkansas St.
|10
|29
|15
|18
|73
|7.3
|C.Silva, Fresno St.
|9
|26
|13
|16
|65
|7.2
|J.Addison, Pittsburgh
|10
|0
|0
|0
|72
|7.2
|B.Baylor, Oregon St.
|10
|0
|0
|0
|72
|7.2
|A.Borregales, Miami
|10
|36
|12
|16
|72
|7.2
|L.Brown, West Virginia
|10
|0
|0
|0
|72
|7.2
|C.Dunn, NC State
|10
|39
|11
|16
|72
|7.2
|J.Hall, Ball St.
|10
|0
|0
|0
|72
|7.2
|A.Martinez, Nebraska
|10
|0
|0
|0
|72
|7.2
|J.Williams, Alabama
|10
|0
|0
|0
|72
|7.2
|M.Araiza, San Diego St.
|10
|32
|13
|20
|71
|7.1
|C.Shudak, Iowa
|10
|29
|14
|16
|71
|7.1
|J.Barnes, Louisiana Tech
|10
|34
|12
|16
|70
|7.0
|C.Larsh, Wisconsin
|10
|32
|13
|16
|70
|7.0
|G.Baechle, UTEP
|10
|25
|15
|20
|69
|6.9
|N.Needham, Bowling Green
|10
|25
|15
|15
|69
|6.9
|C.Sutherland, Louisiana-Monroe
|10
|25
|15
|20
|69
|6.9
|J.Knighton, Miami
|7
|0
|0
|0
|48
|6.9
|S.McGrew, Washington
|7
|0
|0
|0
|48
|6.9
|E.Hayes, Oregon St.
|10
|44
|8
|12
|68
|6.8
|S.Keller, Texas State
|10
|26
|14
|17
|68
|6.8
|S.Thompson, Texas Tech
|8
|0
|0
|0
|54
|6.8
|M.Shipley, Hawaii
|11
|32
|14
|16
|74
|6.7
|J.Romo, Virginia Tech
|10
|28
|13
|17
|67
|6.7
|M.Trickett, Minnesota
|10
|30
|13
|20
|67
|6.7
|D.Bailey, Colorado St.
|9
|0
|0
|0
|60
|6.7
|C.Ham, Duke
|9
|30
|10
|16
|60
|6.7
|G.Wilson, Ohio St.
|9
|0
|0
|0
|60
|6.7
|Z.Charbonnet, UCLA
|10
|0
|0
|0
|66
|6.6
|S.Conner, Mississippi
|10
|0
|0
|0
|66
|6.6
|M.Durant, Duke
|10
|0
|0
|0
|66
|6.6
|H.Haskins, Michigan
|10
|0
|0
|0
|66
|6.6
|B.Koback, Toledo
|10
|0
|0
|0
|66
|6.6
|S.McCormick, UTSA
|10
|0
|0
|0
|66
|6.6
|D.McDuffie, Buffalo
|10
|0
|0
|0
|66
|6.6
|C.Olave, Ohio St.
|10
|0
|0
|0
|66
|6.6
|A.Perry, Wake Forest
|10
|0
|0
|0
|66
|6.6
|A.Smith, Baylor
|10
|0
|0
|0
|66
|6.6
|J.Sterns, W. Kentucky
|10
|0
|0
|0
|66
|6.6
|X.Worthy, Texas
|10
|0
|0
|0
|66
|6.6
|C.York, LSU
|10
|33
|11
|13
|66
|6.6
|Z.Long, Tulsa
|10
|24
|14
|15
|65
|6.5
|S.Johnson, Ohio
|9
|24
|12
|18
|58
|6.4
|B.Cimaglia, Georgia Tech
|10
|33
|11
|15
|64
|6.4
|A.McNulty, Buffalo
|10
|34
|10
|17
|64
|6.4
|D.Gutierrez, UNLV
|10
|21
|14
|16
|63
|6.3
|P.White, South Carolina
|10
|24
|13
|14
|63
|6.3
|J.Redding, Utah
|7
|25
|7
|10
|44
|6.3
|M.Biscardi, Coastal Carolina
|8
|35
|5
|5
|50
|6.2
|J.Oldroyd, BYU
|8
|30
|7
|11
|50
|6.2
|M.Quinn, UAB
|10
|36
|9
|14
|62
|6.2
|T.Winkel, Kansas St.
|7
|23
|7
|9
|43
|6.1
|E.Mooney, North Texas
|9
|25
|10
|12
|55
|6.1
|B.Nichols, Navy
|9
|16
|13
|16
|55
|6.1
|E.Albertson, New Mexico St.
|10
|22
|13
|18
|61
|6.1
|B.Allen, Wisconsin
|9
|0
|0
|0
|54
|6.0
|V.Ambrosio, Rutgers
|10
|28
|11
|15
|60
|6.0
|C.Austin, Memphis
|10
|0
|0
|0
|60
|6.0
|I.Bowser, UCF
|7
|0
|0
|0
|42
|6.0
|K.Brooks, Oklahoma
|10
|0
|0
|0
|60
|6.0
|M.Corral, Mississippi
|10
|0
|0
|0
|60
|6.0
|J.Cropper, Fresno St.
|11
|0
|0
|0
|66
|6.0
|J.Dotson, Penn St.
|10
|0
|0
|0
|60
|6.0
|T.Evans, Tennessee
|7
|0
|0
|0
|42
|6.0
|D.Guajardo, South Alabama
|10
|32
|10
|15
|60
|6.0
|L.Jefferson, W. Michigan
|10
|0
|0
|0
|60
|6.0
|M.Johnson, Louisiana-Lafayette
|10
|0
|0
|0
|60
|6.0
|D.McBride, UAB
|10
|0
|0
|0
|60
|6.0
|J.Myers, Rice
|9
|0
|0
|0
|54
|6.0
|I.Neyor, Wyoming
|10
|0
|0
|0
|60
|6.0
|C.Ratkovich, N. Illinois
|10
|0
|0
|0
|60
|6.0
|J.Reed, Michigan St.
|10
|0
|0
|0
|60
|6.0
|B.Roberts, Air Force
|10
|0
|0
|0
|60
|6.0
|W.Shipley, Clemson
|7
|0
|0
|0
|42
|6.0
|D.Tuggle, Ohio
|10
|0
|0
|0
|60
|6.0
|C.Turner, Hawaii
|11
|0
|0
|0
|66
|6.0
|S.Tyler, W. Michigan
|10
|0
|0
|0
|60
|6.0
|J.Warren, Oklahoma St.
|10
|0
|0
|0
|60
|6.0
|Z.White, Georgia
|10
|0
|0
|0
|60
|6.0
|M.Willis, Liberty
|10
|0
|0
|0
|60
|6.0
|D.Janikowski, Washington St.
|10
|31
|10
|12
|59
|5.9
|J.Petrino, Maryland
|10
|31
|10
|15
|59
|5.9
|S.Shrader, South Florida
|10
|32
|9
|9
|59
|5.9
|R.Fitzgerald, Florida St.
|10
|34
|9
|12
|58
|5.8
|M.Ruffolo, Kentucky
|10
|39
|7
|10
|58
|5.8
|C.Culp, Nebraska
|8
|32
|6
|12
|46
|5.8
|C.Smith, Cincinnati
|8
|38
|3
|8
|46
|5.8
|M.Mercurio, San Jose St.
|11
|28
|12
|16
|63
|5.7
|D.Longhetto, California
|8
|21
|8
|11
|45
|5.6
|C.Campbell, Indiana
|10
|17
|13
|17
|56
|5.6
|J.Cruz, Charlotte
|10
|33
|8
|12
|56
|5.6
|A.Szmyt, Syracuse
|10
|34
|8
|13
|56
|5.6
|C.Lytton, Boston College
|9
|22
|9
|10
|49
|5.4
|C.Zendejas, Arizona St.
|9
|35
|5
|7
|49
|5.4
|D.Achane, Texas A&M
|10
|0
|0
|0
|54
|5.4
|T.Bigsby, Auburn
|10
|0
|0
|0
|54
|5.4
|G.Bohanon, Baylor
|10
|0
|0
|0
|54
|5.4
|T.Burks, Arkansas
|10
|0
|0
|0
|54
|5.4
|J.Cook, Georgia
|10
|0
|0
|0
|54
|5.4
|M.Cooper, Kent St.
|10
|0
|0
|0
|54
|5.4
|C.Daniels, Liberty
|10
|0
|0
|0
|54
|5.4
|H.Daniels, Air Force
|10
|0
|0
|0
|54
|5.4
|D.Gray, SMU
|10
|0
|0
|0
|54
|5.4
|S.Hartman, Wake Forest
|10
|0
|0
|0
|54
|5.4
|S.Howell, North Carolina
|10
|0
|0
|0
|54
|5.4
|B.Johnson, UCF
|10
|0
|0
|0
|54
|5.4
|I.Likely, Coastal Carolina
|10
|0
|0
|0
|54
|5.4
|K.Mitchell, East Carolina
|10
|0
|0
|0
|54
|5.4
|G.Nicholson, Miami (Ohio)
|10
|30
|9
|13
|54
|5.4
|D.Obarski, UCF
|10
|43
|4
|7
|54
|5.4
|C.Rodriguez, Kentucky
|10
|0
|0
|0
|54
|5.4
|C.Rucker, Arkansas St.
|10
|0
|0
|0
|54
|5.4
|A.Shahriari, FAU
|10
|34
|7
|10
|54
|5.4
|T.Siggers, SMU
|10
|0
|0
|0
|54
|5.4
|C.Smith, Louisiana-Lafayette
|10
|0
|0
|0
|54
|5.4
|D.Torrey, North Texas
|10
|0
|0
|0
|54
|5.4
|A.Van Buren, Boise St.
|10
|0
|0
|0
|54
|5.4
|D.Wicks, Virginia
|10
|0
|0
|0
|54
|5.4
|M.Williams, Louisiana Tech
|10
|0
|0
|0
|54
|5.4
|J.Colletto, Oregon St.
|9
|0
|0
|0
|48
|5.3
|D.Drummond, Mississippi
|9
|0
|0
|0
|48
|5.3
|Z.Franklin, UTSA
|9
|0
|0
|0
|48
|5.3
|B.Thomas, Memphis
|9
|0
|0
|0
|48
|5.3
|C.Turner, Nevada
|9
|0
|0
|0
|48
|5.3
|J.Chanove, Ball St.
|10
|29
|8
|11
|53
|5.3
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments