NCAA FBS Individual Scoring

Scoring

G PAT A FG FGA Pts Avg R.Ali, Marshall 10 0 0 0 114 11.4 B.Hall, Iowa St. 10 0 0 0 108 10.8 K.Walker, Michigan St. 10 0 0 0 108 10.8 J.Ford, Cincinnati 9 0 0 0 96 10.7 B.Robinson, Alabama 9 0 0 0 96 10.7 N.Ruggles, Ohio St. 10 57 16 16 105 10.5 T.Allgeier, BYU 10 0 0 0 102 10.2 T.Henderson, Ohio St. 10 0 0 0 102 10.2 H.Duplessis, UTSA 10 47 18 23 101 10.1 N.Sciba, Wake Forest 10 53 16 18 101 10.1 R.White, Arizona St. 9 0 0 0 90 10.0 J.Dalmas, Boise St. 10 33 22 24 99 9.9 J.Moody, Michigan 10 36 21 23 99 9.9 C.Peoples, Appalachian St. 8 0 0 0 78 9.8 T.Badie, Missouri 10 0 0 0 96 9.6 M.Cunningham, Louisville 10 0 0 0 96 9.6 D.Vaughn, Kansas St. 10 0 0 0 96 9.6 G.Brkic, Oklahoma 10 44 17 22 95 9.5 J.Podlesny, Georgia 10 48 16 20 95 9.5 B.Talton, Nevada 10 38 19 26 95 9.5 B.Narveson, W. Kentucky 10 50 15 17 94 9.4 T.Thomas, Utah 9 0 0 0 84 9.3 C.Camper, Colorado St. 10 22 23 29 91 9.1 K.Boutte, LSU 6 0 0 0 54 9.0 S.Jones, Coastal Carolina 8 0 0 0 72 9.0 J.Mangham, South Florida 10 0 0 0 90 9.0 A.McCaskill, Houston 10 0 0 0 90 9.0 B.Robinson, Texas 10 0 0 0 90 9.0 S.Scarton, Pittsburgh 10 53 13 16 89 8.9 C.Coles, Utah St. 10 38 17 23 88 8.8 S.Small, Texas A&M 10 28 20 25 88 8.8 W.Reichard, Alabama 10 58 10 13 87 8.7 C.Staton, Appalachian St. 10 42 15 15 87 8.7 C.Little, Arkansas 10 34 17 21 85 8.5 T.Chandler, North Carolina 10 0 0 0 84 8.4 T.Dye, Oregon 10 0 0 0 84 8.4 C.Verdell, Oregon 5 0 0 0 42 8.4 B.Mazza, SMU 10 52 11 14 82 8.2 C.Costa, Mississippi 10 44 13 16 81 8.1 H.Mevis, Missouri 10 39 14 15 81 8.1 G.Atkins, North Carolina 10 44 12 16 80 8.0 N.Rice, Old Dominion 10 28 18 22 80 8.0 J.Garibay, Texas Tech 10 43 12 12 78 7.8 L.Nichols, Cent. Michigan 10 0 0 0 78 7.8 D.Pierce, Florida 10 0 0 0 78 7.8 G.Shrader, Syracuse 10 0 0 0 78 7.8 S.Tucker, Syracuse 10 0 0 0 78 7.8 J.Turner, Louisville 10 37 14 20 78 7.8 K.Williams, Notre Dame 10 0 0 0 78 7.8 C.Williams, UNLV 10 0 0 0 78 7.8 D.Witherspoon, Houston 10 46 11 18 78 7.8 A.Carlson, Auburn 10 36 14 21 77 7.7 O.Daffer, East Carolina 10 37 14 17 77 7.7 P.Lewis, Southern Cal 8 20 14 17 61 7.6 N.Barr-Mira, UCLA 10 42 12 18 76 7.6 T.Cluckey, Toledo 10 37 13 21 76 7.6 A.Glass, Kent St. 10 35 14 18 76 7.6 I.Hankins, Baylor 10 46 10 13 76 7.6 C.McGrath, Tennessee 10 46 10 13 76 7.6 M.Meeder, Cent. Michigan 10 41 12 19 76 7.6 A.Mevis, Iowa St. 10 25 17 19 76 7.6 C.Ryland, E. Michigan 10 43 11 14 76 7.6 J.Stout, Penn St. 10 29 16 22 76 7.6 B.Farrell, Virginia 7 26 9 11 53 7.6 J.Doerer, Notre Dame 10 37 13 17 75 7.5 G.Kell, TCU 10 36 13 17 75 7.5 C.Legg, West Virginia 10 27 16 18 75 7.5 C.Lewis, Oregon 10 46 10 10 75 7.5 B.Potter, Clemson 10 27 14 18 75 7.5 M.Coghlin, Michigan St. 9 37 10 15 67 7.4 M.Fineran, Purdue 10 30 15 19 74 7.4 J.Richardson, N. Illinois 10 26 16 18 74 7.4 B.Corum, Michigan 9 0 0 0 66 7.3 S.Evans, E. Michigan 9 0 0 0 66 7.3 C.Dicker, Texas 10 46 9 11 73 7.3 B.Grupe, Arkansas St. 10 29 15 18 73 7.3 C.Silva, Fresno St. 9 26 13 16 65 7.2 J.Addison, Pittsburgh 10 0 0 0 72 7.2 B.Baylor, Oregon St. 10 0 0 0 72 7.2 A.Borregales, Miami 10 36 12 16 72 7.2 L.Brown, West Virginia 10 0 0 0 72 7.2 C.Dunn, NC State 10 39 11 16 72 7.2 J.Hall, Ball St. 10 0 0 0 72 7.2 A.Martinez, Nebraska 10 0 0 0 72 7.2 J.Williams, Alabama 10 0 0 0 72 7.2 M.Araiza, San Diego St. 10 32 13 20 71 7.1 C.Shudak, Iowa 10 29 14 16 71 7.1 J.Barnes, Louisiana Tech 10 34 12 16 70 7.0 C.Larsh, Wisconsin 10 32 13 16 70 7.0 G.Baechle, UTEP 10 25 15 20 69 6.9 N.Needham, Bowling Green 10 25 15 15 69 6.9 C.Sutherland, Louisiana-Monroe 10 25 15 20 69 6.9 J.Knighton, Miami 7 0 0 0 48 6.9 S.McGrew, Washington 7 0 0 0 48 6.9 E.Hayes, Oregon St. 10 44 8 12 68 6.8 S.Keller, Texas State 10 26 14 17 68 6.8 S.Thompson, Texas Tech 8 0 0 0 54 6.8 M.Shipley, Hawaii 11 32 14 16 74 6.7 J.Romo, Virginia Tech 10 28 13 17 67 6.7 M.Trickett, Minnesota 10 30 13 20 67 6.7 D.Bailey, Colorado St. 9 0 0 0 60 6.7 C.Ham, Duke 9 30 10 16 60 6.7 G.Wilson, Ohio St. 9 0 0 0 60 6.7 Z.Charbonnet, UCLA 10 0 0 0 66 6.6 S.Conner, Mississippi 10 0 0 0 66 6.6 M.Durant, Duke 10 0 0 0 66 6.6 H.Haskins, Michigan 10 0 0 0 66 6.6 B.Koback, Toledo 10 0 0 0 66 6.6 S.McCormick, UTSA 10 0 0 0 66 6.6 D.McDuffie, Buffalo 10 0 0 0 66 6.6 C.Olave, Ohio St. 10 0 0 0 66 6.6 A.Perry, Wake Forest 10 0 0 0 66 6.6 A.Smith, Baylor 10 0 0 0 66 6.6 J.Sterns, W. Kentucky 10 0 0 0 66 6.6 X.Worthy, Texas 10 0 0 0 66 6.6 C.York, LSU 10 33 11 13 66 6.6 Z.Long, Tulsa 10 24 14 15 65 6.5 S.Johnson, Ohio 9 24 12 18 58 6.4 B.Cimaglia, Georgia Tech 10 33 11 15 64 6.4 A.McNulty, Buffalo 10 34 10 17 64 6.4 D.Gutierrez, UNLV 10 21 14 16 63 6.3 P.White, South Carolina 10 24 13 14 63 6.3 J.Redding, Utah 7 25 7 10 44 6.3 M.Biscardi, Coastal Carolina 8 35 5 5 50 6.2 J.Oldroyd, BYU 8 30 7 11 50 6.2 M.Quinn, UAB 10 36 9 14 62 6.2 T.Winkel, Kansas St. 7 23 7 9 43 6.1 E.Mooney, North Texas 9 25 10 12 55 6.1 B.Nichols, Navy 9 16 13 16 55 6.1 E.Albertson, New Mexico St. 10 22 13 18 61 6.1 B.Allen, Wisconsin 9 0 0 0 54 6.0 V.Ambrosio, Rutgers 10 28 11 15 60 6.0 C.Austin, Memphis 10 0 0 0 60 6.0 I.Bowser, UCF 7 0 0 0 42 6.0 K.Brooks, Oklahoma 10 0 0 0 60 6.0 M.Corral, Mississippi 10 0 0 0 60 6.0 J.Cropper, Fresno St. 11 0 0 0 66 6.0 J.Dotson, Penn St. 10 0 0 0 60 6.0 T.Evans, Tennessee 7 0 0 0 42 6.0 D.Guajardo, South Alabama 10 32 10 15 60 6.0 L.Jefferson, W. Michigan 10 0 0 0 60 6.0 M.Johnson, Louisiana-Lafayette 10 0 0 0 60 6.0 D.McBride, UAB 10 0 0 0 60 6.0 J.Myers, Rice 9 0 0 0 54 6.0 I.Neyor, Wyoming 10 0 0 0 60 6.0 C.Ratkovich, N. Illinois 10 0 0 0 60 6.0 J.Reed, Michigan St. 10 0 0 0 60 6.0 B.Roberts, Air Force 10 0 0 0 60 6.0 W.Shipley, Clemson 7 0 0 0 42 6.0 D.Tuggle, Ohio 10 0 0 0 60 6.0 C.Turner, Hawaii 11 0 0 0 66 6.0 S.Tyler, W. Michigan 10 0 0 0 60 6.0 J.Warren, Oklahoma St. 10 0 0 0 60 6.0 Z.White, Georgia 10 0 0 0 60 6.0 M.Willis, Liberty 10 0 0 0 60 6.0 D.Janikowski, Washington St. 10 31 10 12 59 5.9 J.Petrino, Maryland 10 31 10 15 59 5.9 S.Shrader, South Florida 10 32 9 9 59 5.9 R.Fitzgerald, Florida St. 10 34 9 12 58 5.8 M.Ruffolo, Kentucky 10 39 7 10 58 5.8 C.Culp, Nebraska 8 32 6 12 46 5.8 C.Smith, Cincinnati 8 38 3 8 46 5.8 M.Mercurio, San Jose St. 11 28 12 16 63 5.7 D.Longhetto, California 8 21 8 11 45 5.6 C.Campbell, Indiana 10 17 13 17 56 5.6 J.Cruz, Charlotte 10 33 8 12 56 5.6 A.Szmyt, Syracuse 10 34 8 13 56 5.6 C.Lytton, Boston College 9 22 9 10 49 5.4 C.Zendejas, Arizona St. 9 35 5 7 49 5.4 D.Achane, Texas A&M 10 0 0 0 54 5.4 T.Bigsby, Auburn 10 0 0 0 54 5.4 G.Bohanon, Baylor 10 0 0 0 54 5.4 T.Burks, Arkansas 10 0 0 0 54 5.4 J.Cook, Georgia 10 0 0 0 54 5.4 M.Cooper, Kent St. 10 0 0 0 54 5.4 C.Daniels, Liberty 10 0 0 0 54 5.4 H.Daniels, Air Force 10 0 0 0 54 5.4 D.Gray, SMU 10 0 0 0 54 5.4 S.Hartman, Wake Forest 10 0 0 0 54 5.4 S.Howell, North Carolina 10 0 0 0 54 5.4 B.Johnson, UCF 10 0 0 0 54 5.4 I.Likely, Coastal Carolina 10 0 0 0 54 5.4 K.Mitchell, East Carolina 10 0 0 0 54 5.4 G.Nicholson, Miami (Ohio) 10 30 9 13 54 5.4 D.Obarski, UCF 10 43 4 7 54 5.4 C.Rodriguez, Kentucky 10 0 0 0 54 5.4 C.Rucker, Arkansas St. 10 0 0 0 54 5.4 A.Shahriari, FAU 10 34 7 10 54 5.4 T.Siggers, SMU 10 0 0 0 54 5.4 C.Smith, Louisiana-Lafayette 10 0 0 0 54 5.4 D.Torrey, North Texas 10 0 0 0 54 5.4 A.Van Buren, Boise St. 10 0 0 0 54 5.4 D.Wicks, Virginia 10 0 0 0 54 5.4 M.Williams, Louisiana Tech 10 0 0 0 54 5.4 J.Colletto, Oregon St. 9 0 0 0 48 5.3 D.Drummond, Mississippi 9 0 0 0 48 5.3 Z.Franklin, UTSA 9 0 0 0 48 5.3 B.Thomas, Memphis 9 0 0 0 48 5.3 C.Turner, Nevada 9 0 0 0 48 5.3 J.Chanove, Ball St. 10 29 8 11 53 5.3

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.