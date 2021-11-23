NCAA FBS Individual Scoring

Scoring
|
|G
|PAT A
|FG
|FGA
|Pts
|Avg
|R.Ali, Marshall
|11
|0
|0
|0
|132
|12.0
|B.Hall, Iowa St.
|11
|0
|0
|0
|114
|10.4
|N.Ruggles, Ohio St.
|11
|65
|16
|17
|113
|10.3
|J.Ford, Cincinnati
|10
|0
|0
|0
|102
|10.2
|T.Thomas, Utah
|10
|0
|0
|0
|102
|10.2
|J.Dalmas, Boise St.
|11
|37
|25
|27
|112
|10.2
|H.Duplessis, UTSA
|11
|51
|20
|25
|111
|10.1
|J.Moody, Michigan
|11
|44
|22
|24
|110
|10.0
|T.Allgeier, BYU
|11
|0
|0
|0
|108
|9.8
|M.Cunningham, Louisville
|11
|0
|0
|0
|108
|9.8
|N.Sciba, Wake Forest
|11
|54
|18
|20
|108
|9.8
|K.Walker, Michigan St.
|11
|0
|0
|0
|108
|9.8
|B.Robinson, Alabama
|10
|0
|0
|0
|96
|9.6
|B.Narveson, W. Kentucky
|11
|57
|16
|18
|104
|9.5
|J.Podlesny, Georgia
|11
|56
|16
|20
|103
|9.4
|T.Badie, Missouri
|11
|0
|0
|0
|102
|9.3
|T.Henderson, Ohio St.
|11
|0
|0
|0
|102
|9.3
|B.Talton, Nevada
|11
|42
|20
|27
|102
|9.3
|D.Vaughn, Kansas St.
|11
|0
|0
|0
|102
|9.3
|S.Scarton, Pittsburgh
|11
|59
|15
|18
|101
|9.2
|C.Camper, Colorado St.
|11
|28
|24
|31
|100
|9.1
|K.Boutte, LSU
|6
|0
|0
|0
|54
|9.0
|G.Brkic, Oklahoma
|11
|48
|17
|23
|99
|9.0
|B.Robinson, Texas
|10
|0
|0
|0
|90
|9.0
|R.White, Arizona St.
|10
|0
|0
|0
|90
|9.0
|W.Reichard, Alabama
|11
|62
|12
|16
|97
|8.8
|S.Small, Texas A&M
|11
|34
|21
|26
|97
|8.8
|J.Addison, Pittsburgh
|11
|0
|0
|0
|96
|8.7
|A.McCaskill, Houston
|11
|0
|0
|0
|96
|8.7
|L.Nichols, Cent. Michigan
|11
|0
|0
|0
|96
|8.7
|C.Staton, Appalachian St.
|11
|48
|16
|17
|96
|8.7
|C.Peoples, Appalachian St.
|9
|0
|0
|0
|78
|8.7
|C.Coles, Utah St.
|11
|40
|18
|24
|93
|8.5
|C.Verdell, Oregon
|5
|0
|0
|0
|42
|8.4
|C.Ryland, E. Michigan
|11
|44
|16
|19
|92
|8.4
|H.Mevis, Missouri
|11
|40
|17
|19
|91
|8.3
|G.Atkins, North Carolina
|11
|48
|14
|18
|90
|8.2
|B.Koback, Toledo
|11
|0
|0
|0
|90
|8.2
|C.Little, Arkansas
|11
|39
|17
|21
|90
|8.2
|J.Mangham, South Florida
|11
|0
|0
|0
|90
|8.2
|K.Williams, Notre Dame
|11
|0
|0
|0
|90
|8.2
|J.Williams, Alabama
|11
|0
|0
|0
|90
|8.2
|O.Daffer, East Carolina
|11
|40
|17
|20
|89
|8.1
|C.Costa, Mississippi
|11
|48
|14
|17
|88
|8.0
|M.Fineran, Purdue
|11
|32
|19
|24
|88
|8.0
|A.Glass, Kent St.
|11
|38
|17
|21
|88
|8.0
|S.Jones, Coastal Carolina
|9
|0
|0
|0
|72
|8.0
|B.Potter, Clemson
|11
|33
|16
|20
|87
|7.9
|J.Doerer, Notre Dame
|11
|42
|15
|19
|86
|7.8
|N.Rice, Old Dominion
|11
|31
|19
|23
|86
|7.8
|C.Shudak, Iowa
|11
|32
|18
|21
|86
|7.8
|J.Garibay, Texas Tech
|10
|43
|12
|12
|78
|7.8
|J.Turner, Louisville
|11
|45
|14
|20
|85
|7.7
|D.Witherspoon, Houston
|11
|50
|12
|20
|85
|7.7
|N.Barr-Mira, UCLA
|11
|50
|12
|19
|84
|7.6
|T.Chandler, North Carolina
|11
|0
|0
|0
|84
|7.6
|T.Dye, Oregon
|11
|0
|0
|0
|84
|7.6
|I.Hankins, Baylor
|11
|48
|12
|15
|84
|7.6
|B.Mazza, SMU
|11
|54
|11
|15
|84
|7.6
|C.McGrath, Tennessee
|11
|54
|10
|13
|84
|7.6
|D.Pierce, Florida
|11
|0
|0
|0
|84
|7.6
|G.Shrader, Syracuse
|11
|0
|0
|0
|84
|7.6
|S.Tucker, Syracuse
|11
|0
|0
|0
|84
|7.6
|B.Farrell, Virginia
|8
|31
|10
|12
|61
|7.6
|P.Lewis, Southern Cal
|8
|20
|14
|17
|61
|7.6
|J.Barnes, Louisiana Tech
|11
|35
|16
|20
|83
|7.5
|C.Dunn, NC State
|11
|44
|13
|18
|83
|7.5
|M.Meeder, Cent. Michigan
|11
|46
|13
|20
|83
|7.5
|J.Richardson, N. Illinois
|11
|29
|18
|22
|83
|7.5
|J.Knighton, Miami
|8
|0
|0
|0
|60
|7.5
|G.Kell, TCU
|11
|40
|14
|18
|82
|7.5
|C.Legg, West Virginia
|11
|31
|17
|20
|82
|7.5
|T.Cluckey, Toledo
|11
|42
|13
|21
|81
|7.4
|B.Grupe, Arkansas St.
|11
|31
|17
|20
|81
|7.4
|B.Corum, Michigan
|9
|0
|0
|0
|66
|7.3
|M.Shipley, Hawaii
|12
|37
|17
|20
|88
|7.3
|A.Borregales, Miami
|11
|41
|13
|17
|80
|7.3
|J.Stout, Penn St.
|11
|33
|16
|22
|80
|7.3
|C.Silva, Fresno St.
|9
|26
|13
|16
|65
|7.2
|B.Allen, Wisconsin
|10
|0
|0
|0
|72
|7.2
|J.Hall, Ball St.
|10
|0
|0
|0
|72
|7.2
|G.Wilson, Ohio St.
|10
|0
|0
|0
|72
|7.2
|Z.Long, Tulsa
|11
|29
|17
|18
|79
|7.2
|A.Mevis, Iowa St.
|11
|28
|17
|19
|79
|7.2
|L.Brown, West Virginia
|11
|0
|0
|0
|78
|7.1
|C.Dicker, Texas
|11
|48
|10
|12
|78
|7.1
|H.Haskins, Michigan
|11
|0
|0
|0
|78
|7.1
|A.Martinez, Nebraska
|11
|0
|0
|0
|78
|7.1
|C.Olave, Ohio St.
|11
|0
|0
|0
|78
|7.1
|C.Williams, UNLV
|11
|0
|0
|0
|78
|7.1
|G.Baechle, UTEP
|11
|30
|16
|21
|77
|7.0
|A.Carlson, Auburn
|11
|36
|14
|21
|77
|7.0
|C.Ham, Duke
|10
|31
|13
|19
|70
|7.0
|C.Lewis, Oregon
|11
|47
|10
|12
|76
|6.9
|S.Johnson, Ohio
|10
|26
|15
|22
|69
|6.9
|S.McGrew, Washington
|7
|0
|0
|0
|48
|6.9
|M.Araiza, San Diego St.
|11
|36
|13
|20
|75
|6.8
|C.Larsh, Wisconsin
|11
|37
|13
|17
|75
|6.8
|J.Romo, Virginia Tech
|11
|30
|15
|19
|75
|6.8
|C.York, LSU
|11
|36
|13
|16
|75
|6.8
|W.Shipley, Clemson
|8
|0
|0
|0
|54
|6.8
|E.Hayes, Oregon St.
|11
|47
|9
|14
|74
|6.7
|M.Coghlin, Michigan St.
|10
|37
|10
|16
|67
|6.7
|J.Oldroyd, BYU
|9
|34
|9
|13
|60
|6.7
|A.McNulty, Buffalo
|11
|37
|12
|20
|73
|6.6
|D.Bailey, Colorado St.
|10
|0
|0
|0
|66
|6.6
|S.Evans, E. Michigan
|10
|0
|0
|0
|66
|6.6
|B.Baylor, Oregon St.
|11
|0
|0
|0
|72
|6.5
|Z.Charbonnet, UCLA
|11
|0
|0
|0
|72
|6.5
|S.McCormick, UTSA
|11
|0
|0
|0
|72
|6.5
|D.McDuffie, Buffalo
|11
|0
|0
|0
|72
|6.5
|C.Ratkovich, N. Illinois
|11
|0
|0
|0
|72
|6.5
|J.Sterns, W. Kentucky
|11
|0
|0
|0
|72
|6.5
|M.Trickett, Minnesota
|11
|35
|13
|20
|72
|6.5
|X.Worthy, Texas
|11
|0
|0
|0
|72
|6.5
|J.Redding, Utah
|8
|30
|8
|11
|52
|6.5
|E.Albertson, New Mexico St.
|11
|23
|16
|21
|71
|6.5
|D.Gutierrez, UNLV
|11
|23
|16
|18
|71
|6.5
|S.Keller, Texas State
|11
|29
|14
|17
|71
|6.5
|C.Sutherland, Louisiana-Monroe
|11
|27
|15
|20
|71
|6.5
|B.Cimaglia, Georgia Tech
|10
|33
|11
|15
|64
|6.4
|N.Needham, Bowling Green
|11
|26
|15
|15
|70
|6.4
|M.Quinn, UAB
|11
|40
|10
|15
|69
|6.3
|D.Longhetto, California
|9
|26
|10
|13
|56
|6.2
|E.Mooney, North Texas
|10
|32
|10
|12
|62
|6.2
|T.Winkel, Kansas St.
|7
|23
|7
|9
|43
|6.1
|M.Biscardi, Coastal Carolina
|9
|40
|5
|6
|55
|6.1
|D.Achane, Texas A&M
|11
|0
|0
|0
|66
|6.0
|I.Bowser, UCF
|7
|0
|0
|0
|42
|6.0
|T.Burks, Arkansas
|11
|0
|0
|0
|66
|6.0
|S.Conner, Mississippi
|11
|0
|0
|0
|66
|6.0
|J.Cropper, Fresno St.
|11
|0
|0
|0
|66
|6.0
|J.Dotson, Penn St.
|11
|0
|0
|0
|66
|6.0
|M.Durant, Duke
|11
|0
|0
|0
|66
|6.0
|T.Evans, Tennessee
|7
|0
|0
|0
|42
|6.0
|Z.Franklin, UTSA
|10
|0
|0
|0
|60
|6.0
|M.Johnson, Louisiana-Lafayette
|11
|0
|0
|0
|66
|6.0
|D.McBride, UAB
|11
|0
|0
|0
|66
|6.0
|N.McCord, Mississippi St.
|7
|21
|7
|12
|42
|6.0
|J.Myers, Rice
|9
|0
|0
|0
|54
|6.0
|I.Neyor, Wyoming
|11
|0
|0
|0
|66
|6.0
|B.Nichols, Navy
|10
|21
|13
|16
|60
|6.0
|A.Perry, Wake Forest
|11
|0
|0
|0
|66
|6.0
|B.Roberts, Air Force
|11
|0
|0
|0
|66
|6.0
|M.Ruffolo, Kentucky
|11
|47
|7
|10
|66
|6.0
|A.Smith, Baylor
|11
|0
|0
|0
|66
|6.0
|S.Thompson, Texas Tech
|9
|0
|0
|0
|54
|6.0
|D.Torrey, North Texas
|11
|0
|0
|0
|66
|6.0
|C.Turner, Nevada
|10
|0
|0
|0
|60
|6.0
|S.Tyler, W. Michigan
|11
|0
|0
|0
|66
|6.0
|Z.White, Georgia
|11
|0
|0
|0
|66
|6.0
|P.White, South Carolina
|11
|27
|13
|14
|66
|6.0
|D.Janikowski, Washington St.
|11
|37
|10
|12
|65
|5.9
|R.Fitzgerald, Florida St.
|11
|37
|10
|13
|64
|5.8
|C.Culp, Nebraska
|8
|32
|6
|12
|46
|5.8
|C.Smith, Cincinnati
|8
|38
|3
|8
|46
|5.8
|J.McCourt, Illinois
|11
|21
|14
|19
|63
|5.7
|M.Mercurio, San Jose St.
|11
|28
|12
|16
|63
|5.7
|J.Petrino, Maryland
|11
|32
|11
|17
|63
|5.7
|D.Guajardo, South Alabama
|11
|34
|10
|15
|62
|5.6
|D.Obarski, UCF
|11
|50
|4
|7
|61
|5.5
|S.Shrader, South Florida
|11
|34
|9
|10
|61
|5.5
|A.Szmyt, Syracuse
|11
|36
|9
|14
|61
|5.5
|C.Turner, Hawaii
|12
|0
|0
|0
|66
|5.5
|V.Ambrosio, Rutgers
|11
|28
|11
|15
|60
|5.5
|C.Austin, Memphis
|11
|0
|0
|0
|60
|5.5
|C.Becker, Colorado
|11
|24
|12
|17
|60
|5.5
|T.Bigsby, Auburn
|11
|0
|0
|0
|60
|5.5
|M.Borghi, Washington St.
|11
|0
|0
|0
|60
|5.5
|K.Brooks, Oklahoma
|11
|0
|0
|0
|60
|5.5
|J.Cook, Georgia
|11
|0
|0
|0
|60
|5.5
|M.Cooper, Kent St.
|11
|0
|0
|0
|60
|5.5
|M.Corral, Mississippi
|11
|0
|0
|0
|60
|5.5
|D.Crum, Kent St.
|11
|0
|0
|0
|60
|5.5
|J.Cruz, Charlotte
|11
|37
|8
|13
|60
|5.5
|L.Jefferson, W. Michigan
|11
|0
|0
|0
|60
|5.5
|B.Johnson, UCF
|11
|0
|0
|0
|60
|5.5
|I.Likely, Coastal Carolina
|11
|0
|0
|0
|60
|5.5
|K.Mitchell, East Carolina
|11
|0
|0
|0
|60
|5.5
|J.Reed, Michigan St.
|11
|0
|0
|0
|60
|5.5
|C.Rodriguez, Kentucky
|11
|0
|0
|0
|60
|5.5
|T.Siggers, SMU
|11
|0
|0
|0
|60
|5.5
|M.Tinsley, W. Kentucky
|11
|0
|0
|0
|60
|5.5
|D.Tuggle, Ohio
|11
|0
|0
|0
|60
|5.5
|J.Warren, Oklahoma St.
|11
|0
|0
|0
|60
|5.5
|M.Willis, Liberty
|11
|0
|0
|0
|60
|5.5
|S.Ciucci, Marshall
|9
|31
|6
|9
|49
|5.4
|J.Colletto, Oregon St.
|10
|0
|0
|0
|54
|5.4
|R.Doubs, Nevada
|10
|0
|0
|0
|54
|5.4
|D.Drummond, Mississippi
|10
|0
|0
|0
|54
|5.4
|D.Gray, SMU
|10
|0
|0
|0
|54
|5.4
|S.Howell, North Carolina
|10
|0
|0
|0
|54
|5.4
|C.Lytton, Boston College
|10
|24
|10
|11
|54
|5.4
|K.Philips, UCLA
|10
|0
|0
|0
|54
|5.4
|D.Thompson-Robinson, UCLA
|10
|0
|0
|0
|54
|5.4
|J.Sullivan, Cent. Michigan
|9
|0
|0
|0
|48
|5.3
|B.Thomas, Memphis
|9
|0
|0
|0
|48
|5.3
|C.Zendejas, Arizona St.
|10
|36
|6
|9
|53
|5.3
|C.Campbell, Indiana
|11
|19
|13
|17
|58
|5.3
|P.Henry, Washington
|11
|25
|11
|14
|58
|5.3
Copyright
© 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments