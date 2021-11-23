NCAA FBS Individual Scoring

Scoring

G PAT A FG FGA Pts Avg R.Ali, Marshall 11 0 0 0 132 12.0 B.Hall, Iowa St. 11 0 0 0 114 10.4 N.Ruggles, Ohio St. 11 65 16 17 113 10.3 J.Ford, Cincinnati 10 0 0 0 102 10.2 T.Thomas, Utah 10 0 0 0 102 10.2 J.Dalmas, Boise St. 11 37 25 27 112 10.2 H.Duplessis, UTSA 11 51 20 25 111 10.1 J.Moody, Michigan 11 44 22 24 110 10.0 T.Allgeier, BYU 11 0 0 0 108 9.8 M.Cunningham, Louisville 11 0 0 0 108 9.8 N.Sciba, Wake Forest 11 54 18 20 108 9.8 K.Walker, Michigan St. 11 0 0 0 108 9.8 B.Robinson, Alabama 10 0 0 0 96 9.6 B.Narveson, W. Kentucky 11 57 16 18 104 9.5 J.Podlesny, Georgia 11 56 16 20 103 9.4 T.Badie, Missouri 11 0 0 0 102 9.3 T.Henderson, Ohio St. 11 0 0 0 102 9.3 B.Talton, Nevada 11 42 20 27 102 9.3 D.Vaughn, Kansas St. 11 0 0 0 102 9.3 S.Scarton, Pittsburgh 11 59 15 18 101 9.2 C.Camper, Colorado St. 11 28 24 31 100 9.1 K.Boutte, LSU 6 0 0 0 54 9.0 G.Brkic, Oklahoma 11 48 17 23 99 9.0 B.Robinson, Texas 10 0 0 0 90 9.0 R.White, Arizona St. 10 0 0 0 90 9.0 W.Reichard, Alabama 11 62 12 16 97 8.8 S.Small, Texas A&M 11 34 21 26 97 8.8 J.Addison, Pittsburgh 11 0 0 0 96 8.7 A.McCaskill, Houston 11 0 0 0 96 8.7 L.Nichols, Cent. Michigan 11 0 0 0 96 8.7 C.Staton, Appalachian St. 11 48 16 17 96 8.7 C.Peoples, Appalachian St. 9 0 0 0 78 8.7 C.Coles, Utah St. 11 40 18 24 93 8.5 C.Verdell, Oregon 5 0 0 0 42 8.4 C.Ryland, E. Michigan 11 44 16 19 92 8.4 H.Mevis, Missouri 11 40 17 19 91 8.3 G.Atkins, North Carolina 11 48 14 18 90 8.2 B.Koback, Toledo 11 0 0 0 90 8.2 C.Little, Arkansas 11 39 17 21 90 8.2 J.Mangham, South Florida 11 0 0 0 90 8.2 K.Williams, Notre Dame 11 0 0 0 90 8.2 J.Williams, Alabama 11 0 0 0 90 8.2 O.Daffer, East Carolina 11 40 17 20 89 8.1 C.Costa, Mississippi 11 48 14 17 88 8.0 M.Fineran, Purdue 11 32 19 24 88 8.0 A.Glass, Kent St. 11 38 17 21 88 8.0 S.Jones, Coastal Carolina 9 0 0 0 72 8.0 B.Potter, Clemson 11 33 16 20 87 7.9 J.Doerer, Notre Dame 11 42 15 19 86 7.8 N.Rice, Old Dominion 11 31 19 23 86 7.8 C.Shudak, Iowa 11 32 18 21 86 7.8 J.Garibay, Texas Tech 10 43 12 12 78 7.8 J.Turner, Louisville 11 45 14 20 85 7.7 D.Witherspoon, Houston 11 50 12 20 85 7.7 N.Barr-Mira, UCLA 11 50 12 19 84 7.6 T.Chandler, North Carolina 11 0 0 0 84 7.6 T.Dye, Oregon 11 0 0 0 84 7.6 I.Hankins, Baylor 11 48 12 15 84 7.6 B.Mazza, SMU 11 54 11 15 84 7.6 C.McGrath, Tennessee 11 54 10 13 84 7.6 D.Pierce, Florida 11 0 0 0 84 7.6 G.Shrader, Syracuse 11 0 0 0 84 7.6 S.Tucker, Syracuse 11 0 0 0 84 7.6 B.Farrell, Virginia 8 31 10 12 61 7.6 P.Lewis, Southern Cal 8 20 14 17 61 7.6 J.Barnes, Louisiana Tech 11 35 16 20 83 7.5 C.Dunn, NC State 11 44 13 18 83 7.5 M.Meeder, Cent. Michigan 11 46 13 20 83 7.5 J.Richardson, N. Illinois 11 29 18 22 83 7.5 J.Knighton, Miami 8 0 0 0 60 7.5 G.Kell, TCU 11 40 14 18 82 7.5 C.Legg, West Virginia 11 31 17 20 82 7.5 T.Cluckey, Toledo 11 42 13 21 81 7.4 B.Grupe, Arkansas St. 11 31 17 20 81 7.4 B.Corum, Michigan 9 0 0 0 66 7.3 M.Shipley, Hawaii 12 37 17 20 88 7.3 A.Borregales, Miami 11 41 13 17 80 7.3 J.Stout, Penn St. 11 33 16 22 80 7.3 C.Silva, Fresno St. 9 26 13 16 65 7.2 B.Allen, Wisconsin 10 0 0 0 72 7.2 J.Hall, Ball St. 10 0 0 0 72 7.2 G.Wilson, Ohio St. 10 0 0 0 72 7.2 Z.Long, Tulsa 11 29 17 18 79 7.2 A.Mevis, Iowa St. 11 28 17 19 79 7.2 L.Brown, West Virginia 11 0 0 0 78 7.1 C.Dicker, Texas 11 48 10 12 78 7.1 H.Haskins, Michigan 11 0 0 0 78 7.1 A.Martinez, Nebraska 11 0 0 0 78 7.1 C.Olave, Ohio St. 11 0 0 0 78 7.1 C.Williams, UNLV 11 0 0 0 78 7.1 G.Baechle, UTEP 11 30 16 21 77 7.0 A.Carlson, Auburn 11 36 14 21 77 7.0 C.Ham, Duke 10 31 13 19 70 7.0 C.Lewis, Oregon 11 47 10 12 76 6.9 S.Johnson, Ohio 10 26 15 22 69 6.9 S.McGrew, Washington 7 0 0 0 48 6.9 M.Araiza, San Diego St. 11 36 13 20 75 6.8 C.Larsh, Wisconsin 11 37 13 17 75 6.8 J.Romo, Virginia Tech 11 30 15 19 75 6.8 C.York, LSU 11 36 13 16 75 6.8 W.Shipley, Clemson 8 0 0 0 54 6.8 E.Hayes, Oregon St. 11 47 9 14 74 6.7 M.Coghlin, Michigan St. 10 37 10 16 67 6.7 J.Oldroyd, BYU 9 34 9 13 60 6.7 A.McNulty, Buffalo 11 37 12 20 73 6.6 D.Bailey, Colorado St. 10 0 0 0 66 6.6 S.Evans, E. Michigan 10 0 0 0 66 6.6 B.Baylor, Oregon St. 11 0 0 0 72 6.5 Z.Charbonnet, UCLA 11 0 0 0 72 6.5 S.McCormick, UTSA 11 0 0 0 72 6.5 D.McDuffie, Buffalo 11 0 0 0 72 6.5 C.Ratkovich, N. Illinois 11 0 0 0 72 6.5 J.Sterns, W. Kentucky 11 0 0 0 72 6.5 M.Trickett, Minnesota 11 35 13 20 72 6.5 X.Worthy, Texas 11 0 0 0 72 6.5 J.Redding, Utah 8 30 8 11 52 6.5 E.Albertson, New Mexico St. 11 23 16 21 71 6.5 D.Gutierrez, UNLV 11 23 16 18 71 6.5 S.Keller, Texas State 11 29 14 17 71 6.5 C.Sutherland, Louisiana-Monroe 11 27 15 20 71 6.5 B.Cimaglia, Georgia Tech 10 33 11 15 64 6.4 N.Needham, Bowling Green 11 26 15 15 70 6.4 M.Quinn, UAB 11 40 10 15 69 6.3 D.Longhetto, California 9 26 10 13 56 6.2 E.Mooney, North Texas 10 32 10 12 62 6.2 T.Winkel, Kansas St. 7 23 7 9 43 6.1 M.Biscardi, Coastal Carolina 9 40 5 6 55 6.1 D.Achane, Texas A&M 11 0 0 0 66 6.0 I.Bowser, UCF 7 0 0 0 42 6.0 T.Burks, Arkansas 11 0 0 0 66 6.0 S.Conner, Mississippi 11 0 0 0 66 6.0 J.Cropper, Fresno St. 11 0 0 0 66 6.0 J.Dotson, Penn St. 11 0 0 0 66 6.0 M.Durant, Duke 11 0 0 0 66 6.0 T.Evans, Tennessee 7 0 0 0 42 6.0 Z.Franklin, UTSA 10 0 0 0 60 6.0 M.Johnson, Louisiana-Lafayette 11 0 0 0 66 6.0 D.McBride, UAB 11 0 0 0 66 6.0 N.McCord, Mississippi St. 7 21 7 12 42 6.0 J.Myers, Rice 9 0 0 0 54 6.0 I.Neyor, Wyoming 11 0 0 0 66 6.0 B.Nichols, Navy 10 21 13 16 60 6.0 A.Perry, Wake Forest 11 0 0 0 66 6.0 B.Roberts, Air Force 11 0 0 0 66 6.0 M.Ruffolo, Kentucky 11 47 7 10 66 6.0 A.Smith, Baylor 11 0 0 0 66 6.0 S.Thompson, Texas Tech 9 0 0 0 54 6.0 D.Torrey, North Texas 11 0 0 0 66 6.0 C.Turner, Nevada 10 0 0 0 60 6.0 S.Tyler, W. Michigan 11 0 0 0 66 6.0 Z.White, Georgia 11 0 0 0 66 6.0 P.White, South Carolina 11 27 13 14 66 6.0 D.Janikowski, Washington St. 11 37 10 12 65 5.9 R.Fitzgerald, Florida St. 11 37 10 13 64 5.8 C.Culp, Nebraska 8 32 6 12 46 5.8 C.Smith, Cincinnati 8 38 3 8 46 5.8 J.McCourt, Illinois 11 21 14 19 63 5.7 M.Mercurio, San Jose St. 11 28 12 16 63 5.7 J.Petrino, Maryland 11 32 11 17 63 5.7 D.Guajardo, South Alabama 11 34 10 15 62 5.6 D.Obarski, UCF 11 50 4 7 61 5.5 S.Shrader, South Florida 11 34 9 10 61 5.5 A.Szmyt, Syracuse 11 36 9 14 61 5.5 C.Turner, Hawaii 12 0 0 0 66 5.5 V.Ambrosio, Rutgers 11 28 11 15 60 5.5 C.Austin, Memphis 11 0 0 0 60 5.5 C.Becker, Colorado 11 24 12 17 60 5.5 T.Bigsby, Auburn 11 0 0 0 60 5.5 M.Borghi, Washington St. 11 0 0 0 60 5.5 K.Brooks, Oklahoma 11 0 0 0 60 5.5 J.Cook, Georgia 11 0 0 0 60 5.5 M.Cooper, Kent St. 11 0 0 0 60 5.5 M.Corral, Mississippi 11 0 0 0 60 5.5 D.Crum, Kent St. 11 0 0 0 60 5.5 J.Cruz, Charlotte 11 37 8 13 60 5.5 L.Jefferson, W. Michigan 11 0 0 0 60 5.5 B.Johnson, UCF 11 0 0 0 60 5.5 I.Likely, Coastal Carolina 11 0 0 0 60 5.5 K.Mitchell, East Carolina 11 0 0 0 60 5.5 J.Reed, Michigan St. 11 0 0 0 60 5.5 C.Rodriguez, Kentucky 11 0 0 0 60 5.5 T.Siggers, SMU 11 0 0 0 60 5.5 M.Tinsley, W. Kentucky 11 0 0 0 60 5.5 D.Tuggle, Ohio 11 0 0 0 60 5.5 J.Warren, Oklahoma St. 11 0 0 0 60 5.5 M.Willis, Liberty 11 0 0 0 60 5.5 S.Ciucci, Marshall 9 31 6 9 49 5.4 J.Colletto, Oregon St. 10 0 0 0 54 5.4 R.Doubs, Nevada 10 0 0 0 54 5.4 D.Drummond, Mississippi 10 0 0 0 54 5.4 D.Gray, SMU 10 0 0 0 54 5.4 S.Howell, North Carolina 10 0 0 0 54 5.4 C.Lytton, Boston College 10 24 10 11 54 5.4 K.Philips, UCLA 10 0 0 0 54 5.4 D.Thompson-Robinson, UCLA 10 0 0 0 54 5.4 J.Sullivan, Cent. Michigan 9 0 0 0 48 5.3 B.Thomas, Memphis 9 0 0 0 48 5.3 C.Zendejas, Arizona St. 10 36 6 9 53 5.3 C.Campbell, Indiana 11 19 13 17 58 5.3 P.Henry, Washington 11 25 11 14 58 5.3

