NCAA FBS Individual Scoring

Scoring

G PAT A FG FGA Pts Avg B.Hall, Iowa St. 12 0 0 0 138 11.5 R.Ali, Marshall 12 0 0 0 132 11.0 H.Duplessis, UTSA 12 53 23 28 122 10.2 N.Ruggles, Ohio St. 12 68 18 19 122 10.2 B.Narveson, W. Kentucky 12 62 20 23 121 10.1 T.Allgeier, BYU 12 0 0 0 120 10.0 N.Sciba, Wake Forest 12 59 20 22 119 9.9 J.Ford, Cincinnati 11 0 0 0 108 9.8 T.Thomas, Utah 11 0 0 0 108 9.8 J.Dalmas, Boise St. 12 39 26 28 116 9.7 J.Moody, Michigan 12 50 22 24 116 9.7 M.Cunningham, Louisville 12 0 0 0 114 9.5 T.Henderson, Ohio St. 12 0 0 0 114 9.5 K.Walker, Michigan St. 12 0 0 0 114 9.5 J.Podlesny, Georgia 12 62 17 21 112 9.3 B.Talton, Nevada 12 49 21 29 112 9.3 J.Addison, Pittsburgh 12 0 0 0 108 9.0 T.Badie, Missouri 12 0 0 0 108 9.0 K.Boutte, LSU 6 0 0 0 54 9.0 H.Haskins, Michigan 12 0 0 0 108 9.0 B.Koback, Toledo 12 0 0 0 108 9.0 B.Robinson, Texas 10 0 0 0 90 9.0 S.Scarton, Pittsburgh 12 63 16 19 108 9.0 D.Vaughn, Kansas St. 12 0 0 0 108 9.0 G.Brkic, Oklahoma 12 52 18 24 106 8.8 W.Reichard, Alabama 12 64 14 18 105 8.8 C.Staton, Appalachian St. 12 51 18 19 105 8.8 B.Robinson, Alabama 11 0 0 0 96 8.7 R.White, Arizona St. 11 0 0 0 96 8.7 C.Camper, Colorado St. 12 29 25 32 104 8.7 S.Small, Texas A&M 12 37 22 27 103 8.6 G.Atkins, North Carolina 12 51 17 21 102 8.5 A.McCaskill, Houston 12 0 0 0 102 8.5 L.Nichols, Cent. Michigan 12 0 0 0 102 8.5 K.Williams, Notre Dame 12 0 0 0 102 8.5 A.Glass, Kent St. 12 44 19 24 100 8.3 C.Little, Arkansas 12 43 19 23 100 8.3 H.Mevis, Missouri 12 40 20 22 100 8.3 C.Shudak, Iowa 12 34 22 25 100 8.3 B.Potter, Clemson 12 36 19 23 99 8.2 C.Coles, Utah St. 12 45 18 25 98 8.2 A.Borregales, Miami 12 45 17 21 96 8.0 C.Costa, Mississippi 11 48 14 17 88 8.0 O.Daffer, East Carolina 12 41 19 23 96 8.0 T.Dye, Oregon 12 0 0 0 96 8.0 M.Fineran, Purdue 12 38 20 25 96 8.0 P.Lewis, Southern Cal 9 22 17 20 72 8.0 C.Ryland, E. Michigan 12 45 17 20 96 8.0 J.Doerer, Notre Dame 12 48 16 20 95 7.9 N.Barr-Mira, UCLA 12 54 14 21 94 7.8 N.Rice, Old Dominion 12 39 19 24 94 7.8 D.Witherspoon, Houston 12 56 13 21 94 7.8 S.Jones, Coastal Carolina 10 0 0 0 78 7.8 C.Peoples, Appalachian St. 10 0 0 0 78 7.8 I.Hankins, Baylor 12 51 14 18 93 7.8 C.McGrath, Tennessee 12 60 11 14 93 7.8 C.Legg, West Virginia 12 35 19 23 92 7.7 J.Garibay, Texas Tech 11 46 13 14 84 7.6 B.Grupe, Arkansas St. 12 32 20 25 91 7.6 B.Mazza, SMU 12 58 12 16 91 7.6 J.Barnes, Louisiana Tech 12 39 17 21 90 7.5 J.Mangham, South Florida 12 0 0 0 90 7.5 M.Meeder, Cent. Michigan 12 50 14 21 90 7.5 D.Pierce, Florida 12 0 0 0 90 7.5 J.Williams, Alabama 12 0 0 0 90 7.5 C.Williams, UNLV 12 0 0 0 90 7.5 B.Farrell, Virginia 9 34 11 13 67 7.4 Z.Long, Tulsa 12 33 19 20 89 7.4 M.Shipley, Hawaii 13 42 18 21 96 7.4 T.Cluckey, Toledo 12 49 13 21 88 7.3 C.Dicker, Texas 12 50 13 15 88 7.3 J.Knighton, Miami 9 0 0 0 66 7.3 A.Mevis, Iowa St. 12 31 19 21 88 7.3 J.Turner, Louisville 12 48 14 21 88 7.3 C.Silva, Fresno St. 10 31 14 17 73 7.3 C.Dunn, NC State 12 48 13 19 87 7.2 J.Richardson, N. Illinois 12 32 18 23 86 7.2 A.Martinez, Nebraska 11 0 0 0 78 7.1 G.Wilson, Ohio St. 11 0 0 0 78 7.1 M.Araiza, San Diego St. 12 39 15 24 84 7.0 L.Brown, West Virginia 12 0 0 0 84 7.0 A.Carlson, Auburn 11 36 14 21 77 7.0 T.Chandler, North Carolina 12 0 0 0 84 7.0 G.Kell, TCU 12 42 14 18 84 7.0 C.Lewis, Oregon 12 52 11 13 84 7.0 J.Romo, Virginia Tech 12 33 17 21 84 7.0 G.Shrader, Syracuse 12 0 0 0 84 7.0 D.Torrey, North Texas 12 0 0 0 84 7.0 S.Tucker, Syracuse 12 0 0 0 84 7.0 C.York, LSU 12 39 15 18 84 7.0 N.Needham, Bowling Green 12 27 19 20 83 6.9 M.Trickett, Minnesota 12 37 16 23 83 6.9 G.Baechle, UTEP 12 32 17 22 82 6.8 C.Larsh, Wisconsin 12 38 15 20 82 6.8 J.Stout, Penn St. 12 36 16 23 82 6.8 D.Janikowski, Washington St. 12 41 14 17 81 6.8 C.Ham, Duke 11 32 14 20 74 6.7 J.McCourt, Illinois 12 26 18 23 80 6.7 W.Shipley, Clemson 9 0 0 0 60 6.7 S.Johnson, Ohio 11 27 16 23 73 6.6 B.Corum, Michigan 10 0 0 0 66 6.6 E.Albertson, New Mexico St. 12 29 17 22 79 6.6 B.Allen, Wisconsin 11 0 0 0 72 6.5 M.Coghlin, Michigan St. 11 39 11 17 72 6.5 S.Evans, E. Michigan 11 0 0 0 72 6.5 J.Hall, Ball St. 11 0 0 0 72 6.5 B.Baylor, Oregon St. 12 0 0 0 78 6.5 Z.Charbonnet, UCLA 12 0 0 0 78 6.5 S.Conner, Mississippi 12 0 0 0 78 6.5 J.Cropper, Fresno St. 12 0 0 0 78 6.5 J.Dotson, Penn St. 12 0 0 0 78 6.5 C.Olave, Ohio St. 12 0 0 0 78 6.5 J.Oldroyd, BYU 10 39 9 13 65 6.5 A.Perry, Wake Forest 12 0 0 0 78 6.5 C.Ratkovich, N. Illinois 12 0 0 0 78 6.5 B.Roberts, Air Force 12 0 0 0 78 6.5 E.Mooney, North Texas 11 38 11 13 71 6.5 E.Hayes, Oregon St. 12 47 10 15 77 6.4 S.Keller, Texas State 12 32 15 18 77 6.4 B.Cimaglia, Georgia Tech 10 33 11 15 64 6.4 A.McNulty, Buffalo 12 37 13 21 76 6.3 M.Ruffolo, Kentucky 12 54 8 11 76 6.3 M.Quinn, UAB 12 46 10 15 75 6.2 C.Sutherland, Louisiana-Monroe 12 28 16 21 75 6.2 J.Redding, Utah 9 34 8 12 56 6.2 B.Nichols, Navy 11 26 14 17 68 6.2 T.Winkel, Kansas St. 7 23 7 9 43 6.1 N.McCord, Mississippi St. 8 22 9 16 49 6.1 D.Gutierrez, UNLV 12 25 16 18 73 6.1 M.Mercurio, San Jose St. 12 29 15 19 73 6.1 G.Nicholson, Miami (Ohio) 12 38 13 17 73 6.1 D.Bailey, Colorado St. 11 0 0 0 66 6.0 M.Borghi, Washington St. 12 0 0 0 72 6.0 I.Bowser, UCF 7 0 0 0 42 6.0 J.Buchanan, Army 11 0 0 0 66 6.0 T.Burks, Arkansas 12 0 0 0 72 6.0 R.Doubs, Nevada 11 0 0 0 66 6.0 S.Howell, North Carolina 11 0 0 0 66 6.0 T.Loop, Arizona 8 12 12 12 48 6.0 D.McBride, UAB 12 0 0 0 72 6.0 S.McCormick, UTSA 12 0 0 0 72 6.0 D.McDuffie, Buffalo 12 0 0 0 72 6.0 S.McGrew, Washington 8 0 0 0 48 6.0 I.Neyor, Wyoming 12 0 0 0 72 6.0 K.Philips, UCLA 11 0 0 0 66 6.0 A.Smith, Baylor 12 0 0 0 72 6.0 J.Sterns, W. Kentucky 12 0 0 0 72 6.0 J.Sullivan, Cent. Michigan 10 0 0 0 60 6.0 S.Tyler, W. Michigan 12 0 0 0 72 6.0 P.White, South Carolina 11 27 13 14 66 6.0 X.Worthy, Texas 12 0 0 0 72 6.0 J.Cruz, Charlotte 12 41 10 15 70 5.8 M.Biscardi, Coastal Carolina 10 44 5 6 58 5.8 D.Longhetto, California 10 28 10 13 58 5.8 C.Culp, Nebraska 8 32 6 12 46 5.8 D.Guajardo, South Alabama 12 35 12 17 69 5.8 N.Ruiz, Georgia St. 12 41 10 12 69 5.8 C.Smith, Cincinnati 8 38 3 8 46 5.8 S.Shrader, South Florida 12 35 11 13 68 5.7 C.Becker, Colorado 12 25 14 20 67 5.6 R.Fitzgerald, Florida St. 12 40 10 13 67 5.6 J.Petrino, Maryland 12 38 11 18 67 5.6 Z.Rankin, Middle Tennessee 12 41 9 12 67 5.6 C.Turner, Hawaii 13 0 0 0 72 5.5 D.Achane, Texas A&M 12 0 0 0 66 5.5 B.Bowers, Georgia 12 0 0 0 66 5.5 M.Cooper, Kent St. 12 0 0 0 66 5.5 M.Corral, Mississippi 12 0 0 0 66 5.5 D.Crum, Kent St. 12 0 0 0 66 5.5 N.Dell, Houston 12 0 0 0 66 5.5 M.Durant, Duke 12 0 0 0 66 5.5 B.Johnson, UCF 12 0 0 0 66 5.5 M.Johnson, Louisiana-Lafayette 12 0 0 0 66 5.5 D.Obarski, UCF 12 52 5 10 66 5.5 J.Reed, Michigan St. 12 0 0 0 66 5.5 C.Rodriguez, Kentucky 12 0 0 0 66 5.5 J.Warren, Oklahoma St. 12 0 0 0 66 5.5 Z.White, Georgia 12 0 0 0 66 5.5 M.Willis, Liberty 12 0 0 0 66 5.5 Z.Franklin, UTSA 11 0 0 0 60 5.5 S.Moore, W. Michigan 11 0 0 0 60 5.5 T.Siggers, SMU 11 0 0 0 60 5.5 C.Turner, Nevada 11 0 0 0 60 5.5 D.Gray, SMU 10 0 0 0 54 5.4 J.Myers, Rice 10 0 0 0 54 5.4 S.Thompson, Texas Tech 10 0 0 0 54 5.4 B.Watson, Old Dominion 10 0 0 0 54 5.4 T.Brown, Oklahoma St. 12 31 11 14 64 5.3 B.Thomas, Memphis 9 0 0 0 48 5.3 C.Lytton, Boston College 11 25 11 12 58 5.3 A.Szmyt, Syracuse 12 38 9 14 63 5.2 R.White, Coastal Carolina 8 0 0 0 42 5.2 C.Howard, Florida 9 30 6 6 47 5.2 S.Ciucci, Marshall 10 34 6 9 52 5.2 C.Zendejas, Arizona St. 11 40 6 9 57 5.2 V.Ambrosio, Rutgers 12 30 11 15 62 5.2 C.Austin, Memphis 12 0 0 0 60 5.0 T.Bigsby, Auburn 12 0 0 0 60 5.0 K.Brooks, Oklahoma 12 0 0 0 60 5.0 J.Cook, Georgia 12 0 0 0 60 5.0

