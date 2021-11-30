NCAA FBS Individual Scoring

Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Scoring
|G
|PAT A
|FG
|FGA
|Pts
|Avg
|B.Hall, Iowa St.
|12
|0
|0
|0
|138
|11.5
|R.Ali, Marshall
|12
|0
|0
|0
|132
|11.0
|H.Duplessis, UTSA
|12
|53
|23
|28
|122
|10.2
|N.Ruggles, Ohio St.
|12
|68
|18
|19
|122
|10.2
|B.Narveson, W. Kentucky
|12
|62
|20
|23
|121
|10.1
|T.Allgeier, BYU
|12
|0
|0
|0
|120
|10.0
|N.Sciba, Wake Forest
|12
|59
|20
|22
|119
|9.9
|J.Ford, Cincinnati
|11
|0
|0
|0
|108
|9.8
|T.Thomas, Utah
|11
|0
|0
|0
|108
|9.8
|J.Dalmas, Boise St.
|12
|39
|26
|28
|116
|9.7
|J.Moody, Michigan
|12
|50
|22
|24
|116
|9.7
|M.Cunningham, Louisville
|12
|0
|0
|0
|114
|9.5
|T.Henderson, Ohio St.
|12
|0
|0
|0
|114
|9.5
|K.Walker, Michigan St.
|12
|0
|0
|0
|114
|9.5
|J.Podlesny, Georgia
|12
|62
|17
|21
|112
|9.3
|B.Talton, Nevada
|12
|49
|21
|29
|112
|9.3
|J.Addison, Pittsburgh
|12
|0
|0
|0
|108
|9.0
|T.Badie, Missouri
|12
|0
|0
|0
|108
|9.0
|K.Boutte, LSU
|6
|0
|0
|0
|54
|9.0
|H.Haskins, Michigan
|12
|0
|0
|0
|108
|9.0
|B.Koback, Toledo
|12
|0
|0
|0
|108
|9.0
|B.Robinson, Texas
|10
|0
|0
|0
|90
|9.0
|S.Scarton, Pittsburgh
|12
|63
|16
|19
|108
|9.0
|D.Vaughn, Kansas St.
|12
|0
|0
|0
|108
|9.0
|G.Brkic, Oklahoma
|12
|52
|18
|24
|106
|8.8
|W.Reichard, Alabama
|12
|64
|14
|18
|105
|8.8
|C.Staton, Appalachian St.
|12
|51
|18
|19
|105
|8.8
|B.Robinson, Alabama
|11
|0
|0
|0
|96
|8.7
|R.White, Arizona St.
|11
|0
|0
|0
|96
|8.7
|C.Camper, Colorado St.
|12
|29
|25
|32
|104
|8.7
|S.Small, Texas A&M
|12
|37
|22
|27
|103
|8.6
|G.Atkins, North Carolina
|12
|51
|17
|21
|102
|8.5
|A.McCaskill, Houston
|12
|0
|0
|0
|102
|8.5
|L.Nichols, Cent. Michigan
|12
|0
|0
|0
|102
|8.5
|K.Williams, Notre Dame
|12
|0
|0
|0
|102
|8.5
|A.Glass, Kent St.
|12
|44
|19
|24
|100
|8.3
|C.Little, Arkansas
|12
|43
|19
|23
|100
|8.3
|H.Mevis, Missouri
|12
|40
|20
|22
|100
|8.3
|C.Shudak, Iowa
|12
|34
|22
|25
|100
|8.3
|B.Potter, Clemson
|12
|36
|19
|23
|99
|8.2
|C.Coles, Utah St.
|12
|45
|18
|25
|98
|8.2
|A.Borregales, Miami
|12
|45
|17
|21
|96
|8.0
|C.Costa, Mississippi
|11
|48
|14
|17
|88
|8.0
|O.Daffer, East Carolina
|12
|41
|19
|23
|96
|8.0
|T.Dye, Oregon
|12
|0
|0
|0
|96
|8.0
|M.Fineran, Purdue
|12
|38
|20
|25
|96
|8.0
|P.Lewis, Southern Cal
|9
|22
|17
|20
|72
|8.0
|C.Ryland, E. Michigan
|12
|45
|17
|20
|96
|8.0
|J.Doerer, Notre Dame
|12
|48
|16
|20
|95
|7.9
|N.Barr-Mira, UCLA
|12
|54
|14
|21
|94
|7.8
|N.Rice, Old Dominion
|12
|39
|19
|24
|94
|7.8
|D.Witherspoon, Houston
|12
|56
|13
|21
|94
|7.8
|S.Jones, Coastal Carolina
|10
|0
|0
|0
|78
|7.8
|C.Peoples, Appalachian St.
|10
|0
|0
|0
|78
|7.8
|I.Hankins, Baylor
|12
|51
|14
|18
|93
|7.8
|C.McGrath, Tennessee
|12
|60
|11
|14
|93
|7.8
|C.Legg, West Virginia
|12
|35
|19
|23
|92
|7.7
|J.Garibay, Texas Tech
|11
|46
|13
|14
|84
|7.6
|B.Grupe, Arkansas St.
|12
|32
|20
|25
|91
|7.6
|B.Mazza, SMU
|12
|58
|12
|16
|91
|7.6
|J.Barnes, Louisiana Tech
|12
|39
|17
|21
|90
|7.5
|J.Mangham, South Florida
|12
|0
|0
|0
|90
|7.5
|M.Meeder, Cent. Michigan
|12
|50
|14
|21
|90
|7.5
|D.Pierce, Florida
|12
|0
|0
|0
|90
|7.5
|J.Williams, Alabama
|12
|0
|0
|0
|90
|7.5
|C.Williams, UNLV
|12
|0
|0
|0
|90
|7.5
|B.Farrell, Virginia
|9
|34
|11
|13
|67
|7.4
|Z.Long, Tulsa
|12
|33
|19
|20
|89
|7.4
|M.Shipley, Hawaii
|13
|42
|18
|21
|96
|7.4
|T.Cluckey, Toledo
|12
|49
|13
|21
|88
|7.3
|C.Dicker, Texas
|12
|50
|13
|15
|88
|7.3
|J.Knighton, Miami
|9
|0
|0
|0
|66
|7.3
|A.Mevis, Iowa St.
|12
|31
|19
|21
|88
|7.3
|J.Turner, Louisville
|12
|48
|14
|21
|88
|7.3
|C.Silva, Fresno St.
|10
|31
|14
|17
|73
|7.3
|C.Dunn, NC State
|12
|48
|13
|19
|87
|7.2
|J.Richardson, N. Illinois
|12
|32
|18
|23
|86
|7.2
|A.Martinez, Nebraska
|11
|0
|0
|0
|78
|7.1
|G.Wilson, Ohio St.
|11
|0
|0
|0
|78
|7.1
|M.Araiza, San Diego St.
|12
|39
|15
|24
|84
|7.0
|L.Brown, West Virginia
|12
|0
|0
|0
|84
|7.0
|A.Carlson, Auburn
|11
|36
|14
|21
|77
|7.0
|T.Chandler, North Carolina
|12
|0
|0
|0
|84
|7.0
|G.Kell, TCU
|12
|42
|14
|18
|84
|7.0
|C.Lewis, Oregon
|12
|52
|11
|13
|84
|7.0
|J.Romo, Virginia Tech
|12
|33
|17
|21
|84
|7.0
|G.Shrader, Syracuse
|12
|0
|0
|0
|84
|7.0
|D.Torrey, North Texas
|12
|0
|0
|0
|84
|7.0
|S.Tucker, Syracuse
|12
|0
|0
|0
|84
|7.0
|C.York, LSU
|12
|39
|15
|18
|84
|7.0
|N.Needham, Bowling Green
|12
|27
|19
|20
|83
|6.9
|M.Trickett, Minnesota
|12
|37
|16
|23
|83
|6.9
|G.Baechle, UTEP
|12
|32
|17
|22
|82
|6.8
|C.Larsh, Wisconsin
|12
|38
|15
|20
|82
|6.8
|J.Stout, Penn St.
|12
|36
|16
|23
|82
|6.8
|D.Janikowski, Washington St.
|12
|41
|14
|17
|81
|6.8
|C.Ham, Duke
|11
|32
|14
|20
|74
|6.7
|J.McCourt, Illinois
|12
|26
|18
|23
|80
|6.7
|W.Shipley, Clemson
|9
|0
|0
|0
|60
|6.7
|S.Johnson, Ohio
|11
|27
|16
|23
|73
|6.6
|B.Corum, Michigan
|10
|0
|0
|0
|66
|6.6
|E.Albertson, New Mexico St.
|12
|29
|17
|22
|79
|6.6
|B.Allen, Wisconsin
|11
|0
|0
|0
|72
|6.5
|M.Coghlin, Michigan St.
|11
|39
|11
|17
|72
|6.5
|S.Evans, E. Michigan
|11
|0
|0
|0
|72
|6.5
|J.Hall, Ball St.
|11
|0
|0
|0
|72
|6.5
|B.Baylor, Oregon St.
|12
|0
|0
|0
|78
|6.5
|Z.Charbonnet, UCLA
|12
|0
|0
|0
|78
|6.5
|S.Conner, Mississippi
|12
|0
|0
|0
|78
|6.5
|J.Cropper, Fresno St.
|12
|0
|0
|0
|78
|6.5
|J.Dotson, Penn St.
|12
|0
|0
|0
|78
|6.5
|C.Olave, Ohio St.
|12
|0
|0
|0
|78
|6.5
|J.Oldroyd, BYU
|10
|39
|9
|13
|65
|6.5
|A.Perry, Wake Forest
|12
|0
|0
|0
|78
|6.5
|C.Ratkovich, N. Illinois
|12
|0
|0
|0
|78
|6.5
|B.Roberts, Air Force
|12
|0
|0
|0
|78
|6.5
|E.Mooney, North Texas
|11
|38
|11
|13
|71
|6.5
|E.Hayes, Oregon St.
|12
|47
|10
|15
|77
|6.4
|S.Keller, Texas State
|12
|32
|15
|18
|77
|6.4
|B.Cimaglia, Georgia Tech
|10
|33
|11
|15
|64
|6.4
|A.McNulty, Buffalo
|12
|37
|13
|21
|76
|6.3
|M.Ruffolo, Kentucky
|12
|54
|8
|11
|76
|6.3
|M.Quinn, UAB
|12
|46
|10
|15
|75
|6.2
|C.Sutherland, Louisiana-Monroe
|12
|28
|16
|21
|75
|6.2
|J.Redding, Utah
|9
|34
|8
|12
|56
|6.2
|B.Nichols, Navy
|11
|26
|14
|17
|68
|6.2
|T.Winkel, Kansas St.
|7
|23
|7
|9
|43
|6.1
|N.McCord, Mississippi St.
|8
|22
|9
|16
|49
|6.1
|D.Gutierrez, UNLV
|12
|25
|16
|18
|73
|6.1
|M.Mercurio, San Jose St.
|12
|29
|15
|19
|73
|6.1
|G.Nicholson, Miami (Ohio)
|12
|38
|13
|17
|73
|6.1
|D.Bailey, Colorado St.
|11
|0
|0
|0
|66
|6.0
|M.Borghi, Washington St.
|12
|0
|0
|0
|72
|6.0
|I.Bowser, UCF
|7
|0
|0
|0
|42
|6.0
|J.Buchanan, Army
|11
|0
|0
|0
|66
|6.0
|T.Burks, Arkansas
|12
|0
|0
|0
|72
|6.0
|R.Doubs, Nevada
|11
|0
|0
|0
|66
|6.0
|S.Howell, North Carolina
|11
|0
|0
|0
|66
|6.0
|T.Loop, Arizona
|8
|12
|12
|12
|48
|6.0
|D.McBride, UAB
|12
|0
|0
|0
|72
|6.0
|S.McCormick, UTSA
|12
|0
|0
|0
|72
|6.0
|D.McDuffie, Buffalo
|12
|0
|0
|0
|72
|6.0
|S.McGrew, Washington
|8
|0
|0
|0
|48
|6.0
|I.Neyor, Wyoming
|12
|0
|0
|0
|72
|6.0
|K.Philips, UCLA
|11
|0
|0
|0
|66
|6.0
|A.Smith, Baylor
|12
|0
|0
|0
|72
|6.0
|J.Sterns, W. Kentucky
|12
|0
|0
|0
|72
|6.0
|J.Sullivan, Cent. Michigan
|10
|0
|0
|0
|60
|6.0
|S.Tyler, W. Michigan
|12
|0
|0
|0
|72
|6.0
|P.White, South Carolina
|11
|27
|13
|14
|66
|6.0
|X.Worthy, Texas
|12
|0
|0
|0
|72
|6.0
|J.Cruz, Charlotte
|12
|41
|10
|15
|70
|5.8
|M.Biscardi, Coastal Carolina
|10
|44
|5
|6
|58
|5.8
|D.Longhetto, California
|10
|28
|10
|13
|58
|5.8
|C.Culp, Nebraska
|8
|32
|6
|12
|46
|5.8
|D.Guajardo, South Alabama
|12
|35
|12
|17
|69
|5.8
|N.Ruiz, Georgia St.
|12
|41
|10
|12
|69
|5.8
|C.Smith, Cincinnati
|8
|38
|3
|8
|46
|5.8
|S.Shrader, South Florida
|12
|35
|11
|13
|68
|5.7
|C.Becker, Colorado
|12
|25
|14
|20
|67
|5.6
|R.Fitzgerald, Florida St.
|12
|40
|10
|13
|67
|5.6
|J.Petrino, Maryland
|12
|38
|11
|18
|67
|5.6
|Z.Rankin, Middle Tennessee
|12
|41
|9
|12
|67
|5.6
|C.Turner, Hawaii
|13
|0
|0
|0
|72
|5.5
|D.Achane, Texas A&M
|12
|0
|0
|0
|66
|5.5
|B.Bowers, Georgia
|12
|0
|0
|0
|66
|5.5
|M.Cooper, Kent St.
|12
|0
|0
|0
|66
|5.5
|M.Corral, Mississippi
|12
|0
|0
|0
|66
|5.5
|D.Crum, Kent St.
|12
|0
|0
|0
|66
|5.5
|N.Dell, Houston
|12
|0
|0
|0
|66
|5.5
|M.Durant, Duke
|12
|0
|0
|0
|66
|5.5
|B.Johnson, UCF
|12
|0
|0
|0
|66
|5.5
|M.Johnson, Louisiana-Lafayette
|12
|0
|0
|0
|66
|5.5
|D.Obarski, UCF
|12
|52
|5
|10
|66
|5.5
|J.Reed, Michigan St.
|12
|0
|0
|0
|66
|5.5
|C.Rodriguez, Kentucky
|12
|0
|0
|0
|66
|5.5
|J.Warren, Oklahoma St.
|12
|0
|0
|0
|66
|5.5
|Z.White, Georgia
|12
|0
|0
|0
|66
|5.5
|M.Willis, Liberty
|12
|0
|0
|0
|66
|5.5
|Z.Franklin, UTSA
|11
|0
|0
|0
|60
|5.5
|S.Moore, W. Michigan
|11
|0
|0
|0
|60
|5.5
|T.Siggers, SMU
|11
|0
|0
|0
|60
|5.5
|C.Turner, Nevada
|11
|0
|0
|0
|60
|5.5
|D.Gray, SMU
|10
|0
|0
|0
|54
|5.4
|J.Myers, Rice
|10
|0
|0
|0
|54
|5.4
|S.Thompson, Texas Tech
|10
|0
|0
|0
|54
|5.4
|B.Watson, Old Dominion
|10
|0
|0
|0
|54
|5.4
|T.Brown, Oklahoma St.
|12
|31
|11
|14
|64
|5.3
|B.Thomas, Memphis
|9
|0
|0
|0
|48
|5.3
|C.Lytton, Boston College
|11
|25
|11
|12
|58
|5.3
|A.Szmyt, Syracuse
|12
|38
|9
|14
|63
|5.2
|R.White, Coastal Carolina
|8
|0
|0
|0
|42
|5.2
|C.Howard, Florida
|9
|30
|6
|6
|47
|5.2
|S.Ciucci, Marshall
|10
|34
|6
|9
|52
|5.2
|C.Zendejas, Arizona St.
|11
|40
|6
|9
|57
|5.2
|V.Ambrosio, Rutgers
|12
|30
|11
|15
|62
|5.2
|C.Austin, Memphis
|12
|0
|0
|0
|60
|5.0
|T.Bigsby, Auburn
|12
|0
|0
|0
|60
|5.0
|K.Brooks, Oklahoma
|12
|0
|0
|0
|60
|5.0
|J.Cook, Georgia
|12
|0
|0
|0
|60
|5.0
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments