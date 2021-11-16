NCAA FBS Individual Total Offense

Total Offense

G Plays Yds Yds Pg B.Armstrong, Virginia 9 487 3828 425.3 B.Zappe, W. Kentucky 10 522 4195 419.5 K.Pickett, Pittsburgh 10 467 3748 374.8 W.Rogers, Mississippi St. 10 588 3648 364.8 S.Hartman, Wake Forest 10 423 3492 349.2 T.Mordecai, SMU 10 441 3455 345.5 S.Howell, North Carolina 10 453 3431 343.1 C.Strong, Nevada 10 496 3401 340.1 C.Stroud, Ohio St. 9 333 3040 337.8 M.Corral, Mississippi 10 434 3296 329.6 S.Henigan, Memphis 9 369 2889 321.0 J.Haener, Fresno St. 11 479 3467 315.2 G.Wells, Marshall 10 425 3138 313.8 D.Gabriel, UCF 3 126 939 313.0 T.Tagovailoa, Maryland 10 445 3098 309.8 B.Young, Alabama 10 379 3050 305.0 A.Martinez, Nebraska 10 395 3014 301.4 M.Cunningham, Louisville 10 410 2994 299.4 C.Garbers, California 8 342 2344 293.0 M.Willis, Liberty 10 388 2914 291.4 A.Kendall, Louisiana Tech 7 304 2031 290.1 D.King, Miami 3 162 863 287.7 D.Crum, Kent St. 10 400 2860 286.0 D.Leary, NC State 10 418 2839 283.9 J.Hall, BYU 8 283 2255 281.9 T.Van Dyke, Miami 8 289 2244 280.5 L.Bonner, Utah St. 10 371 2775 277.5 E.Jones, Florida 10 365 2767 276.7 S.Clifford, Penn St. 10 432 2714 271.4 B.Purdy, Iowa St. 10 365 2714 271.4 C.Reynolds, Charlotte 9 340 2442 271.3 F.Harris, UTSA 10 354 2705 270.5 D.Ridder, Cincinnati 10 367 2704 270.4 H.Bachmeier, Boise St. 10 389 2688 268.8 H.Ahlers, East Carolina 10 445 2686 268.6 T.Centeio, Colorado St. 10 414 2676 267.6 A.O’Connell, Purdue 9 340 2372 263.6 J.Sims, Georgia Tech 7 258 1840 262.9 D.Thompson-Robinson, UCLA 9 340 2358 262.0 H.Hooker, Tennessee 10 353 2603 260.3 P.Thorne, Michigan St. 10 333 2597 259.7 A.Brown, Oregon 10 372 2581 258.1 J.de Laura, Washington St. 9 323 2318 257.6 C.Brice, Appalachian St. 10 336 2566 256.6 C.Bazelak, Missouri 9 348 2306 256.2 B.Bryant, E. Michigan 10 382 2551 255.1 C.Cordeiro, Hawaii 9 369 2286 254.0 K.Eleby, W. Michigan 10 365 2518 251.8 J.Daniels, Arizona St. 10 338 2507 250.7 R.Lombardi, N. Illinois 10 337 2492 249.2 C.Tune, Houston 10 351 2472 247.2 D.Brin, Tulsa 10 372 2467 246.7 J.Johnson, New Mexico St. 9 483 2218 246.4 K.Jefferson, Arkansas 10 333 2464 246.4 B.Nix, Auburn 10 380 2462 246.2 G.Holmberg, Duke 9 337 2204 244.9 G.McCall, Coastal Carolina 9 215 2199 244.3 T.McKee, Stanford 8 297 1952 244.0 T.Vitt, Texas State 3 123 722 240.7 G.Hardison, UTEP 10 297 2389 238.9 B.Gabbert, Miami (Ohio) 8 232 1909 238.6 N.Perry, FAU 10 361 2383 238.3 J.Bentley, South Alabama 9 304 2139 237.7 G.Bohanon, Baylor 10 306 2372 237.2 S.Sanders, Oklahoma St. 9 321 2127 236.3 K.Slovis, Southern Cal 9 322 2113 234.8 M.Bortenschlager, FIU 10 327 2334 233.4 J.Doege, West Virginia 10 372 2333 233.3 L.Lewis, Louisiana-Lafayette 10 350 2318 231.8 C.Rising, Utah 9 278 2073 230.3 C.Nolan, Oregon St. 10 290 2290 229.0 W.Levis, Kentucky 10 350 2288 228.8 M.McDonald, Bowling Green 10 394 2233 223.3 N.Starkel, San Jose St. 6 218 1330 221.7 T.Shough, Texas Tech 4 108 886 221.5 J.Blackman, Arkansas St. 6 215 1305 217.5 M.Johnson, LSU 10 362 2172 217.2 S.Thompson, Kansas St. 8 211 1704 213.0 K.Rourke, Ohio 8 251 1698 212.2 M.Duggan, TCU 9 264 1905 211.7 L.Hatcher, Arkansas St. 9 291 1866 207.3 B.Burmeister, Virginia Tech 10 319 2068 206.8 S.Bennett, Georgia 9 184 1858 206.4 C.Thompson, Texas 10 275 2062 206.2 B.McBride, Texas State 8 322 1648 206.0 M.Pratt, Tulane 10 360 2053 205.3 D.Morris, Washington 10 353 2036 203.6 C.Williams, Oklahoma 8 170 1628 203.5 D.Plitt, Ball St. 10 355 2030 203.0 T.McClain, South Florida 9 300 1810 201.1 C.Morris, TCU 4 101 800 200.0 Z.Gibson, Akron 6 166 1198 199.7 D.Uiagalelei, Clemson 10 389 1993 199.3 L.Doty, South Carolina 5 177 994 198.8 D.Richardson, Cent. Michigan 10 255 1975 197.5 G.Watson, Troy 6 190 1185 197.5 K.Vantrease, Buffalo 10 292 1968 196.8 J.Coan, Notre Dame 10 310 1944 194.4 S.Rattler, Oklahoma 8 229 1551 193.9 H.Colombi, Texas Tech 7 183 1329 189.9 C.McNamara, Michigan 10 261 1887 188.7 G.Shrader, Syracuse 10 330 1878 187.8 J.Travis, Florida St. 8 235 1488 186.0 N.Vedral, Rutgers 10 336 1857 185.7 C.Friel, UNLV 8 258 1477 184.6 S.Chambers, Wyoming 7 242 1283 183.3 D.Finn, Toledo 10 263 1832 183.2 M.Penix, Indiana 5 179 915 183.0 Z.Calzada, Texas A&M 10 307 1817 181.7 C.Cunningham, Middle Tennessee 8 220 1436 179.5 A.Marty, Northwestern 4 130 716 179.0 J.Constantine, Rice 8 208 1420 177.5 D.Hopkins, UAB 10 235 1736 173.6 A.Aune, North Texas 10 298 1690 169.0 D.Grainger, Georgia St. 10 267 1680 168.0 J.Yates, Georgia Tech 5 156 829 165.8 J.Bean, Kansas 10 274 1651 165.1 K.Seals, Vanderbilt 7 261 1145 163.6 D.Mathis, Temple 8 245 1305 163.1 H.Wolff, Old Dominion 7 185 1126 160.9 D.Grosel, Boston College 8 237 1274 159.2 T.Powell, Troy 8 225 1273 159.1 C.Rogers, Louisiana-Monroe 10 292 1586 158.6 J.Brookshire, San Diego St. 4 112 628 157.0 M.Milton, Florida St. 5 167 784 156.8 H.Daniels, Air Force 10 222 1555 155.5 T.Morgan, Minnesota 10 247 1549 154.9 T.Wilson, New Mexico 7 226 1080 154.3 S.Krajewski, Uconn 7 213 1075 153.6 W.Plummer, Arizona 8 230 1225 153.1 M.Keene, UCF 8 222 1218 152.2 G.Mertz, Wisconsin 10 242 1490 149.0 B.Lewis, Colorado 10 287 1487 148.7 D.Irons, Akron 8 211 1188 148.5 K.Walker, Michigan St. 10 228 1483 148.3 D.Mack, Old Dominion 7 243 1035 147.9 A.Mayer, Miami (Ohio) 7 151 1035 147.9 A.Sitkowski, Illinois 5 174 735 147.0 J.Tomlin, Georgia Southern 8 223 1172 146.5 B.Olson, Umass 8 251 1171 146.4 J.Plummer, Purdue 6 152 855 142.5 T.Phommachanh, Uconn 3 96 413 137.7 J.Sirmon, Cent. Michigan 5 146 681 136.2 S.Tucker, Syracuse 10 220 1362 136.2 L.Williams, Wyoming 5 112 677 135.4 N.Nash, San Jose St. 10 201 1346 134.6 H.Johnson, Northwestern 3 99 402 134.0 L.Nichols, Cent. Michigan 10 238 1338 133.8 S.Petras, Iowa 10 268 1325 132.5 G.Cruz, Arizona 4 112 515 128.8 C.Anderson, Army 7 100 874 124.9 T.Badie, Missouri 10 200 1239 123.9 J.Ruder, North Texas 5 118 606 121.2 A.Richardson, Florida 7 97 848 121.1 A.Smith, Baylor 10 164 1203 120.3 B.Hall, Iowa St. 10 216 1172 117.2 T.Allgeier, BYU 10 203 1162 116.2 C.Bradley, Toledo 8 156 925 115.6 S.McCormick, UTSA 10 232 1150 115.0 H.Waylee, N. Illinois 5 101 574 114.8 M.Wright, Vanderbilt 8 166 909 113.6 B.Schager, Hawaii 5 122 565 113.0 J.Lange, Southern Miss. 6 166 677 112.8 B.Robinson, Texas 10 195 1127 112.7 L.Johnson, San Diego St. 9 184 993 110.3 B.Watson, Old Dominion 8 165 872 109.0 C.Williams, UNLV 10 222 1089 108.9 M.Durant, Duke 10 221 1087 108.7 B.Roberts, Air Force 10 235 1064 106.4 C.Brown, Illinois 8 143 851 106.4 B.Baylor, Oregon St. 10 176 1050 105.0 D.McCulley, Indiana 5 123 523 104.6 R.Hilinski, Northwestern 7 157 731 104.4 J.Warren, Oklahoma St. 10 208 1041 104.1 T.Henderson, Ohio St. 10 141 1035 103.5 C.Rodriguez, Kentucky 10 173 1032 103.2 T.Keyes, Southern Miss. 4 105 410 102.5 J.Lynch, Temple 9 169 919 102.1 D.Torrey, North Texas 10 207 997 99.7 D.Vaughn, Kansas St. 10 179 987 98.7 J.Ford, Cincinnati 9 142 888 98.7 H.Haskins, Michigan 10 196 985 98.5 K.Mitchell, East Carolina 10 139 983 98.3 R.White, Arizona St. 9 146 869 96.6 R.Rodriguez, Louisiana-Monroe 5 117 480 96.0 D.McBride, UAB 10 145 945 94.5 B.Koback, Toledo 10 155 944 94.4 R.Ali, Marshall 10 183 939 93.9 B.Allen, Wisconsin 9 118 834 92.7 T.Chandler, North Carolina 10 158 926 92.6 J.Ducker, N. Illinois 8 131 734 91.8 B.Robinson, Alabama 9 164 823 91.4 I.Spiller, Texas A&M 10 159 914 91.4 N.Noel, Appalachian St. 10 160 911 91.1 P.Garwo, Boston College 10 170 909 90.9 T.Dye, Oregon 10 152 908 90.8 K.Ingram, Southern Cal 9 139 815 90.6 C.Mellusi, Wisconsin 9 173 815 90.6 J.Zergiotis, Uconn 3 108 270 90.0 C.Peoples, Appalachian St. 8 128 699 87.4

