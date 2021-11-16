NCAA FBS Individual Total Offense

Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Total Offense
|G
|Plays
|Yds
|Yds Pg
|B.Armstrong, Virginia
|9
|487
|3828
|425.3
|B.Zappe, W. Kentucky
|10
|522
|4195
|419.5
|K.Pickett, Pittsburgh
|10
|467
|3748
|374.8
|W.Rogers, Mississippi St.
|10
|588
|3648
|364.8
|S.Hartman, Wake Forest
|10
|423
|3492
|349.2
|T.Mordecai, SMU
|10
|441
|3455
|345.5
|S.Howell, North Carolina
|10
|453
|3431
|343.1
|C.Strong, Nevada
|10
|496
|3401
|340.1
|C.Stroud, Ohio St.
|9
|333
|3040
|337.8
|M.Corral, Mississippi
|10
|434
|3296
|329.6
|S.Henigan, Memphis
|9
|369
|2889
|321.0
|J.Haener, Fresno St.
|11
|479
|3467
|315.2
|G.Wells, Marshall
|10
|425
|3138
|313.8
|D.Gabriel, UCF
|3
|126
|939
|313.0
|T.Tagovailoa, Maryland
|10
|445
|3098
|309.8
|B.Young, Alabama
|10
|379
|3050
|305.0
|A.Martinez, Nebraska
|10
|395
|3014
|301.4
|M.Cunningham, Louisville
|10
|410
|2994
|299.4
|C.Garbers, California
|8
|342
|2344
|293.0
|M.Willis, Liberty
|10
|388
|2914
|291.4
|A.Kendall, Louisiana Tech
|7
|304
|2031
|290.1
|D.King, Miami
|3
|162
|863
|287.7
|D.Crum, Kent St.
|10
|400
|2860
|286.0
|D.Leary, NC State
|10
|418
|2839
|283.9
|J.Hall, BYU
|8
|283
|2255
|281.9
|T.Van Dyke, Miami
|8
|289
|2244
|280.5
|L.Bonner, Utah St.
|10
|371
|2775
|277.5
|E.Jones, Florida
|10
|365
|2767
|276.7
|S.Clifford, Penn St.
|10
|432
|2714
|271.4
|B.Purdy, Iowa St.
|10
|365
|2714
|271.4
|C.Reynolds, Charlotte
|9
|340
|2442
|271.3
|F.Harris, UTSA
|10
|354
|2705
|270.5
|D.Ridder, Cincinnati
|10
|367
|2704
|270.4
|H.Bachmeier, Boise St.
|10
|389
|2688
|268.8
|H.Ahlers, East Carolina
|10
|445
|2686
|268.6
|T.Centeio, Colorado St.
|10
|414
|2676
|267.6
|A.O’Connell, Purdue
|9
|340
|2372
|263.6
|J.Sims, Georgia Tech
|7
|258
|1840
|262.9
|D.Thompson-Robinson, UCLA
|9
|340
|2358
|262.0
|H.Hooker, Tennessee
|10
|353
|2603
|260.3
|P.Thorne, Michigan St.
|10
|333
|2597
|259.7
|A.Brown, Oregon
|10
|372
|2581
|258.1
|J.de Laura, Washington St.
|9
|323
|2318
|257.6
|C.Brice, Appalachian St.
|10
|336
|2566
|256.6
|C.Bazelak, Missouri
|9
|348
|2306
|256.2
|B.Bryant, E. Michigan
|10
|382
|2551
|255.1
|C.Cordeiro, Hawaii
|9
|369
|2286
|254.0
|K.Eleby, W. Michigan
|10
|365
|2518
|251.8
|J.Daniels, Arizona St.
|10
|338
|2507
|250.7
|R.Lombardi, N. Illinois
|10
|337
|2492
|249.2
|C.Tune, Houston
|10
|351
|2472
|247.2
|D.Brin, Tulsa
|10
|372
|2467
|246.7
|J.Johnson, New Mexico St.
|9
|483
|2218
|246.4
|K.Jefferson, Arkansas
|10
|333
|2464
|246.4
|B.Nix, Auburn
|10
|380
|2462
|246.2
|G.Holmberg, Duke
|9
|337
|2204
|244.9
|G.McCall, Coastal Carolina
|9
|215
|2199
|244.3
|T.McKee, Stanford
|8
|297
|1952
|244.0
|T.Vitt, Texas State
|3
|123
|722
|240.7
|G.Hardison, UTEP
|10
|297
|2389
|238.9
|B.Gabbert, Miami (Ohio)
|8
|232
|1909
|238.6
|N.Perry, FAU
|10
|361
|2383
|238.3
|J.Bentley, South Alabama
|9
|304
|2139
|237.7
|G.Bohanon, Baylor
|10
|306
|2372
|237.2
|S.Sanders, Oklahoma St.
|9
|321
|2127
|236.3
|K.Slovis, Southern Cal
|9
|322
|2113
|234.8
|M.Bortenschlager, FIU
|10
|327
|2334
|233.4
|J.Doege, West Virginia
|10
|372
|2333
|233.3
|L.Lewis, Louisiana-Lafayette
|10
|350
|2318
|231.8
|C.Rising, Utah
|9
|278
|2073
|230.3
|C.Nolan, Oregon St.
|10
|290
|2290
|229.0
|W.Levis, Kentucky
|10
|350
|2288
|228.8
|M.McDonald, Bowling Green
|10
|394
|2233
|223.3
|N.Starkel, San Jose St.
|6
|218
|1330
|221.7
|T.Shough, Texas Tech
|4
|108
|886
|221.5
|J.Blackman, Arkansas St.
|6
|215
|1305
|217.5
|M.Johnson, LSU
|10
|362
|2172
|217.2
|S.Thompson, Kansas St.
|8
|211
|1704
|213.0
|K.Rourke, Ohio
|8
|251
|1698
|212.2
|M.Duggan, TCU
|9
|264
|1905
|211.7
|L.Hatcher, Arkansas St.
|9
|291
|1866
|207.3
|B.Burmeister, Virginia Tech
|10
|319
|2068
|206.8
|S.Bennett, Georgia
|9
|184
|1858
|206.4
|C.Thompson, Texas
|10
|275
|2062
|206.2
|B.McBride, Texas State
|8
|322
|1648
|206.0
|M.Pratt, Tulane
|10
|360
|2053
|205.3
|D.Morris, Washington
|10
|353
|2036
|203.6
|C.Williams, Oklahoma
|8
|170
|1628
|203.5
|D.Plitt, Ball St.
|10
|355
|2030
|203.0
|T.McClain, South Florida
|9
|300
|1810
|201.1
|C.Morris, TCU
|4
|101
|800
|200.0
|Z.Gibson, Akron
|6
|166
|1198
|199.7
|D.Uiagalelei, Clemson
|10
|389
|1993
|199.3
|L.Doty, South Carolina
|5
|177
|994
|198.8
|D.Richardson, Cent. Michigan
|10
|255
|1975
|197.5
|G.Watson, Troy
|6
|190
|1185
|197.5
|K.Vantrease, Buffalo
|10
|292
|1968
|196.8
|J.Coan, Notre Dame
|10
|310
|1944
|194.4
|S.Rattler, Oklahoma
|8
|229
|1551
|193.9
|H.Colombi, Texas Tech
|7
|183
|1329
|189.9
|C.McNamara, Michigan
|10
|261
|1887
|188.7
|G.Shrader, Syracuse
|10
|330
|1878
|187.8
|J.Travis, Florida St.
|8
|235
|1488
|186.0
|N.Vedral, Rutgers
|10
|336
|1857
|185.7
|C.Friel, UNLV
|8
|258
|1477
|184.6
|S.Chambers, Wyoming
|7
|242
|1283
|183.3
|D.Finn, Toledo
|10
|263
|1832
|183.2
|M.Penix, Indiana
|5
|179
|915
|183.0
|Z.Calzada, Texas A&M
|10
|307
|1817
|181.7
|C.Cunningham, Middle Tennessee
|8
|220
|1436
|179.5
|A.Marty, Northwestern
|4
|130
|716
|179.0
|J.Constantine, Rice
|8
|208
|1420
|177.5
|D.Hopkins, UAB
|10
|235
|1736
|173.6
|A.Aune, North Texas
|10
|298
|1690
|169.0
|D.Grainger, Georgia St.
|10
|267
|1680
|168.0
|J.Yates, Georgia Tech
|5
|156
|829
|165.8
|J.Bean, Kansas
|10
|274
|1651
|165.1
|K.Seals, Vanderbilt
|7
|261
|1145
|163.6
|D.Mathis, Temple
|8
|245
|1305
|163.1
|H.Wolff, Old Dominion
|7
|185
|1126
|160.9
|D.Grosel, Boston College
|8
|237
|1274
|159.2
|T.Powell, Troy
|8
|225
|1273
|159.1
|C.Rogers, Louisiana-Monroe
|10
|292
|1586
|158.6
|J.Brookshire, San Diego St.
|4
|112
|628
|157.0
|M.Milton, Florida St.
|5
|167
|784
|156.8
|H.Daniels, Air Force
|10
|222
|1555
|155.5
|T.Morgan, Minnesota
|10
|247
|1549
|154.9
|T.Wilson, New Mexico
|7
|226
|1080
|154.3
|S.Krajewski, Uconn
|7
|213
|1075
|153.6
|W.Plummer, Arizona
|8
|230
|1225
|153.1
|M.Keene, UCF
|8
|222
|1218
|152.2
|G.Mertz, Wisconsin
|10
|242
|1490
|149.0
|B.Lewis, Colorado
|10
|287
|1487
|148.7
|D.Irons, Akron
|8
|211
|1188
|148.5
|K.Walker, Michigan St.
|10
|228
|1483
|148.3
|D.Mack, Old Dominion
|7
|243
|1035
|147.9
|A.Mayer, Miami (Ohio)
|7
|151
|1035
|147.9
|A.Sitkowski, Illinois
|5
|174
|735
|147.0
|J.Tomlin, Georgia Southern
|8
|223
|1172
|146.5
|B.Olson, Umass
|8
|251
|1171
|146.4
|J.Plummer, Purdue
|6
|152
|855
|142.5
|T.Phommachanh, Uconn
|3
|96
|413
|137.7
|J.Sirmon, Cent. Michigan
|5
|146
|681
|136.2
|S.Tucker, Syracuse
|10
|220
|1362
|136.2
|L.Williams, Wyoming
|5
|112
|677
|135.4
|N.Nash, San Jose St.
|10
|201
|1346
|134.6
|H.Johnson, Northwestern
|3
|99
|402
|134.0
|L.Nichols, Cent. Michigan
|10
|238
|1338
|133.8
|S.Petras, Iowa
|10
|268
|1325
|132.5
|G.Cruz, Arizona
|4
|112
|515
|128.8
|C.Anderson, Army
|7
|100
|874
|124.9
|T.Badie, Missouri
|10
|200
|1239
|123.9
|J.Ruder, North Texas
|5
|118
|606
|121.2
|A.Richardson, Florida
|7
|97
|848
|121.1
|A.Smith, Baylor
|10
|164
|1203
|120.3
|B.Hall, Iowa St.
|10
|216
|1172
|117.2
|T.Allgeier, BYU
|10
|203
|1162
|116.2
|C.Bradley, Toledo
|8
|156
|925
|115.6
|S.McCormick, UTSA
|10
|232
|1150
|115.0
|H.Waylee, N. Illinois
|5
|101
|574
|114.8
|M.Wright, Vanderbilt
|8
|166
|909
|113.6
|B.Schager, Hawaii
|5
|122
|565
|113.0
|J.Lange, Southern Miss.
|6
|166
|677
|112.8
|B.Robinson, Texas
|10
|195
|1127
|112.7
|L.Johnson, San Diego St.
|9
|184
|993
|110.3
|B.Watson, Old Dominion
|8
|165
|872
|109.0
|C.Williams, UNLV
|10
|222
|1089
|108.9
|M.Durant, Duke
|10
|221
|1087
|108.7
|B.Roberts, Air Force
|10
|235
|1064
|106.4
|C.Brown, Illinois
|8
|143
|851
|106.4
|B.Baylor, Oregon St.
|10
|176
|1050
|105.0
|D.McCulley, Indiana
|5
|123
|523
|104.6
|R.Hilinski, Northwestern
|7
|157
|731
|104.4
|J.Warren, Oklahoma St.
|10
|208
|1041
|104.1
|T.Henderson, Ohio St.
|10
|141
|1035
|103.5
|C.Rodriguez, Kentucky
|10
|173
|1032
|103.2
|T.Keyes, Southern Miss.
|4
|105
|410
|102.5
|J.Lynch, Temple
|9
|169
|919
|102.1
|D.Torrey, North Texas
|10
|207
|997
|99.7
|D.Vaughn, Kansas St.
|10
|179
|987
|98.7
|J.Ford, Cincinnati
|9
|142
|888
|98.7
|H.Haskins, Michigan
|10
|196
|985
|98.5
|K.Mitchell, East Carolina
|10
|139
|983
|98.3
|R.White, Arizona St.
|9
|146
|869
|96.6
|R.Rodriguez, Louisiana-Monroe
|5
|117
|480
|96.0
|D.McBride, UAB
|10
|145
|945
|94.5
|B.Koback, Toledo
|10
|155
|944
|94.4
|R.Ali, Marshall
|10
|183
|939
|93.9
|B.Allen, Wisconsin
|9
|118
|834
|92.7
|T.Chandler, North Carolina
|10
|158
|926
|92.6
|J.Ducker, N. Illinois
|8
|131
|734
|91.8
|B.Robinson, Alabama
|9
|164
|823
|91.4
|I.Spiller, Texas A&M
|10
|159
|914
|91.4
|N.Noel, Appalachian St.
|10
|160
|911
|91.1
|P.Garwo, Boston College
|10
|170
|909
|90.9
|T.Dye, Oregon
|10
|152
|908
|90.8
|K.Ingram, Southern Cal
|9
|139
|815
|90.6
|C.Mellusi, Wisconsin
|9
|173
|815
|90.6
|J.Zergiotis, Uconn
|3
|108
|270
|90.0
|C.Peoples, Appalachian St.
|8
|128
|699
|87.4
Comments