NCAA FBS Individual Total Offense

Total Offense

G Plays Yds Yds Pg B.Armstrong, Virginia 11 598 4700 427.3 B.Zappe, W. Kentucky 12 622 4985 415.4 W.Rogers, Mississippi St. 12 686 4379 364.9 K.Pickett, Pittsburgh 12 555 4287 357.2 C.Stroud, Ohio St. 11 426 3832 348.4 S.Hartman, Wake Forest 12 523 4054 337.8 S.Howell, North Carolina 11 497 3676 334.2 C.Strong, Nevada 12 575 3978 331.5 M.Corral, Mississippi 12 522 3925 327.1 B.Young, Alabama 12 486 3892 324.3 T.Mordecai, SMU 12 528 3830 319.2 J.Haener, Fresno St. 12 517 3813 317.8 S.Henigan, Memphis 11 473 3469 315.4 D. Gabriel, UCF 3 126 939 313.0 M.Cunningham, Louisville 12 477 3701 308.4 A.Martinez, Nebraska 11 439 3388 308.0 T.Tagovailoa, Maryland 12 526 3634 302.8 T.Van Dyke, Miami 10 377 2988 298.8 G.Wells, Marshall 12 475 3498 291.5 A.Kendall, Louisiana Tech 7 302 2031 290.1 J.Hall, BYU 10 358 2890 289.0 D.King, Miami 3 162 863 287.7 M.Willis, Liberty 12 504 3446 287.2 C.Cordeiro, Hawaii 11 469 3135 285.0 T.Centeio, Colorado St. 12 511 3397 283.1 D.Leary, NC State 12 485 3360 280.0 D.Crum, Kent St. 12 466 3359 279.9 C.Garbers, California 10 423 2798 279.8 A.O’Connell, Purdue 11 415 3067 278.8 D.Ridder, Cincinnati 12 431 3342 278.5 H.Ahlers, East Carolina 12 530 3340 278.3 L.Bonner, Utah St. 12 443 3310 275.8 D.Thompson-Robinson, UCLA 11 413 3018 274.4 E.Jones, Florida 12 443 3259 271.6 B.Purdy, Iowa St. 12 448 3208 267.3 A.Brown, Oregon 12 458 3178 264.8 F.Harris, UTSA 12 428 3171 264.2 K.Eleby, W. Michigan 12 430 3156 263.0 J.Sims, Georgia Tech 7 258 1840 262.9 J.Johnson, New Mexico St. 11 567 2878 261.6 K.Jefferson, Arkansas 12 401 3132 261.0 H.Hooker, Tennessee 12 409 3128 260.7 J.de Laura, Washington St. 11 384 2852 259.3 C.Tune, Houston 12 430 3103 258.6 C.Reynolds, Charlotte 11 424 2844 258.5 B.Gabbert, Miami (Ohio) 10 314 2563 256.3 G.McCall, Coastal Carolina 11 296 2806 255.1 H.Bachmeier, Boise St. 12 461 3059 254.9 P.Thorne, Michigan St. 12 411 3053 254.4 D.Brin, Tulsa 12 439 3038 253.2 S.Clifford, Penn St. 12 484 3029 252.4 C.Brice, Appalachian St. 12 391 3024 252.0 W.Levis, Kentucky 12 417 2980 248.3 S.Sanders, Oklahoma St. 11 411 2721 247.4 J.Bentley, South Alabama 10 350 2471 247.1 B.Nix, Auburn 10 380 2462 246.2 R.Lombardi, N. Illinois 11 373 2703 245.7 N.Perry, FAU 12 452 2920 243.3 G.Hardison, UTEP 12 373 2914 242.8 J.Dart, Southern Cal 5 182 1213 242.6 B.Bryant, E. Michigan 12 455 2895 241.2 J.Daniels, Arizona St. 12 399 2891 240.9 K.Slovis, Southern Cal 9 322 2113 234.8 T.McKee, Stanford 10 375 2335 233.5 M.Johnson, LSU 12 451 2773 231.1 G. Holmberg, Duke 11 411 2541 231.0 J.Doege, West Virginia 12 445 2768 230.7 C.Bazelak, Missouri 11 410 2525 229.5 C.Nolan, Oregon St. 12 350 2697 224.8 N.Starkel, San Jose St. 7 264 1571 224.4 G.Bohanon, Baylor 11 327 2466 224.2 M.Bortenschlager, FIU 12 392 2685 223.8 C.Rising, Utah 11 328 2455 223.2 L.Lewis, Louisiana-Lafayette 12 408 2663 221.9 D.Morris, Washington 11 409 2433 221.2 J.Blackman, Arkansas St. 6 215 1305 217.5 M.Duggan, TCU 11 334 2389 217.2 L.Hatcher, Arkansas St. 11 391 2369 215.4 M.McDonald, Bowling Green 12 473 2568 214.0 K.Rourke, Ohio 10 333 2127 212.7 J.Coan, Notre Dame 12 371 2545 212.1 M.Pratt, Tulane 12 432 2535 211.2 B.Burmeister, Virginia Tech 12 372 2485 207.1 J.Travis, Florida St. 10 328 2069 206.9 C.Williams, Oklahoma 10 257 2066 206.6 P.Jurkovec, Boston College 6 146 1236 206.0 B.McBride, Texas State 8 322 1648 206.0 S.Thompson, Kansas St. 9 247 1848 205.3 T.Vitt, Texas State 5 187 1014 202.8 S.Bennett, Georgia 11 221 2225 202.3 D.Plitt, Ball St. 12 437 2398 199.8 D.Richardson, Cent. Michigan 12 305 2386 198.8 L.Doty, South Carolina 5 177 994 198.8 D.Uiagalelei, Clemson 12 440 2363 196.9 K.Vantrease, Buffalo 10 292 1968 196.8 H.Colombi, Texas Tech 7 184 1357 193.9 C.McNamara, Michigan 12 312 2322 193.5 T.McClain, South Florida 11 385 2126 193.3 G.Watson, Troy 8 256 1544 193.0 D.Finn, Toledo 12 311 2280 190.0 C.Thompson, Texas 12 316 2270 189.2 Z. Gibson, Akron 7 200 1319 188.4 G.Shrader, Syracuse 12 407 2226 185.5 H.Wolff, Old Dominion 9 237 1668 185.3 M.Penix, Indiana 5 179 915 183.0 Z.Calzada, Texas A&M 12 362 2175 181.2 J.Constantine, Rice 9 236 1620 180.0 C.Cunningham, Middle Tennessee 8 220 1436 179.5 W.Plummer, Arizona 10 326 1760 176.0 D.Hopkins, UAB 12 292 2109 175.8 S. Rattler, Oklahoma 9 230 1560 173.3 J.Brookshire, San Diego St. 5 136 866 173.2 D.Grainger, Georgia St. 12 330 2065 172.1 A.Aune, North Texas 12 333 2060 171.7 C.Friel, UNLV 9 272 1534 170.4 N.Vedral, Rutgers 12 383 2017 168.1 S.Chambers, Wyoming 8 250 1323 165.4 L.Williams, Wyoming 7 165 1145 163.6 D.Mathis, Temple 8 245 1305 163.1 T.Morgan, Minnesota 12 290 1941 161.8 D.Grosel, Boston College 8 237 1274 159.2 T.Powell, Troy 8 225 1273 159.1 J.Daniels, Kansas 6 150 943 157.2 M.Keene, UCF 10 282 1569 156.9 S.Krajewski, Uconn 9 292 1390 154.4 N.Vattiato, Middle Tennessee 5 151 772 154.4 T.Wilson, New Mexico 7 226 1080 154.3 G.Mertz, Wisconsin 12 302 1809 150.8 H.Daniels, Air Force 11 234 1637 148.8 D.Mack, Old Dominion 7 243 1035 147.9 A.Mayer, Miami (Ohio) 7 151 1035 147.9 A.Sitkowski, Illinois 5 174 735 147.0 J.Tomlin, Georgia Southern 8 223 1172 146.5 L.Nichols, Cent. Michigan 12 314 1751 145.9 K.Seals, Vanderbilt 8 262 1153 144.1 B.Lewis, Colorado 12 355 1728 144.0 M.Wright, Vanderbilt 10 265 1416 141.6 J.Yates, Georgia Tech 7 217 990 141.4 C.Rogers, Louisiana-Monroe 12 318 1678 139.8 J.Bean, Kansas 12 277 1663 138.6 K.Walker, Michigan St. 12 264 1646 137.2 J.Sirmon, Cent. Michigan 5 146 681 136.2 A.Marty, Northwestern 6 161 808 134.7 T.Badie, Missouri 12 268 1604 133.7 D.Irons, Akron 9 212 1188 132.0 D.Smith, Texas Tech 8 162 1054 131.8 S.Petras, Iowa 11 283 1433 130.3 B.Olson, Umass 9 253 1170 130.0 D.Trotter, South Alabama 5 136 650 130.0 M.Milton, Florida St. 6 170 762 127.0 S.Tucker, Syracuse 12 246 1496 124.7 N.Nash, San Jose St. 11 206 1357 123.4 J.Plummer, Purdue 7 154 861 123.0 B.Hall, Iowa St. 12 253 1472 122.7 R.Rodriguez, Louisiana-Monroe 7 173 830 118.6 C.Anderson, Army 9 135 1064 118.2 T.Allgeier, BYU 12 249 1409 117.4 B.Peters, Illinois 10 208 1170 117.0 A.Richardson, Florida 8 115 930 116.2 L.Johnson, San Diego St. 11 234 1257 114.3 A.Smith, Baylor 12 215 1366 113.8 B.Schager, Hawaii 5 122 565 113.0 B.Robinson, Texas 10 195 1127 112.7 B.Koback, Toledo 12 191 1282 106.8 B.Roberts, Air Force 12 279 1279 106.6 S.McCormick, UTSA 12 264 1275 106.2 C.Rodriguez, Kentucky 12 205 1272 106.0 J.Ruder, North Texas 6 122 634 105.7 C.Williams, UNLV 12 254 1261 105.1 B.Baylor, Oregon St. 12 209 1259 104.9 D.Vaughn, Kansas St. 12 214 1258 104.8 K.Nelson, Akron 5 116 523 104.6 B.Watson, Old Dominion 10 202 1039 103.9 C. Bradley, Toledo 9 159 935 103.9 R.Ali, Marshall 12 230 1241 103.4 M.Durant, Duke 12 256 1233 102.8 H.Haskins, Michigan 12 244 1232 102.7 J.Lynch, Temple 11 227 1125 102.3 R.Hilinski, Northwestern 9 199 911 101.2 D.Torrey, North Texas 12 248 1214 101.2 B.Allen, Wisconsin 11 157 1109 100.8 C.Brown, Illinois 10 170 1005 100.5 D.McBride, UAB 12 176 1188 99.0 S.Jones, Coastal Carolina 10 151 988 98.8 T.Henderson, Ohio St. 12 167 1172 97.7 J.Lange, Southern Miss. 7 166 677 96.7 J.Ford, Cincinnati 11 182 1055 95.9 Z.Charbonnet, UCLA 12 203 1137 94.8 E.Merriweather, Umass 12 218 1136 94.7 J.Warren, Oklahoma St. 12 237 1134 94.5 K.Mitchell, East Carolina 12 174 1132 94.3 K.Brooks, Oklahoma 12 184 1111 92.6 B.Robinson, Alabama 11 207 1016 92.4 T.Goodson, Iowa 12 238 1101 91.8 R.White, Arizona St. 11 182 1006 91.5 K.Ingram, Southern Cal 10 156 911 91.1 C.Mellusi, Wisconsin 9 173 815 90.6 M.Cooper, Kent St. 12 211 1075 89.6 J.Ducker, N. Illinois 10 165 892 89.2 M.Myers, Buffalo 10 164 890 89.0

