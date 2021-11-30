NCAA FBS Team Kickoff Returns

Kickoff Returns

G No KRYd Avg NC State 12 21 644 30.67 Texas A&M 12 11 336 30.55 Oklahoma St. 12 19 573 30.16 California 11 16 475 29.69 Colorado 12 21 603 28.71 Appalachian St. 12 31 889 28.68 UCLA 12 24 657 27.38 SMU 12 35 956 27.31 Kansas St. 12 26 699 26.88 Tennessee 12 24 641 26.71 Mississippi St. 12 26 692 26.62 West Virginia 12 25 651 26.04 Iowa 12 28 729 26.04 Boston College 12 23 596 25.91 TCU 12 31 794 25.61 Colorado St. 12 18 461 25.61 Pittsburgh 12 16 408 25.50 Ohio St. 12 20 508 25.40 Wyoming 12 14 354 25.29 Toledo 12 32 799 24.97 Clemson 12 21 522 24.86 San Diego St. 12 28 694 24.79 Alabama 12 18 441 24.50 New Mexico 12 41 993 24.22 Auburn 12 24 579 24.12 South Carolina 12 20 479 23.95 Oregon 12 24 574 23.92 Stanford 12 32 764 23.88 Notre Dame 12 16 379 23.69 South Florida 12 34 803 23.62 Navy 11 27 637 23.59 Virginia Tech 12 30 704 23.47 Southern Miss. 12 31 722 23.29 Wake Forest 12 21 487 23.19 Duke 12 43 995 23.14 Utah St. 12 36 832 23.11 Charlotte 12 38 877 23.08 Kansas 12 24 553 23.04 Cincinnati 12 24 552 23.00 Arkansas St. 12 61 1400 22.95 Iowa St. 12 17 388 22.82 Ball St. 12 24 545 22.71 Southern Cal 11 25 566 22.64 W. Kentucky 12 31 690 22.26 Houston 12 33 733 22.21 Uconn 12 51 1125 22.06 Louisville 12 26 573 22.04 Rice 12 29 638 22.00 UTSA 12 9 198 22.00 Michigan 12 26 570 21.92 Old Dominion 12 29 635 21.90 Memphis 12 31 678 21.87 Nevada 12 31 676 21.81 Marshall 12 32 689 21.53 Washington 12 23 491 21.35 Mississippi 12 17 362 21.29 Boise St. 12 22 461 20.95 Baylor 12 27 565 20.93 FAU 12 29 606 20.90 Syracuse 12 36 752 20.89 Cent. Michigan 12 30 626 20.87 UCF 12 24 498 20.75 Middle Tennessee 12 15 311 20.73 Michigan St. 12 25 518 20.72 Kent St. 12 44 910 20.68 Arizona St. 12 32 659 20.59 Georgia Tech 12 36 736 20.44 Miami 12 15 306 20.40 Florida St. 12 25 509 20.36 Utah 12 7 142 20.29 Tulane 12 30 607 20.23 Indiana 12 21 424 20.19 North Texas 12 21 422 20.10 Louisiana Tech 12 34 683 20.09 Rutgers 12 33 659 19.97 Wisconsin 12 19 373 19.63 Coastal Carolina 12 23 450 19.57 Buffalo 12 34 664 19.53 Louisiana-Lafayette 12 27 524 19.41 Texas 12 26 504 19.38 Texas Tech 12 19 368 19.37 Liberty 12 37 713 19.27 North Carolina 12 18 345 19.17 Missouri 12 29 548 18.90 Hawaii 13 30 565 18.83 Arizona 12 26 483 18.58 Penn St. 12 19 352 18.53 Bowling Green 12 38 703 18.50 Georgia 12 12 222 18.50 East Carolina 12 21 388 18.48 N. Illinois 12 31 571 18.42 Oklahoma 12 12 220 18.33 Fresno St. 12 25 454 18.16 Louisiana-Monroe 12 14 254 18.14 LSU 12 10 180 18.00 FIU 12 32 574 17.94 Texas State 12 43 769 17.88 Temple 12 31 553 17.84 Georgia St. 12 7 122 17.43 Ohio 12 47 819 17.43 Oregon St. 12 14 243 17.36 San Jose St. 12 31 536 17.29 Maryland 12 25 432 17.28 New Mexico St. 12 26 449 17.27 Arkansas 12 18 310 17.22 Akron 12 38 653 17.18 UTEP 12 32 543 16.97 South Alabama 12 20 339 16.95 Florida 12 18 304 16.89 UNLV 12 23 387 16.83 Kentucky 12 18 301 16.72 E. Michigan 12 25 416 16.64 Georgia Southern 12 28 461 16.46 Tulsa 12 25 411 16.44 BYU 12 13 213 16.38 Illinois 12 3 49 16.33 W. Michigan 12 25 408 16.32 Washington St. 12 20 325 16.25 Umass 12 29 471 16.24 Troy 12 17 275 16.18 Miami (Ohio) 12 24 381 15.88 Virginia 12 13 206 15.85 Minnesota 12 17 265 15.59 Nebraska 12 12 187 15.58 Vanderbilt 12 21 324 15.43 UAB 12 16 244 15.25 Northwestern 12 19 287 15.11 Army 11 11 161 14.64 Purdue 12 18 223 12.39 Air Force 12 6 68 11.33

