NCAA FBS Team Kickoff Returns

Kickoff Returns
|G
|No
|KRYd
|Avg
|NC State
|12
|21
|644
|30.67
|Texas A&M
|12
|11
|336
|30.55
|Oklahoma St.
|12
|19
|573
|30.16
|California
|11
|16
|475
|29.69
|Colorado
|12
|21
|603
|28.71
|Appalachian St.
|12
|31
|889
|28.68
|UCLA
|12
|24
|657
|27.38
|SMU
|12
|35
|956
|27.31
|Kansas St.
|12
|26
|699
|26.88
|Tennessee
|12
|24
|641
|26.71
|Mississippi St.
|12
|26
|692
|26.62
|West Virginia
|12
|25
|651
|26.04
|Iowa
|12
|28
|729
|26.04
|Boston College
|12
|23
|596
|25.91
|TCU
|12
|31
|794
|25.61
|Colorado St.
|12
|18
|461
|25.61
|Pittsburgh
|12
|16
|408
|25.50
|Ohio St.
|12
|20
|508
|25.40
|Wyoming
|12
|14
|354
|25.29
|Toledo
|12
|32
|799
|24.97
|Clemson
|12
|21
|522
|24.86
|San Diego St.
|12
|28
|694
|24.79
|Alabama
|12
|18
|441
|24.50
|New Mexico
|12
|41
|993
|24.22
|Auburn
|12
|24
|579
|24.12
|South Carolina
|12
|20
|479
|23.95
|Oregon
|12
|24
|574
|23.92
|Stanford
|12
|32
|764
|23.88
|Notre Dame
|12
|16
|379
|23.69
|South Florida
|12
|34
|803
|23.62
|Navy
|11
|27
|637
|23.59
|Virginia Tech
|12
|30
|704
|23.47
|Southern Miss.
|12
|31
|722
|23.29
|Wake Forest
|12
|21
|487
|23.19
|Duke
|12
|43
|995
|23.14
|Utah St.
|12
|36
|832
|23.11
|Charlotte
|12
|38
|877
|23.08
|Kansas
|12
|24
|553
|23.04
|Cincinnati
|12
|24
|552
|23.00
|Arkansas St.
|12
|61
|1400
|22.95
|Iowa St.
|12
|17
|388
|22.82
|Ball St.
|12
|24
|545
|22.71
|Southern Cal
|11
|25
|566
|22.64
|W. Kentucky
|12
|31
|690
|22.26
|Houston
|12
|33
|733
|22.21
|Uconn
|12
|51
|1125
|22.06
|Louisville
|12
|26
|573
|22.04
|Rice
|12
|29
|638
|22.00
|UTSA
|12
|9
|198
|22.00
|Michigan
|12
|26
|570
|21.92
|Old Dominion
|12
|29
|635
|21.90
|Memphis
|12
|31
|678
|21.87
|Nevada
|12
|31
|676
|21.81
|Marshall
|12
|32
|689
|21.53
|Washington
|12
|23
|491
|21.35
|Mississippi
|12
|17
|362
|21.29
|Boise St.
|12
|22
|461
|20.95
|Baylor
|12
|27
|565
|20.93
|FAU
|12
|29
|606
|20.90
|Syracuse
|12
|36
|752
|20.89
|Cent. Michigan
|12
|30
|626
|20.87
|UCF
|12
|24
|498
|20.75
|Middle Tennessee
|12
|15
|311
|20.73
|Michigan St.
|12
|25
|518
|20.72
|Kent St.
|12
|44
|910
|20.68
|Arizona St.
|12
|32
|659
|20.59
|Georgia Tech
|12
|36
|736
|20.44
|Miami
|12
|15
|306
|20.40
|Florida St.
|12
|25
|509
|20.36
|Utah
|12
|7
|142
|20.29
|Tulane
|12
|30
|607
|20.23
|Indiana
|12
|21
|424
|20.19
|North Texas
|12
|21
|422
|20.10
|Louisiana Tech
|12
|34
|683
|20.09
|Rutgers
|12
|33
|659
|19.97
|Wisconsin
|12
|19
|373
|19.63
|Coastal Carolina
|12
|23
|450
|19.57
|Buffalo
|12
|34
|664
|19.53
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|12
|27
|524
|19.41
|Texas
|12
|26
|504
|19.38
|Texas Tech
|12
|19
|368
|19.37
|Liberty
|12
|37
|713
|19.27
|North Carolina
|12
|18
|345
|19.17
|Missouri
|12
|29
|548
|18.90
|Hawaii
|13
|30
|565
|18.83
|Arizona
|12
|26
|483
|18.58
|Penn St.
|12
|19
|352
|18.53
|Bowling Green
|12
|38
|703
|18.50
|Georgia
|12
|12
|222
|18.50
|East Carolina
|12
|21
|388
|18.48
|N. Illinois
|12
|31
|571
|18.42
|Oklahoma
|12
|12
|220
|18.33
|Fresno St.
|12
|25
|454
|18.16
|Louisiana-Monroe
|12
|14
|254
|18.14
|LSU
|12
|10
|180
|18.00
|FIU
|12
|32
|574
|17.94
|Texas State
|12
|43
|769
|17.88
|Temple
|12
|31
|553
|17.84
|Georgia St.
|12
|7
|122
|17.43
|Ohio
|12
|47
|819
|17.43
|Oregon St.
|12
|14
|243
|17.36
|San Jose St.
|12
|31
|536
|17.29
|Maryland
|12
|25
|432
|17.28
|New Mexico St.
|12
|26
|449
|17.27
|Arkansas
|12
|18
|310
|17.22
|Akron
|12
|38
|653
|17.18
|UTEP
|12
|32
|543
|16.97
|South Alabama
|12
|20
|339
|16.95
|Florida
|12
|18
|304
|16.89
|UNLV
|12
|23
|387
|16.83
|Kentucky
|12
|18
|301
|16.72
|E. Michigan
|12
|25
|416
|16.64
|Georgia Southern
|12
|28
|461
|16.46
|Tulsa
|12
|25
|411
|16.44
|BYU
|12
|13
|213
|16.38
|Illinois
|12
|3
|49
|16.33
|W. Michigan
|12
|25
|408
|16.32
|Washington St.
|12
|20
|325
|16.25
|Umass
|12
|29
|471
|16.24
|Troy
|12
|17
|275
|16.18
|Miami (Ohio)
|12
|24
|381
|15.88
|Virginia
|12
|13
|206
|15.85
|Minnesota
|12
|17
|265
|15.59
|Nebraska
|12
|12
|187
|15.58
|Vanderbilt
|12
|21
|324
|15.43
|UAB
|12
|16
|244
|15.25
|Northwestern
|12
|19
|287
|15.11
|Army
|11
|11
|161
|14.64
|Purdue
|12
|18
|223
|12.39
|Air Force
|12
|6
|68
|11.33
