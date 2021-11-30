NCAA FBS Team Net Punting

Net Punting

G Yds Punts Net Penn St. 12 2886 62 44.27 Texas Tech 12 1839 38 44.00 Tulane 12 2424 52 43.83 Rutgers 12 3215 70 43.77 Michigan 12 1741 38 43.68 Oklahoma 12 1692 34 43.38 Illinois 12 3068 68 43.13 Texas A&M 12 2321 52 43.04 Texas 12 2234 49 42.88 BYU 12 1900 39 42.87 UTSA 12 1924 42 42.74 San Diego St. 12 3782 74 42.45 Auburn 12 2285 51 42.16 Tennessee 12 1876 43 41.95 Baylor 12 1770 39 41.59 Arkansas St. 12 2995 69 41.39 FAU 12 2790 61 41.02 Southern Cal 11 1905 42 41.00 Georgia Southern 12 2875 67 40.99 Florida St. 12 2606 61 40.98 E. Michigan 12 2109 46 40.98 Ball St. 12 2567 61 40.97 Army 11 1328 30 40.93 Ohio St. 12 1228 29 40.93 Kentucky 12 1574 35 40.77 TCU 12 1861 44 40.70 Minnesota 12 1830 44 40.64 Notre Dame 12 2216 51 40.59 Louisiana-Lafayette 12 2211 48 40.56 Arizona 12 2896 62 40.55 Miami 12 2278 51 40.51 Memphis 12 1888 43 40.49 Charlotte 12 1688 40 40.45 Utah St. 12 1932 45 40.33 Duke 12 2734 61 40.28 Washington 12 2572 54 40.20 Michigan St. 12 2719 57 40.14 San Jose St. 12 2971 67 40.07 Virginia Tech 12 2658 59 40.00 Cincinnati 12 1697 40 39.95 East Carolina 12 2295 55 39.95 Oklahoma St. 12 2605 62 39.89 South Carolina 12 2442 57 39.82 Colorado St. 12 2995 60 39.82 NC State 12 2951 67 39.76 Oregon St. 12 1434 31 39.74 Florida 12 2025 46 39.70 Wisconsin 12 2287 52 39.58 Georgia 12 1673 36 39.56 Mississippi 12 1671 38 39.53 Umass 12 2864 65 39.49 Southern Miss. 12 3098 73 39.44 Appalachian St. 12 1619 40 39.38 FIU 12 3477 75 39.37 Wake Forest 12 1835 42 39.24 California 11 2113 49 39.10 Arizona St. 12 1818 42 39.02 Tulsa 12 2733 60 39.02 Nevada 12 2111 49 38.92 Kansas St. 12 1727 39 38.77 Iowa 12 3157 70 38.76 South Alabama 12 2292 54 38.74 UAB 12 2449 57 38.72 Virginia 12 1812 41 38.51 West Virginia 12 1962 46 38.43 Ohio 12 1930 47 38.38 Indiana 12 2924 70 38.37 Maryland 12 2450 57 38.30 Wyoming 12 2334 55 38.11 LSU 12 2520 60 38.07 Boise St. 12 2196 51 37.92 Colorado 12 3154 66 37.89 Clemson 12 2559 62 37.89 Akron 12 2109 50 37.86 Middle Tennessee 12 2751 63 37.84 Louisville 12 1954 48 37.79 Temple 12 2643 63 37.76 Arkansas 12 2325 56 37.75 Fresno St. 12 2185 53 37.74 Troy 12 2561 63 37.63 Stanford 12 2600 60 37.62 Boston College 12 2344 53 37.49 Air Force 12 1481 37 37.46 Cent. Michigan 12 2056 51 37.41 Marshall 12 2140 54 37.33 Vanderbilt 12 3104 74 37.32 Liberty 12 1803 44 37.25 W. Kentucky 12 1437 30 37.17 Georgia St. 12 2426 59 36.97 Pittsburgh 12 1915 47 36.89 UCF 12 2719 68 36.88 Missouri 12 2266 55 36.87 Northwestern 12 2546 63 36.78 Uconn 12 3134 80 36.71 New Mexico 12 3424 83 36.65 N. Illinois 12 2028 48 36.52 Houston 12 2158 50 36.44 Navy 11 2042 50 36.44 Georgia Tech 12 2530 62 36.42 Hawaii 13 2372 60 36.32 Washington St. 12 1950 47 36.21 Utah 12 1370 36 36.08 Louisiana-Monroe 12 2800 70 36.07 Alabama 12 1423 38 35.97 Louisiana Tech 12 2242 55 35.85 North Texas 12 2405 56 35.77 Miami (Ohio) 12 1944 52 35.69 Old Dominion 12 2138 54 35.59 Toledo 12 2278 57 35.58 Rice 12 2557 63 35.57 UNLV 12 2353 59 35.49 UTEP 12 2409 61 35.46 Texas State 12 2357 62 35.21 Nebraska 12 1935 48 35.21 North Carolina 12 1814 44 35.20 Kent St. 12 1897 52 34.88 South Florida 12 2183 56 34.82 Oregon 12 1575 38 34.79 Coastal Carolina 12 1449 39 34.77 SMU 12 1865 47 34.70 UCLA 12 1464 34 34.62 Purdue 12 1787 47 34.51 Kansas 12 2066 53 34.36 New Mexico St. 12 2909 72 34.10 Bowling Green 12 2749 69 34.00 Iowa St. 12 1923 49 32.96 Syracuse 12 2473 67 32.75 Buffalo 12 1600 42 31.98 Mississippi St. 12 1603 39 31.97 W. Michigan 12 1833 44 31.25

