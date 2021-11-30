NCAA FBS Team Net Punting

Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Net Punting
|G
|Yds
|Punts
|Net
|Penn St.
|12
|2886
|62
|44.27
|Texas Tech
|12
|1839
|38
|44.00
|Tulane
|12
|2424
|52
|43.83
|Rutgers
|12
|3215
|70
|43.77
|Michigan
|12
|1741
|38
|43.68
|Oklahoma
|12
|1692
|34
|43.38
|Illinois
|12
|3068
|68
|43.13
|Texas A&M
|12
|2321
|52
|43.04
|Texas
|12
|2234
|49
|42.88
|BYU
|12
|1900
|39
|42.87
|UTSA
|12
|1924
|42
|42.74
|San Diego St.
|12
|3782
|74
|42.45
|Auburn
|12
|2285
|51
|42.16
|Tennessee
|12
|1876
|43
|41.95
|Baylor
|12
|1770
|39
|41.59
|Arkansas St.
|12
|2995
|69
|41.39
|FAU
|12
|2790
|61
|41.02
|Southern Cal
|11
|1905
|42
|41.00
|Georgia Southern
|12
|2875
|67
|40.99
|Florida St.
|12
|2606
|61
|40.98
|E. Michigan
|12
|2109
|46
|40.98
|Ball St.
|12
|2567
|61
|40.97
|Army
|11
|1328
|30
|40.93
|Ohio St.
|12
|1228
|29
|40.93
|Kentucky
|12
|1574
|35
|40.77
|TCU
|12
|1861
|44
|40.70
|Minnesota
|12
|1830
|44
|40.64
|Notre Dame
|12
|2216
|51
|40.59
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|12
|2211
|48
|40.56
|Arizona
|12
|2896
|62
|40.55
|Miami
|12
|2278
|51
|40.51
|Memphis
|12
|1888
|43
|40.49
|Charlotte
|12
|1688
|40
|40.45
|Utah St.
|12
|1932
|45
|40.33
|Duke
|12
|2734
|61
|40.28
|Washington
|12
|2572
|54
|40.20
|Michigan St.
|12
|2719
|57
|40.14
|San Jose St.
|12
|2971
|67
|40.07
|Virginia Tech
|12
|2658
|59
|40.00
|Cincinnati
|12
|1697
|40
|39.95
|East Carolina
|12
|2295
|55
|39.95
|Oklahoma St.
|12
|2605
|62
|39.89
|South Carolina
|12
|2442
|57
|39.82
|Colorado St.
|12
|2995
|60
|39.82
|NC State
|12
|2951
|67
|39.76
|Oregon St.
|12
|1434
|31
|39.74
|Florida
|12
|2025
|46
|39.70
|Wisconsin
|12
|2287
|52
|39.58
|Georgia
|12
|1673
|36
|39.56
|Mississippi
|12
|1671
|38
|39.53
|Umass
|12
|2864
|65
|39.49
|Southern Miss.
|12
|3098
|73
|39.44
|Appalachian St.
|12
|1619
|40
|39.38
|FIU
|12
|3477
|75
|39.37
|Wake Forest
|12
|1835
|42
|39.24
|California
|11
|2113
|49
|39.10
|Arizona St.
|12
|1818
|42
|39.02
|Tulsa
|12
|2733
|60
|39.02
|Nevada
|12
|2111
|49
|38.92
|Kansas St.
|12
|1727
|39
|38.77
|Iowa
|12
|3157
|70
|38.76
|South Alabama
|12
|2292
|54
|38.74
|UAB
|12
|2449
|57
|38.72
|Virginia
|12
|1812
|41
|38.51
|West Virginia
|12
|1962
|46
|38.43
|Ohio
|12
|1930
|47
|38.38
|Indiana
|12
|2924
|70
|38.37
|Maryland
|12
|2450
|57
|38.30
|Wyoming
|12
|2334
|55
|38.11
|LSU
|12
|2520
|60
|38.07
|Boise St.
|12
|2196
|51
|37.92
|Colorado
|12
|3154
|66
|37.89
|Clemson
|12
|2559
|62
|37.89
|Akron
|12
|2109
|50
|37.86
|Middle Tennessee
|12
|2751
|63
|37.84
|Louisville
|12
|1954
|48
|37.79
|Temple
|12
|2643
|63
|37.76
|Arkansas
|12
|2325
|56
|37.75
|Fresno St.
|12
|2185
|53
|37.74
|Troy
|12
|2561
|63
|37.63
|Stanford
|12
|2600
|60
|37.62
|Boston College
|12
|2344
|53
|37.49
|Air Force
|12
|1481
|37
|37.46
|Cent. Michigan
|12
|2056
|51
|37.41
|Marshall
|12
|2140
|54
|37.33
|Vanderbilt
|12
|3104
|74
|37.32
|Liberty
|12
|1803
|44
|37.25
|W. Kentucky
|12
|1437
|30
|37.17
|Georgia St.
|12
|2426
|59
|36.97
|Pittsburgh
|12
|1915
|47
|36.89
|UCF
|12
|2719
|68
|36.88
|Missouri
|12
|2266
|55
|36.87
|Northwestern
|12
|2546
|63
|36.78
|Uconn
|12
|3134
|80
|36.71
|New Mexico
|12
|3424
|83
|36.65
|N. Illinois
|12
|2028
|48
|36.52
|Houston
|12
|2158
|50
|36.44
|Navy
|11
|2042
|50
|36.44
|Georgia Tech
|12
|2530
|62
|36.42
|Hawaii
|13
|2372
|60
|36.32
|Washington St.
|12
|1950
|47
|36.21
|Utah
|12
|1370
|36
|36.08
|Louisiana-Monroe
|12
|2800
|70
|36.07
|Alabama
|12
|1423
|38
|35.97
|Louisiana Tech
|12
|2242
|55
|35.85
|North Texas
|12
|2405
|56
|35.77
|Miami (Ohio)
|12
|1944
|52
|35.69
|Old Dominion
|12
|2138
|54
|35.59
|Toledo
|12
|2278
|57
|35.58
|Rice
|12
|2557
|63
|35.57
|UNLV
|12
|2353
|59
|35.49
|UTEP
|12
|2409
|61
|35.46
|Texas State
|12
|2357
|62
|35.21
|Nebraska
|12
|1935
|48
|35.21
|North Carolina
|12
|1814
|44
|35.20
|Kent St.
|12
|1897
|52
|34.88
|South Florida
|12
|2183
|56
|34.82
|Oregon
|12
|1575
|38
|34.79
|Coastal Carolina
|12
|1449
|39
|34.77
|SMU
|12
|1865
|47
|34.70
|UCLA
|12
|1464
|34
|34.62
|Purdue
|12
|1787
|47
|34.51
|Kansas
|12
|2066
|53
|34.36
|New Mexico St.
|12
|2909
|72
|34.10
|Bowling Green
|12
|2749
|69
|34.00
|Iowa St.
|12
|1923
|49
|32.96
|Syracuse
|12
|2473
|67
|32.75
|Buffalo
|12
|1600
|42
|31.98
|Mississippi St.
|12
|1603
|39
|31.97
|W. Michigan
|12
|1833
|44
|31.25
