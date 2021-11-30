NCAA FBS Team Passing Offense

Passing Offense

G Att Cp InL Yds Tds Yds Pg W. Kentucky 12 590 411 10 5,073 53 422.75 Virginia 12 554 351 12 4,706 31 392.17 Mississippi St. 12 651 486 8 4,628 36 385.67 Nevada 12 549 383 8 4,390 37 365.83 Ohio St. 12 447 312 7 4,379 40 364.92 Pittsburgh 12 487 330 7 4,280 41 356.67 Alabama 12 442 302 4 4,102 41 341.83 Purdue 12 528 381 9 4,086 30 340.50 Fresno St. 12 474 316 10 3,961 34 330.08 Miami 12 464 295 10 3,854 30 321.17 Wake Forest 12 434 258 11 3,786 34 315.50 Arkansas St. 12 524 310 17 3,767 27 313.92 Marshall 12 465 309 14 3,731 18 310.92 Maryland 12 464 318 12 3,685 25 307.08 Utah St. 12 430 256 12 3,657 35 304.75 SMU 12 468 313 12 3,654 39 304.50 Southern Cal 11 461 293 13 3,315 19 301.36 Memphis 12 445 268 11 3,585 26 298.75 NC State 12 443 288 6 3,461 35 288.42 Miami (Ohio) 12 396 225 8 3,391 30 282.58 Mississippi 12 392 266 4 3,378 20 281.50 Penn St. 12 451 276 8 3,293 24 274.42 Houston 12 392 264 9 3,269 28 272.42 East Carolina 12 424 261 11 3,258 21 271.50 Cent. Michigan 12 414 255 9 3,241 30 270.08 BYU 12 367 239 5 3,238 26 269.83 New Mexico St. 12 518 296 10 3,233 15 269.42 Iowa St. 12 407 290 8 3,226 21 268.83 Nebraska 12 342 215 11 3,197 14 266.42 Oklahoma 12 376 258 9 3,183 29 265.25 FIU 12 379 202 12 3,182 20 265.17 LSU 12 432 255 9 3,169 29 264.08 E. Michigan 12 411 281 8 3,163 19 263.58 Notre Dame 12 383 251 9 3,163 25 263.58 Hawaii 13 462 260 16 3,408 19 262.15 Coastal Carolina 12 292 205 4 3,142 29 261.83 Louisiana Tech 12 411 248 16 3,141 22 261.75 W. Michigan 12 354 225 5 3,135 21 261.25 Florida 12 379 251 18 3,133 27 261.08 Boise St. 12 409 254 10 3,127 20 260.58 North Carolina 12 361 225 9 3,119 25 259.92 Washington St. 12 411 263 13 3,118 24 259.83 Texas Tech 12 360 230 11 3,092 17 257.67 West Virginia 12 416 272 11 3,083 19 256.92 South Alabama 12 407 273 11 3,075 22 256.25 UTSA 12 378 245 5 3,053 27 254.42 Charlotte 12 394 247 10 3,044 27 253.67 Cincinnati 12 351 229 9 3,043 30 253.58 Colorado St. 12 396 237 11 3,020 15 251.67 Liberty 12 355 212 14 3,020 29 251.67 Appalachian St. 12 348 223 10 3,010 24 250.83 FAU 12 387 230 8 2,984 20 248.67 Tulsa 12 377 222 16 2,983 16 248.58 UTEP 12 339 187 13 2,975 17 247.92 Tennessee 12 334 217 3 2,964 28 247.00 Michigan St. 12 351 214 9 2,944 24 245.33 Toledo 12 350 207 2 2,895 19 241.25 Auburn 12 418 248 4 2,894 16 241.17 Kent St. 12 351 227 4 2,892 15 241.00 Georgia 12 302 197 10 2,883 30 240.25 TCU 12 310 200 6 2,875 19 239.58 Louisville 12 342 208 6 2,866 20 238.83 Troy 12 420 265 10 2,864 15 238.67 Duke 12 410 265 9 2,855 9 237.92 Middle Tennessee 12 422 272 12 2,824 26 235.33 Missouri 12 421 274 11 2,798 18 233.17 Arizona 12 444 269 18 2,732 12 227.67 Michigan 12 331 212 5 2,715 18 226.25 UCLA 12 335 207 8 2,714 23 226.17 California 11 361 217 8 2,482 16 225.64 Texas 12 346 217 10 2,705 29 225.42 Kentucky 12 338 225 12 2,700 23 225.00 Washington 12 409 243 16 2,700 15 225.00 Arkansas 12 294 191 3 2,683 22 223.58 Tulane 12 376 213 13 2,661 23 221.75 Oregon 12 346 219 5 2,645 17 220.42 San Jose St. 12 402 207 10 2,636 15 219.67 Baylor 12 320 207 6 2,628 20 219.00 Oklahoma St. 12 350 208 9 2,612 19 217.67 Old Dominion 12 391 225 13 2,612 14 217.67 Akron 12 352 226 5 2,610 21 217.50 Utah 12 353 220 6 2,593 20 216.08 Stanford 12 372 239 12 2,582 16 215.17 Buffalo 12 367 218 11 2,579 12 214.92 Bowling Green 12 407 238 9 2,578 12 214.83 Louisiana-Lafayette 12 340 211 4 2,572 20 214.33 Oregon St. 12 317 197 11 2,557 19 213.08 Rice 12 345 205 15 2,540 16 211.67 UCF 12 365 237 9 2,532 28 211.00 Texas A&M 12 369 208 13 2,503 19 208.58 UAB 12 263 163 9 2,493 17 207.75 UNLV 12 331 193 14 2,430 11 202.50 Florida St. 12 340 209 12 2,419 20 201.58 Ball St. 12 394 240 6 2,406 17 200.50 Georgia Tech 12 342 205 10 2,380 18 197.92 South Carolina 12 345 199 11 2,373 20 197.75 Arizona St. 12 292 195 9 2,371 12 197.58 Kansas St. 12 283 183 7 2,340 11 195.00 N. Illinois 12 307 178 7 2,340 13 195.00 North Texas 12 362 189 12 2,334 12 194.50 Louisiana-Monroe 12 354 200 9 2,328 15 194.00 Texas State 12 386 222 12 2,323 15 193.58 South Florida 12 354 191 12 2,309 6 192.42 Clemson 12 381 207 10 2,298 12 191.50 Vanderbilt 12 409 226 14 2,272 13 189.33 Kansas 12 319 195 10 2,218 15 184.83 Boston College 12 304 169 11 2,217 13 184.75 Ohio 12 313 200 8 2,208 11 184.00 Virginia Tech 12 297 162 5 2,156 17 179.67 Iowa 12 336 184 7 2,135 11 177.92 Northwestern 12 365 208 14 2,128 13 177.33 Temple 12 361 212 9 2,114 10 176.17 Indiana 12 390 199 15 2,106 9 175.50 Rutgers 12 361 213 8 2,074 9 172.83 Minnesota 12 244 144 8 1,997 12 166.42 Wyoming 12 286 153 12 1,988 14 165.67 Uconn 12 407 208 17 1,966 11 163.83 Wisconsin 12 285 166 12 1,945 10 162.08 Georgia St. 12 290 163 8 1,896 16 158.00 Illinois 12 323 165 6 1,874 13 156.17 San Diego St. 12 296 169 5 1,851 12 154.25 Syracuse 12 287 156 6 1,836 10 153.00 Umass 12 332 163 11 1,835 11 152.92 Georgia Southern 12 275 141 12 1,765 5 147.08 Southern Miss. 12 287 160 17 1,746 14 145.50 Colorado 12 269 154 3 1,575 10 131.25 New Mexico 12 258 141 8 1,365 10 113.75 Army 11 85 47 3 1,030 10 93.64 Air Force 12 103 46 4 990 6 82.50 Navy 11 91 44 3 599 6 54.45

