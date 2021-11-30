NCAA FBS Team Passing Offense

Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Passing Offense
|G
|Att
|Cp
|InL
|Yds
|Tds
|Yds Pg
|W. Kentucky
|12
|590
|411
|10
|5,073
|53
|422.75
|Virginia
|12
|554
|351
|12
|4,706
|31
|392.17
|Mississippi St.
|12
|651
|486
|8
|4,628
|36
|385.67
|Nevada
|12
|549
|383
|8
|4,390
|37
|365.83
|Ohio St.
|12
|447
|312
|7
|4,379
|40
|364.92
|Pittsburgh
|12
|487
|330
|7
|4,280
|41
|356.67
|Alabama
|12
|442
|302
|4
|4,102
|41
|341.83
|Purdue
|12
|528
|381
|9
|4,086
|30
|340.50
|Fresno St.
|12
|474
|316
|10
|3,961
|34
|330.08
|Miami
|12
|464
|295
|10
|3,854
|30
|321.17
|Wake Forest
|12
|434
|258
|11
|3,786
|34
|315.50
|Arkansas St.
|12
|524
|310
|17
|3,767
|27
|313.92
|Marshall
|12
|465
|309
|14
|3,731
|18
|310.92
|Maryland
|12
|464
|318
|12
|3,685
|25
|307.08
|Utah St.
|12
|430
|256
|12
|3,657
|35
|304.75
|SMU
|12
|468
|313
|12
|3,654
|39
|304.50
|Southern Cal
|11
|461
|293
|13
|3,315
|19
|301.36
|Memphis
|12
|445
|268
|11
|3,585
|26
|298.75
|NC State
|12
|443
|288
|6
|3,461
|35
|288.42
|Miami (Ohio)
|12
|396
|225
|8
|3,391
|30
|282.58
|Mississippi
|12
|392
|266
|4
|3,378
|20
|281.50
|Penn St.
|12
|451
|276
|8
|3,293
|24
|274.42
|Houston
|12
|392
|264
|9
|3,269
|28
|272.42
|East Carolina
|12
|424
|261
|11
|3,258
|21
|271.50
|Cent. Michigan
|12
|414
|255
|9
|3,241
|30
|270.08
|BYU
|12
|367
|239
|5
|3,238
|26
|269.83
|New Mexico St.
|12
|518
|296
|10
|3,233
|15
|269.42
|Iowa St.
|12
|407
|290
|8
|3,226
|21
|268.83
|Nebraska
|12
|342
|215
|11
|3,197
|14
|266.42
|Oklahoma
|12
|376
|258
|9
|3,183
|29
|265.25
|FIU
|12
|379
|202
|12
|3,182
|20
|265.17
|LSU
|12
|432
|255
|9
|3,169
|29
|264.08
|E. Michigan
|12
|411
|281
|8
|3,163
|19
|263.58
|Notre Dame
|12
|383
|251
|9
|3,163
|25
|263.58
|Hawaii
|13
|462
|260
|16
|3,408
|19
|262.15
|Coastal Carolina
|12
|292
|205
|4
|3,142
|29
|261.83
|Louisiana Tech
|12
|411
|248
|16
|3,141
|22
|261.75
|W. Michigan
|12
|354
|225
|5
|3,135
|21
|261.25
|Florida
|12
|379
|251
|18
|3,133
|27
|261.08
|Boise St.
|12
|409
|254
|10
|3,127
|20
|260.58
|North Carolina
|12
|361
|225
|9
|3,119
|25
|259.92
|Washington St.
|12
|411
|263
|13
|3,118
|24
|259.83
|Texas Tech
|12
|360
|230
|11
|3,092
|17
|257.67
|West Virginia
|12
|416
|272
|11
|3,083
|19
|256.92
|South Alabama
|12
|407
|273
|11
|3,075
|22
|256.25
|UTSA
|12
|378
|245
|5
|3,053
|27
|254.42
|Charlotte
|12
|394
|247
|10
|3,044
|27
|253.67
|Cincinnati
|12
|351
|229
|9
|3,043
|30
|253.58
|Colorado St.
|12
|396
|237
|11
|3,020
|15
|251.67
|Liberty
|12
|355
|212
|14
|3,020
|29
|251.67
|Appalachian St.
|12
|348
|223
|10
|3,010
|24
|250.83
|FAU
|12
|387
|230
|8
|2,984
|20
|248.67
|Tulsa
|12
|377
|222
|16
|2,983
|16
|248.58
|UTEP
|12
|339
|187
|13
|2,975
|17
|247.92
|Tennessee
|12
|334
|217
|3
|2,964
|28
|247.00
|Michigan St.
|12
|351
|214
|9
|2,944
|24
|245.33
|Toledo
|12
|350
|207
|2
|2,895
|19
|241.25
|Auburn
|12
|418
|248
|4
|2,894
|16
|241.17
|Kent St.
|12
|351
|227
|4
|2,892
|15
|241.00
|Georgia
|12
|302
|197
|10
|2,883
|30
|240.25
|TCU
|12
|310
|200
|6
|2,875
|19
|239.58
|Louisville
|12
|342
|208
|6
|2,866
|20
|238.83
|Troy
|12
|420
|265
|10
|2,864
|15
|238.67
|Duke
|12
|410
|265
|9
|2,855
|9
|237.92
|Middle Tennessee
|12
|422
|272
|12
|2,824
|26
|235.33
|Missouri
|12
|421
|274
|11
|2,798
|18
|233.17
|Arizona
|12
|444
|269
|18
|2,732
|12
|227.67
|Michigan
|12
|331
|212
|5
|2,715
|18
|226.25
|UCLA
|12
|335
|207
|8
|2,714
|23
|226.17
|California
|11
|361
|217
|8
|2,482
|16
|225.64
|Texas
|12
|346
|217
|10
|2,705
|29
|225.42
|Kentucky
|12
|338
|225
|12
|2,700
|23
|225.00
|Washington
|12
|409
|243
|16
|2,700
|15
|225.00
|Arkansas
|12
|294
|191
|3
|2,683
|22
|223.58
|Tulane
|12
|376
|213
|13
|2,661
|23
|221.75
|Oregon
|12
|346
|219
|5
|2,645
|17
|220.42
|San Jose St.
|12
|402
|207
|10
|2,636
|15
|219.67
|Baylor
|12
|320
|207
|6
|2,628
|20
|219.00
|Oklahoma St.
|12
|350
|208
|9
|2,612
|19
|217.67
|Old Dominion
|12
|391
|225
|13
|2,612
|14
|217.67
|Akron
|12
|352
|226
|5
|2,610
|21
|217.50
|Utah
|12
|353
|220
|6
|2,593
|20
|216.08
|Stanford
|12
|372
|239
|12
|2,582
|16
|215.17
|Buffalo
|12
|367
|218
|11
|2,579
|12
|214.92
|Bowling Green
|12
|407
|238
|9
|2,578
|12
|214.83
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|12
|340
|211
|4
|2,572
|20
|214.33
|Oregon St.
|12
|317
|197
|11
|2,557
|19
|213.08
|Rice
|12
|345
|205
|15
|2,540
|16
|211.67
|UCF
|12
|365
|237
|9
|2,532
|28
|211.00
|Texas A&M
|12
|369
|208
|13
|2,503
|19
|208.58
|UAB
|12
|263
|163
|9
|2,493
|17
|207.75
|UNLV
|12
|331
|193
|14
|2,430
|11
|202.50
|Florida St.
|12
|340
|209
|12
|2,419
|20
|201.58
|Ball St.
|12
|394
|240
|6
|2,406
|17
|200.50
|Georgia Tech
|12
|342
|205
|10
|2,380
|18
|197.92
|South Carolina
|12
|345
|199
|11
|2,373
|20
|197.75
|Arizona St.
|12
|292
|195
|9
|2,371
|12
|197.58
|Kansas St.
|12
|283
|183
|7
|2,340
|11
|195.00
|N. Illinois
|12
|307
|178
|7
|2,340
|13
|195.00
|North Texas
|12
|362
|189
|12
|2,334
|12
|194.50
|Louisiana-Monroe
|12
|354
|200
|9
|2,328
|15
|194.00
|Texas State
|12
|386
|222
|12
|2,323
|15
|193.58
|South Florida
|12
|354
|191
|12
|2,309
|6
|192.42
|Clemson
|12
|381
|207
|10
|2,298
|12
|191.50
|Vanderbilt
|12
|409
|226
|14
|2,272
|13
|189.33
|Kansas
|12
|319
|195
|10
|2,218
|15
|184.83
|Boston College
|12
|304
|169
|11
|2,217
|13
|184.75
|Ohio
|12
|313
|200
|8
|2,208
|11
|184.00
|Virginia Tech
|12
|297
|162
|5
|2,156
|17
|179.67
|Iowa
|12
|336
|184
|7
|2,135
|11
|177.92
|Northwestern
|12
|365
|208
|14
|2,128
|13
|177.33
|Temple
|12
|361
|212
|9
|2,114
|10
|176.17
|Indiana
|12
|390
|199
|15
|2,106
|9
|175.50
|Rutgers
|12
|361
|213
|8
|2,074
|9
|172.83
|Minnesota
|12
|244
|144
|8
|1,997
|12
|166.42
|Wyoming
|12
|286
|153
|12
|1,988
|14
|165.67
|Uconn
|12
|407
|208
|17
|1,966
|11
|163.83
|Wisconsin
|12
|285
|166
|12
|1,945
|10
|162.08
|Georgia St.
|12
|290
|163
|8
|1,896
|16
|158.00
|Illinois
|12
|323
|165
|6
|1,874
|13
|156.17
|San Diego St.
|12
|296
|169
|5
|1,851
|12
|154.25
|Syracuse
|12
|287
|156
|6
|1,836
|10
|153.00
|Umass
|12
|332
|163
|11
|1,835
|11
|152.92
|Georgia Southern
|12
|275
|141
|12
|1,765
|5
|147.08
|Southern Miss.
|12
|287
|160
|17
|1,746
|14
|145.50
|Colorado
|12
|269
|154
|3
|1,575
|10
|131.25
|New Mexico
|12
|258
|141
|8
|1,365
|10
|113.75
|Army
|11
|85
|47
|3
|1,030
|10
|93.64
|Air Force
|12
|103
|46
|4
|990
|6
|82.50
|Navy
|11
|91
|44
|3
|599
|6
|54.45
