NCAA FBS Team Punt Returns

Punt Returns

G PRYd Yds Avg Cent. Michigan 12 12 243 20.25 Michigan St. 12 11 212 19.27 UCLA 12 15 268 17.87 Middle Tennessee 12 19 316 16.63 Utah 12 27 442 16.37 Northwestern 12 17 265 15.59 Boise St. 12 15 233 15.53 Colorado 12 19 273 14.37 Houston 12 27 382 14.15 Stanford 12 13 180 13.85 Virginia Tech 12 24 328 13.67 Kansas 12 8 108 13.50 Nevada 12 17 225 13.24 Tennessee 12 24 312 13.00 Oregon St. 12 12 147 12.25 Memphis 12 11 132 12.00 South Florida 12 10 120 12.00 Coastal Carolina 12 20 239 11.95 Wake Forest 12 24 286 11.92 Arizona St. 12 20 237 11.85 New Mexico 12 17 198 11.65 Uconn 12 13 150 11.54 Ball St. 12 15 170 11.33 Old Dominion 12 27 303 11.22 Army 11 13 145 11.15 Indiana 12 14 156 11.14 Mississippi 12 7 78 11.14 Rutgers 12 23 255 11.09 UAB 12 11 121 11.00 Texas 12 18 197 10.94 Louisville 12 14 153 10.93 UTSA 12 26 282 10.85 Miami (Ohio) 12 9 97 10.78 Arkansas 12 24 256 10.67 Texas A&M 12 30 320 10.67 Oregon 12 16 167 10.44 W. Kentucky 12 14 145 10.36 Michigan 12 32 331 10.34 Notre Dame 12 15 155 10.33 Southern Miss. 12 22 225 10.23 Georgia 12 31 317 10.23 TCU 12 9 92 10.22 Syracuse 12 24 241 10.04 Alabama 12 27 270 10.00 Navy 11 14 139 9.93 Toledo 12 22 217 9.86 Washington St. 12 14 138 9.86 NC State 12 19 185 9.74 Kentucky 12 17 165 9.71 Cincinnati 12 22 212 9.64 Miami 12 21 199 9.48 Arizona 12 22 208 9.45 North Carolina 12 16 149 9.31 Bowling Green 12 20 186 9.30 Auburn 12 22 204 9.27 Rice 12 11 102 9.27 Minnesota 12 15 136 9.07 BYU 12 25 225 9.00 Tulane 12 16 144 9.00 Iowa 12 37 329 8.89 Louisiana Tech 12 22 195 8.86 San Diego St. 12 25 221 8.84 Baylor 12 15 132 8.80 South Carolina 12 10 88 8.80 Pittsburgh 12 28 239 8.54 North Texas 12 11 93 8.45 Kansas St. 12 10 83 8.30 UCF 12 21 173 8.24 Utah St. 12 12 97 8.08 Texas Tech 12 16 129 8.06 Liberty 12 24 191 7.96 Duke 12 17 135 7.94 Mississippi St. 12 18 142 7.89 Troy 12 8 63 7.88 Texas State 12 11 86 7.82 Arkansas St. 12 17 131 7.71 San Jose St. 12 18 138 7.67 Louisiana-Lafayette 12 18 133 7.39 Buffalo 12 12 88 7.33 Umass 12 9 66 7.33 E. Michigan 12 15 109 7.27 Florida 12 21 152 7.24 Air Force 12 5 36 7.20 California 11 13 93 7.15 Appalachian St. 12 20 140 7.00 Illinois 12 17 119 7.00 Penn St. 12 15 105 7.00 UNLV 12 7 49 7.00 Colorado St. 12 24 167 6.96 FAU 12 19 129 6.79 East Carolina 12 12 81 6.75 Purdue 12 18 121 6.72 Charlotte 12 7 46 6.57 FIU 12 15 98 6.53 Iowa St. 12 17 111 6.53 Hawaii 13 11 69 6.27 N. Illinois 12 10 61 6.10 Ohio St. 12 22 132 6.00 Marshall 12 21 125 5.95 Washington 12 19 113 5.95 Missouri 12 12 71 5.92 UTEP 12 24 141 5.88 SMU 12 15 85 5.67 Vanderbilt 12 8 45 5.62 Akron 12 9 50 5.56 Boston College 12 15 82 5.47 Ohio 12 10 54 5.40 Virginia 12 18 96 5.33 LSU 12 22 117 5.32 Georgia Southern 12 11 58 5.27 Southern Cal 11 14 71 5.07 Kent St. 12 14 68 4.86 Wisconsin 12 17 80 4.71 Clemson 12 20 94 4.70 New Mexico St. 12 10 45 4.50 South Alabama 12 12 54 4.50 Maryland 12 21 89 4.24 Florida St. 12 17 71 4.18 Oklahoma 12 11 45 4.09 Wyoming 12 12 46 3.83 Georgia Tech 12 16 61 3.81 Oklahoma St. 12 18 68 3.78 Temple 12 15 53 3.53 Tulsa 12 22 76 3.45 West Virginia 12 18 61 3.39 Louisiana-Monroe 12 6 20 3.33 Fresno St. 12 15 43 2.87 Nebraska 12 10 27 2.70 W. Michigan 12 10 27 2.70 Georgia St. 12 3 4 1.33

