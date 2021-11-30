NCAA FBS Team Punt Returns

Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Punt Returns
|G
|PRYd
|Yds
|Avg
|Cent. Michigan
|12
|12
|243
|20.25
|Michigan St.
|12
|11
|212
|19.27
|UCLA
|12
|15
|268
|17.87
|Middle Tennessee
|12
|19
|316
|16.63
|Utah
|12
|27
|442
|16.37
|Northwestern
|12
|17
|265
|15.59
|Boise St.
|12
|15
|233
|15.53
|Colorado
|12
|19
|273
|14.37
|Houston
|12
|27
|382
|14.15
|Stanford
|12
|13
|180
|13.85
|Virginia Tech
|12
|24
|328
|13.67
|Kansas
|12
|8
|108
|13.50
|Nevada
|12
|17
|225
|13.24
|Tennessee
|12
|24
|312
|13.00
|Oregon St.
|12
|12
|147
|12.25
|Memphis
|12
|11
|132
|12.00
|South Florida
|12
|10
|120
|12.00
|Coastal Carolina
|12
|20
|239
|11.95
|Wake Forest
|12
|24
|286
|11.92
|Arizona St.
|12
|20
|237
|11.85
|New Mexico
|12
|17
|198
|11.65
|Uconn
|12
|13
|150
|11.54
|Ball St.
|12
|15
|170
|11.33
|Old Dominion
|12
|27
|303
|11.22
|Army
|11
|13
|145
|11.15
|Indiana
|12
|14
|156
|11.14
|Mississippi
|12
|7
|78
|11.14
|Rutgers
|12
|23
|255
|11.09
|UAB
|12
|11
|121
|11.00
|Texas
|12
|18
|197
|10.94
|Louisville
|12
|14
|153
|10.93
|UTSA
|12
|26
|282
|10.85
|Miami (Ohio)
|12
|9
|97
|10.78
|Arkansas
|12
|24
|256
|10.67
|Texas A&M
|12
|30
|320
|10.67
|Oregon
|12
|16
|167
|10.44
|W. Kentucky
|12
|14
|145
|10.36
|Michigan
|12
|32
|331
|10.34
|Notre Dame
|12
|15
|155
|10.33
|Southern Miss.
|12
|22
|225
|10.23
|Georgia
|12
|31
|317
|10.23
|TCU
|12
|9
|92
|10.22
|Syracuse
|12
|24
|241
|10.04
|Alabama
|12
|27
|270
|10.00
|Navy
|11
|14
|139
|9.93
|Toledo
|12
|22
|217
|9.86
|Washington St.
|12
|14
|138
|9.86
|NC State
|12
|19
|185
|9.74
|Kentucky
|12
|17
|165
|9.71
|Cincinnati
|12
|22
|212
|9.64
|Miami
|12
|21
|199
|9.48
|Arizona
|12
|22
|208
|9.45
|North Carolina
|12
|16
|149
|9.31
|Bowling Green
|12
|20
|186
|9.30
|Auburn
|12
|22
|204
|9.27
|Rice
|12
|11
|102
|9.27
|Minnesota
|12
|15
|136
|9.07
|BYU
|12
|25
|225
|9.00
|Tulane
|12
|16
|144
|9.00
|Iowa
|12
|37
|329
|8.89
|Louisiana Tech
|12
|22
|195
|8.86
|San Diego St.
|12
|25
|221
|8.84
|Baylor
|12
|15
|132
|8.80
|South Carolina
|12
|10
|88
|8.80
|Pittsburgh
|12
|28
|239
|8.54
|North Texas
|12
|11
|93
|8.45
|Kansas St.
|12
|10
|83
|8.30
|UCF
|12
|21
|173
|8.24
|Utah St.
|12
|12
|97
|8.08
|Texas Tech
|12
|16
|129
|8.06
|Liberty
|12
|24
|191
|7.96
|Duke
|12
|17
|135
|7.94
|Mississippi St.
|12
|18
|142
|7.89
|Troy
|12
|8
|63
|7.88
|Texas State
|12
|11
|86
|7.82
|Arkansas St.
|12
|17
|131
|7.71
|San Jose St.
|12
|18
|138
|7.67
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|12
|18
|133
|7.39
|Buffalo
|12
|12
|88
|7.33
|Umass
|12
|9
|66
|7.33
|E. Michigan
|12
|15
|109
|7.27
|Florida
|12
|21
|152
|7.24
|Air Force
|12
|5
|36
|7.20
|California
|11
|13
|93
|7.15
|Appalachian St.
|12
|20
|140
|7.00
|Illinois
|12
|17
|119
|7.00
|Penn St.
|12
|15
|105
|7.00
|UNLV
|12
|7
|49
|7.00
|Colorado St.
|12
|24
|167
|6.96
|FAU
|12
|19
|129
|6.79
|East Carolina
|12
|12
|81
|6.75
|Purdue
|12
|18
|121
|6.72
|Charlotte
|12
|7
|46
|6.57
|FIU
|12
|15
|98
|6.53
|Iowa St.
|12
|17
|111
|6.53
|Hawaii
|13
|11
|69
|6.27
|N. Illinois
|12
|10
|61
|6.10
|Ohio St.
|12
|22
|132
|6.00
|Marshall
|12
|21
|125
|5.95
|Washington
|12
|19
|113
|5.95
|Missouri
|12
|12
|71
|5.92
|UTEP
|12
|24
|141
|5.88
|SMU
|12
|15
|85
|5.67
|Vanderbilt
|12
|8
|45
|5.62
|Akron
|12
|9
|50
|5.56
|Boston College
|12
|15
|82
|5.47
|Ohio
|12
|10
|54
|5.40
|Virginia
|12
|18
|96
|5.33
|LSU
|12
|22
|117
|5.32
|Georgia Southern
|12
|11
|58
|5.27
|Southern Cal
|11
|14
|71
|5.07
|Kent St.
|12
|14
|68
|4.86
|Wisconsin
|12
|17
|80
|4.71
|Clemson
|12
|20
|94
|4.70
|New Mexico St.
|12
|10
|45
|4.50
|South Alabama
|12
|12
|54
|4.50
|Maryland
|12
|21
|89
|4.24
|Florida St.
|12
|17
|71
|4.18
|Oklahoma
|12
|11
|45
|4.09
|Wyoming
|12
|12
|46
|3.83
|Georgia Tech
|12
|16
|61
|3.81
|Oklahoma St.
|12
|18
|68
|3.78
|Temple
|12
|15
|53
|3.53
|Tulsa
|12
|22
|76
|3.45
|West Virginia
|12
|18
|61
|3.39
|Louisiana-Monroe
|12
|6
|20
|3.33
|Fresno St.
|12
|15
|43
|2.87
|Nebraska
|12
|10
|27
|2.70
|W. Michigan
|12
|10
|27
|2.70
|Georgia St.
|12
|3
|4
|1.33
