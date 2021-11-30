NCAA FBS Team Rushing Defense

Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Rushing Defense
|G
|Car
|Yds
|TD
|Yds Pg
|Arkansas St.
|12
|488
|3133
|32
|261.1
|Kansas
|12
|495
|3005
|40
|250.4
|Akron
|12
|482
|2987
|32
|248.9
|Stanford
|12
|493
|2828
|33
|235.7
|Umass
|12
|489
|2819
|43
|234.9
|Missouri
|12
|502
|2752
|30
|229.3
|FIU
|12
|506
|2736
|30
|228.0
|Virginia
|12
|469
|2710
|21
|225.8
|TCU
|12
|460
|2706
|34
|225.5
|Temple
|12
|555
|2645
|33
|220.4
|N. Illinois
|12
|456
|2609
|30
|217.4
|Northwestern
|12
|480
|2556
|31
|213.0
|Wake Forest
|12
|496
|2514
|21
|209.5
|South Florida
|12
|429
|2482
|28
|206.8
|Duke
|12
|468
|2475
|26
|206.2
|Charlotte
|12
|457
|2453
|26
|204.4
|Texas
|12
|470
|2431
|26
|202.6
|E. Michigan
|12
|473
|2363
|24
|196.9
|New Mexico St.
|12
|429
|2360
|26
|196.7
|Uconn
|12
|512
|2343
|27
|195.2
|Buffalo
|12
|489
|2342
|27
|195.2
|Vanderbilt
|12
|421
|2331
|22
|194.2
|Washington
|12
|488
|2326
|21
|193.8
|Ohio
|12
|478
|2316
|25
|193.0
|Marshall
|12
|534
|2268
|15
|189.0
|Bowling Green
|12
|542
|2254
|30
|187.8
|Texas State
|12
|501
|2213
|20
|184.4
|Kent St.
|12
|466
|2205
|30
|183.8
|Mississippi
|12
|508
|2196
|24
|183.0
|Georgia Tech
|12
|491
|2191
|19
|182.6
|Arizona
|12
|473
|2189
|17
|182.4
|South Carolina
|12
|455
|2145
|17
|178.8
|Colorado
|12
|431
|2142
|22
|178.5
|Southern Cal
|11
|405
|1918
|26
|174.4
|Nevada
|12
|464
|2068
|19
|172.3
|UNLV
|12
|457
|2063
|19
|171.9
|Boston College
|12
|451
|2043
|15
|170.2
|North Carolina
|12
|453
|2042
|21
|170.2
|Ball St.
|12
|487
|2034
|21
|169.5
|Wyoming
|12
|466
|2023
|16
|168.6
|Memphis
|12
|489
|2005
|22
|167.1
|Colorado St.
|12
|494
|1995
|18
|166.2
|Louisiana Tech
|12
|442
|1994
|25
|166.2
|Virginia Tech
|12
|452
|1974
|17
|164.5
|Utah St.
|12
|442
|1966
|19
|163.8
|Louisiana-Monroe
|12
|439
|1953
|21
|162.8
|Rice
|12
|406
|1953
|30
|162.8
|East Carolina
|12
|413
|1952
|20
|162.7
|Rutgers
|12
|461
|1952
|15
|162.7
|Washington St.
|12
|415
|1919
|19
|159.9
|Tulane
|12
|484
|1901
|25
|158.4
|Maryland
|12
|453
|1890
|23
|157.5
|Boise St.
|12
|478
|1889
|14
|157.4
|FAU
|12
|423
|1885
|17
|157.1
|Louisville
|12
|416
|1880
|21
|156.7
|Hawaii
|13
|502
|2032
|24
|156.3
|Arkansas
|12
|469
|1875
|17
|156.2
|Southern Miss.
|12
|430
|1867
|15
|155.6
|UCF
|12
|448
|1867
|22
|155.6
|Tennessee
|12
|488
|1838
|24
|153.2
|Florida
|12
|428
|1829
|17
|152.4
|Georgia Southern
|12
|420
|1829
|17
|152.4
|North Texas
|12
|446
|1825
|17
|152.1
|BYU
|12
|427
|1817
|23
|151.4
|Illinois
|12
|478
|1813
|16
|151.1
|Toledo
|12
|481
|1810
|9
|150.8
|Miami (Ohio)
|12
|450
|1809
|16
|150.8
|W. Kentucky
|12
|467
|1793
|22
|149.4
|Tulsa
|12
|460
|1783
|18
|148.6
|Indiana
|12
|433
|1768
|23
|147.3
|Purdue
|12
|420
|1765
|17
|147.1
|Georgia St.
|12
|489
|1764
|19
|147.0
|Nebraska
|12
|424
|1763
|12
|146.9
|Oregon St.
|12
|408
|1760
|18
|146.7
|W. Michigan
|12
|389
|1757
|15
|146.4
|South Alabama
|12
|441
|1755
|21
|146.2
|Florida St.
|12
|477
|1735
|15
|144.6
|Texas Tech
|12
|425
|1732
|18
|144.3
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|12
|456
|1726
|12
|143.8
|New Mexico
|12
|465
|1716
|17
|143.0
|Troy
|12
|492
|1709
|15
|142.4
|Cincinnati
|12
|489
|1701
|14
|141.8
|Liberty
|12
|481
|1694
|18
|141.2
|Miami
|12
|429
|1668
|16
|139.0
|SMU
|12
|438
|1660
|15
|138.3
|LSU
|12
|436
|1648
|13
|137.3
|California
|11
|378
|1502
|13
|136.5
|Penn St.
|12
|467
|1628
|9
|135.7
|UTEP
|12
|427
|1627
|19
|135.6
|San Jose St.
|12
|460
|1622
|9
|135.2
|Coastal Carolina
|12
|423
|1618
|18
|134.8
|Texas A&M
|12
|443
|1618
|6
|134.8
|Navy
|11
|357
|1448
|24
|131.6
|West Virginia
|12
|401
|1555
|13
|129.6
|Arizona St.
|12
|428
|1552
|17
|129.3
|Middle Tennessee
|12
|419
|1550
|17
|129.2
|Cent. Michigan
|12
|437
|1538
|17
|128.2
|Notre Dame
|12
|413
|1537
|14
|128.1
|Fresno St.
|12
|424
|1528
|14
|127.3
|Auburn
|12
|445
|1526
|8
|127.2
|Kansas St.
|12
|421
|1516
|14
|126.3
|Syracuse
|12
|438
|1514
|12
|126.2
|Utah
|12
|410
|1512
|10
|126.0
|Old Dominion
|12
|425
|1501
|11
|125.1
|Oregon
|12
|419
|1492
|18
|124.3
|UCLA
|12
|397
|1492
|24
|124.3
|NC State
|12
|391
|1488
|9
|124.0
|Michigan
|12
|416
|1476
|11
|123.0
|Iowa St.
|12
|409
|1467
|10
|122.2
|Oklahoma
|12
|409
|1466
|14
|122.2
|UTSA
|12
|433
|1459
|12
|121.6
|Baylor
|12
|403
|1448
|15
|120.7
|Ohio St.
|12
|404
|1436
|15
|119.7
|Michigan St.
|12
|414
|1419
|9
|118.2
|Kentucky
|12
|371
|1414
|11
|117.8
|Appalachian St.
|12
|412
|1361
|14
|113.4
|Iowa
|12
|427
|1263
|10
|105.2
|UAB
|12
|413
|1249
|12
|104.1
|Army
|11
|312
|1140
|16
|103.6
|Mississippi St.
|12
|363
|1219
|13
|101.6
|Minnesota
|12
|349
|1202
|10
|100.2
|Clemson
|12
|418
|1190
|7
|99.2
|Houston
|12
|388
|1180
|11
|98.3
|Air Force
|12
|361
|1138
|16
|94.8
|Oklahoma St.
|12
|399
|1123
|9
|93.6
|Pittsburgh
|12
|397
|1112
|14
|92.7
|Alabama
|12
|399
|947
|8
|78.9
|Georgia
|12
|382
|947
|2
|78.9
|San Diego St.
|12
|361
|944
|4
|78.7
|Wisconsin
|12
|365
|782
|9
|65.2
