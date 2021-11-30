NCAA FBS Team Rushing Defense

Rushing Defense

G Car Yds TD Yds Pg Arkansas St. 12 488 3133 32 261.1 Kansas 12 495 3005 40 250.4 Akron 12 482 2987 32 248.9 Stanford 12 493 2828 33 235.7 Umass 12 489 2819 43 234.9 Missouri 12 502 2752 30 229.3 FIU 12 506 2736 30 228.0 Virginia 12 469 2710 21 225.8 TCU 12 460 2706 34 225.5 Temple 12 555 2645 33 220.4 N. Illinois 12 456 2609 30 217.4 Northwestern 12 480 2556 31 213.0 Wake Forest 12 496 2514 21 209.5 South Florida 12 429 2482 28 206.8 Duke 12 468 2475 26 206.2 Charlotte 12 457 2453 26 204.4 Texas 12 470 2431 26 202.6 E. Michigan 12 473 2363 24 196.9 New Mexico St. 12 429 2360 26 196.7 Uconn 12 512 2343 27 195.2 Buffalo 12 489 2342 27 195.2 Vanderbilt 12 421 2331 22 194.2 Washington 12 488 2326 21 193.8 Ohio 12 478 2316 25 193.0 Marshall 12 534 2268 15 189.0 Bowling Green 12 542 2254 30 187.8 Texas State 12 501 2213 20 184.4 Kent St. 12 466 2205 30 183.8 Mississippi 12 508 2196 24 183.0 Georgia Tech 12 491 2191 19 182.6 Arizona 12 473 2189 17 182.4 South Carolina 12 455 2145 17 178.8 Colorado 12 431 2142 22 178.5 Southern Cal 11 405 1918 26 174.4 Nevada 12 464 2068 19 172.3 UNLV 12 457 2063 19 171.9 Boston College 12 451 2043 15 170.2 North Carolina 12 453 2042 21 170.2 Ball St. 12 487 2034 21 169.5 Wyoming 12 466 2023 16 168.6 Memphis 12 489 2005 22 167.1 Colorado St. 12 494 1995 18 166.2 Louisiana Tech 12 442 1994 25 166.2 Virginia Tech 12 452 1974 17 164.5 Utah St. 12 442 1966 19 163.8 Louisiana-Monroe 12 439 1953 21 162.8 Rice 12 406 1953 30 162.8 East Carolina 12 413 1952 20 162.7 Rutgers 12 461 1952 15 162.7 Washington St. 12 415 1919 19 159.9 Tulane 12 484 1901 25 158.4 Maryland 12 453 1890 23 157.5 Boise St. 12 478 1889 14 157.4 FAU 12 423 1885 17 157.1 Louisville 12 416 1880 21 156.7 Hawaii 13 502 2032 24 156.3 Arkansas 12 469 1875 17 156.2 Southern Miss. 12 430 1867 15 155.6 UCF 12 448 1867 22 155.6 Tennessee 12 488 1838 24 153.2 Florida 12 428 1829 17 152.4 Georgia Southern 12 420 1829 17 152.4 North Texas 12 446 1825 17 152.1 BYU 12 427 1817 23 151.4 Illinois 12 478 1813 16 151.1 Toledo 12 481 1810 9 150.8 Miami (Ohio) 12 450 1809 16 150.8 W. Kentucky 12 467 1793 22 149.4 Tulsa 12 460 1783 18 148.6 Indiana 12 433 1768 23 147.3 Purdue 12 420 1765 17 147.1 Georgia St. 12 489 1764 19 147.0 Nebraska 12 424 1763 12 146.9 Oregon St. 12 408 1760 18 146.7 W. Michigan 12 389 1757 15 146.4 South Alabama 12 441 1755 21 146.2 Florida St. 12 477 1735 15 144.6 Texas Tech 12 425 1732 18 144.3 Louisiana-Lafayette 12 456 1726 12 143.8 New Mexico 12 465 1716 17 143.0 Troy 12 492 1709 15 142.4 Cincinnati 12 489 1701 14 141.8 Liberty 12 481 1694 18 141.2 Miami 12 429 1668 16 139.0 SMU 12 438 1660 15 138.3 LSU 12 436 1648 13 137.3 California 11 378 1502 13 136.5 Penn St. 12 467 1628 9 135.7 UTEP 12 427 1627 19 135.6 San Jose St. 12 460 1622 9 135.2 Coastal Carolina 12 423 1618 18 134.8 Texas A&M 12 443 1618 6 134.8 Navy 11 357 1448 24 131.6 West Virginia 12 401 1555 13 129.6 Arizona St. 12 428 1552 17 129.3 Middle Tennessee 12 419 1550 17 129.2 Cent. Michigan 12 437 1538 17 128.2 Notre Dame 12 413 1537 14 128.1 Fresno St. 12 424 1528 14 127.3 Auburn 12 445 1526 8 127.2 Kansas St. 12 421 1516 14 126.3 Syracuse 12 438 1514 12 126.2 Utah 12 410 1512 10 126.0 Old Dominion 12 425 1501 11 125.1 Oregon 12 419 1492 18 124.3 UCLA 12 397 1492 24 124.3 NC State 12 391 1488 9 124.0 Michigan 12 416 1476 11 123.0 Iowa St. 12 409 1467 10 122.2 Oklahoma 12 409 1466 14 122.2 UTSA 12 433 1459 12 121.6 Baylor 12 403 1448 15 120.7 Ohio St. 12 404 1436 15 119.7 Michigan St. 12 414 1419 9 118.2 Kentucky 12 371 1414 11 117.8 Appalachian St. 12 412 1361 14 113.4 Iowa 12 427 1263 10 105.2 UAB 12 413 1249 12 104.1 Army 11 312 1140 16 103.6 Mississippi St. 12 363 1219 13 101.6 Minnesota 12 349 1202 10 100.2 Clemson 12 418 1190 7 99.2 Houston 12 388 1180 11 98.3 Air Force 12 361 1138 16 94.8 Oklahoma St. 12 399 1123 9 93.6 Pittsburgh 12 397 1112 14 92.7 Alabama 12 399 947 8 78.9 Georgia 12 382 947 2 78.9 San Diego St. 12 361 944 4 78.7 Wisconsin 12 365 782 9 65.2

