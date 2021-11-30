NCAA FBS Team Rushing Offense

Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Rushing Offense
|G
|Car
|RuYD
|TD
|Yds Pg
|Air Force
|12
|781
|4,097
|42
|341.4
|Army
|11
|670
|3,313
|43
|301.2
|North Texas
|12
|607
|2,973
|30
|247.8
|Kent St.
|12
|561
|2,962
|34
|246.8
|N. Illinois
|12
|533
|2,778
|29
|231.5
|Coastal Carolina
|12
|484
|2,775
|34
|231.2
|Navy
|11
|645
|2,522
|17
|229.3
|Baylor
|12
|498
|2,729
|28
|227.4
|Georgia St.
|12
|544
|2,703
|24
|225.2
|Mississippi
|12
|537
|2,702
|33
|225.2
|Michigan
|12
|514
|2,699
|35
|224.9
|North Carolina
|12
|485
|2,637
|29
|219.8
|Utah
|12
|461
|2,618
|32
|218.2
|Oregon St.
|12
|485
|2,609
|32
|217.4
|Arkansas
|12
|530
|2,608
|23
|217.3
|Wisconsin
|12
|524
|2,585
|25
|215.4
|UCLA
|12
|519
|2,581
|31
|215.1
|Oregon
|12
|474
|2,568
|34
|214.0
|Syracuse
|12
|491
|2,562
|28
|213.5
|Tennessee
|12
|514
|2,544
|29
|212.0
|Louisville
|12
|467
|2,536
|27
|211.3
|Florida
|12
|465
|2,508
|24
|209.0
|Kentucky
|12
|449
|2,473
|26
|206.1
|Arizona St.
|12
|462
|2,453
|33
|204.4
|W. Michigan
|12
|538
|2,431
|27
|202.6
|Georgia
|12
|450
|2,420
|28
|201.7
|Texas
|12
|457
|2,391
|25
|199.2
|TCU
|12
|473
|2,355
|21
|196.2
|Buffalo
|12
|539
|2,346
|30
|195.5
|Wyoming
|12
|491
|2,341
|18
|195.1
|Oklahoma St.
|12
|536
|2,335
|26
|194.6
|Georgia Southern
|12
|536
|2,329
|22
|194.1
|Minnesota
|12
|550
|2,326
|25
|193.8
|Toledo
|12
|441
|2,326
|29
|193.8
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|12
|473
|2,307
|29
|192.2
|Virginia Tech
|12
|483
|2,290
|15
|190.8
|Appalachian St.
|12
|490
|2,269
|24
|189.1
|UCF
|12
|426
|2,264
|25
|188.7
|Tulsa
|12
|484
|2,252
|19
|187.7
|Ohio
|12
|434
|2,249
|20
|187.4
|BYU
|12
|444
|2,247
|26
|187.2
|Ohio St.
|12
|403
|2,234
|24
|186.2
|Michigan St.
|12
|443
|2,227
|23
|185.6
|Texas A&M
|12
|418
|2,195
|17
|182.9
|Cent. Michigan
|12
|481
|2,182
|17
|181.8
|Nebraska
|12
|490
|2,174
|31
|181.2
|Duke
|12
|524
|2,171
|22
|180.9
|UTSA
|12
|479
|2,149
|20
|179.1
|Missouri
|12
|427
|2,147
|21
|178.9
|San Diego St.
|12
|492
|2,144
|24
|178.7
|Florida St.
|12
|446
|2,134
|21
|177.8
|Cincinnati
|12
|409
|2,123
|32
|176.9
|Liberty
|12
|473
|2,122
|23
|176.8
|UAB
|12
|470
|2,119
|26
|176.6
|Oklahoma
|12
|405
|2,116
|26
|176.3
|Illinois
|12
|468
|2,083
|12
|173.6
|Clemson
|12
|448
|2,056
|25
|171.3
|California
|11
|371
|1,882
|15
|171.1
|Georgia Tech
|12
|444
|2,028
|15
|169.0
|Iowa St.
|12
|390
|2,023
|25
|168.6
|Wake Forest
|12
|489
|2,018
|29
|168.2
|Old Dominion
|12
|476
|2,013
|21
|167.8
|Boston College
|12
|479
|1,983
|21
|165.2
|Tulane
|12
|446
|1,979
|19
|164.9
|Auburn
|12
|414
|1,971
|22
|164.2
|Colorado St.
|12
|515
|1,969
|14
|164.1
|East Carolina
|12
|475
|1,962
|20
|163.5
|SMU
|12
|422
|1,937
|20
|161.4
|Kansas St.
|12
|402
|1,928
|26
|160.7
|Marshall
|12
|419
|1,922
|35
|160.2
|South Florida
|12
|487
|1,891
|25
|157.6
|Pittsburgh
|12
|455
|1,872
|22
|156.0
|Notre Dame
|12
|431
|1,827
|23
|152.2
|Rice
|12
|474
|1,816
|19
|151.3
|Utah St.
|12
|492
|1,815
|10
|151.2
|Texas Tech
|12
|392
|1,808
|27
|150.7
|Alabama
|12
|447
|1,804
|20
|150.3
|Texas State
|12
|444
|1,796
|17
|149.7
|Charlotte
|12
|430
|1,795
|13
|149.6
|FAU
|12
|448
|1,794
|17
|149.5
|Houston
|12
|442
|1,791
|27
|149.2
|Umass
|12
|416
|1,761
|14
|146.8
|Southern Cal
|11
|360
|1,599
|16
|145.4
|Northwestern
|12
|452
|1,740
|12
|145.0
|UTEP
|12
|453
|1,723
|17
|143.6
|Miami (Ohio)
|12
|405
|1,716
|14
|143.0
|Hawaii
|13
|431
|1,857
|22
|142.8
|Rutgers
|12
|471
|1,688
|19
|140.7
|Kansas
|12
|435
|1,672
|15
|139.3
|Memphis
|12
|416
|1,634
|18
|136.2
|Ball St.
|12
|409
|1,625
|16
|135.4
|Louisiana-Monroe
|12
|500
|1,613
|13
|134.4
|Fresno St.
|12
|405
|1,602
|15
|133.5
|Maryland
|12
|411
|1,568
|17
|130.7
|Washington St.
|12
|378
|1,564
|18
|130.3
|Arizona
|12
|425
|1,535
|6
|127.9
|Miami
|12
|415
|1,532
|20
|127.7
|Colorado
|12
|438
|1,514
|12
|126.2
|NC State
|12
|372
|1,514
|11
|126.2
|West Virginia
|12
|426
|1,514
|18
|126.2
|Vanderbilt
|12
|422
|1,480
|8
|123.3
|South Carolina
|12
|416
|1,476
|7
|123.0
|Louisiana Tech
|12
|416
|1,466
|16
|122.2
|Virginia
|12
|338
|1,464
|21
|122.0
|Akron
|12
|432
|1,463
|8
|121.9
|San Jose St.
|12
|352
|1,457
|12
|121.4
|Iowa
|12
|444
|1,454
|17
|121.2
|Middle Tennessee
|12
|413
|1,449
|13
|120.8
|Southern Miss.
|12
|465
|1,449
|8
|120.8
|Boise St.
|12
|461
|1,445
|15
|120.4
|New Mexico
|12
|467
|1,438
|5
|119.8
|E. Michigan
|12
|416
|1,408
|25
|117.3
|Indiana
|12
|428
|1,388
|13
|115.7
|South Alabama
|12
|439
|1,347
|15
|112.2
|Temple
|12
|361
|1,327
|12
|110.6
|UNLV
|12
|395
|1,317
|18
|109.8
|LSU
|12
|408
|1,313
|9
|109.4
|Penn St.
|12
|410
|1,277
|11
|106.4
|Bowling Green
|12
|369
|1,233
|15
|102.8
|W. Kentucky
|12
|305
|1,228
|10
|102.3
|FIU
|12
|371
|1,225
|11
|102.1
|New Mexico St.
|12
|370
|1,217
|15
|101.4
|Uconn
|12
|378
|1,209
|8
|100.8
|Troy
|12
|366
|1,192
|18
|99.3
|Washington
|12
|370
|1,181
|16
|98.4
|Stanford
|12
|324
|1,051
|13
|87.6
|Purdue
|12
|359
|1,002
|7
|83.5
|Arkansas St.
|12
|349
|982
|4
|81.8
|Nevada
|12
|306
|885
|11
|73.8
|Mississippi St.
|12
|250
|767
|10
|63.9
Comments