NCAA FBS Team Rushing Offense

Rushing Offense

G Car RuYD TD Yds Pg Air Force 12 781 4,097 42 341.4 Army 11 670 3,313 43 301.2 North Texas 12 607 2,973 30 247.8 Kent St. 12 561 2,962 34 246.8 N. Illinois 12 533 2,778 29 231.5 Coastal Carolina 12 484 2,775 34 231.2 Navy 11 645 2,522 17 229.3 Baylor 12 498 2,729 28 227.4 Georgia St. 12 544 2,703 24 225.2 Mississippi 12 537 2,702 33 225.2 Michigan 12 514 2,699 35 224.9 North Carolina 12 485 2,637 29 219.8 Utah 12 461 2,618 32 218.2 Oregon St. 12 485 2,609 32 217.4 Arkansas 12 530 2,608 23 217.3 Wisconsin 12 524 2,585 25 215.4 UCLA 12 519 2,581 31 215.1 Oregon 12 474 2,568 34 214.0 Syracuse 12 491 2,562 28 213.5 Tennessee 12 514 2,544 29 212.0 Louisville 12 467 2,536 27 211.3 Florida 12 465 2,508 24 209.0 Kentucky 12 449 2,473 26 206.1 Arizona St. 12 462 2,453 33 204.4 W. Michigan 12 538 2,431 27 202.6 Georgia 12 450 2,420 28 201.7 Texas 12 457 2,391 25 199.2 TCU 12 473 2,355 21 196.2 Buffalo 12 539 2,346 30 195.5 Wyoming 12 491 2,341 18 195.1 Oklahoma St. 12 536 2,335 26 194.6 Georgia Southern 12 536 2,329 22 194.1 Minnesota 12 550 2,326 25 193.8 Toledo 12 441 2,326 29 193.8 Louisiana-Lafayette 12 473 2,307 29 192.2 Virginia Tech 12 483 2,290 15 190.8 Appalachian St. 12 490 2,269 24 189.1 UCF 12 426 2,264 25 188.7 Tulsa 12 484 2,252 19 187.7 Ohio 12 434 2,249 20 187.4 BYU 12 444 2,247 26 187.2 Ohio St. 12 403 2,234 24 186.2 Michigan St. 12 443 2,227 23 185.6 Texas A&M 12 418 2,195 17 182.9 Cent. Michigan 12 481 2,182 17 181.8 Nebraska 12 490 2,174 31 181.2 Duke 12 524 2,171 22 180.9 UTSA 12 479 2,149 20 179.1 Missouri 12 427 2,147 21 178.9 San Diego St. 12 492 2,144 24 178.7 Florida St. 12 446 2,134 21 177.8 Cincinnati 12 409 2,123 32 176.9 Liberty 12 473 2,122 23 176.8 UAB 12 470 2,119 26 176.6 Oklahoma 12 405 2,116 26 176.3 Illinois 12 468 2,083 12 173.6 Clemson 12 448 2,056 25 171.3 California 11 371 1,882 15 171.1 Georgia Tech 12 444 2,028 15 169.0 Iowa St. 12 390 2,023 25 168.6 Wake Forest 12 489 2,018 29 168.2 Old Dominion 12 476 2,013 21 167.8 Boston College 12 479 1,983 21 165.2 Tulane 12 446 1,979 19 164.9 Auburn 12 414 1,971 22 164.2 Colorado St. 12 515 1,969 14 164.1 East Carolina 12 475 1,962 20 163.5 SMU 12 422 1,937 20 161.4 Kansas St. 12 402 1,928 26 160.7 Marshall 12 419 1,922 35 160.2 South Florida 12 487 1,891 25 157.6 Pittsburgh 12 455 1,872 22 156.0 Notre Dame 12 431 1,827 23 152.2 Rice 12 474 1,816 19 151.3 Utah St. 12 492 1,815 10 151.2 Texas Tech 12 392 1,808 27 150.7 Alabama 12 447 1,804 20 150.3 Texas State 12 444 1,796 17 149.7 Charlotte 12 430 1,795 13 149.6 FAU 12 448 1,794 17 149.5 Houston 12 442 1,791 27 149.2 Umass 12 416 1,761 14 146.8 Southern Cal 11 360 1,599 16 145.4 Northwestern 12 452 1,740 12 145.0 UTEP 12 453 1,723 17 143.6 Miami (Ohio) 12 405 1,716 14 143.0 Hawaii 13 431 1,857 22 142.8 Rutgers 12 471 1,688 19 140.7 Kansas 12 435 1,672 15 139.3 Memphis 12 416 1,634 18 136.2 Ball St. 12 409 1,625 16 135.4 Louisiana-Monroe 12 500 1,613 13 134.4 Fresno St. 12 405 1,602 15 133.5 Maryland 12 411 1,568 17 130.7 Washington St. 12 378 1,564 18 130.3 Arizona 12 425 1,535 6 127.9 Miami 12 415 1,532 20 127.7 Colorado 12 438 1,514 12 126.2 NC State 12 372 1,514 11 126.2 West Virginia 12 426 1,514 18 126.2 Vanderbilt 12 422 1,480 8 123.3 South Carolina 12 416 1,476 7 123.0 Louisiana Tech 12 416 1,466 16 122.2 Virginia 12 338 1,464 21 122.0 Akron 12 432 1,463 8 121.9 San Jose St. 12 352 1,457 12 121.4 Iowa 12 444 1,454 17 121.2 Middle Tennessee 12 413 1,449 13 120.8 Southern Miss. 12 465 1,449 8 120.8 Boise St. 12 461 1,445 15 120.4 New Mexico 12 467 1,438 5 119.8 E. Michigan 12 416 1,408 25 117.3 Indiana 12 428 1,388 13 115.7 South Alabama 12 439 1,347 15 112.2 Temple 12 361 1,327 12 110.6 UNLV 12 395 1,317 18 109.8 LSU 12 408 1,313 9 109.4 Penn St. 12 410 1,277 11 106.4 Bowling Green 12 369 1,233 15 102.8 W. Kentucky 12 305 1,228 10 102.3 FIU 12 371 1,225 11 102.1 New Mexico St. 12 370 1,217 15 101.4 Uconn 12 378 1,209 8 100.8 Troy 12 366 1,192 18 99.3 Washington 12 370 1,181 16 98.4 Stanford 12 324 1,051 13 87.6 Purdue 12 359 1,002 7 83.5 Arkansas St. 12 349 982 4 81.8 Nevada 12 306 885 11 73.8 Mississippi St. 12 250 767 10 63.9

