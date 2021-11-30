NCAA FBS Team Scoring Defense

Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Scoring Defense
|G
|Saf
|Pts
|Avg
|Georgia
|12
|2
|83
|6.9
|Clemson
|12
|0
|180
|15.0
|Cincinnati
|12
|0
|189
|15.8
|Texas A&M
|12
|0
|191
|15.9
|Oklahoma St.
|12
|0
|197
|16.4
|Wisconsin
|12
|0
|197
|16.4
|Penn St.
|12
|0
|201
|16.8
|Michigan
|12
|0
|206
|17.2
|Iowa
|12
|2
|207
|17.2
|San Diego St.
|12
|0
|207
|17.2
|Minnesota
|12
|1
|219
|18.2
|Notre Dame
|12
|1
|219
|18.2
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|12
|0
|222
|18.5
|Appalachian St.
|12
|0
|227
|18.9
|Boise St.
|12
|0
|228
|19.0
|Air Force
|12
|1
|229
|19.1
|Baylor
|12
|1
|233
|19.4
|NC State
|12
|1
|236
|19.7
|Houston
|12
|1
|238
|19.8
|Alabama
|12
|0
|239
|19.9
|Coastal Carolina
|12
|2
|240
|20.0
|Fresno St.
|12
|1
|243
|20.2
|Purdue
|12
|0
|246
|20.5
|Iowa St.
|12
|0
|247
|20.6
|Arizona St.
|12
|1
|251
|20.9
|Ohio St.
|12
|1
|251
|20.9
|Toledo
|12
|1
|252
|21.0
|Kansas St.
|12
|1
|253
|21.1
|Utah
|12
|1
|258
|21.5
|Liberty
|12
|1
|260
|21.7
|Illinois
|12
|1
|263
|21.9
|Kentucky
|12
|0
|265
|22.1
|Auburn
|12
|1
|266
|22.2
|Boston College
|12
|0
|266
|22.2
|UTSA
|12
|0
|266
|22.2
|Wyoming
|12
|0
|270
|22.5
|Nebraska
|12
|0
|272
|22.7
|Washington
|12
|1
|272
|22.7
|Marshall
|12
|0
|273
|22.8
|Army
|11
|1
|251
|22.8
|UAB
|12
|0
|274
|22.8
|Virginia Tech
|12
|1
|275
|22.9
|California
|11
|0
|253
|23.0
|Pittsburgh
|12
|2
|279
|23.2
|Miami (Ohio)
|12
|0
|286
|23.8
|Arkansas
|12
|0
|288
|24.0
|BYU
|12
|0
|291
|24.2
|South Carolina
|12
|0
|291
|24.2
|Washington St.
|12
|1
|291
|24.2
|West Virginia
|12
|0
|292
|24.3
|Nevada
|12
|0
|293
|24.4
|Oregon
|12
|1
|293
|24.4
|Rutgers
|12
|1
|295
|24.6
|UTEP
|12
|2
|297
|24.8
|Mississippi
|12
|2
|300
|25.0
|UCF
|12
|1
|302
|25.2
|Mississippi St.
|12
|1
|303
|25.2
|Oklahoma
|12
|1
|303
|25.2
|LSU
|12
|0
|304
|25.3
|Michigan St.
|12
|0
|308
|25.7
|FAU
|12
|0
|309
|25.8
|Middle Tennessee
|12
|1
|310
|25.8
|Oregon St.
|12
|0
|311
|25.9
|Troy
|12
|0
|313
|26.1
|Cent. Michigan
|12
|0
|314
|26.2
|East Carolina
|12
|0
|315
|26.2
|Syracuse
|12
|1
|316
|26.3
|Utah St.
|12
|1
|316
|26.3
|South Alabama
|12
|0
|317
|26.4
|Ball St.
|12
|1
|318
|26.5
|Florida St.
|12
|1
|318
|26.5
|San Jose St.
|12
|0
|318
|26.5
|Florida
|12
|0
|319
|26.6
|Colorado
|12
|0
|320
|26.7
|UCLA
|12
|0
|321
|26.8
|Louisville
|12
|0
|324
|27.0
|W. Kentucky
|12
|0
|324
|27.0
|Tulsa
|12
|0
|329
|27.4
|North Texas
|12
|0
|330
|27.5
|Tennessee
|12
|3
|330
|27.5
|Old Dominion
|12
|2
|331
|27.6
|Georgia St.
|12
|0
|332
|27.7
|E. Michigan
|12
|0
|334
|27.8
|Southern Miss.
|12
|1
|335
|27.9
|Colorado St.
|12
|0
|339
|28.2
|Miami
|12
|1
|341
|28.4
|New Mexico
|12
|0
|341
|28.4
|SMU
|12
|0
|341
|28.4
|W. Michigan
|12
|0
|343
|28.6
|Northwestern
|12
|0
|348
|29.0
|Wake Forest
|12
|0
|349
|29.1
|Memphis
|12
|0
|351
|29.2
|Navy
|11
|0
|326
|29.6
|Buffalo
|12
|0
|359
|29.9
|Ohio
|12
|1
|364
|30.3
|Bowling Green
|12
|3
|368
|30.7
|Texas
|12
|1
|373
|31.1
|Hawaii
|13
|0
|408
|31.4
|Arizona
|12
|2
|377
|31.4
|Georgia Southern
|12
|0
|377
|31.4
|North Carolina
|12
|0
|379
|31.6
|Virginia
|12
|2
|382
|31.8
|Texas Tech
|12
|0
|385
|32.1
|Maryland
|12
|0
|389
|32.4
|Stanford
|12
|0
|389
|32.4
|Southern Cal
|11
|0
|357
|32.5
|UNLV
|12
|0
|394
|32.8
|Texas State
|12
|0
|396
|33.0
|Indiana
|12
|0
|399
|33.2
|Georgia Tech
|12
|1
|402
|33.5
|Louisiana-Monroe
|12
|1
|402
|33.5
|N. Illinois
|12
|0
|402
|33.5
|Charlotte
|12
|1
|408
|34.0
|Louisiana Tech
|12
|0
|408
|34.0
|Tulane
|12
|1
|408
|34.0
|Kent St.
|12
|0
|415
|34.6
|Missouri
|12
|0
|416
|34.7
|South Florida
|12
|0
|416
|34.7
|TCU
|12
|1
|419
|34.9
|Vanderbilt
|12
|0
|430
|35.8
|Rice
|12
|0
|434
|36.2
|Temple
|12
|0
|450
|37.5
|Uconn
|12
|0
|462
|38.5
|Arkansas St.
|12
|1
|463
|38.6
|Akron
|12
|0
|474
|39.5
|FIU
|12
|0
|476
|39.7
|Duke
|12
|1
|477
|39.8
|New Mexico St.
|12
|1
|485
|40.4
|Kansas
|12
|0
|506
|42.2
|Umass
|12
|0
|517
|43.1
