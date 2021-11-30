NCAA FBS Team Scoring Defense

Scoring Defense

G Saf Pts Avg Georgia 12 2 83 6.9 Clemson 12 0 180 15.0 Cincinnati 12 0 189 15.8 Texas A&M 12 0 191 15.9 Oklahoma St. 12 0 197 16.4 Wisconsin 12 0 197 16.4 Penn St. 12 0 201 16.8 Michigan 12 0 206 17.2 Iowa 12 2 207 17.2 San Diego St. 12 0 207 17.2 Minnesota 12 1 219 18.2 Notre Dame 12 1 219 18.2 Louisiana-Lafayette 12 0 222 18.5 Appalachian St. 12 0 227 18.9 Boise St. 12 0 228 19.0 Air Force 12 1 229 19.1 Baylor 12 1 233 19.4 NC State 12 1 236 19.7 Houston 12 1 238 19.8 Alabama 12 0 239 19.9 Coastal Carolina 12 2 240 20.0 Fresno St. 12 1 243 20.2 Purdue 12 0 246 20.5 Iowa St. 12 0 247 20.6 Arizona St. 12 1 251 20.9 Ohio St. 12 1 251 20.9 Toledo 12 1 252 21.0 Kansas St. 12 1 253 21.1 Utah 12 1 258 21.5 Liberty 12 1 260 21.7 Illinois 12 1 263 21.9 Kentucky 12 0 265 22.1 Auburn 12 1 266 22.2 Boston College 12 0 266 22.2 UTSA 12 0 266 22.2 Wyoming 12 0 270 22.5 Nebraska 12 0 272 22.7 Washington 12 1 272 22.7 Marshall 12 0 273 22.8 Army 11 1 251 22.8 UAB 12 0 274 22.8 Virginia Tech 12 1 275 22.9 California 11 0 253 23.0 Pittsburgh 12 2 279 23.2 Miami (Ohio) 12 0 286 23.8 Arkansas 12 0 288 24.0 BYU 12 0 291 24.2 South Carolina 12 0 291 24.2 Washington St. 12 1 291 24.2 West Virginia 12 0 292 24.3 Nevada 12 0 293 24.4 Oregon 12 1 293 24.4 Rutgers 12 1 295 24.6 UTEP 12 2 297 24.8 Mississippi 12 2 300 25.0 UCF 12 1 302 25.2 Mississippi St. 12 1 303 25.2 Oklahoma 12 1 303 25.2 LSU 12 0 304 25.3 Michigan St. 12 0 308 25.7 FAU 12 0 309 25.8 Middle Tennessee 12 1 310 25.8 Oregon St. 12 0 311 25.9 Troy 12 0 313 26.1 Cent. Michigan 12 0 314 26.2 East Carolina 12 0 315 26.2 Syracuse 12 1 316 26.3 Utah St. 12 1 316 26.3 South Alabama 12 0 317 26.4 Ball St. 12 1 318 26.5 Florida St. 12 1 318 26.5 San Jose St. 12 0 318 26.5 Florida 12 0 319 26.6 Colorado 12 0 320 26.7 UCLA 12 0 321 26.8 Louisville 12 0 324 27.0 W. Kentucky 12 0 324 27.0 Tulsa 12 0 329 27.4 North Texas 12 0 330 27.5 Tennessee 12 3 330 27.5 Old Dominion 12 2 331 27.6 Georgia St. 12 0 332 27.7 E. Michigan 12 0 334 27.8 Southern Miss. 12 1 335 27.9 Colorado St. 12 0 339 28.2 Miami 12 1 341 28.4 New Mexico 12 0 341 28.4 SMU 12 0 341 28.4 W. Michigan 12 0 343 28.6 Northwestern 12 0 348 29.0 Wake Forest 12 0 349 29.1 Memphis 12 0 351 29.2 Navy 11 0 326 29.6 Buffalo 12 0 359 29.9 Ohio 12 1 364 30.3 Bowling Green 12 3 368 30.7 Texas 12 1 373 31.1 Hawaii 13 0 408 31.4 Arizona 12 2 377 31.4 Georgia Southern 12 0 377 31.4 North Carolina 12 0 379 31.6 Virginia 12 2 382 31.8 Texas Tech 12 0 385 32.1 Maryland 12 0 389 32.4 Stanford 12 0 389 32.4 Southern Cal 11 0 357 32.5 UNLV 12 0 394 32.8 Texas State 12 0 396 33.0 Indiana 12 0 399 33.2 Georgia Tech 12 1 402 33.5 Louisiana-Monroe 12 1 402 33.5 N. Illinois 12 0 402 33.5 Charlotte 12 1 408 34.0 Louisiana Tech 12 0 408 34.0 Tulane 12 1 408 34.0 Kent St. 12 0 415 34.6 Missouri 12 0 416 34.7 South Florida 12 0 416 34.7 TCU 12 1 419 34.9 Vanderbilt 12 0 430 35.8 Rice 12 0 434 36.2 Temple 12 0 450 37.5 Uconn 12 0 462 38.5 Arkansas St. 12 1 463 38.6 Akron 12 0 474 39.5 FIU 12 0 476 39.7 Duke 12 1 477 39.8 New Mexico St. 12 1 485 40.4 Kansas 12 0 506 42.2 Umass 12 0 517 43.1

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.