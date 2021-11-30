On Air: Off The Shelf
NCAA FBS Team Scoring Defense

The Associated Press
November 30, 2021 11:11 am
Scoring Defense

G Saf Pts Avg
Georgia 12 2 83 6.9
Clemson 12 0 180 15.0
Cincinnati 12 0 189 15.8
Texas A&M 12 0 191 15.9
Oklahoma St. 12 0 197 16.4
Wisconsin 12 0 197 16.4
Penn St. 12 0 201 16.8
Michigan 12 0 206 17.2
Iowa 12 2 207 17.2
San Diego St. 12 0 207 17.2
Minnesota 12 1 219 18.2
Notre Dame 12 1 219 18.2
Louisiana-Lafayette 12 0 222 18.5
Appalachian St. 12 0 227 18.9
Boise St. 12 0 228 19.0
Air Force 12 1 229 19.1
Baylor 12 1 233 19.4
NC State 12 1 236 19.7
Houston 12 1 238 19.8
Alabama 12 0 239 19.9
Coastal Carolina 12 2 240 20.0
Fresno St. 12 1 243 20.2
Purdue 12 0 246 20.5
Iowa St. 12 0 247 20.6
Arizona St. 12 1 251 20.9
Ohio St. 12 1 251 20.9
Toledo 12 1 252 21.0
Kansas St. 12 1 253 21.1
Utah 12 1 258 21.5
Liberty 12 1 260 21.7
Illinois 12 1 263 21.9
Kentucky 12 0 265 22.1
Auburn 12 1 266 22.2
Boston College 12 0 266 22.2
UTSA 12 0 266 22.2
Wyoming 12 0 270 22.5
Nebraska 12 0 272 22.7
Washington 12 1 272 22.7
Marshall 12 0 273 22.8
Army 11 1 251 22.8
UAB 12 0 274 22.8
Virginia Tech 12 1 275 22.9
California 11 0 253 23.0
Pittsburgh 12 2 279 23.2
Miami (Ohio) 12 0 286 23.8
Arkansas 12 0 288 24.0
BYU 12 0 291 24.2
South Carolina 12 0 291 24.2
Washington St. 12 1 291 24.2
West Virginia 12 0 292 24.3
Nevada 12 0 293 24.4
Oregon 12 1 293 24.4
Rutgers 12 1 295 24.6
UTEP 12 2 297 24.8
Mississippi 12 2 300 25.0
UCF 12 1 302 25.2
Mississippi St. 12 1 303 25.2
Oklahoma 12 1 303 25.2
LSU 12 0 304 25.3
Michigan St. 12 0 308 25.7
FAU 12 0 309 25.8
Middle Tennessee 12 1 310 25.8
Oregon St. 12 0 311 25.9
Troy 12 0 313 26.1
Cent. Michigan 12 0 314 26.2
East Carolina 12 0 315 26.2
Syracuse 12 1 316 26.3
Utah St. 12 1 316 26.3
South Alabama 12 0 317 26.4
Ball St. 12 1 318 26.5
Florida St. 12 1 318 26.5
San Jose St. 12 0 318 26.5
Florida 12 0 319 26.6
Colorado 12 0 320 26.7
UCLA 12 0 321 26.8
Louisville 12 0 324 27.0
W. Kentucky 12 0 324 27.0
Tulsa 12 0 329 27.4
North Texas 12 0 330 27.5
Tennessee 12 3 330 27.5
Old Dominion 12 2 331 27.6
Georgia St. 12 0 332 27.7
E. Michigan 12 0 334 27.8
Southern Miss. 12 1 335 27.9
Colorado St. 12 0 339 28.2
Miami 12 1 341 28.4
New Mexico 12 0 341 28.4
SMU 12 0 341 28.4
W. Michigan 12 0 343 28.6
Northwestern 12 0 348 29.0
Wake Forest 12 0 349 29.1
Memphis 12 0 351 29.2
Navy 11 0 326 29.6
Buffalo 12 0 359 29.9
Ohio 12 1 364 30.3
Bowling Green 12 3 368 30.7
Texas 12 1 373 31.1
Hawaii 13 0 408 31.4
Arizona 12 2 377 31.4
Georgia Southern 12 0 377 31.4
North Carolina 12 0 379 31.6
Virginia 12 2 382 31.8
Texas Tech 12 0 385 32.1
Maryland 12 0 389 32.4
Stanford 12 0 389 32.4
Southern Cal 11 0 357 32.5
UNLV 12 0 394 32.8
Texas State 12 0 396 33.0
Indiana 12 0 399 33.2
Georgia Tech 12 1 402 33.5
Louisiana-Monroe 12 1 402 33.5
N. Illinois 12 0 402 33.5
Charlotte 12 1 408 34.0
Louisiana Tech 12 0 408 34.0
Tulane 12 1 408 34.0
Kent St. 12 0 415 34.6
Missouri 12 0 416 34.7
South Florida 12 0 416 34.7
TCU 12 1 419 34.9
Vanderbilt 12 0 430 35.8
Rice 12 0 434 36.2
Temple 12 0 450 37.5
Uconn 12 0 462 38.5
Arkansas St. 12 1 463 38.6
Akron 12 0 474 39.5
FIU 12 0 476 39.7
Duke 12 1 477 39.8
New Mexico St. 12 1 485 40.4
Kansas 12 0 506 42.2
Umass 12 0 517 43.1

