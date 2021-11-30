NCAA FBS Team Scoring Offense

Scoring Offense

G FG Pts Avg Ohio St. 12 18 546 45.5 W. Kentucky 12 20 519 43.2 Wake Forest 12 20 515 42.9 Pittsburgh 12 16 514 42.8 Alabama 12 15 512 42.7 Georgia 12 17 488 40.7 Coastal Carolina 12 7 485 40.4 Cincinnati 12 7 475 39.6 Tennessee 12 11 466 38.8 Houston 12 13 465 38.8 Oklahoma 12 19 461 38.4 SMU 12 12 461 38.4 Michigan 12 22 448 37.3 UTSA 12 24 443 36.9 Nevada 12 21 440 36.7 UCLA 12 14 438 36.5 North Carolina 12 17 437 36.4 Mississippi 12 15 431 35.9 Appalachian St. 12 18 429 35.8 Army 11 6 390 35.5 Notre Dame 12 16 423 35.2 Texas 12 13 423 35.2 Utah 12 10 423 35.2 Virginia 12 15 415 34.6 Toledo 12 13 410 34.2 Miami 12 17 409 34.1 Marshall 12 8 408 34.0 Fresno St. 12 18 403 33.6 BYU 12 11 402 33.5 Baylor 12 14 401 33.4 Kent St. 12 19 401 33.4 Kentucky 12 8 400 33.3 Oregon 12 11 398 33.2 NC State 12 13 397 33.1 Cent. Michigan 12 14 396 33.0 Iowa St. 12 22 394 32.8 Oregon St. 12 10 393 32.8 UCF 12 5 386 32.2 Utah St. 12 18 386 32.2 Louisville 12 14 383 31.9 Michigan St. 12 11 383 31.9 Florida 12 9 382 31.8 Oklahoma St. 12 14 382 31.8 Liberty 12 4 381 31.8 Arkansas 12 19 378 31.5 Louisiana-Lafayette 12 8 375 31.2 Air Force 12 10 372 31.0 E. Michigan 12 17 372 31.0 Mississippi St. 12 14 371 30.9 W. Michigan 12 11 370 30.8 N. Illinois 12 21 369 30.8 Memphis 12 12 361 30.1 Southern Cal 11 23 330 30.0 Texas Tech 12 13 360 30.0 Middle Tennessee 12 9 357 29.8 Arizona St. 12 6 356 29.7 East Carolina 12 19 356 29.7 Missouri 12 20 356 29.7 Auburn 12 17 355 29.6 UAB 12 10 353 29.4 Texas A&M 12 22 352 29.3 Buffalo 12 14 351 29.2 Boise St. 12 26 350 29.2 Miami (Ohio) 12 13 349 29.1 Hawaii 13 18 374 28.8 TCU 12 14 344 28.7 North Texas 12 13 343 28.6 Old Dominion 12 19 342 28.5 Washington St. 12 14 341 28.4 Louisiana Tech 12 17 336 28.0 Nebraska 12 8 335 27.9 San Diego St. 12 15 332 27.7 Florida St. 12 10 331 27.6 Tulane 12 7 331 27.6 Purdue 12 20 330 27.5 Maryland 12 12 327 27.2 Charlotte 12 10 326 27.2 LSU 12 15 325 27.1 Clemson 12 19 322 26.8 West Virginia 12 19 322 26.8 Kansas St. 12 12 316 26.3 Georgia St. 12 10 315 26.2 Penn St. 12 16 315 26.2 Minnesota 12 16 313 26.1 Tulsa 12 19 313 26.1 Wisconsin 12 15 310 25.8 Iowa 12 22 308 25.7 FAU 12 9 305 25.4 Arkansas St. 12 20 303 25.2 UTEP 12 17 302 25.2 South Alabama 12 12 299 24.9 Syracuse 12 9 299 24.9 Virginia Tech 12 17 298 24.8 Boston College 12 13 296 24.7 Ball St. 12 16 293 24.4 Georgia Tech 12 11 288 24.0 California 11 11 261 23.7 Colorado St. 12 25 284 23.7 South Florida 12 11 278 23.2 Wyoming 12 9 278 23.2 Texas State 12 15 277 23.1 Duke 12 14 274 22.8 Troy 12 8 274 22.8 New Mexico St. 12 17 271 22.6 Ohio 12 16 271 22.6 Rice 12 5 258 21.5 Washington 12 11 258 21.5 Bowling Green 12 19 257 21.4 South Carolina 12 13 256 21.3 Louisiana-Monroe 12 16 251 20.9 Kansas 12 9 249 20.8 UNLV 12 16 249 20.8 Rutgers 12 11 246 20.5 Stanford 12 11 245 20.4 Navy 11 14 224 20.4 FIU 12 8 244 20.3 Georgia Southern 12 13 243 20.2 Illinois 12 18 242 20.2 San Jose St. 12 15 240 20.0 Akron 12 7 238 19.8 Colorado 12 14 225 18.8 Southern Miss. 12 8 212 17.7 Indiana 12 13 207 17.2 Arizona 12 21 206 17.2 Northwestern 12 6 199 16.6 Temple 12 9 196 16.3 Umass 12 8 196 16.3 Vanderbilt 12 14 189 15.8 Uconn 12 12 187 15.6 New Mexico 12 9 146 12.2

