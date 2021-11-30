NCAA FBS Team Scoring Offense

Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Scoring Offense
|G
|FG
|Pts
|Avg
|Ohio St.
|12
|18
|546
|45.5
|W. Kentucky
|12
|20
|519
|43.2
|Wake Forest
|12
|20
|515
|42.9
|Pittsburgh
|12
|16
|514
|42.8
|Alabama
|12
|15
|512
|42.7
|Georgia
|12
|17
|488
|40.7
|Coastal Carolina
|12
|7
|485
|40.4
|Cincinnati
|12
|7
|475
|39.6
|Tennessee
|12
|11
|466
|38.8
|Houston
|12
|13
|465
|38.8
|Oklahoma
|12
|19
|461
|38.4
|SMU
|12
|12
|461
|38.4
|Michigan
|12
|22
|448
|37.3
|UTSA
|12
|24
|443
|36.9
|Nevada
|12
|21
|440
|36.7
|UCLA
|12
|14
|438
|36.5
|North Carolina
|12
|17
|437
|36.4
|Mississippi
|12
|15
|431
|35.9
|Appalachian St.
|12
|18
|429
|35.8
|Army
|11
|6
|390
|35.5
|Notre Dame
|12
|16
|423
|35.2
|Texas
|12
|13
|423
|35.2
|Utah
|12
|10
|423
|35.2
|Virginia
|12
|15
|415
|34.6
|Toledo
|12
|13
|410
|34.2
|Miami
|12
|17
|409
|34.1
|Marshall
|12
|8
|408
|34.0
|Fresno St.
|12
|18
|403
|33.6
|BYU
|12
|11
|402
|33.5
|Baylor
|12
|14
|401
|33.4
|Kent St.
|12
|19
|401
|33.4
|Kentucky
|12
|8
|400
|33.3
|Oregon
|12
|11
|398
|33.2
|NC State
|12
|13
|397
|33.1
|Cent. Michigan
|12
|14
|396
|33.0
|Iowa St.
|12
|22
|394
|32.8
|Oregon St.
|12
|10
|393
|32.8
|UCF
|12
|5
|386
|32.2
|Utah St.
|12
|18
|386
|32.2
|Louisville
|12
|14
|383
|31.9
|Michigan St.
|12
|11
|383
|31.9
|Florida
|12
|9
|382
|31.8
|Oklahoma St.
|12
|14
|382
|31.8
|Liberty
|12
|4
|381
|31.8
|Arkansas
|12
|19
|378
|31.5
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|12
|8
|375
|31.2
|Air Force
|12
|10
|372
|31.0
|E. Michigan
|12
|17
|372
|31.0
|Mississippi St.
|12
|14
|371
|30.9
|W. Michigan
|12
|11
|370
|30.8
|N. Illinois
|12
|21
|369
|30.8
|Memphis
|12
|12
|361
|30.1
|Southern Cal
|11
|23
|330
|30.0
|Texas Tech
|12
|13
|360
|30.0
|Middle Tennessee
|12
|9
|357
|29.8
|Arizona St.
|12
|6
|356
|29.7
|East Carolina
|12
|19
|356
|29.7
|Missouri
|12
|20
|356
|29.7
|Auburn
|12
|17
|355
|29.6
|UAB
|12
|10
|353
|29.4
|Texas A&M
|12
|22
|352
|29.3
|Buffalo
|12
|14
|351
|29.2
|Boise St.
|12
|26
|350
|29.2
|Miami (Ohio)
|12
|13
|349
|29.1
|Hawaii
|13
|18
|374
|28.8
|TCU
|12
|14
|344
|28.7
|North Texas
|12
|13
|343
|28.6
|Old Dominion
|12
|19
|342
|28.5
|Washington St.
|12
|14
|341
|28.4
|Louisiana Tech
|12
|17
|336
|28.0
|Nebraska
|12
|8
|335
|27.9
|San Diego St.
|12
|15
|332
|27.7
|Florida St.
|12
|10
|331
|27.6
|Tulane
|12
|7
|331
|27.6
|Purdue
|12
|20
|330
|27.5
|Maryland
|12
|12
|327
|27.2
|Charlotte
|12
|10
|326
|27.2
|LSU
|12
|15
|325
|27.1
|Clemson
|12
|19
|322
|26.8
|West Virginia
|12
|19
|322
|26.8
|Kansas St.
|12
|12
|316
|26.3
|Georgia St.
|12
|10
|315
|26.2
|Penn St.
|12
|16
|315
|26.2
|Minnesota
|12
|16
|313
|26.1
|Tulsa
|12
|19
|313
|26.1
|Wisconsin
|12
|15
|310
|25.8
|Iowa
|12
|22
|308
|25.7
|FAU
|12
|9
|305
|25.4
|Arkansas St.
|12
|20
|303
|25.2
|UTEP
|12
|17
|302
|25.2
|South Alabama
|12
|12
|299
|24.9
|Syracuse
|12
|9
|299
|24.9
|Virginia Tech
|12
|17
|298
|24.8
|Boston College
|12
|13
|296
|24.7
|Ball St.
|12
|16
|293
|24.4
|Georgia Tech
|12
|11
|288
|24.0
|California
|11
|11
|261
|23.7
|Colorado St.
|12
|25
|284
|23.7
|South Florida
|12
|11
|278
|23.2
|Wyoming
|12
|9
|278
|23.2
|Texas State
|12
|15
|277
|23.1
|Duke
|12
|14
|274
|22.8
|Troy
|12
|8
|274
|22.8
|New Mexico St.
|12
|17
|271
|22.6
|Ohio
|12
|16
|271
|22.6
|Rice
|12
|5
|258
|21.5
|Washington
|12
|11
|258
|21.5
|Bowling Green
|12
|19
|257
|21.4
|South Carolina
|12
|13
|256
|21.3
|Louisiana-Monroe
|12
|16
|251
|20.9
|Kansas
|12
|9
|249
|20.8
|UNLV
|12
|16
|249
|20.8
|Rutgers
|12
|11
|246
|20.5
|Stanford
|12
|11
|245
|20.4
|Navy
|11
|14
|224
|20.4
|FIU
|12
|8
|244
|20.3
|Georgia Southern
|12
|13
|243
|20.2
|Illinois
|12
|18
|242
|20.2
|San Jose St.
|12
|15
|240
|20.0
|Akron
|12
|7
|238
|19.8
|Colorado
|12
|14
|225
|18.8
|Southern Miss.
|12
|8
|212
|17.7
|Indiana
|12
|13
|207
|17.2
|Arizona
|12
|21
|206
|17.2
|Northwestern
|12
|6
|199
|16.6
|Temple
|12
|9
|196
|16.3
|Umass
|12
|8
|196
|16.3
|Vanderbilt
|12
|14
|189
|15.8
|Uconn
|12
|12
|187
|15.6
|New Mexico
|12
|9
|146
|12.2
Comments