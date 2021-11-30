NCAA FBS Team Team Passing Defense Efficiency

Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Team Passing Efficiency Defense
|G
|Att
|Cp
|DInt
|Yds
|Tds
|Pts
|Georgia
|12
|370
|206
|12
|1823
|5
|95.04
|Cincinnati
|12
|359
|189
|17
|1938
|8
|95.88
|Iowa
|12
|412
|227
|22
|2520
|13
|106.21
|Washington
|12
|317
|194
|10
|1720
|6
|106.71
|Wisconsin
|12
|327
|182
|15
|2107
|9
|109.69
|Clemson
|12
|416
|237
|11
|2511
|10
|110.32
|NC State
|12
|413
|217
|15
|2491
|19
|111.12
|Penn St.
|12
|420
|248
|12
|2500
|11
|111.98
|Texas A&M
|12
|401
|232
|10
|2312
|13
|112.00
|Oklahoma St.
|12
|360
|201
|8
|2254
|9
|112.23
|UCF
|12
|429
|255
|11
|2560
|12
|113.67
|San Diego St.
|12
|465
|259
|15
|2828
|19
|113.82
|Houston
|12
|359
|198
|14
|2304
|14
|114.13
|Appalachian St.
|12
|363
|203
|15
|2476
|11
|114.95
|Notre Dame
|12
|379
|227
|15
|2536
|8
|115.15
|Marshall
|12
|387
|209
|10
|2391
|17
|115.23
|Michigan
|12
|386
|218
|7
|2356
|13
|115.23
|Arizona St.
|12
|367
|218
|15
|2396
|12
|116.86
|Fresno St.
|12
|378
|199
|10
|2583
|15
|117.85
|Toledo
|12
|367
|204
|7
|2301
|15
|117.92
|Wyoming
|12
|350
|202
|10
|2130
|17
|119.15
|UTEP
|12
|364
|196
|8
|2440
|15
|119.36
|Middle Tennessee
|12
|451
|268
|16
|2859
|20
|120.21
|Minnesota
|12
|338
|187
|7
|2216
|15
|120.90
|Washington St.
|12
|400
|243
|14
|2625
|15
|121.25
|South Carolina
|12
|316
|184
|15
|2145
|15
|121.42
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|12
|358
|193
|9
|2470
|16
|121.59
|Liberty
|12
|310
|172
|8
|2090
|14
|121.86
|Utah
|12
|383
|229
|7
|2392
|16
|122.38
|W. Kentucky
|12
|454
|275
|19
|3143
|17
|122.71
|Nevada
|12
|422
|262
|13
|2705
|17
|123.06
|Boston College
|12
|308
|179
|10
|2082
|14
|123.41
|California
|11
|372
|217
|13
|2489
|18
|123.52
|Oregon
|12
|436
|260
|15
|2966
|18
|123.52
|Purdue
|12
|331
|196
|13
|2335
|13
|123.58
|South Alabama
|12
|346
|206
|15
|2501
|13
|123.98
|Illinois
|12
|363
|213
|9
|2582
|12
|124.38
|Florida
|12
|371
|211
|9
|2503
|18
|124.70
|Mississippi
|12
|424
|262
|10
|2950
|13
|125.64
|Ohio St.
|12
|437
|265
|12
|2963
|18
|125.70
|Nebraska
|12
|404
|261
|10
|2629
|14
|125.75
|Coastal Carolina
|12
|325
|187
|6
|2286
|13
|126.13
|Boise St.
|12
|323
|186
|13
|2483
|12
|126.37
|Air Force
|12
|318
|177
|8
|2320
|14
|126.44
|UCLA
|12
|446
|278
|12
|3121
|15
|126.83
|Bowling Green
|12
|308
|180
|12
|2234
|15
|127.65
|BYU
|12
|388
|250
|14
|2826
|11
|127.75
|Baylor
|12
|362
|217
|12
|2738
|12
|127.79
|FAU
|12
|420
|247
|13
|3026
|19
|128.07
|Tulsa
|12
|378
|221
|10
|2781
|15
|128.07
|Tennessee
|12
|442
|274
|10
|3017
|18
|128.24
|East Carolina
|12
|377
|224
|15
|2785
|17
|128.39
|Virginia Tech
|12
|368
|212
|10
|2634
|18
|128.44
|Arkansas
|12
|353
|211
|11
|2581
|15
|128.98
|Hawaii
|13
|506
|289
|14
|3766
|24
|129.75
|Florida St.
|12
|397
|231
|14
|2798
|25
|131.12
|Colorado
|12
|403
|247
|9
|2908
|17
|131.36
|New Mexico
|12
|351
|196
|9
|2641
|19
|131.78
|UAB
|12
|380
|221
|10
|2630
|24
|131.87
|Miami
|12
|436
|270
|8
|3007
|21
|132.08
|Louisville
|12
|422
|273
|10
|2941
|18
|132.57
|E. Michigan
|12
|367
|216
|7
|2801
|15
|132.64
|Wake Forest
|12
|358
|210
|13
|2611
|22
|132.94
|Oregon St.
|12
|400
|249
|13
|2893
|20
|133.00
|Utah St.
|12
|372
|232
|11
|2802
|15
|133.03
|Army
|11
|300
|171
|10
|2425
|14
|133.63
|Memphis
|12
|437
|277
|9
|3011
|22
|133.76
|Alabama
|12
|365
|234
|13
|2563
|20
|134.05
|Northwestern
|12
|360
|241
|6
|2598
|11
|134.31
|Iowa St.
|12
|316
|192
|10
|2259
|19
|134.32
|Ball St.
|12
|376
|245
|15
|2954
|14
|135.46
|Kansas St.
|12
|366
|251
|9
|2660
|12
|135.53
|Southern Miss.
|12
|312
|189
|11
|2424
|16
|135.71
|Troy
|12
|306
|189
|16
|2339
|19
|136.01
|Kent St.
|12
|461
|292
|15
|3495
|22
|136.26
|Georgia St.
|12
|393
|233
|10
|3105
|19
|136.52
|Stanford
|12
|341
|212
|6
|2587
|15
|136.89
|San Jose St.
|12
|407
|256
|6
|2833
|23
|137.07
|Pittsburgh
|12
|410
|252
|11
|3133
|21
|137.19
|Auburn
|12
|409
|263
|7
|2912
|21
|137.63
|Mississippi St.
|12
|372
|240
|11
|2756
|19
|137.69
|Texas
|12
|376
|254
|7
|2688
|16
|137.92
|West Virginia
|12
|355
|228
|8
|2641
|17
|138.01
|UTSA
|12
|339
|197
|10
|2702
|20
|138.63
|Michigan St.
|12
|556
|364
|9
|4052
|26
|138.88
|Kentucky
|12
|373
|249
|6
|2631
|19
|139.60
|Old Dominion
|12
|415
|258
|7
|2972
|26
|139.63
|Colorado St.
|12
|335
|194
|6
|2533
|23
|140.50
|Maryland
|12
|392
|230
|6
|3107
|22
|140.71
|North Carolina
|12
|370
|222
|11
|2852
|25
|141.10
|Ohio
|12
|387
|261
|6
|2871
|17
|141.15
|LSU
|12
|393
|249
|8
|2818
|26
|141.35
|North Texas
|12
|351
|206
|6
|2713
|23
|141.82
|Indiana
|12
|385
|240
|5
|2828
|24
|142.01
|Miami (Ohio)
|12
|351
|220
|7
|2664
|21
|142.19
|Virginia
|12
|377
|225
|8
|2882
|26
|142.41
|W. Michigan
|12
|298
|165
|3
|2302
|22
|142.61
|Temple
|12
|305
|186
|6
|2135
|25
|142.90
|Rutgers
|12
|329
|183
|7
|2750
|22
|143.65
|Oklahoma
|12
|405
|266
|10
|3097
|23
|143.72
|Uconn
|12
|403
|245
|10
|3079
|30
|144.57
|Missouri
|12
|320
|190
|11
|2593
|24
|145.32
|SMU
|12
|404
|239
|10
|3337
|27
|145.65
|N. Illinois
|12
|352
|208
|1
|2828
|21
|145.70
|Syracuse
|12
|338
|223
|4
|2451
|22
|146.00
|Arkansas St.
|12
|352
|206
|11
|2941
|26
|146.83
|Louisiana Tech
|12
|412
|271
|9
|3214
|25
|146.96
|Cent. Michigan
|12
|386
|243
|5
|3195
|20
|146.99
|Rice
|12
|377
|239
|14
|3285
|23
|149.29
|Southern Cal
|11
|310
|198
|14
|2725
|20
|149.97
|Texas State
|12
|390
|255
|3
|2962
|27
|150.49
|Vanderbilt
|12
|391
|256
|13
|3166
|29
|151.32
|Tulane
|12
|404
|268
|10
|3255
|28
|151.94
|Texas Tech
|12
|401
|268
|9
|3197
|28
|152.36
|Arizona
|12
|282
|164
|4
|2281
|25
|152.52
|Navy
|11
|290
|197
|7
|2510
|15
|152.88
|South Florida
|12
|380
|250
|10
|3185
|26
|153.51
|Georgia Southern
|12
|403
|250
|5
|3487
|28
|155.16
|Louisiana-Monroe
|12
|417
|281
|11
|3484
|30
|156.03
|Buffalo
|12
|298
|184
|3
|2654
|20
|156.69
|TCU
|12
|308
|198
|10
|2877
|20
|157.68
|Duke
|12
|405
|241
|8
|3741
|32
|159.22
|UNLV
|12
|343
|239
|9
|2853
|26
|159.32
|FIU
|12
|376
|258
|3
|3154
|28
|162.06
|Akron
|12
|301
|201
|6
|2622
|26
|164.47
|Charlotte
|12
|324
|209
|8
|3130
|27
|168.22
|Kansas
|12
|314
|221
|7
|2842
|27
|170.33
|Umass
|12
|307
|198
|2
|2995
|24
|170.94
|New Mexico St.
|12
|369
|252
|10
|3492
|32
|170.98
|Georgia Tech
|12
|335
|219
|3
|3276
|28
|173.31
