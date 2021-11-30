NCAA FBS Team Team Passing Defense Efficiency

Team Passing Efficiency Defense

G Att Cp DInt Yds Tds Pts Georgia 12 370 206 12 1823 5 95.04 Cincinnati 12 359 189 17 1938 8 95.88 Iowa 12 412 227 22 2520 13 106.21 Washington 12 317 194 10 1720 6 106.71 Wisconsin 12 327 182 15 2107 9 109.69 Clemson 12 416 237 11 2511 10 110.32 NC State 12 413 217 15 2491 19 111.12 Penn St. 12 420 248 12 2500 11 111.98 Texas A&M 12 401 232 10 2312 13 112.00 Oklahoma St. 12 360 201 8 2254 9 112.23 UCF 12 429 255 11 2560 12 113.67 San Diego St. 12 465 259 15 2828 19 113.82 Houston 12 359 198 14 2304 14 114.13 Appalachian St. 12 363 203 15 2476 11 114.95 Notre Dame 12 379 227 15 2536 8 115.15 Marshall 12 387 209 10 2391 17 115.23 Michigan 12 386 218 7 2356 13 115.23 Arizona St. 12 367 218 15 2396 12 116.86 Fresno St. 12 378 199 10 2583 15 117.85 Toledo 12 367 204 7 2301 15 117.92 Wyoming 12 350 202 10 2130 17 119.15 UTEP 12 364 196 8 2440 15 119.36 Middle Tennessee 12 451 268 16 2859 20 120.21 Minnesota 12 338 187 7 2216 15 120.90 Washington St. 12 400 243 14 2625 15 121.25 South Carolina 12 316 184 15 2145 15 121.42 Louisiana-Lafayette 12 358 193 9 2470 16 121.59 Liberty 12 310 172 8 2090 14 121.86 Utah 12 383 229 7 2392 16 122.38 W. Kentucky 12 454 275 19 3143 17 122.71 Nevada 12 422 262 13 2705 17 123.06 Boston College 12 308 179 10 2082 14 123.41 California 11 372 217 13 2489 18 123.52 Oregon 12 436 260 15 2966 18 123.52 Purdue 12 331 196 13 2335 13 123.58 South Alabama 12 346 206 15 2501 13 123.98 Illinois 12 363 213 9 2582 12 124.38 Florida 12 371 211 9 2503 18 124.70 Mississippi 12 424 262 10 2950 13 125.64 Ohio St. 12 437 265 12 2963 18 125.70 Nebraska 12 404 261 10 2629 14 125.75 Coastal Carolina 12 325 187 6 2286 13 126.13 Boise St. 12 323 186 13 2483 12 126.37 Air Force 12 318 177 8 2320 14 126.44 UCLA 12 446 278 12 3121 15 126.83 Bowling Green 12 308 180 12 2234 15 127.65 BYU 12 388 250 14 2826 11 127.75 Baylor 12 362 217 12 2738 12 127.79 FAU 12 420 247 13 3026 19 128.07 Tulsa 12 378 221 10 2781 15 128.07 Tennessee 12 442 274 10 3017 18 128.24 East Carolina 12 377 224 15 2785 17 128.39 Virginia Tech 12 368 212 10 2634 18 128.44 Arkansas 12 353 211 11 2581 15 128.98 Hawaii 13 506 289 14 3766 24 129.75 Florida St. 12 397 231 14 2798 25 131.12 Colorado 12 403 247 9 2908 17 131.36 New Mexico 12 351 196 9 2641 19 131.78 UAB 12 380 221 10 2630 24 131.87 Miami 12 436 270 8 3007 21 132.08 Louisville 12 422 273 10 2941 18 132.57 E. Michigan 12 367 216 7 2801 15 132.64 Wake Forest 12 358 210 13 2611 22 132.94 Oregon St. 12 400 249 13 2893 20 133.00 Utah St. 12 372 232 11 2802 15 133.03 Army 11 300 171 10 2425 14 133.63 Memphis 12 437 277 9 3011 22 133.76 Alabama 12 365 234 13 2563 20 134.05 Northwestern 12 360 241 6 2598 11 134.31 Iowa St. 12 316 192 10 2259 19 134.32 Ball St. 12 376 245 15 2954 14 135.46 Kansas St. 12 366 251 9 2660 12 135.53 Southern Miss. 12 312 189 11 2424 16 135.71 Troy 12 306 189 16 2339 19 136.01 Kent St. 12 461 292 15 3495 22 136.26 Georgia St. 12 393 233 10 3105 19 136.52 Stanford 12 341 212 6 2587 15 136.89 San Jose St. 12 407 256 6 2833 23 137.07 Pittsburgh 12 410 252 11 3133 21 137.19 Auburn 12 409 263 7 2912 21 137.63 Mississippi St. 12 372 240 11 2756 19 137.69 Texas 12 376 254 7 2688 16 137.92 West Virginia 12 355 228 8 2641 17 138.01 UTSA 12 339 197 10 2702 20 138.63 Michigan St. 12 556 364 9 4052 26 138.88 Kentucky 12 373 249 6 2631 19 139.60 Old Dominion 12 415 258 7 2972 26 139.63 Colorado St. 12 335 194 6 2533 23 140.50 Maryland 12 392 230 6 3107 22 140.71 North Carolina 12 370 222 11 2852 25 141.10 Ohio 12 387 261 6 2871 17 141.15 LSU 12 393 249 8 2818 26 141.35 North Texas 12 351 206 6 2713 23 141.82 Indiana 12 385 240 5 2828 24 142.01 Miami (Ohio) 12 351 220 7 2664 21 142.19 Virginia 12 377 225 8 2882 26 142.41 W. Michigan 12 298 165 3 2302 22 142.61 Temple 12 305 186 6 2135 25 142.90 Rutgers 12 329 183 7 2750 22 143.65 Oklahoma 12 405 266 10 3097 23 143.72 Uconn 12 403 245 10 3079 30 144.57 Missouri 12 320 190 11 2593 24 145.32 SMU 12 404 239 10 3337 27 145.65 N. Illinois 12 352 208 1 2828 21 145.70 Syracuse 12 338 223 4 2451 22 146.00 Arkansas St. 12 352 206 11 2941 26 146.83 Louisiana Tech 12 412 271 9 3214 25 146.96 Cent. Michigan 12 386 243 5 3195 20 146.99 Rice 12 377 239 14 3285 23 149.29 Southern Cal 11 310 198 14 2725 20 149.97 Texas State 12 390 255 3 2962 27 150.49 Vanderbilt 12 391 256 13 3166 29 151.32 Tulane 12 404 268 10 3255 28 151.94 Texas Tech 12 401 268 9 3197 28 152.36 Arizona 12 282 164 4 2281 25 152.52 Navy 11 290 197 7 2510 15 152.88 South Florida 12 380 250 10 3185 26 153.51 Georgia Southern 12 403 250 5 3487 28 155.16 Louisiana-Monroe 12 417 281 11 3484 30 156.03 Buffalo 12 298 184 3 2654 20 156.69 TCU 12 308 198 10 2877 20 157.68 Duke 12 405 241 8 3741 32 159.22 UNLV 12 343 239 9 2853 26 159.32 FIU 12 376 258 3 3154 28 162.06 Akron 12 301 201 6 2622 26 164.47 Charlotte 12 324 209 8 3130 27 168.22 Kansas 12 314 221 7 2842 27 170.33 Umass 12 307 198 2 2995 24 170.94 New Mexico St. 12 369 252 10 3492 32 170.98 Georgia Tech 12 335 219 3 3276 28 173.31

