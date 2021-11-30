NCAA FBS Team Total Defense

Total Defense

G Plays Yds Yds Pg Georgia 12 752 2770 230.8 Wisconsin 12 692 2889 240.8 Oklahoma St. 12 759 3377 281.4 Minnesota 12 687 3418 284.8 Air Force 12 679 3458 288.2 Houston 12 747 3484 290.3 Alabama 12 764 3510 292.5 Cincinnati 12 848 3639 303.2 Clemson 12 834 3701 308.4 Iowa St. 12 725 3726 310.5 San Diego St. 12 826 3772 314.3 Iowa 12 839 3783 315.2 Liberty 12 791 3784 315.3 Michigan 12 802 3832 319.3 Appalachian St. 12 775 3837 319.8 UAB 12 793 3879 323.2 Army 11 612 3565 324.1 Coastal Carolina 12 748 3904 325.3 Utah 12 793 3904 325.3 Texas A&M 12 844 3930 327.5 Arizona St. 12 795 3948 329.0 Syracuse 12 776 3965 330.4 Mississippi St. 12 735 3975 331.2 NC State 12 804 3979 331.6 Kentucky 12 744 4045 337.1 Washington 12 805 4046 337.2 Troy 12 798 4048 337.3 W. Michigan 12 687 4059 338.2 UTEP 12 791 4067 338.9 Notre Dame 12 792 4073 339.4 Purdue 12 751 4100 341.7 Fresno St. 12 802 4111 342.6 Toledo 12 848 4111 342.6 Boston College 12 759 4125 343.8 Penn St. 12 887 4128 344.0 Wyoming 12 816 4153 346.1 UTSA 12 772 4161 346.8 Kansas St. 12 787 4176 348.0 Baylor 12 765 4186 348.8 Louisiana-Lafayette 12 814 4196 349.7 West Virginia 12 756 4196 349.7 Pittsburgh 12 807 4245 353.8 South Alabama 12 787 4256 354.7 South Carolina 12 771 4290 357.5 Southern Miss. 12 742 4291 357.6 Navy 11 647 3958 359.8 Florida 12 799 4332 361.0 California 11 750 3991 362.8 New Mexico 12 816 4357 363.1 Boise St. 12 801 4372 364.3 Nebraska 12 828 4392 366.0 Illinois 12 841 4395 366.2 Ohio St. 12 841 4399 366.6 Middle Tennessee 12 870 4409 367.4 UCF 12 877 4427 368.9 Auburn 12 854 4438 369.8 San Jose St. 12 867 4455 371.2 Arkansas 12 822 4456 371.3 Oregon 12 855 4458 371.5 LSU 12 829 4466 372.2 Arizona 12 755 4470 372.5 Miami (Ohio) 12 801 4473 372.8 Old Dominion 12 840 4473 372.8 Bowling Green 12 850 4488 374.0 Colorado St. 12 829 4528 377.3 Florida St. 12 874 4533 377.8 North Texas 12 797 4538 378.2 Washington St. 12 815 4544 378.7 Oklahoma 12 814 4563 380.2 Tulsa 12 838 4564 380.3 Indiana 12 818 4596 383.0 Virginia Tech 12 820 4608 384.0 UCLA 12 843 4613 384.4 BYU 12 815 4643 386.9 Oregon St. 12 808 4653 387.8 Marshall 12 921 4659 388.2 Miami 12 865 4675 389.6 Rutgers 12 790 4702 391.8 Cent. Michigan 12 823 4733 394.4 East Carolina 12 790 4737 394.8 Utah St. 12 814 4768 397.3 Nevada 12 886 4773 397.8 Temple 12 860 4780 398.3 Louisville 12 838 4821 401.8 Tennessee 12 930 4855 404.6 Georgia St. 12 882 4869 405.8 North Carolina 12 823 4894 407.8 FAU 12 843 4911 409.2 UNLV 12 731 4916 409.7 Texas Tech 12 826 4929 410.8 W. Kentucky 12 921 4936 411.3 Ball St. 12 863 4988 415.7 Buffalo 12 787 4996 416.3 Maryland 12 845 4997 416.4 SMU 12 842 4997 416.4 Memphis 12 926 5016 418.0 Colorado 12 834 5050 420.8 Southern Cal 11 715 4643 422.1 Texas 12 846 5119 426.6 Wake Forest 12 854 5125 427.1 Mississippi 12 932 5146 428.8 Northwestern 12 840 5154 429.5 Tulane 12 888 5156 429.7 E. Michigan 12 840 5164 430.3 Texas State 12 891 5175 431.2 Ohio 12 865 5187 432.2 Louisiana Tech 12 854 5208 434.0 Rice 12 783 5238 436.5 Georgia Southern 12 823 5316 443.0 Missouri 12 822 5345 445.4 Hawaii 13 1008 5798 446.0 Stanford 12 834 5415 451.2 Uconn 12 915 5422 451.8 Louisiana-Monroe 12 856 5437 453.1 N. Illinois 12 808 5437 453.1 Georgia Tech 12 826 5467 455.6 Michigan St. 12 970 5471 455.9 Vanderbilt 12 812 5497 458.1 Charlotte 12 781 5583 465.2 TCU 12 768 5583 465.2 Virginia 12 846 5592 466.0 Akron 12 783 5609 467.4 South Florida 12 809 5667 472.2 Kent St. 12 927 5700 475.0 Umass 12 796 5814 484.5 Kansas 12 809 5847 487.2 New Mexico St. 12 798 5852 487.7 FIU 12 882 5890 490.8 Arkansas St. 12 840 6074 506.2 Duke 12 873 6216 518.0

