NCAA FBS Team Total Defense

Total Defense
|G
|Plays
|Yds
|Yds Pg
|Georgia
|12
|752
|2770
|230.8
|Wisconsin
|12
|692
|2889
|240.8
|Oklahoma St.
|12
|759
|3377
|281.4
|Minnesota
|12
|687
|3418
|284.8
|Air Force
|12
|679
|3458
|288.2
|Houston
|12
|747
|3484
|290.3
|Alabama
|12
|764
|3510
|292.5
|Cincinnati
|12
|848
|3639
|303.2
|Clemson
|12
|834
|3701
|308.4
|Iowa St.
|12
|725
|3726
|310.5
|San Diego St.
|12
|826
|3772
|314.3
|Iowa
|12
|839
|3783
|315.2
|Liberty
|12
|791
|3784
|315.3
|Michigan
|12
|802
|3832
|319.3
|Appalachian St.
|12
|775
|3837
|319.8
|UAB
|12
|793
|3879
|323.2
|Army
|11
|612
|3565
|324.1
|Coastal Carolina
|12
|748
|3904
|325.3
|Utah
|12
|793
|3904
|325.3
|Texas A&M
|12
|844
|3930
|327.5
|Arizona St.
|12
|795
|3948
|329.0
|Syracuse
|12
|776
|3965
|330.4
|Mississippi St.
|12
|735
|3975
|331.2
|NC State
|12
|804
|3979
|331.6
|Kentucky
|12
|744
|4045
|337.1
|Washington
|12
|805
|4046
|337.2
|Troy
|12
|798
|4048
|337.3
|W. Michigan
|12
|687
|4059
|338.2
|UTEP
|12
|791
|4067
|338.9
|Notre Dame
|12
|792
|4073
|339.4
|Purdue
|12
|751
|4100
|341.7
|Fresno St.
|12
|802
|4111
|342.6
|Toledo
|12
|848
|4111
|342.6
|Boston College
|12
|759
|4125
|343.8
|Penn St.
|12
|887
|4128
|344.0
|Wyoming
|12
|816
|4153
|346.1
|UTSA
|12
|772
|4161
|346.8
|Kansas St.
|12
|787
|4176
|348.0
|Baylor
|12
|765
|4186
|348.8
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|12
|814
|4196
|349.7
|West Virginia
|12
|756
|4196
|349.7
|Pittsburgh
|12
|807
|4245
|353.8
|South Alabama
|12
|787
|4256
|354.7
|South Carolina
|12
|771
|4290
|357.5
|Southern Miss.
|12
|742
|4291
|357.6
|Navy
|11
|647
|3958
|359.8
|Florida
|12
|799
|4332
|361.0
|California
|11
|750
|3991
|362.8
|New Mexico
|12
|816
|4357
|363.1
|Boise St.
|12
|801
|4372
|364.3
|Nebraska
|12
|828
|4392
|366.0
|Illinois
|12
|841
|4395
|366.2
|Ohio St.
|12
|841
|4399
|366.6
|Middle Tennessee
|12
|870
|4409
|367.4
|UCF
|12
|877
|4427
|368.9
|Auburn
|12
|854
|4438
|369.8
|San Jose St.
|12
|867
|4455
|371.2
|Arkansas
|12
|822
|4456
|371.3
|Oregon
|12
|855
|4458
|371.5
|LSU
|12
|829
|4466
|372.2
|Arizona
|12
|755
|4470
|372.5
|Miami (Ohio)
|12
|801
|4473
|372.8
|Old Dominion
|12
|840
|4473
|372.8
|Bowling Green
|12
|850
|4488
|374.0
|Colorado St.
|12
|829
|4528
|377.3
|Florida St.
|12
|874
|4533
|377.8
|North Texas
|12
|797
|4538
|378.2
|Washington St.
|12
|815
|4544
|378.7
|Oklahoma
|12
|814
|4563
|380.2
|Tulsa
|12
|838
|4564
|380.3
|Indiana
|12
|818
|4596
|383.0
|Virginia Tech
|12
|820
|4608
|384.0
|UCLA
|12
|843
|4613
|384.4
|BYU
|12
|815
|4643
|386.9
|Oregon St.
|12
|808
|4653
|387.8
|Marshall
|12
|921
|4659
|388.2
|Miami
|12
|865
|4675
|389.6
|Rutgers
|12
|790
|4702
|391.8
|Cent. Michigan
|12
|823
|4733
|394.4
|East Carolina
|12
|790
|4737
|394.8
|Utah St.
|12
|814
|4768
|397.3
|Nevada
|12
|886
|4773
|397.8
|Temple
|12
|860
|4780
|398.3
|Louisville
|12
|838
|4821
|401.8
|Tennessee
|12
|930
|4855
|404.6
|Georgia St.
|12
|882
|4869
|405.8
|North Carolina
|12
|823
|4894
|407.8
|FAU
|12
|843
|4911
|409.2
|UNLV
|12
|731
|4916
|409.7
|Texas Tech
|12
|826
|4929
|410.8
|W. Kentucky
|12
|921
|4936
|411.3
|Ball St.
|12
|863
|4988
|415.7
|Buffalo
|12
|787
|4996
|416.3
|Maryland
|12
|845
|4997
|416.4
|SMU
|12
|842
|4997
|416.4
|Memphis
|12
|926
|5016
|418.0
|Colorado
|12
|834
|5050
|420.8
|Southern Cal
|11
|715
|4643
|422.1
|Texas
|12
|846
|5119
|426.6
|Wake Forest
|12
|854
|5125
|427.1
|Mississippi
|12
|932
|5146
|428.8
|Northwestern
|12
|840
|5154
|429.5
|Tulane
|12
|888
|5156
|429.7
|E. Michigan
|12
|840
|5164
|430.3
|Texas State
|12
|891
|5175
|431.2
|Ohio
|12
|865
|5187
|432.2
|Louisiana Tech
|12
|854
|5208
|434.0
|Rice
|12
|783
|5238
|436.5
|Georgia Southern
|12
|823
|5316
|443.0
|Missouri
|12
|822
|5345
|445.4
|Hawaii
|13
|1008
|5798
|446.0
|Stanford
|12
|834
|5415
|451.2
|Uconn
|12
|915
|5422
|451.8
|Louisiana-Monroe
|12
|856
|5437
|453.1
|N. Illinois
|12
|808
|5437
|453.1
|Georgia Tech
|12
|826
|5467
|455.6
|Michigan St.
|12
|970
|5471
|455.9
|Vanderbilt
|12
|812
|5497
|458.1
|Charlotte
|12
|781
|5583
|465.2
|TCU
|12
|768
|5583
|465.2
|Virginia
|12
|846
|5592
|466.0
|Akron
|12
|783
|5609
|467.4
|South Florida
|12
|809
|5667
|472.2
|Kent St.
|12
|927
|5700
|475.0
|Umass
|12
|796
|5814
|484.5
|Kansas
|12
|809
|5847
|487.2
|New Mexico St.
|12
|798
|5852
|487.7
|FIU
|12
|882
|5890
|490.8
|Arkansas St.
|12
|840
|6074
|506.2
|Duke
|12
|873
|6216
|518.0
