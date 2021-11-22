Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

NCAA Men’s Division I Soccer Tournament

The Associated Press
November 22, 2021 12:06 am
< a min read
      
All Times EST
First Round
At higher seed
Thursday, Nov. 18

St. John’s (NY) 1, Princeton 0

North Carolina 0, Loyola Maryland 0, North Carolina advances on PK’s 4-2.

Santa Clara 2, Akron 1, 2OT

Denver 1, Grand Canyon 0

        Insight by Ciena: In this exclusive executive briefing, experts will discuss the wide-area broadband about to go out of this world.

Northern Illinois 2, Oakland 1

Hofstra 4, Lipscomb 2

Wake Forest 2, Mercer 1

Villanova 1, Vermont 0

Georgia State 1, Charlotte 0

Providence 2, Marist 0

Virginia Tech 2, Campbell 1

Creighton 1, Missouri State 0

        Read more: Sports News

UCLA 2, UC Santa Barbara 1

LIU 1, Maryland 0

Bowling Green 1, Louisville 0

Portland 3, Seattle 2

___

Second Round
Sunday, Nov. 21

Duke 2, UCLA 1

Georgetown 2, Georgia St. 0

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app

Indiana 2, Bowling Green 0

New Hampshire 4, orth Carolina 1

Pittsburgh 5, Northern Illinois 2

Providence 2, Marshall 1, 2OT

Saint Louis 5, LIU 0

West Virginia 1, Virginia Tech 1, OT, West Virginia advances onf PK’s 4-3

Notre Dame 3, Villanova 0

Hofstra 8, Penn State 2

Wake Forest 3, FIU 2

Kentucky 2, Santa Clara 0

Clemson 1, Denver 0

Washington 3, Portland 1

Oregon State 2, St. John’s (NY) 0

___

Third Round
Saturday, Nov. 27 or Sunday Nov. 28

Oregon State vs. New Hampshire, TBA

Kentucky vs. Clemson, TBA

Pittsburgh vs. Hofstra, TBA

Wake Forest vs. Notre Dame, TBA

Georgetown vs. Providence, TBA

West Virginia vs. Tulsa, TBA

Duke vs. Saint Louis, TBA

Indiana vs. Washington, TBA

___

Quarterfinals
Friday, Dec. 3 or Saturday, Dec. 4

TBD

___

Semifinals
Friday, Dec. 10
At WakeMed Soccer Park
Cary, N.C.

Quarterfinal winners, 6 p.m.

Quarterfinal winners, 8:30 p.m.

___

Championship
Sunday, Dec. 12
At WakeMed Soccer Park
Cary, N.C.

Semifinal winners, 2 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
11|22 Microsoft Azure Virtual Training Day:...
11|22 Session 1: Transform the IT experience:...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

F-35A Lightning II fighter flies high over Salinas