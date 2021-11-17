NCAA Men’s Division I Soccer Tournament

|All Times EST
|First Round
|At higher seed
|Thursday, Nov. 18
Princeton at St. John’s (NY), 5 p.m.
Loyola Maryland at North Carolina, 6 p.m.
Santa Clara at Akron, 7 p.m.
Denver at Grand Canyon, 9 p.m.
Oakland at Northern Illinois, 7 p.m.
Lipscomb at Hofstra, 7 p.m.
Mercer at Wake Forest, 6 p.m.
Villanova at Vermont, 6 p.m.
Georgia State at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Marist at Providence, 7 p.m.
Campbell at Virginia Tech, 6 p.m.
Creighton at Missouri State, 7 p.m.
UC Santa Barbara at UCLA, 10 p.m.
LIU at Maryland, 6 p.m.
Bowling Green at Louisville, 6:30 p.m.
Seattle at Portland, 10 p.m.
|Second Round
|Sunday, Nov. 21
Princeton-St. John’s (NY) winner at Oregon State, 9 p.m.
Loyola Maryland-North Carolina winner at New Hampshire, 2 p.m.
Santa Clara-Akron winner at Kentucky, 7 p.m.
Denver-Grand Canyon winner at Clemson, 7 p.m.
Oakland-Northern Illinois winner at Pittsburgh, 4 p.m.
Lipscomb-Hofstra winner at Penn State, 6 p.m.
Mercer-Wake Forest winner at FIU, 6 p.m.
Villanova-Vermont winner at Notre Dame, 5 p.m.
Georgia State-Charlotte winner at Georgetown, TBA
Marist-Providence winner at Marshall, 1 p.m.
Campbell-Virginia Tech winner at West Virginia, 1 p.m.
Creighton-Missouri State winner at Tulsa, 7 p.m.
UC Santa Barbara-UCLA winner at Duke, 1 p.m.
LIU-Maryland winner at Saint Louis, 3 p.m.
Bowling Green-Louisville winner at Indiana, noon
Seattle-Portland winner at Washington, 8 p.m.
|Third Round
|Saturday, Nov. 27 or Sunday Nov. 28
Princeton-St. John’s (NY)-Oregon State winner vs. Loyola Maryland-North Carolina-New Hampshire winner, TBA
Santa Clara-Akron-Kentucky winner vs. Denver-Grand Canyon-Clemson winner, TBA
Oakland-Northern Illinois-Pittsburgh winner vs. Lipscomb-Hofstra-Penn State winner, TBA
Mercer-Wake Forest-FIU winner vs. Villanova-Vermont-Notre Dame winner, TBA
Georgia State-Charlotte-Georgetown winner vs. Marist-Providence-Marshall winner, TBA
Campbell-Virginia Tech-Virginia winner vs. Creighton-Missouri State-Tulsa winner, TBA
UC Santa Barbara-UCLA-Duke winner vs. LIU-Maryland-Saint Louis winner, TBA
Bowling Green-Louisville-Indiana winner vs. Seattle-Portland-Washington winner, TBA
|Quarterfinals
|Friday, Dec. 3 or Saturday, Dec. 4
TBD
|Semifinals
|Friday, Dec. 10
|At WakeMed Soccer Park
|Cary, N.C.
Quarterfinal winners, 6 p.m.
Quarterfinal winners, 8:30 p.m.
|Championship
|Sunday, Dec. 12
|At WakeMed Soccer Park
|Cary, N.C.
Semifinal winners, 2 p.m.
