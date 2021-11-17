On Air: Panel Discussions
NCAA Men’s Division I Soccer Tournament

The Associated Press
November 17, 2021 12:12 pm
2 min read
      
All Times EST
First Round
At higher seed
Thursday, Nov. 18

Princeton at St. John’s (NY), 5 p.m.

Loyola Maryland at North Carolina, 6 p.m.

Santa Clara at Akron, 7 p.m.

Denver at Grand Canyon, 9 p.m.

Oakland at Northern Illinois, 7 p.m.

Lipscomb at Hofstra, 7 p.m.

Mercer at Wake Forest, 6 p.m.

Villanova at Vermont, 6 p.m.

Georgia State at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Marist at Providence, 7 p.m.

Campbell at Virginia Tech, 6 p.m.

Creighton at Missouri State, 7 p.m.

UC Santa Barbara at UCLA, 10 p.m.

LIU at Maryland, 6 p.m.

Bowling Green at Louisville, 6:30 p.m.

Seattle at Portland, 10 p.m.

___

Second Round
Sunday, Nov. 21

Princeton-St. John’s (NY) winner at Oregon State, 9 p.m.

Loyola Maryland-North Carolina winner at New Hampshire, 2 p.m.

Santa Clara-Akron winner at Kentucky, 7 p.m.

Denver-Grand Canyon winner at Clemson, 7 p.m.

Oakland-Northern Illinois winner at Pittsburgh, 4 p.m.

Lipscomb-Hofstra winner at Penn State, 6 p.m.

Mercer-Wake Forest winner at FIU, 6 p.m.

Villanova-Vermont winner at Notre Dame, 5 p.m.

Georgia State-Charlotte winner at Georgetown, TBA

Marist-Providence winner at Marshall, 1 p.m.

Campbell-Virginia Tech winner at West Virginia, 1 p.m.

Creighton-Missouri State winner at Tulsa, 7 p.m.

UC Santa Barbara-UCLA winner at Duke, 1 p.m.

LIU-Maryland winner at Saint Louis, 3 p.m.

Bowling Green-Louisville winner at Indiana, noon

Seattle-Portland winner at Washington, 8 p.m.

___

Third Round
Saturday, Nov. 27 or Sunday Nov. 28

Princeton-St. John’s (NY)-Oregon State winner vs. Loyola Maryland-North Carolina-New Hampshire winner, TBA

Santa Clara-Akron-Kentucky winner vs. Denver-Grand Canyon-Clemson winner, TBA

Oakland-Northern Illinois-Pittsburgh winner vs. Lipscomb-Hofstra-Penn State winner, TBA

Mercer-Wake Forest-FIU winner vs. Villanova-Vermont-Notre Dame winner, TBA

Georgia State-Charlotte-Georgetown winner vs. Marist-Providence-Marshall winner, TBA

Campbell-Virginia Tech-Virginia winner vs. Creighton-Missouri State-Tulsa winner, TBA

UC Santa Barbara-UCLA-Duke winner vs. LIU-Maryland-Saint Louis winner, TBA

Bowling Green-Louisville-Indiana winner vs. Seattle-Portland-Washington winner, TBA

___

Quarterfinals
Friday, Dec. 3 or Saturday, Dec. 4

TBD

___

Semifinals
Friday, Dec. 10
At WakeMed Soccer Park
Cary, N.C.

Quarterfinal winners, 6 p.m.

Quarterfinal winners, 8:30 p.m.

___

Championship
Sunday, Dec. 12
At WakeMed Soccer Park
Cary, N.C.

Semifinal winners, 2 p.m.

