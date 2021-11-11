Trending:
NCHC Glance

November 11, 2021 1:12 am
All Times EDT
Overall
W L T OW OL SW Pts GF GA W L T
North Dakota 2 0 0 0 0 0 6 7 2 6 3 0
St. Cloud State 2 0 0 1 0 0 5 7 3 8 2 0
Western Michigan 1 1 0 0 0 0 3 4 6 6 2 0
Minnesota Duluth 1 1 0 0 0 0 3 6 4 6 2 0
Omaha 1 1 0 0 0 0 3 7 5 8 2 0
Miami 1 1 0 0 0 0 3 5 7 2 5 1
Colorado College 0 2 0 0 1 0 1 3 7 2 6 2
Denver 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 2 7 4 4 0
Friday’s games

North Dakota at Miami, 7:05 P.M.

Colorado College at Minnesota Duluth, 8:07 p.m.

Omaha at St. Cloud St., 8:30 p.m.

Western Michigan at Denver, 9 p.m.

Saturday’s games

North Dakota at Miami, 5:05 p.m.

Omaha at St. Cloud State, 7 p.m.

Colorado College at Minnesota Duluth,8:07 p.m.

Western Michigan at Denver, 8 p.m.

