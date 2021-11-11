NCHC Glance

|All Times EDT
|
|Overall
|
|W
|L
|T
|OW
|OL
|SW
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|W
|L
|T
|North Dakota
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|7
|2
|6
|3
|0
|St. Cloud State
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|5
|7
|3
|8
|2
|0
|Western Michigan
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|4
|6
|6
|2
|0
|Minnesota Duluth
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|6
|4
|6
|2
|0
|Omaha
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|7
|5
|8
|2
|0
|Miami
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|5
|7
|2
|5
|1
|Colorado College
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|3
|7
|2
|6
|2
|Denver
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|7
|4
|4
|0
North Dakota at Miami, 7:05 P.M.
Colorado College at Minnesota Duluth, 8:07 p.m.
Omaha at St. Cloud St., 8:30 p.m.
Western Michigan at Denver, 9 p.m.
North Dakota at Miami, 5:05 p.m.
Omaha at St. Cloud State, 7 p.m.
Colorado College at Minnesota Duluth,8:07 p.m.
Western Michigan at Denver, 8 p.m.
