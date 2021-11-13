Trending:
Sports News

NCHC Glance

The Associated Press
November 13, 2021 12:52 am
All Times EDT
Overall
W L T OW OL SW Pts GF GA W L T
North Dakota 3 0 0 0 0 0 9 37 24 7 3 0
St. Cloud State 2 0 0 1 0 0 8 43 15 9 2 0
Minnesota Duluth 2 1 0 0 0 0 6 29 18 8 2 0
Omaha 1 2 0 0 0 0 3 44 22 8 3 0
Miami 1 2 0 0 0 0 3 24 32 2 6 1
Denver 1 2 0 0 0 0 3 37 28 5 4 0
Western Michigan 1 2 0 0 0 0 3 30 25 6 3 0
Colorado College 0 2 0 0 1 0 1 26 30 2 7 2
Friday’s games

North Dakota 4, Miami 1

Minnesota Duluth 5, Colorado College 0

St. Cloud St. 5, Omaha 1

Denver 5, Western Michigan 3

Saturday’s games

North Dakota at Miami, 5:05 p.m.

Omaha at St. Cloud State, 7 p.m.

Colorado College at Minnesota Duluth,8:07 p.m.

Western Michigan at Denver, 8 p.m.

Sports News

