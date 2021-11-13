NCHC Glance

|All Times EDT
|
|Overall
|
|W
|L
|T
|OW
|OL
|SW
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|W
|L
|T
|North Dakota
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|37
|24
|7
|3
|0
|St. Cloud State
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|8
|43
|15
|9
|2
|0
|Minnesota Duluth
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|29
|18
|8
|2
|0
|Omaha
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|44
|22
|8
|3
|0
|Miami
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|24
|32
|2
|6
|1
|Denver
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|37
|28
|5
|4
|0
|Western Michigan
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|30
|25
|6
|3
|0
|Colorado College
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|26
|30
|2
|7
|2
North Dakota 4, Miami 1
Minnesota Duluth 5, Colorado College 0
St. Cloud St. 5, Omaha 1
Denver 5, Western Michigan 3
North Dakota at Miami, 5:05 p.m.
Omaha at St. Cloud State, 7 p.m.
Colorado College at Minnesota Duluth,8:07 p.m.
Western Michigan at Denver, 8 p.m.
