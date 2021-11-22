Trending:
NCHC Glance

The Associated Press
November 22, 2021 12:30 am
All Times EDT
Overall
W L T OW OL SW Pts GF GA W L T
North Dakota 5 1 0 0 0 0 15 45 33 9 4 0
Denver 4 2 0 0 0 0 12 53 32 8 4 0
Minnesota Duluth 3 2 0 1 0 0 11 33 21 8 3 1
W. Michigan 3 3 0 0 0 0 9 42 32 8 4 0
St. Cloud State 2 2 0 1 1 0 9 47 28 9 5 0
Omaha 1 2 0 1 0 0 5 56 28 11 3 0
Miami 1 5 0 0 0 0 3 30 48 2 9 1
Colorado College 0 2 0 0 2 0 2 26 30 2 7 3
Saturday’s games

Denver 7, Miami 1

North Dakota 2, Minnesota-Duluth 1

W. Michigan 4, St. Cloud St. 0

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Friday’s Games

W. Michigan at St. Lawrence, 7 p.m.

LIU at Miami, 7:05 p.m.

Minnesota at North Dakota, 8:07 p.m.

Alaska at Minnesota-Duluth, 8:07 p.m.

