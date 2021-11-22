NCHC Glance

|All Times EDT
|
|Overall
|
|W
|L
|T
|OW
|OL
|SW
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|W
|L
|T
|North Dakota
|5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|45
|33
|9
|4
|0
|Denver
|4
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|53
|32
|8
|4
|0
|Minnesota Duluth
|3
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|11
|33
|21
|8
|3
|1
|W. Michigan
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|42
|32
|8
|4
|0
|St. Cloud State
|2
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|9
|47
|28
|9
|5
|0
|Omaha
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|5
|56
|28
|11
|3
|0
|Miami
|1
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|30
|48
|2
|9
|1
|Colorado College
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|26
|30
|2
|7
|3
Denver 7, Miami 1
North Dakota 2, Minnesota-Duluth 1
W. Michigan 4, St. Cloud St. 0
No games scheduled
No games scheduled
No games scheduled
W. Michigan at St. Lawrence, 7 p.m.
LIU at Miami, 7:05 p.m.
Minnesota at North Dakota, 8:07 p.m.
Alaska at Minnesota-Duluth, 8:07 p.m.
Copyright
© 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments