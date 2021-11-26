On Air: Agency in Focus
NCHC Glance

The Associated Press
November 26, 2021
All Times EST

OVERALL
W L T SW Pts GF GA W L T
North Dakota 5 1 0 0 15 19 12 9 4 0
Denver 4 2 0 0 12 23 14 8 4 0
Minn. Duluth 3 2 1 0 10 16 7 8 3 1
St. Cloud St. 3 3 0 0 9 16 17 9 5 0
W. Michigan 3 3 0 0 9 19 18 8 4 0
Omaha 2 2 0 0 5 11 12 11 3 0
Miami (Ohio) 1 5 0 0 3 12 27 2 9 1
Colorado College 0 3 1 0 2 3 12 2 7 3

___

Friday’s Games

W. Michigan vs. St. Lawrence at Appleton Arena, 7 p.m.

LIU at Miami (Ohio), 7:05 p.m.

Minnesota at North Dakota, 8:07 p.m.

Alaska Fairbanks at Minn. Duluth, 8:07 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

LIU at Miami (Ohio), 5:05 p.m.

W. Michigan vs. St. Lawrence at Appleton Arena, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at North Dakota, 7:07 p.m.

Alaska Fairbanks at Minn. Duluth, 8:07 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 3

Minn. Duluth vs. Northern Michigan at Berry Events Center, 6:37 p.m.

W. Michigan at Miami (Ohio), 7:05 p.m.

Colorado College at Omaha, 8:07 p.m.

North Dakota at St. Cloud St., 8:37 p.m.

Denver vs. Arizona St. at Oceanside Ice Arena, 9:05 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 4

W. Michigan at Miami (Ohio), 5:05 p.m.

Minn. Duluth vs. Northern Michigan at Berry Events Center, 6:37 p.m.

North Dakota at St. Cloud St., 7:07 p.m.

Colorado College at Omaha, 7:07 p.m.

Denver vs. Arizona St. at Oceanside Ice Arena, 9:05 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 10

Omaha at W. Michigan, 7:05 p.m.

Denver at Minn. Duluth, 8:07 p.m.

North Dakota at Colorado College, 9:07 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 11

Omaha at W. Michigan, 7:05 p.m.

Denver at Minn. Duluth, 8:07 p.m.

North Dakota at Colorado College, 8:07 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 12

Miami (Ohio) vs. Mercyhurst at Mercyhurst Ice Center, 3:05 p.m.

