ND hosts CSUN

Cal State Northridge (0-1) vs. Notre Dame (0-0)

Purcell Pavilion at the Joyce Center, Notre Dame, Indiana; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cal State Northridge visits Notre Dame in an early season matchup. Cal State Northridge fell short in an 89-49 game at Southern California on Tuesday. Notre Dame went 11-15 last year.

DID YOU KNOW: Each of these teams posted identical 3-3 records against non-conference competition last season.

