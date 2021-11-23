On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Nearly 5 million viewers see Carlson’s Rittenhouse chat

DAVID BAUDER
November 23, 2021 6:01 pm
2 min read
      

NEW YORK (AP) — Tucker Carlson reached 4.94 million viewers for his Kyle Rittenhouse interview on Monday, the Fox News Channel opinion host’s largest audience since the night of the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Rittenhouse was acquitted on murder charges last week and Carlson was given the chance for the post-trial interview because of the support he had shown him, according to the 18-year-old’s family.

Carlson has averaged 3.16 million viewers on a typical night this year, the Nielsen company said.

ABC News and Diane Sawyer had strong ratings for her Friday night interview with members of a California family held captive for many years by their parents. That “20/20” episode reached more than 7.4 million viewers.

        Insight by Infor: This exclusive e-book highlights how the military services and defense agencies are rethinking their approach to managing their supply chains and how data is driving those decisions.

Fox broadcasting was the top-rated network in prime time last week, averaging 5.4 million viewers. NBC had 4.8 million, CBS had 4.5 million, ABC had 4.1 million, Univision had 1.5 million, Telemundo had 1 million and Ion Television had 880,000.

Fox News Channel was the most-watched cable news channel in prime time, averaging 2.89 million viewers. ESPN had 2.31 million, Hallmark had 1.58 million, MSNBC had 1.18 million and HGTV had 893,000.

ABC’s “World News Tonight” won the evening news ratings race with an average of 8.3 million viewers. NBC’s “Nightly News” had 7.2 million and the “CBS Evening News” had 5.4 million.

For the week of Nov. 15-21, the 20 most popular programs in prime time, their networks and viewerships:

1. NFL Football: Pittsburgh at L.A. Chargers, NBC, 14.55 million.

2. NFL Football: New England at Atlanta, Fox, 13.52 million.

3. “The OT,” Fox, 11.6 million.

4. “NFL Pregame,” NBC, 11.2 million.

        Read more: Sports News

5. NFL Football: L.A. Rams at San Francisco, ESPN, 10.7 million.

6. “NFL Pregame,” Fox, 8.59 million.

7. “Football Night in America, Part 3,” NBC, 8.54 million.

8. “FBI,” CBS, 7.61 million.

9. “60 Minutes,” CBS, 7.58 million.

10. “Yellowstone,” Paramount, 7.42 million.

11. “20/20,” ABC, 7.41 million.

        Sign up for our daily newsletters so you never miss a beat on all things federal

12. “Young Sheldon,” CBS, 6.95 million.

13. “The Voice” (Tuesday), NBC, 6.78 million.

14. “The Equalizer,” CBS, 6.59 million.

15. “The Voice” (Monday), NBC, 6.56 million.

16. “FBI: International,” CBS, 5.96 million.

17. “Blue Bloods,” CBS, 5.79 million.

18. “Survivor,” CBS, 5.77 million.

19. “FBI: Most Wanted,” CBS, 5.64 million.

20. “NFL Pregame,” ESPN, 5.5 million.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Entertainment News Government News Media News Sports News U.S. News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
11|22 Microsoft Azure Virtual Training Day:...
11|23 Session 2: Delight Customers with...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Capitol Grounds and Arboretum team decorating the 2021 Capitol Christmas Tree