Nebraska 102, Prairie View 47

PRAIRIE VIEW (1-1)
Heard 4-10 0-0 9, Paul 1-6 0-0 2, Smith 5-11 1-1 13, Clark 0-4 0-2 0, Rosario 0-3 0-0 0, Benson 0-5 0-0 0, Rosenthal 4-16 0-0 12, Charles 0-0 0-0 0, Harper 2-7 0-0 4, Hudson 0-1 0-0 0, Johnson 0-1 0-0 0, Patton 0-1 0-0 0, Simon 2-11 0-0 4, Soders 1-4 1-2 3, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 19-80 2-5 47
NEBRASKA (2-0)
Bourne 6-10 0-4 13, Cravens 1-1 2-2 4, Haiby 2-5 2-2 6, Scoggin 3-6 0-0 7, Shelley 8-12 0-0 22, Coley 3-4 3-4 10, Porter 2-6 1-2 5, Brown 1-1 0-0 3, Markowski 4-8 6-7 14, Moriarty 2-4 0-0 4, Stewart 1-4 1-2 3, Weidner 3-5 4-6 11, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 36-66 19-29 102
|Prairie View
|11
|18
|11
|7
|—
|47
|Nebraska
|28
|21
|33
|20
|—
|102
3-Point Goals_Prairie View 7-19 (Heard 1-3, Paul 0-2, Smith 2-2, Rosario 0-1, Benson 0-1, Rosenthal 4-8, Simon 0-1, Soders 0-1), Nebraska 11-22 (Bourne 1-2, Scoggin 1-3, Shelley 6-9, Coley 1-2, Porter 0-1, Brown 1-1, Moriarty 0-1, Stewart 0-1, Weidner 1-2). Assists_Prairie View 8 (Rosario 2), Nebraska 26 (Haiby 9). Fouled Out_Prairie View Heard, Benson. Rebounds_Prairie View 36 (Team 4-5), Nebraska 62 (Coley 3-7). Total Fouls_Prairie View 23, Nebraska 14. Technical Fouls_None. A_3,155.
