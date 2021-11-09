On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Nebraska 108, Maine 50

The Associated Press
November 9, 2021 6:45 pm
< a min read
      

MAINE (0-1)

Carroll 5-13 1-2 11, Bornemann 1-2 0-1 2, Hodgson 0-2 2-2 2, Orois 4-6 0-2 8, Simon 6-16 0-0 14, Gallego 1-1 0-0 2, Mathieu-Castillo 0-0 0-0 0, Mittelstadt 0-0 0-0 0, Rockwood 1-2 0-0 3, Smith 1-3 0-0 2, White 0-1 0-0 0, Wilborn 2-7 0-0 6, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 21-53 3-7 50

NEBRASKA (1-0)

Bourne 7-10 1-2 17, Cravens 5-6 3-4 13, Haiby 4-7 1-1 10, Scoggin 4-6 2-2 12, Shelley 3-3 0-0 8, Coley 2-2 2-2 6, Porter 3-6 1-1 7, Brown 1-2 2-2 4, Markowski 2-9 4-4 8, Moriarty 1-2 0-0 2, Stewart 5-8 1-1 12, Weidner 4-6 1-3 9, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 41-67 18-22 108

Maine 8 18 9 15 50
Nebraska 28 24 30 26 108

3-Point Goals_Maine 5-23 (Bornemann 0-1, Hodgson 0-2, Orois 0-1, Simon 2-9, Rockwood 1-2, Smith 0-1, Wilborn 2-7), Nebraska 8-15 (Bourne 2-4, Haiby 1-2, Scoggin 2-2, Shelley 2-2, Porter 0-1, Brown 0-1, Stewart 1-3). Assists_Maine 14 (Orois 6), Nebraska 26 (Scoggin 6). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Maine 20 (Team 2-3), Nebraska 43 (Cravens 3-8). Total Fouls_Maine 17, Nebraska 9. Technical Fouls_None. A_4,476.

        Insight by Tanium: In this exclusive executive briefing, executives will discuss their approach to building a flexible and dynamic zero trust network.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
11|6 NPELRA 2021 Annual Training Conference
11|7 APTA's TRANSform Conference &...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Fall colors coming at San Bernardino National Forest