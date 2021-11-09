Nebraska 108, Maine 50

MAINE (0-1)
Carroll 5-13 1-2 11, Bornemann 1-2 0-1 2, Hodgson 0-2 2-2 2, Orois 4-6 0-2 8, Simon 6-16 0-0 14, Gallego 1-1 0-0 2, Mathieu-Castillo 0-0 0-0 0, Mittelstadt 0-0 0-0 0, Rockwood 1-2 0-0 3, Smith 1-3 0-0 2, White 0-1 0-0 0, Wilborn 2-7 0-0 6, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 21-53 3-7 50
NEBRASKA (1-0)
Bourne 7-10 1-2 17, Cravens 5-6 3-4 13, Haiby 4-7 1-1 10, Scoggin 4-6 2-2 12, Shelley 3-3 0-0 8, Coley 2-2 2-2 6, Porter 3-6 1-1 7, Brown 1-2 2-2 4, Markowski 2-9 4-4 8, Moriarty 1-2 0-0 2, Stewart 5-8 1-1 12, Weidner 4-6 1-3 9, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 41-67 18-22 108
|Maine
|8
|18
|9
|15
|—
|50
|Nebraska
|28
|24
|30
|26
|—
|108
3-Point Goals_Maine 5-23 (Bornemann 0-1, Hodgson 0-2, Orois 0-1, Simon 2-9, Rockwood 1-2, Smith 0-1, Wilborn 2-7), Nebraska 8-15 (Bourne 2-4, Haiby 1-2, Scoggin 2-2, Shelley 2-2, Porter 0-1, Brown 0-1, Stewart 1-3). Assists_Maine 14 (Orois 6), Nebraska 26 (Scoggin 6). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Maine 20 (Team 2-3), Nebraska 43 (Cravens 3-8). Total Fouls_Maine 17, Nebraska 9. Technical Fouls_None. A_4,476.
