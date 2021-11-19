Nebraska 78, Idaho St. 60

IDAHO ST. (1-3)
Carr 2-5 0-0 6, Parker 3-5 1-2 7, Cool 4-6 0-1 10, Ford 4-9 2-3 13, Smellie 3-10 4-4 12, Rodriguez 1-2 0-0 3, Taylor 1-7 0-0 3, Visentin 0-2 0-0 0, Porter 1-1 0-2 2, Sorensen 0-1 0-0 0, Burgin 1-2 1-2 4, Buzangu 0-0 0-0 0, Karstetter 0-1 0-0 0, Stormark 0-0 0-0 0, Tamba 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-51 8-14 60.
NEBRASKA (2-2)
Edwards 1-1 0-0 2, Mayen 3-7 0-0 8, Walker 5-5 4-5 14, B.McGowens 3-6 0-0 6, Verge 5-10 0-0 11, Webster 3-6 1-1 7, Wilcher 4-5 0-0 10, Tominaga 4-7 2-3 11, Breidenbach 3-6 1-2 9, Andre 0-2 0-0 0, Lakes 0-2 0-0 0, Cronin 0-0 0-0 0, McGraw 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 31-57 8-11 78.
Halftime_Nebraska 41-31. 3-Point Goals_Idaho St. 12-36 (Ford 3-7, Cool 2-3, Carr 2-5, Smellie 2-6, Burgin 1-2, Rodriguez 1-2, Taylor 1-7, Karstetter 0-1, Sorensen 0-1, Parker 0-2), Nebraska 8-22 (Wilcher 2-3, Breidenbach 2-5, Mayen 2-5, Verge 1-2, Tominaga 1-3, Andre 0-1, B.McGowens 0-1, Lakes 0-2). Rebounds_Idaho St. 21 (Parker, Rodriguez 3), Nebraska 30 (B.McGowens 7). Assists_Idaho St. 10 (Smellie 3), Nebraska 18 (Webster 5). Total Fouls_Idaho St. 14, Nebraska 18.
