Nebraska 88, Alabama A&M 33

ALABAMA A&M (0-3)

Johnson-Graham 2-3 5-5 9, Lewis 3-8 0-0 6, Burgin 1-3 0-1 2, Harper 0-6 0-0 0, Harris 1-6 4-4 6, Jones 1-11 0-0 2, Alexander 0-0 0-0 0, Clowers 1-2 2-2 4, Huffman 0-0 0-0 0, Jeter 1-5 0-0 2, Shannon 0-4 2-2 2, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 10-48 13-14 33

NEBRASKA (3-0)

Bourne 10-12 3-5 23, Cravens 3-7 1-3 8, Haiby 4-6 0-0 8, Scoggin 3-6 0-0 8, Shelley 2-8 4-6 8, Coley 1-3 0-0 3, Cayton 0-2 0-0 0, Porter 1-4 0-0 3, Brown 2-3 0-0 6, Markowski 2-4 3-3 7, Moriarty 2-2 1-2 5, Stewart 2-4 1-2 6, Weidner 0-3 3-6 3, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 32-64 16-27 88

Alabama A&M 4 15 10 4 — 33 Nebraska 25 9 30 24 — 88

3-Point Goals_Alabama A&M 0-9 (Johnson-Graham 0-1, Burgin 0-1, Harper 0-1, Harris 0-4, Jones 0-2), Nebraska 8-20 (Bourne 0-1, Cravens 1-2, Haiby 0-1, Scoggin 2-4, Shelley 0-4, Coley 1-1, Cayton 0-1, Porter 1-1, Brown 2-2, Stewart 1-3). Assists_Alabama A&M 3 (Lewis 1), Nebraska 21 (Shelley 6). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Alabama A&M 28 (Jones 2-3), Nebraska 47 (Shelley 6-12). Total Fouls_Alabama A&M 20, Nebraska 16. Technical Fouls_None. A_3,526.

