Nebraska Omaha plays Kansas State

Nebraska Omaha (1-1) vs. Kansas State (1-0)

Fred Bramlage Coliseum, Manhattan, Kansas; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kansas State faces Nebraska Omaha in an early season matchup.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: .FRANKIE IS A FORCE: Frankie Fidler has connected on 37.5 percent of the eight 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converted 100 percent of his free throws this season.

PREVIOUSLY: Kansas State snuck away with a 60-58 victory over Nebraska Omaha when these two teams faced off a year ago.

DID YOU KNOW: Nebraska Omaha went 2-8 against non-conference programs last season. In those 10 games, the Mavericks gave up 77.3 points per game while scoring 61.7 per outing. Kansas State went 4-4 in non-conference play, averaging 64.4 points and giving up 66.1 per game in the process.

