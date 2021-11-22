Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Nembhard lifts Creighton past Southern Illinois at buzzer

The Associated Press
November 22, 2021 10:09 pm
< a min read
      

ST. THOMAS, Virgin Islands (AP) — made a layup as time expired to lift Creighton to a 66-64 win over Southern Illinois in the third-place game at the U.S. Virgin Islands Paradise Jam on Monday night.

After Southern Illinois’ Marcus Domask made a jumper to the tie the game with 8 seconds remaining, Creighton called timeout. The Bluejays then inbounded to Nembhard, who drove the length of the court and hit a contested layup over J.D. Muila.

Ryan Kalkbrenner had 14 points and five blocks to lead the Bluejays.

Ryan Hawkins had 13 points for Creighton (5-1). Nembhard finished with 12 points.

        Insight by V3Gate: In this exclusive executive briefing, executives discuss how their agencies are deploying software that works, and that users really like.

Lance Jones had 14 points and nine rebounds for the Salukis (2-3). Domask added 14 points. Kyler Filewich had 10 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
11|22 Securing America's Digital...
11|22 The Future of Manufacturing: Taking...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Air Force graduates all-domain operational planners for air components