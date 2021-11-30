Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Nero, Bruns spark North Dakota past Presentation 72-55

The Associated Press
November 30, 2021 10:47 pm
< a min read
      

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (AP) — Caleb Nero had 18 points and six rebounds and Paul Bruns scored 15 as North Dakota defeated Presentation College 72-55 on Tuesday night.

Bentiu Panoam had 11 points for the Fighting Hawks (3-5), who snapped a four-game losing streak. Brian Matthews added eight rebounds.

Jeremiah Gilyard had 12 points for the Saints. Denzel McDuffey added 11 points and nine rebounds. Justin Steed had 11 points.

___

        Insight by Leidos: In this exclusive executive briefing, executives will discuss their approach to whole-person health care.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Fed Photo of the Day

USS Zumwalt holds Change of Command ceremony