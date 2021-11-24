Nevada 81, Washington 62

WASHINGTON (4-2)
Matthews 3-9 2-2 9, Roberts 2-3 1-3 5, Bey 3-9 0-0 8, Brown 7-15 3-6 19, Davis 2-6 2-3 7, Bajema 3-8 1-2 8, Fuller 1-7 0-1 3, Grant 0-0 0-0 0, Wilson 0-1 0-0 0, Ariyibi 1-1 0-0 3, Neubauer 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-59 9-17 62.
NEVADA (2-4)
Coleman 1-9 2-2 4, Washington 3-5 9-11 15, Baker 3-8 3-6 10, Cambridge 7-12 4-4 21, Sherfield 8-16 5-8 23, Blackshear 1-2 2-2 5, Foster 1-1 0-0 3, Huseinovic 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-53 25-33 81.
Halftime_Nevada 29-27. 3-Point Goals_Washington 9-25 (Brown 2-2, Bey 2-5, Ariyibi 1-1, Davis 1-2, Bajema 1-5, Fuller 1-5, Matthews 1-5), Nevada 8-26 (Cambridge 3-7, Sherfield 2-8, Blackshear 1-1, Foster 1-1, Baker 1-3, Coleman 0-6). Fouled Out_Bey, Fuller, Blackshear. Rebounds_Washington 22 (Matthews, Bey, Brown 5), Nevada 43 (Washington, Baker 9). Assists_Washington 12 (Brown 4), Nevada 9 (Sherfield 5). Total Fouls_Washington 25, Nevada 21.
