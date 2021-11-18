New England 25, Atlanta 0

|New England
|3
|10
|0
|12
|—
|25
|Atlanta
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|0
First Quarter
NE_FG Folk 32, 5:14.
Second Quarter
NE_Agholor 19 pass from M.Jones (Folk kick), 13:44.
NE_FG Folk 44, :00.
Fourth Quarter
NE_FG Folk 53, 6:39.
NE_FG Folk 33, 1:55.
NE_Van Noy 35 interception return (kick failed), 1:22.
A_68,286.
___
|
|NE
|Atl
|First downs
|20
|11
|Total Net Yards
|308
|165
|Rushes-yards
|30-134
|16-40
|Passing
|174
|125
|Punt Returns
|3-17
|1-11
|Kickoff Returns
|0-0
|6-119
|Interceptions Ret.
|4-38
|1-35
|Comp-Att-Int
|22-26-1
|20-32-4
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|3-33
|4-33
|Punts
|4-48.25
|5-53.8
|Fumbles-Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Penalties-Yards
|5-59
|9-72
|Time of Possession
|32:43
|27:17
___
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_New England, Stevenson 12-69, Harris 10-56, Bourne 1-7, Bolden 1-1, M.Jones 6-1. Atlanta, Ollison 9-34, K.Smith 3-8, Davis 3-1, Gallman 1-(minus 3).
PASSING_New England, M.Jones 22-26-1-207. Atlanta, Ryan 19-28-2-153, Rosen 1-3-1-5, Franks 0-1-1-0.
RECEIVING_New England, Agholor 5-40, Bourne 4-42, Meyers 4-39, Henry 2-25, Bolden 2-15, Harry 2-14, Smith 1-17, Harris 1-9, Stevenson 1-6. Atlanta, Gage 5-49, K.Pitts 3-29, Zaccheaus 3-23, Davis 3-20, Sharpe 2-21, Ollison 2-0, K.Smith 1-11, Hesse 1-5.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_Atlanta, Koo 50.
Copyright
© 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments