New England 25, Atlanta 0

New England 3 10 0 12 — 25 Atlanta 0 0 0 0 — 0

First Quarter

NE_FG Folk 32, 5:14.

Second Quarter

NE_Agholor 19 pass from M.Jones (Folk kick), 13:44.

NE_FG Folk 44, :00.

Fourth Quarter

NE_FG Folk 53, 6:39.

NE_FG Folk 33, 1:55.

NE_Van Noy 35 interception return (kick failed), 1:22.

A_68,286.

NE Atl First downs 20 11 Total Net Yards 308 165 Rushes-yards 30-134 16-40 Passing 174 125 Punt Returns 3-17 1-11 Kickoff Returns 0-0 6-119 Interceptions Ret. 4-38 1-35 Comp-Att-Int 22-26-1 20-32-4 Sacked-Yards Lost 3-33 4-33 Punts 4-48.25 5-53.8 Fumbles-Lost 0-0 0-0 Penalties-Yards 5-59 9-72 Time of Possession 32:43 27:17

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_New England, Stevenson 12-69, Harris 10-56, Bourne 1-7, Bolden 1-1, M.Jones 6-1. Atlanta, Ollison 9-34, K.Smith 3-8, Davis 3-1, Gallman 1-(minus 3).

PASSING_New England, M.Jones 22-26-1-207. Atlanta, Ryan 19-28-2-153, Rosen 1-3-1-5, Franks 0-1-1-0.

RECEIVING_New England, Agholor 5-40, Bourne 4-42, Meyers 4-39, Henry 2-25, Bolden 2-15, Harry 2-14, Smith 1-17, Harris 1-9, Stevenson 1-6. Atlanta, Gage 5-49, K.Pitts 3-29, Zaccheaus 3-23, Davis 3-20, Sharpe 2-21, Ollison 2-0, K.Smith 1-11, Hesse 1-5.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Atlanta, Koo 50.

