New Mexico 86, Grambling St. 61

GRAMBLING ST. (0-2)

Lamin 1-2 1-2 3, Taylor 3-7 1-2 8, Christon 5-14 2-2 14, Cowart 1-5 0-1 2, Kingsby 7-14 5-6 20, Moss 4-9 2-2 11, Moton 1-10 1-2 3, Munford 0-1 0-0 0, Murrell 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-62 12-17 61.

NEW MEXICO (2-1)

Seck 0-1 0-0 0, Forsling 0-0 0-0 0, House 7-16 3-5 18, Mashburn 7-14 2-2 18, Todd 6-12 2-2 16, Johnson 5-6 3-4 16, Muscadin 4-11 4-4 12, Allen-Tovar 0-2 0-0 0, Jenkins 2-5 0-0 6, Francis 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 31-68 14-17 86.

Halftime_New Mexico 37-33. 3-Point Goals_Grambling St. 5-12 (Christon 2-6, Kingsby 1-1, Moss 1-1, Taylor 1-2, Moton 0-2), New Mexico 10-28 (Johnson 3-4, Jenkins 2-4, Todd 2-4, Mashburn 2-5, House 1-8, Francis 0-1, Allen-Tovar 0-2). Rebounds_Grambling St. 37 (Lamin 9), New Mexico 33 (Johnson 10). Assists_Grambling St. 13 (Moton 4), New Mexico 14 (House 7). Total Fouls_Grambling St. 20, New Mexico 15.

