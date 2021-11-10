New Mexico St. 62, UC Irvine 51

UC IRVINE (0-0)

Butler 1-3 0-0 3, Johnson 1-2 0-0 2, Welp 5-14 2-2 13, Baker 4-14 3-6 11, Davis 4-13 0-0 9, Hohn 2-6 2-2 6, Keeler 1-2 0-0 2, Lee 1-4 0-0 3, Tshimanga 0-1 0-0 0, Ujadughele 0-1 2-2 2, Redfield 0-2 0-0 0, Leuchten 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-62 9-12 51.

NEW MEXICO ST. (0-0)

McCants 1-3 2-2 4, McNair 4-6 1-1 10, Tillman 2-5 4-4 10, Allen 6-18 0-0 14, Rice 2-6 7-7 12, McKinney 5-10 1-2 12, Peake 0-1 0-0 0, Avery 0-3 0-0 0, Williams 0-0 0-0 0, Alok 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 20-53 15-16 62.

Halftime_New Mexico St. 30-25. 3-Point Goals_UC Irvine 4-21 (Butler 1-1, Lee 1-3, Welp 1-3, Davis 1-5, Redfield 0-1, Baker 0-4, Hohn 0-4), New Mexico St. 7-23 (Tillman 2-4, Allen 2-6, McNair 1-1, Rice 1-4, McKinney 1-5, Avery 0-1, McCants 0-1, Peake 0-1). Rebounds_UC Irvine 33 (Hohn 7), New Mexico St. 36 (McCants, McNair 8). Assists_UC Irvine 5 (Butler, Baker, Davis, Hohn, Ujadughele 1), New Mexico St. 11 (McKinney 4). Total Fouls_UC Irvine 17, New Mexico St. 13. A_5,056 (12,482).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.